MEXC හුවමාරුව
/
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
/
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Ionic Digital: As of the end of last year, it held 2,393.4 bitcoins, worth approximately $271.8 million
PANews reported on October 1 that according to Businesswire, digital infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining company Ionic Digital released its 2024 financial performance report, disclosing that its net income for fiscal year 2024 was US$40.1 million. As of December 31, 2024, it held 2,393.4 bitcoins, worth US$271.8 million. In addition, the company also disclosed that its Bitcoin mining revenue reached US$138.4 million last year.
1
$0.003754
-26.49%
NET
$0.00007579
+1.64%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews
2025/10/01 08:44
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Suspends Trading in Crypto-Driven QMMM After 1,000% Price Explosion
The post SEC Suspends Trading in Crypto-Driven QMMM After 1,000% Price Explosion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. QMMM Holdings lit up the market with a 1,000% surge after unveiling a bold crypto treasury and AI-blockchain strategy, prompting swift SEC intervention over volatility concerns. SEC Suspends QMMM Trading After Explosive Crypto Treasury Sparks Massive Rally Regulators are intensifying oversight of volatile equities tied to cryptocurrency ventures, underscoring growing concern about manipulation in digital […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-suspends-trading-in-crypto-driven-qmmm-after-1000-price-explosion/
1
$0.003754
-26.49%
COM
$0.011109
-13.02%
AI
$0.1167
-1.76%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 08:25
බෙදාගන්න
Coinbase CEO: We will push the scale of Coinbase's on-chain lending to $100 billion
PANews reported on October 1 that Coinbase issued a statement saying that the amount of on-chain lending generated through Coinbase has reached 1 billion US dollars. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the next goal is to push the on-chain lending amount to 100 billion US dollars, achieve hockey stick-like growth, and promote the development of the on-chain economy.
PUSH
$0.02957
+0.30%
1
$0.003754
-26.49%
LIKE
$0.007474
-3.39%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews
2025/10/01 08:10
බෙදාගන්න
Chainlink and Swift Unlock Seamless Tokenized Fund Workflows to Revolutionize the $100T Fund Industry
Chainlink and Swift announce a radical integration with CRE, allowing financial institutions to run tokenized fund workflows out of the existing systems.
FUND
$0.01776
+33.53%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 08:10
බෙදාගන්න
Pendle clarified that it had not been attacked and all funds were safe
PANews reported on October 1st that in response to an attacker who minted and then sold PT/YT tokens, Pendle issued a statement on the X platform clarifying that the protocol itself had not been attacked, all funds were safe, and that the incident may have been caused by a single user's wallet being stolen.
PENDLE
$4.416
-5.39%
NOT
$0.001527
-0.13%
SAFE
$0.3568
+0.53%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews
2025/10/01 08:01
බෙදාගන්න
White House withdraws Brian Quintenz’s nomination to lead CFTC
The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz’s nomination to lead the CFTC.
WHITE
$0.0002997
-2.28%
HOUSE
$0.007496
-3.33%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 08:00
බෙදාගන්න
BWT Alpine F1® Deal Locked, $415M Raised: Why BlockDAG’s Proof of Adoption Makes It the Most In-Demand Crypto Today!
See how meme coins chased hype with short F1 deals and failed, while BlockDAG raised $415M, shipped 20k+ miners, and secured a BWT Alpine F1® deal: is it the best crypto to buy now?
ALPINE
$1.8164
-73.25%
WHY
$0.00000003233
+2.70%
MEME
$0.002385
+0.84%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 08:00
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto Whales are Buying LTC, SPX, ONDO For October Gains
The post Crypto Whales are Buying LTC, SPX, ONDO For October Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first half of September saw an uptick in trading activity. Many assets capitalized on the improved sentiment, climbing to local peaks as buy-side pressure strengthened across the market. However, momentum began to shift gradually on September 14. As demand for Bitcoin weakened, bearish pressure spilled into the broader market and dampened overall sentiment. Despite the slowdown, large investors have used the opportunity to increase their holdings of certain assets, positioning themselves for potential gains in October. Litecoin (LTC) Sponsored At the time of writing, Layer-1 (L1) coin LTC trades at $65, down 5% in the last 30 days. This has provided an accumulation window, as whales appear to be betting on a recovery in the coming weeks. According to Sanmtiment, whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 tokens have accumulated 300,000 LTC valued at approximately $31.6 million over the past month. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. LTC Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment If this accumulation persists into the new months, it could push the coin’s price past the resistance at $109.91 and toward $119.47. LTC Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Sponsored On the other hand, if the bears strengthen their grip, they could force a dip toward $98.43. SPX6900 (SPX) Decentralized meme coin SPX is another altcoin that crypto whales are accumulating for potential gains in the coming month. The altcoin’s value is down nearly 15% in the past month, opening the door for strategic accumulation by some of its largest holders. Per Santiment, addresses holding between 10 million and 100 million SPX tokens have snapped up 23.04 million coins in the past 10 days alone, indicating the growing conviction among this cohort of investors. SPX Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment Sponsored If this buying trend continues,…
LTC
$106.3
-0.12%
SPX
$0.9474
-4.47%
ONDO
$0.88721
+0.57%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:56
බෙදාගන්න
Why Ethereum Game ‘The Sandbox’ Is Launching Its Own Chain
The post Why Ethereum Game ‘The Sandbox’ Is Launching Its Own Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Ethereum gaming metaverse The Sandbox will soon have its own layer-2 network. SANDChain aims to be the core infrastructure built to empower the creator economy on-chain. The network will use The Sandbox’s SAND token as its native gas and utility token. Ethereum gaming metaverse The Sandbox will soon have its own creator-focused blockchain called SANDChain, an Ethereum layer-2 network built with the ZK Stack. SANDChain aims to become the home for creators on-chain, enabling them to own their content, generate money from their identities, and manage their communities without losing out to the platforms they create on. “By leveraging The Sandbox’s existing ecosystem, which includes over 8 million users, 400+ brand partnerships, and the SAND token, we’re laying the foundation for the ‘Creator Nation’: a decentralized economy designed to empower creativity at scale,” The Sandbox co-founder and SANDChain ambassador Sébastian Borget told Decrypt. “For game creators, including on The Sandbox metaverse but more broadly across the App Store, this means being able to launch loyalty points, quests and game tokens without having to worry [about] seconds-to-minute-long transaction validations.” The layer-2 network will be powered by three value layers: SANDpoints to track network reputation and loyalty, Creator Points for support of creators and access to their respective tokens, and Creator Tokens—tradable assets that are tied to creator’s brands. “SANDchain is about giving creators a financial foundation, not just a following,” said The Sandbox CEO Robby Yung, in a statement. “The Sandbox is thrilled to partner with The SANDChain Foundation to build SANDchain and provide creators with funding rails, automated revenue management, and ways to turn audience support into tangible growth.” The network will utilize the Sandbox’s SAND token as its native gas token, ultimately enhancing the utility of the token which will power its patron and creator vaults—core…
WHY
$0.00000003233
+2.70%
GAME
$33.032
-8.46%
COM
$0.011109
-13.02%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:47
බෙදාගන්න
Visa Targets Legacy Payments With Bold Stablecoin Liquidity Pilot
Visa’s groundbreaking pilot is propelling global payments into a new era, merging stablecoin rails with its massive network to deliver instant liquidity, lower costs and unprecedented cross-border efficiency. New Visa Direct Pilot Sets Stage for Instant Global Payouts With Stablecoin Rails Global financial infrastructure is increasingly shifting toward blockchain-based solutions, as legacy systems struggle to […]
ERA
$0.5111
+0.17%
CROSS
$0.24103
+3.97%
STAGE
$0.0000457
-8.23%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/10/01 07:45
බෙදාගන්න
නැගී එන පුවත්
තවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense