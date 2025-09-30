2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
BlackRock's ETF IBIT surpasses Deribit as top Bitcoin options venue globally: Bloomberg

BlackRock’s ETF IBIT surpasses Deribit as top Bitcoin options venue globally: Bloomberg

The post BlackRock’s ETF IBIT surpasses Deribit as top Bitcoin options venue globally: Bloomberg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BlackRock’s IBIT ETF is now the largest global Bitcoin options trading venue, overtaking Deribit. IBIT holds about $84.6 billion in assets, making it the leading Bitcoin ETF by capital. BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, has overtaken Deribit as the world’s largest Bitcoin options trading venue, Bloomberg reported today. The milestone reflects Wall Street’s growing dominance in crypto derivatives markets. IBIT holds approximately $84.6 billion in assets, making it the largest Bitcoin ETF by capital. Deribit, a crypto derivatives exchange, previously led global Bitcoin options trading volume before being displaced by BlackRock’s ETF product. Options tied to IBIT have been surging, contributing to ETF-led price discovery and capturing a growing share of total crypto options volume. The development comes as BlackRock filed for a premium income ETF that would generate yield by selling covered calls on IBIT holdings. BlackRock has been expanding its Bitcoin exposure across multiple products. The asset manager increased its Bitcoin allocation by 38% in its $17.1 billion Global Allocation Fund, holding over 1 million IBIT shares valued at $66.4 million as of July 2025. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/blackrock-ibit-surpasses-deribit-bitcoin-options/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 03:39
94% of Strategy's bitcoin buys since August were from diluting MSTR

94% of Strategy’s bitcoin buys since August were from diluting MSTR

The post 94% of Strategy’s bitcoin buys since August were from diluting MSTR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This morning, Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced more bitcoin (BTC) purchases funded from direct dilution of his MSTR shareholders. Despite MSTR’s underperformance relative to BTC, Saylor has refused to reinstate the July 31 ban on common share dilution. On July 31, 2025, Strategy provided clear guidance to its common shareholders: “We will not issue MSTR below 2.5x mNAV except to pay interest and dividends.” Just two weeks later, on August 18, however, the company revised its promise to dilute MSTR “when otherwise deemed advantageous to the company.” Strategy and Saylor have taken full advantage of that revoked guidance in the past six weeks. Specifically, the company has diluted MSTR common shareholders by 3,278,660 shares in order to spend $1,132,700,000 buying about 10,010 BTC.  Although Strategy is a BTC treasury company valued based on its ability to accrete BTC for shareholders, those dilutive purchases haven’t helped its stock outperform this benchmark. Since its $363.60 closing price on August 18, MSTR has declined more than 10% as of publication time. Over the same time period, BTC has only declined 2%. In other words, MSTR underperformed BTC by an embarrassing 800 basis points since it reintroduced its dilutive, at-the-market (ATM) offerings. From August 18-24, Strategy diluted MSTR by 875,301 shares for $309.9 million in net proceeds. From August 26-September 1, MSTR diluted by 1,237,000 shares for $425.3 million in net proceeds. During September 2-7, Strategy diluted MSTR with another 591,606 shares for $200.5 million in net proceeds. From September 8-21, the company diluted MSTR by 227,401 shares for $80.6 million in net proceeds. Most recently, the company disclosed 347,352 shares for $116.4 million in net proceeds from September 22-28. Almost all of those proceeds went to buying BTC. Including the above MSTR dilution plus other fundraises such as preferred share sales, the company…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 03:06
Sei price nears bearish breakout as transactions plunge 87%

Sei price nears bearish breakout as transactions plunge 87%

Sei price has crashed to an important support level and formed a descending triangle as the number of transactions and active addresses plunged in September. Sei (SEI), a popular layer-1 network, plunged to the key support at $0.2645, its lowest…
Crypto.news2025/09/30 02:38
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Whales Looking for the Next 100x Crypto Seen Buying New Crypto at $0.035

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Whales Looking for the Next 100x Crypto Seen Buying New Crypto at $0.035

As Dogecoin (DOGE) keeps pace in the market, whale investors are seeking new investments that have greater potential for expansion. Among the areas they are looking is at the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale, a recently introduced decentralized finance (DeFi) project. The presale has seen the project take in more than $16.52 million with more than […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 02:30
BLS will halt all economic data, including Friday's jobs report

BLS will halt all economic data, including Friday’s jobs report

The BLS said it will stop publishing all economic data, including the crucial monthly jobs report set for Friday, if the U.S. government shuts down this week. Prediction platform Kalshi has placed the chance of a shutdown at 74% by Wednesday, raising the prospect that traders, economists, and the Federal Reserve could lose access to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 02:11
Ex-Ripple CTO Nikolaos Bougalis Joins Algorand Foundation to Drive Growth

Ex-Ripple CTO Nikolaos Bougalis Joins Algorand Foundation to Drive Growth

TLDR Nikolaos Bougalis, former Ripple engineering lead, has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer of the Algorand Foundation. Bougalis will play a key role in strengthening the foundation’s blockchain technology, focusing on decentralization and scalability. His appointment follows the departure of John Woods, the previous CTO of the Algorand Foundation, in May. The [...] The post Ex-Ripple CTO Nikolaos Bougalis Joins Algorand Foundation to Drive Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 02:02
Aster CEO Defends Token Distribution Amid Centralization Concerns

Aster CEO Defends Token Distribution Amid Centralization Concerns

CEO Leonard has dismissed that interpretation, calling it a misunderstanding of how the network’s token economics are structured. Speaking in […] The post Aster CEO Defends Token Distribution Amid Centralization Concerns appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 02:00
Stablecoin Market Sees $46 Billion in Net Inflows Led by USDT and USDC

Stablecoin Market Sees $46 Billion in Net Inflows Led by USDT and USDC

The flourishing stablecoin sector has seen over $46 billion of net flows in the past 90 days. Such a rise reflects the increasing appetite for US dollar-coordinated digital currencies in crypto markets. Data from RWA. xyz, Tether’s USDT, Circle’s USDC and Ethena’s USDe drove the numbers during the quarter with large inflows. Tether’s USDT led […]
Tronweekly2025/09/30 01:56
Nexo Launches Anti-Scam Engine to Boost Client Protection in Digital Assets

Nexo Launches Anti-Scam Engine to Boost Client Protection in Digital Assets

Nexo unveils Anti-Scam Engine, a proactive defense system that detects and blocks scams in real time. The upgrade strengthens client safety across blockchains.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 01:52
Best Altcoins to Buy as Altcoin Season Is Ready for Q4 Explosion

Best Altcoins to Buy as Altcoin Season Is Ready for Q4 Explosion

The post Best Altcoins to Buy as Altcoin Season Is Ready for Q4 Explosion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy as Altcoin Season Is Ready for Q4 Explosion Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-as-altcoin-season-ready-to-explode-q4/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 01:50
නැගී එන පුවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital