Trump announces 100% tariffs on foreign movies and furniture

The post Trump announces 100% tariffs on foreign movies and furniture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump on Monday said he will impose a 100% tariff on all foreign-made films and hit any country that does not make its furniture in the United States with what he called “substantial tariffs.” The announcement came through two Truth Social posts and left key questions about the details of the plan unanswered. Trump said California’s movie-making industry and North Carolina’s furniture sector had been taken over by other countries and that the new duties would bring them back. Trump wrote, “Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby.’ Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States.” This is not the first time Trump has threatened foreign films. He made an identical threat in May. Back then, the White House softened its tone, and no action followed. It is unclear what is different about this new announcement compared to the earlier one. Trump raises furniture tariffs beyond previous limits Trump also wrote Monday, “I will be imposing substantial Tariffs on any Country that does not make its furniture in the United States.” This created questions about whether he plans to go beyond his vow last week to impose 50% duties on kitchen and bathroom furnishings and 30% tariffs on upholstered furniture. Trump had said those product-specific tariffs would take effect starting Wednesday. The proposals add more uncertainty to Trump’s tariff regime, which has already kept investors and businesses on edge for much of the year. The White House did not respond to requests for comment on further details. Congressional Republicans have urged Trump to use tariffs on key imports, such as…