2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Fall Below $1 Billion Amid Withdrawal Spree, What This Means For Price

Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Fall Below $1 Billion Amid Withdrawal Spree, What This Means For Price

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is witnessing a significant shift on centralized exchanges, as fresh on-chain data reveals that the meme coin’s reserves have plunged below the $1 billion mark following a massive withdrawal spree. While this decline may seem concerning at first glance, historical trends suggest that such large-scale withdrawals often indicate a shift from selling to accumulation in the long term.  Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Plunge To New Lows According to data from CryptoQuant, Shiba Inu’s exchange reserves have experienced a steep drop in recent months. As of September 28, 2024, SHIB’s supply across exchanges was approximately 143.62 trillion tokens, equivalent to over $1.5 billion at the time. However, by Monday, September 29 2025, reserves have thinned down significantly to 84.55 trillion tokens, valued at just under $998 million at current market rates.  Related Reading: Is Shiba Inu At Risk Of Losing Its Second-Largest Meme Coin Position To PEPE And MemeCore? Based on this timeline, the supply of Shiba Inu on exchanges has decreased by a whopping 59.1 trillion tokens in just one year. This marks the lowest level of SHIB held on exchanges since 2023, highlighting a shift in investor sentiment as withdrawals flood the market.  Notably, the sharpest decline in Shiba Inu’s exchange reserves this year was recorded on January 7. At the time, holdings across these centralized platforms fell to 107.84 trillion SHIB, marking a drop of more than 33 trillion tokens from January 6, when reserves stood at roughly 140.79 trillion coins. Since then, SHIB’s exchange balances have continued to shrink, decreasing week by week. The decline in available supply suggests that investors may be moving their tokens into self-custody or staking options, thereby reducing risks from widespread selling pressure. Historically, when exchange reserves plummet, assets become scarcer for trading, creating conditions in which price pressure can develop if demand increases.  At the same time, SHIB’s price has faced turbulence in recent months. The token is currently trading at around $0.000011, down from its local highs earlier this year. However, analysts like ’SHIB KNIGHT’ on X social media believe that the current dip represents a buying opportunity, pointing out that the meme coin has entered a key accumulation zone. He argues that long-term holders are capitalizing on lower valuations, slowly adding to each dip.  Technical Signals Hint At SHIB Price Breakout While Shiba Inu’s exchange supply declines, technical charts suggest that the meme coin may be preparing for its next price breakout. According to market expert ‘SHIB Mortal,’ Shiba Inu is showing signs of setting up for an “Uptober” rally. His chart analysis highlights a descending resistance trendline that the coin has repeatedly tested, paired with strong support around the $0.000010 zone. Related Reading: Why Shiba Inu Price Could Explode 100% With This Descending Pattern On The 2D Chart SHIB Mortal’s chart illustrates a potential reversal pattern forming, where the meme coin could bounce off current support, reclaim the trendline, and ignite a possible rally to $0.000019 by October. This move would mark a surge of over 70% from current levels around $0.000011.  Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000545-2.32%
1
1$0.003696-29.94%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001189+0.50%
බෙදාගන්න
NewsBTC2025/09/30 02:30
බෙදාගන්න
OpenAI now allows ChatGPT users purchase items on the chat interface

OpenAI now allows ChatGPT users purchase items on the chat interface

OpenAI launched a shopping tool, Instant Checkout, on Monday that lets people purchase items without leaving its chat platform. The feature started with items from American Etsy sellers and works for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Free users in the United States. The company said over one million Shopify sellers will join the platform soon, including […]
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-4.20%
Solchat
CHAT$0.237+0.46%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01662+1.40%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 02:25
බෙදාගන්න
Switzerland proposes investments in US gold refining industry

Switzerland proposes investments in US gold refining industry

The post Switzerland proposes investments in US gold refining industry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Switzerland has proposed investing in the US gold refining industry as part of trade talks to ease new US tariffs. The Trump administration imposed a 39% tariff on Swiss imports. Switzerland proposed investments in the US gold refining industry today as part of ongoing trade talks aimed at reducing tariffs. The proposal follows the Trump administration’s 39% tariff on Swiss imports. Under the plan, Swiss refiners would transfer their lowest-margin activities to the US, such as melting down large gold bars traded in London and recasting them into the smaller 1-kilogram bars favored in New York. Officials believe the move could ease tensions by addressing US concerns over trade imbalances while also reducing distortions in the bullion market. Swiss government representatives described the offer as part of a broader package of concessions spanning energy, agriculture, and financial services. However, industry executives warned that the economics of shifting refining to the US remain challenging. Negotiations with the US Treasury and Trade Representative are ongoing, with Bern pushing for a swift reduction of the tariffs. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/switzerland-us-gold-refining-investments/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011095-11.91%
Particl
PART$0.2147+0.60%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09848+0.09%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 02:15
බෙදාගන්න
VerifiedX Partners with Crypto.com to Integrate Seamless Crypto Payments

VerifiedX Partners with Crypto.com to Integrate Seamless Crypto Payments

The post VerifiedX Partners with Crypto.com to Integrate Seamless Crypto Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The VerifiedX (VFX) Network (VerifiedX.io), the people’s network and a leader in global self-custody and Web3 wallet infrastructure, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Crypto.com, a leading global Crypto platform serving millions of users worldwide. The partnership brings Crypto.com’s industry-leading Crypto.com Pay, Crypto.com Payment Solution, and On-Ramp services directly into VerifiedX’s Switchblade Wallets, delivering a seamless, secure, and scalable experience for everyday users and developers alike. Through this integration, users of VFX SwitchBlade Wallets can now purchase all supported cryptocurrencies, including VFX and stablecoins, directly using fiat, and transact with merchants and DApps using Crypto.com Pay—all from within the VerifiedX ecosystem. This includes in-wallet user auctions and marks a significant step in VerifiedX’s mission to simplify and democratize Web3 access and usability for mainstream adoptionglobally for everyone.  Partnering with Crypto.com is a natural next step in empowering all users with frictionless Web3 experiences and self-custodial commerce. Integrating fiat on-ramps and crypto-native payments natively into VFX SwitchBlade Wallets means  any user can onboard, transact, and interact in Web3 with unprecedented simplicity without sacrificing self-sovereignty. Key Benefits of the Integration: Instant Fiat-to-Crypto On-Ramp: Users can buy all supported cryptocurrencies, including VFX & Stablecoins, using credit and debit cards directly within the VFX SwitchBlade Wallet. Crypto.com Pay Integration: Enables users to seamlessly pay for assets listed on VFX p2p auctions, goods & services directly with merchants, DApps, and all native VFX features using their crypto holdings—backed by Crypto.com’s global reach and reliability. Developer-Friendly Toolkit: Projects using VFX SwitchBlade Wallet infrastructure now gain access to embedded payments and onboarding functionality with minimal integration effort. Security & Compliance: The integration benefits from both platforms’ commitment to security, compliance, and global end-user centric design.     “Creating more accessible crypto payment solutions is central to our vision at Crypto.com,” said Joe Anzures, General Manager, Americas…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011095-11.91%
IO
IO$0.53+0.37%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01662+1.40%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 02:09
බෙදාගන්න
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Named Best Cryptos Under $5 To Buy Now; 12,000% Rally Expected For One

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Named Best Cryptos Under $5 To Buy Now; 12,000% Rally Expected For One

Investors are examining the top altcoins that cost less than $5. Ripple (XRP) remains a well-known player with institutional support, but the presale of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is garnering much attention.  Analysts predict that XRP will continue to rise steadily, but Little Pepe could surge by a substantial 12,000% in 2025, making it one of […]
XRP
XRP$2.8409-1.95%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000932+0.53%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-4.20%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 02:07
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin address from miner era reactivates to shift 400 BTC – Report

Bitcoin address from miner era reactivates to shift 400 BTC – Report

What do 400 BTC from a miner-era wallet reveal about long-term holder behavior?
ERA
ERA$0.5094+0.49%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,417.36+0.47%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02283--%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 02:00
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Drops 19b-4 Filings, Speeds Up Spot Crypto ETF Decisions

SEC Drops 19b-4 Filings, Speeds Up Spot Crypto ETF Decisions

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-drops-19b-4-filings-speeds-up-spot/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011095-11.91%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 02:00
බෙදාගන්න
Zhao Changpeng Silence; No Evidence of Crypto Remarks

Zhao Changpeng Silence; No Evidence of Crypto Remarks

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/zhao-changpeng-alleged-crypto-remarks/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011095-11.91%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 01:59
බෙදාගන්න
Only 3 Weeks to Launch: Snorter Token ICO Surpasses $4.15M

Only 3 Weeks to Launch: Snorter Token ICO Surpasses $4.15M

Snorter Token has raised $4.15M and has positioned a Solana-native trading bot with early detection, governance and staking, plus a stated 0.85% fee, ahead of its planned exchange debut in three weeks.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01192-0.50%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.09569-19.26%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 01:54
බෙදාගන්න
BitMine Stock Surges 6% as Ethereum Holdings Hit a Staggering $11 Billion – But There’s a Catch

BitMine Stock Surges 6% as Ethereum Holdings Hit a Staggering $11 Billion – But There’s a Catch

BitMine has expanded to 2.65M in ETH valued at $11B, lifting total assets near $11.6B. Shares have risen more than 6% as weekly purchases have widened its lead, while market data has shown tight ranges for Ethereum near $4,000–$4,200.
CATCH
CATCH$0.0244-1.21%
Ethereum
ETH$4,136.43-1.21%
NEAR
NEAR$2.651-1.85%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 01:35
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital