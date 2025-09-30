2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1089 vs. 7.1152 previous

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1089 vs. 7.1152 previous

The post PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1089 vs. 7.1152 previous appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Monday at 7.1089 compared to the previous day’s fix of 7.1152. PBOC FAQs The primary monetary policy objectives of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market. The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts. Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi. Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pboc-sets-usd-cny-reference-rate-at-71089-vs-71152-previous-202509290119
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011095-11.91%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01661+1.34%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06941-2.33%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 03:40
බෙදාගන්න
If Brad Pitt Can Be Deepfaked, So Can Divorce Evidence

If Brad Pitt Can Be Deepfaked, So Can Divorce Evidence

The post If Brad Pitt Can Be Deepfaked, So Can Divorce Evidence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Celebrity deepfake scams using unauthorized digital replicas of stars like Brad Pitt have made headlines, but anyone can be a target. Samir Hussein/WireImage Viral explicit deepfakes of stars including Scarlett Johansson and Jacob Elordi spread across the internet like wildfire last year, sparking outrage and debate over the governance of AI and protections against unauthorized digital replicas. Though lawmakers have been pushing for regulation, the threats have only continued to grow. In January of 2025, a scammer using AI-generated images and video of Brad Pitt tricked a French woman into giving away $850,000, and more recently, a Los Angeles woman lost her life savings after scammers used AI to impersonate soap opera star Steve Burton in their video chats. Hollywood is ripe for deepfake activity, but the disturbing reality is that everyone is at risk from these digital threats. For example, in the midst of a divorce—a time often fraught with intense emotions—the impact of AI-generated content can be devastating, potentially influencing child custody and asset distribution, and causing significant reputational damage, regardless of one’s fame. Deepfakes Put Credibility on Trial Deepfake technology is making it possible to fabricate evidence that can have a significant impact on divorce or custody cases. Getty Images The most important quality in a divorce is credibility—the assurance of the court that the judge can trust that what you and your attorneys are saying is true. Credibility is proven through testimony, documentary evidence, and demeanor in the courtroom. But never before has there been such an opportunity to destroy credibility, with deepfake technologies making it possible to fabricate evidence that can be highly prejudicial in a divorce or custody case. Divorce deepfakes are no longer just a looming threat. In a UK custody case, a mother submitted manipulated audio that appeared to show the father…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011095-11.91%
StarsMint Stars
STARS$0.000776+26.79%
Wink
LIKE$0.007461-3.46%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 03:22
බෙදාගන්න
SEC makes groundbreaking move in XRP ETF approval process

SEC makes groundbreaking move in XRP ETF approval process

The post SEC makes groundbreaking move in XRP ETF approval process appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken a major step that could accelerate the launch of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to several major cryptocurrencies, including XRP. According to cryptocurrency journalist Eleanor Terrett, the SEC has asked issuers to withdraw their existing 19b-4 filings following the approval of new generic listing standards. Withdrawals could begin as early as this week, she said in an X post on September 29.  Besides XRP, other affected cryptocurrencies include Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE). More context for those asking whether withdrawal is a bad thing: the short answer is no. The long answer: when the @SECGov approved the generic listing standards two weeks ago, it eliminated the need for exchanges to file 19b-4 forms to list individual token ETFs, simplifying and… https://t.co/byHmCkMti1 — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 29, 2025 Notably, Terrett emphasized that the move is not a setback. In this case, the SEC’s generic listing standards eliminate the need for individual 19b-4 filings for token-based ETFs, simplifying and speeding up the approval process.  Under the new rules, as long as a cryptocurrency meets the established criteria, an ETF can be approved with just an S-1 filing. This means the SEC could approve one or multiple ETFs at any time, streamlining access for investors. SEC ETF decisions  The decision comes as the SEC is expected to make rulings on several altcoin ETFs later in October, increasing the likelihood that assets like XRP could receive approval.  Market participants are anticipating a significant October for ETFs, which could lead to substantial inflows into altcoins from institutional investors. The SEC will decide on 16 cryptocurrency ETFs, with final deadlines scattered throughout the month.  Canary’s Litecoin ETF is up first on October 2, followed by Grayscale’s Solana and Litecoin trust conversions on October 10,…
Movement
MOVE$0.1025+0.39%
XRP
XRP$2.8416-1.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011095-11.91%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 03:19
බෙදාගන්න
BlockDAG Hits Nearly $415M, Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode

BlockDAG Hits Nearly $415M, Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode

The post BlockDAG Hits Nearly $415M, Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 20:00 Discover the best crypto presales of 2025. See how BlockDAG’s nearly $415M Awakening testnet outperforms Bitcoin Hyper and Pepenode with proven tech for Tier 1 listings. Most new projects claim innovation, but often fall short when tested. Bitcoin Hyper talks about programmable Bitcoin, yet it’s still tied to presale promises. Pepenode is fun and gamified, but its reach is limited to meme-style mining rather than serious scalability. So the question is, what happens when a project can actually prove the numbers behind its pitch? That’s where BlockDAG comes in as one of the best crypto presales of 2025. The Awakening testnet has happened, giving BlockDAG the credibility needed for Tier 1 listings. With throughput boosted to 1,400 TPS, account abstraction live, runtime upgradability built in, and working dApps already on-chain, the Awakening testnet provides the hard proof that exchanges look for. Add explorer tools, real-time analytics, and a full IDE for developers, and it’s clear this isn’t just hype. Compared with other presales, BlockDAG now shows it has the tech backbone to support major CEX deployment. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Builds the Case for Tier 1 Listings The Awakening Testnet is now live, giving BlockDAG the credibility needed for Tier 1 listings. For months, the presale numbers have been impressive, but exchanges look for more than hype; they want proof that the technology can actually deliver. Awakening answers that with hard stats: throughput has jumped to 1,400 TPS, account abstraction (EIP-4337) is live, and runtime upgradability means the network can scale without disruptive hard forks. On top of that, the new explorer tools, Graphs & Stats dashboard, and a fully built IDE make the testnet usable for developers right now. This shift shows that BlockDAG is not only raising money, it’s already operating at…
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.24906+4.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011095-11.91%
1
1$0.003696-29.94%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 03:16
බෙදාගන්න
Huawei’s aggressive AI chip target threatens Nvidia’s market dominance

Huawei’s aggressive AI chip target threatens Nvidia’s market dominance

The post Huawei’s aggressive AI chip target threatens Nvidia’s market dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Huawei, Chinese technology giant, is getting ready to significantly boost manufacturing of its cutting-edge artificial intelligence processors, positioning itself to capture more market share as American rival Nvidia faces regulatory obstacles in the region. According to sources with knowledge of internal plans, Huawei Technologies Co. intends to manufacture approximately 600,000 units of its flagship 910C Ascend processor in the coming year. This figure represents twice the volume produced during the current year. The company encountered difficulties delivering these products throughout much of 2025 due to American trade restrictions. The Shenzhen-headquartered firm will increase overall production for its Ascend lineup to as many as 1.6 million dies in 2026, the sources revealed. Dies are the fundamental silicon pieces containing chip circuitry. Successfully reaching these production goals would mark a significant technical achievement for the company, considered China’s primary hope for reducing dependence on foreign processors that drive the nation’s economy. The figures indicate that Huawei and its key manufacturing ally, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., have discovered methods to address bottlenecks that previously hampered both its AI operations and Beijing’s technology independence goals. The 2025 and 2026 estimates include dies currently in stock and internal calculations of production failure rates, Bloomberg’s sources noted. Demand for AI processors remains substantial across China Companies ranging from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to DeepSeek require millions of these chips to build and run AI platforms. Nvidia reportedly sold roughly a million H20 chips during 2024 alone. Last September, Huawei broke from its usual practice of secrecy by publicly announcing a three-year strategy for challenging Nvidia’s market leadership. Rotating Chairman Eric Xu presented multiple Ascend processors, the 950, 960, and 970 models, scheduled for gradual introduction through 2028. These represent the next generation following the years-old 910 series, which currently generates the bulk of Huawei spearheads a…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1164-2.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011095-11.91%
READY
READY$0.02043+5.80%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 03:13
බෙදාගන්න
Woman Pleads Guilty In $7 Billion Bitcoin Fraud Case In UK

Woman Pleads Guilty In $7 Billion Bitcoin Fraud Case In UK

The post Woman Pleads Guilty In $7 Billion Bitcoin Fraud Case In UK appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Chinese national accused of laundering bitcoin linked to a multi-billion-pound fraud pleaded guilty on the first day of her trial at the Southwark Crown Court in London, England. Qian Zhimin, also known as Zhang Yadi, 47, admitted to possessing and transferring criminal property under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, according to Reuters reporting. She was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for a later date. The case stems from one of the largest cryptocurrency seizures ever, with British police confiscating over 61,000 BTC, currently valued at approximately £5.1 billion ($6.7 billion).  The funds were allegedly connected to a massive Chinese investment fraud that defrauded around 128,000 victims between 2014 and 2017. At current bitcoin pricing, that 61,000 BTC is worth nearly $7 billion.   A ‘painstaking’ trial process Qian reportedly fled China after the collapse of her company, Tianjin Lantian Gerui Electronic Technology Co., following China’s 2017 crypto crackdown.  She attempted to launder the proceeds in the UK through property purchases, aided by an accomplice, Jian Wen, who was previously jailed for facilitating the movement of 150 BTC. Met Police officials hailed Qian’s guilty plea as the result of years of complex, cross-border investigation. Detective Sergeant Isabella Grotto, who led the inquiry, noted that the case involved painstaking evidence collection across multiple jurisdictions. Legal analysts say the trial highlights the challenges of prosecuting cross-border cryptocurrency crimes. Qian has denied fraud and maintains her bitcoin holdings were legitimate investments. The lack of a UK-China extradition treaty and the fact that no UK entities were directly involved complicate potential fraud charges. The trial, expected to last 12 weeks and Chinese police officers are scheduled to testify in person during the case. Several of the frustrated victims will testify remotely via video link from a court in Tianjin. Source:…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011095-11.91%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0377-0.58%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0491--%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 03:05
බෙදාගන්න
Two Giant Names Didn’t Skip This Week! $1 Billion Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Purchases Arrive!

Two Giant Names Didn’t Skip This Week! $1 Billion Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Purchases Arrive!

The post Two Giant Names Didn’t Skip This Week! $1 Billion Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Purchases Arrive! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corporate bull Strategy (MicroStrategy), which has been buying Bitcoin (BTC) every week for a long time, did not spend this week idle either. Announcing the new BTC purchase, Strategy founder Michael Saylor shared on his X account that they purchased 196 BTC for approximately $22.1 million at a price of approximately $113,048 per Bitcoin. Saylor also revealed that as of September 28, 2025, they held 640,031 BTC worth approximately $47.35 billion at a price of approximately $73,983 per Bitcoin. Huge Purchase Has Arrived for Ethereum! While the largest institutional BTC bull, MicroStrategy, continues its purchases, the largest Ethereum (ETH) holder, Bitmine, also continues its ETH purchases without slowing down. According to the official statement, Bitmine announced that it has purchased 234,846 ETH worth $963 million since its last purchase last week. Nasdaq-listed Bitmine (BMNR), which focuses its investments on Ethereum, holds 2,650,900 ETH worth approximately $11 billion, representing more than 2% of ETH’s total supply. The current holding of Ethereum is 2,650,900, and the average purchase price per unit is $4,141. BitMine crypto assets are the #1 Ethereum treasury and the #2 global treasury behind Strategy Inc (MSTR), which holds 639,835 BTC worth $71 billion. BitMine remains the world’s largest treasury of ETH. BitMine President Tom Lee stated: “As we’ve stated before, we believe the future is in Ethereum. We continue to believe that Ethereum will be one of the biggest macro transactions in the next 10-15 years. The shift from Wall Street and AI to blockchain should lead to a larger transformation in today’s financial system. And a large portion of that is happening on Ethereum. That’s why we’re targeting a 5% supply of ETH.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/two-giant-names-didnt-skip-this-week-1-billion-bitcoin-btc-and-ethereum-eth-purchases-arrive/
Threshold
T$0.01469-1.07%
1
1$0.003696-29.94%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,417.69+0.47%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 03:02
බෙදාගන්න
Switzerland offers gold-refining investment to ease Trump’s 39% tariff blow

Switzerland offers gold-refining investment to ease Trump’s 39% tariff blow

The post Switzerland offers gold-refining investment to ease Trump’s 39% tariff blow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Switzerland is offering to pour money into U.S. gold-refining plants in a push to get President Donald Trump to drop the 39% import tax slammed on its goods last month, according to reporting from Bloomberg. That tax, the steepest seen in any developed country, is already cutting into Swiss export numbers and dragging growth predictions down. After an earlier attempt by Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter to push back on Trump blew up in her face, officials are now switching tactics. They’re dangling sweeteners across energy, farming, and now gold. The offer made to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer includes sending Switzerland’s lowest-profit refining work to U.S. soil. That means moving the job of melting down large London gold bars and turning them into smaller ones preferred in New York—work that earns refiners just a few bucks per bar even when prices top $3,800 an ounce. The Swiss government didn’t want to talk specifics, but said it had “optimized its offer to the U.S. in order to reach a swift agreement.” It added that talks would continue with the goal of slashing the new tariffs as quickly as possible. Swiss bullion exports flood U.S., trigger political backlash This all kicked off when Trump’s tariff threat created a window for gold traders. They moved quickly to dump gold into America before any official action landed. That short-term play turned into a problem when bullion made up more than two-thirds of Switzerland’s trade surplus with the U.S. in the first quarter alone. The canton of Ticino, home to the world’s biggest gold refineries, became the center of it all. With Swiss refineries running nonstop to melt and recast bars, a surplus exploded. That imbalance brought backlash from across the Swiss political map. Nick Hayek, CEO of Swatch Group, and…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.35-1.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011095-11.91%
Union
U$0.009996-5.67%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 02:58
බෙදාගන්න
Strategy expands Bitcoin holdings amid MSTR stock slump

Strategy expands Bitcoin holdings amid MSTR stock slump

The post Strategy expands Bitcoin holdings amid MSTR stock slump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) expanded its Bitcoin holdings by purchasing of 196 BTC for $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per coin, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated Sept. 29. According to the firm’s dashboard, this acquisition marks its third-smallest buy this year, following its 130 BTC in March and 154.64 BTC in August. These incremental additions have increased Strategy’s total Bitcoin reserve to 649,031 BTC, representing 3% of the total BTC supply and making it the largest corporate BTC holder. Meanwhile, the firm has spent roughly $47.35 billion on its position at an average cost of $73,983 per coin. With Bitcoin trading higher at more than $110,000, that stash is now worth $72.67 billion, translating into an unrealized profit margin of 53.47%. The company disclosed that the purchases were financed through proceeds from at-the-market offerings of its Class A common stock (MSTR) and two perpetual preferred stock instruments, STRF and STRD. Strategy confirmed it had raised $128 million through these equity sales, providing liquidity for continued accumulation. MSTR stock falls While the company continues to expand its Bitcoin position, its MSTR stock has been under pressure lately. MSTR has fallen to its lowest level in six months, according to CryptoQuant analyst JA Maartun, who flagged the decline on Sept. 29. He noted that the sharp drop to near $300 reflects both heightened volatility and investor concerns. Strategy MSTR Price Drawdown From ATH (Source: CryptoQuant) Google Finance data shows that MSTR rallied to $455.90 in mid-July but has since retraced to approximately $309.06 by Sept. 26, resulting in a 32.5% loss over the past month. The decline contrasts with Bitcoin’s performance, which is up 22% year-to-date, compared to MSTR’s 11%. The weaker stock performance has pushed Strategy’s market-adjusted net asset value (mNAV)…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011095-11.91%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,417.69+0.47%
1
1$0.003696-29.94%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 02:57
බෙදාගන්න
No Plan Survives First Contact – Including The Space Force’s

No Plan Survives First Contact – Including The Space Force’s

The post No Plan Survives First Contact – Including The Space Force’s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boxing legend Mike Tyson in the ring. Image courtesy of Amplix Mike Tyson once said, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Soldiers have long internalized the same truth but in different words, “No plan survives first contact with the enemy,” a lesson paid for in blood and passed down through generations. Dwight Eisenhower, our only five-star general to become president, put it more bluntly, “Planning is essential, but plans are worthless.” That wisdom matters more today than ever, because the one thing that is certain is that every operational plan the Pentagon approves today will be worthless, the same problem Eisenhower’s generals faced decades ago. The most important question today is whether or not the plans and programs we execute today will leave us at least marginally prepared for the inevitability of that first contact with the enemy? The root of the problem is this: the newly renamed Department of War, cheered on by Capitol Hill, keeps chasing too many “Hail Mary” science projects – concepts that demand technical miracles and take a decade to ultimately prove themselves impossible. These programs devour billions, breed a false sense of confidence, and starve frontline forces of the reliable tools they need to train and fight. Meanwhile, threats advance and evolve faster than our most accelerated procurement cycles. Today, the Space Force finds itself well out of the starting blocks in a 21st century space race functioning with combat plans and technology developed 20 years ago. The opportunity cost of embarking on or continuing with these “Hail Mary” programs could not be higher. Every wasted year leaves our warfighters without a new generation of tools they need to deter war today and win wars when it comes to that. While we march in place, and excuse ourselves with…
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2126+1.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011095-11.91%
GET
GET$0.004559+0.28%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 02:46
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital