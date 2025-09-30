No Plan Survives First Contact – Including The Space Force’s

Boxing legend Mike Tyson in the ring. Image courtesy of Amplix Mike Tyson once said, "Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth." Soldiers have long internalized the same truth but in different words, "No plan survives first contact with the enemy," a lesson paid for in blood and passed down through generations. Dwight Eisenhower, our only five-star general to become president, put it more bluntly, "Planning is essential, but plans are worthless." That wisdom matters more today than ever, because the one thing that is certain is that every operational plan the Pentagon approves today will be worthless, the same problem Eisenhower's generals faced decades ago. The most important question today is whether or not the plans and programs we execute today will leave us at least marginally prepared for the inevitability of that first contact with the enemy? The root of the problem is this: the newly renamed Department of War, cheered on by Capitol Hill, keeps chasing too many "Hail Mary" science projects – concepts that demand technical miracles and take a decade to ultimately prove themselves impossible. These programs devour billions, breed a false sense of confidence, and starve frontline forces of the reliable tools they need to train and fight. Meanwhile, threats advance and evolve faster than our most accelerated procurement cycles. Today, the Space Force finds itself well out of the starting blocks in a 21st century space race functioning with combat plans and technology developed 20 years ago. The opportunity cost of embarking on or continuing with these "Hail Mary" programs could not be higher. Every wasted year leaves our warfighters without a new generation of tools they need to deter war today and win wars when it comes to that. While we march in place, and excuse ourselves with…