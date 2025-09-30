2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

Big Banks Push to Dismantle GENIUS Act as Crypto Group Fights Back

TLDR: Blockchain Association warned banks want to roll back GENIUS Act protections, risking consumer access to stablecoin innovation. Letter to Congress stresses GENIUS guarantees one-to-one reserves, oversight, and clarity for U.S. crypto companies. Banking lobby argues stablecoins threaten deposits, though deposits total $18T versus $277B in stablecoins worldwide. Campaign launched to raise awareness and push [...] The post Big Banks Push to Dismantle GENIUS Act as Crypto Group Fights Back appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02958+0.57%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03153-1.25%
Union
U$0.009996-5.67%
Blockonomi2025/09/30 02:27
SHIB Price Soars After More Shiba Inu Tokens Burned

The post SHIB Price Soars After More Shiba Inu Tokens Burned appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 171,675 Shiba Inu tokens burned in the last 24 hours. SHIB price surged by 1.32% in the last 24 hours. SHIB is next anticipated to undergo correction. SHIB price has risen significantly over the past 24 hours. One factor that has come up as a possible catalyst is the burning mechanism of Shiba Inu tokens. Over 171k Shiba Inu tokens were burned in the last 24 hours. Thereby, possibly triggering an uptick in SHIB price. However, future estimates anticipate a slight correction in the next 5-7 days. SHIB Price on the Rise Shiba Inu tokens are currently exchanging hands at $0.00001182. SHIB price is up by 1.32% in the last 24 hours, along with the 24-hour trading volume, which has surged by 40.4%. However, the price reflects a decline of 2.02% and 4.42% over the past 7 days and 30 days, respectively. What’s coming as a sign of relief is the fact that SHIB price has formed a sideways rectangular pattern. This is potentially compiling the price of the meme coin within a confined range. This is evident from the fact that the volatility is hovering around 4.84%. Shiba Inu Oscillators are signalling a neutral hint, and so is the FGI rating of 50 points. Shiba Inu Tokens Burned According to a report by Shibburn, 171,675 Shiba Inu tokens have been burned over the past 24 hours. This is an increase of 146.34% in the token burning. The number compounds to 9,110,540 over the last week for an increase of 394.61%. The burning of the 2nd-ranked meme coin in the respective segment has been associated as one of the major factors for the price rise. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001194 (1hr -0.25% ▼ | 24hr 1.79% ▲ )Market Cap: $7,036,205,194 (1.71% ▲)Total Supply: 589,247,696,823,230 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 171,675 (146.34% ▲)Past…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001189+0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07368-5.25%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000545-2.32%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 02:18
Experts Pick MoonBull as the Best Upcoming Crypto in Q4 2025 with Massive Upside, While Pepe and SPX6900 Gain Momentum

Discover MoonBull presale live now, plus analysis of Pepe and SPX6900. Compare the best upcoming crypto with insights for 2025 meme coin growth.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000931+0.43%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01504+5.76%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 02:15
SEC asked issuers to withdraw XRP, LTC, SOL, ADA, and DOGE ETF filings under new listing rules

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has requested that issuers of exchange-traded funds related to XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) withdraw pending 19b-4 filings. Journalist Eleanor Terrett reported the change, stating that the recent approval of generic listing standards by the regulator eliminates the need for individual filings, thereby […]
XRP
XRP$2.8408-1.95%
Litecoin
LTC$106.23-0.18%
Solana
SOL$208.86-0.62%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 02:13
Trump announced a 100% tariff on all foreign-made films

Donald Trump on Monday said he will impose a 100% tariff on all foreign-made films and hit any country that does not make its furniture in the United States with what he called “substantial tariffs.” The announcement came through two Truth Social posts and left key questions about the details of the plan unanswered. Trump […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.35-1.88%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001529+0.13%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 02:02
Most Critical Levels for XRP Have Been Identified – Here’s What You Need to Know About the Risk of a Major Rally and Decline

Cryptocurrency analysis company MakroVision made a statement regarding the most critical levels for XRP. Continue Reading: Most Critical Levels for XRP Have Been Identified – Here’s What You Need to Know About the Risk of a Major Rally and Decline
XRP
XRP$2.8408-1.95%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023+0.43%
Major
MAJOR$0.11866-0.45%
Coinstats2025/09/30 01:58
Mapping Solana’s outlook – Hope vs. fear at the $200 line!

The post Mapping Solana’s outlook – Hope vs. fear at the $200 line! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is Solana’s price under pressure right now? Falling Open Interest and weak buyer confidence are dragging SOL lower. Could Solana drop below $200 soon? Technical indicators remain bearish, and if bulls don’t defend support, another leg down is likely. Solana [SOL] has been under some pressure lately, and the signs aren’t hard to spot. Its price has taken a hit, Open Interest has been sliding, and short-term holders (STHs) look increasingly nervous. Undoubtedly, confidence is shaky and when that happens, volatility tends to spike. Can SOL hold the $200 level, or are we about to see another leg down? Pullback shows caution One of the biggest clues behind Solana’s recent dip is the sharp fall in Open Interest (OI). Futures Open Interest fell sharply alongside the SOL price through September. CoinGlass data showed traders closing positions instead of adding exposure, reducing conviction on both sides. Source: CoinGlass For SOL, this adds to the pressure because lower OI often dampens momentum. Unless new interest comes back in, the market could struggle to find strong support, leaving the $200 level looking increasingly vulnerable. Confidence is weakening Short-Term Holder NUPL dropped to 0.03, placing SOL in the “Hope–Fear” range. In plain terms, most recent buyers were either barely in profit or sitting close to break-even. Source: Glassnode That makes them highly sensitive to price swings, i.e., even a small dip could push many into losses and trigger panic selling. A setup like this usually leads to sharper corrections, as nervous holders exit quickly. The downside risk isn’t off the table yet. Will SOL fall further? Previous: ASTER – Here’s why traders are cutting back exposure after market cap lost $1B Next: Can Eric Trump’s ‘Bitcoin to $1 mln’ prediction come true? Assessing… Source: https://ambcrypto.com/assessing-solanas-outlook-hope-vs-fear-at-the-200-line/
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000268-10.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011095-11.91%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.70%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 01:53
BNB Chain Leads Blockchain DAU Positions as $BNB and $opBNB Outperform Solana

BNB Chain has ultimately occupied the top position in terms of user activity. Hence, BNB Chain now leads the key DAU positions as $BNB and $opBNB have become the top players when it comes to daily active users (DAUs). As per the exclusive data provided by BNB Chain, $BNB has witnessed 2,404,725 DAUs, and $opBNBs follows it closely while accounting for 2,00,560 DAUs. In this respect, the development denotes a milestone, reaffirming the strong impact of BNB Chain. BSC and opBNB continue to lead in daily active users across chains 👑 pic.twitter.com/0tH7KXIEtk— BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) September 29, 2025 $BNB and $opBNB Outcompete Solana in DAU Rankings In line with the market data, the DAU rankings show changing dynamics in terms of blockchain usage, with L2 solutions getting notable traction. Thus, BNB Chain has surpassed the longstanding contender in consumer engagement, Solana. Hence, in the top positions, $BNB and $opBNB account for 2,404,725 and 2,000,560 daily active users (DAUs). These figures are considerably greater than Solana’s 1,772,708 DAUs. BNB Ecosystem Establishes Unique Benchmark for Cross-Chain Consumer Activity Keeping this in view, BNB Chain has celebrated this triumph over Solana, calling it a landmark achievement. Additionally, the 3rd rank of Soana in top DAU positions highlights a considerable shift from the platform’s former dominance in DeFi activity and NFTs. Hence, the combined dominance of $BNB and $opBNB is paving the way for the wider mainstream usage. Overall, the surge in the consumer activity across chains elevates BNB Chain’s position in sustained user engagement within the Web3 sector.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,009.71-1.40%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591-4.36%
Coinstats2025/09/30 01:45
2025 Might Be the Year of Solo Miners – But PepeNode Says Virtual Mining Is Next as Presale Hits $1.5M

PepeNode has positioned virtual, gamified mining as a mine-to-earn model for crypto users. The project has raised $1.5M in presale and has detailed deflationary token burns on upgrades while enabling rewards in PEPENODE and select meme coins such as PEPE and FARTCOIN.
Sologenic
SOLO$0.27662-0.49%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0164+0.28%
1
1$0.003696-29.94%
Coinstats2025/09/30 01:44
Bitcoin bulls are back: Here’s what is needed for a rally to $120K

Bitcoin opened the week with a strong rally above $114,000, and these three developments could send BTC price back to its monthly range highs Key takeaways:Clearer digital asset regulation, highlighted by this week’s high-profile SEC–CFTC roundtable, could strengthen investor confidence.A temporary resolution of the looming US government shutdown may ease risk aversion and boost Bitcoin price.Read more
BULLS
BULLS$796.72-0.67%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023+0.43%
Suilend
SEND$0.4948-1.61%
Coinstats2025/09/30 01:40
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital