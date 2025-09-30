MEXC හුවමාරුව
Examining Each MLB 2025 Playoff Team Shows Wild Player Payroll Divide
The post Examining Each MLB 2025 Playoff Team Shows Wild Player Payroll Divide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When it comes to player payroll, the divide between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians could not be more striking. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images With the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season in the books, the playoffs are set. From the Dodgers to the Guardians and all in between, the amount each club spent on player payroll could not be wider. In the expanded Wild Card era, a total of 12 teams have punched their ticket to the postseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, and Cleveland Guardians each won their respective divisions. Based on win percentage and seeding based on tiebreakers, the Blue Jays and Mariners in the American League, with the Phillies and Brewers in the National League, secured first-round Wild Card byes. Starting Tuesday, the Wild Card Series will feature the Detroit Tigers vs the Cleveland Guardians, and the Boston Red Sox vs. the New York Yankees in the American League, while the Cincinnati Reds vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres vs. the Chicago Cubs in the National League. All Wild Card games will be aired on ESPN or ABC. Major League Baseball’s 2025 playoff bracket Major League Baseball Player Payroll Divide Between Playoff Teams Based on the 40-man player payrolls provided by Cot’s Contracts, there is a striking divide between the playoff teams. From the top (Dodgers) to the bottom (Guardians), there is a gap of $247.3 million. The Dodgers’ player payroll is the only one in excess of $300 million, while six clubs are over $200 million by player payroll, four are over $100 million, and just the Guardians is under $100 million. In a sign of payroll parity across the 12 playoff teams, the average ranking…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 03:43
ZIGChain price jumps 22% as BTCS allocates $30m to ZIG treasury strategy
ZIGChain price jumped double digits to hit highs of $0.11 amid a major digital asset treasury announcement by Europe-based firm BTCS. ZIGChain, the layer 1 blockchain aimed at the democratization of wealth generation through real-world asset tokenization, saw its native…
Crypto.news
2025/09/30 03:41
Trump announces 100% tariffs on foreign movies and furniture
The post Trump announces 100% tariffs on foreign movies and furniture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump on Monday said he will impose a 100% tariff on all foreign-made films and hit any country that does not make its furniture in the United States with what he called “substantial tariffs.” The announcement came through two Truth Social posts and left key questions about the details of the plan unanswered. Trump said California’s movie-making industry and North Carolina’s furniture sector had been taken over by other countries and that the new duties would bring them back. Trump wrote, “Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby.’ Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States.” This is not the first time Trump has threatened foreign films. He made an identical threat in May. Back then, the White House softened its tone, and no action followed. It is unclear what is different about this new announcement compared to the earlier one. Trump raises furniture tariffs beyond previous limits Trump also wrote Monday, “I will be imposing substantial Tariffs on any Country that does not make its furniture in the United States.” This created questions about whether he plans to go beyond his vow last week to impose 50% duties on kitchen and bathroom furnishings and 30% tariffs on upholstered furniture. Trump had said those product-specific tariffs would take effect starting Wednesday. The proposals add more uncertainty to Trump’s tariff regime, which has already kept investors and businesses on edge for much of the year. The White House did not respond to requests for comment on further details. Congressional Republicans have urged Trump to use tariffs on key imports, such as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 03:25
New York DFS chief Adrienne Harris to step down
The post New York DFS chief Adrienne Harris to step down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that Adrienne Harris will step down as Superintendent of the state’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) after four years of service. Kaitlin Asrow, currently Executive Deputy Superintendent of Research & Innovation, will assume the role of Acting Superintendent effective Oct. 18, 2025. Hochul credited Harris with strengthening DFS’s consumer protections and regulatory framework, including recovering more than $725 million in restitution for New Yorkers and establishing DFS as a global leader in digital asset oversight. Harris, appointed in August 2021, reshaped DFS into a more assertive financial regulator. She expanded consumer protections — recovering more than $725 million in restitution for New Yorkers — and positioned the agency as a global leader in crypto oversight. Under her tenure, DFS grew its Virtual Currency Unit into one of the largest supervisory teams worldwide, introduced guardrails for artificial intelligence in insurance, and advanced fairness in financial services. Harris also became the first DFS leader to sit on the US Financial Stability Oversight Council, giving the agency a stronger voice in federal financial policy debates. Asrow, who joined DFS after serving as a senior policy advisor at the Federal Reserve, has led the department’s work on fintech and digital assets. She helped regulate a growing roster of crypto firms and guided policy on financial inclusion and innovation. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/adrienne-harris-steps-down
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 03:03
US Government Shutdown Risks Prompt High-Profile White House Talks
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-shutdown-talks-crypto-risk/
Coinstats
2025/09/30 02:58
Liam Neeson’s ‘The Naked Gun’ Arrives On Paramount+ This Week
The post Liam Neeson’s ‘The Naked Gun’ Arrives On Paramount+ This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “The Naked Gun” partial movie poster featuring Liam Neeson. Paramount Pictures Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s sequel to Leslie Nielsen’s The Naked Gun movie trilogy is coming to Paramount+ this week. Rated PG-13, The Naked Gun premiered in theaters on Aug. 1 and arrived on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Sept. 2. The official logline for the new Naked Gun movie reads, “Only one man has the particular set of skills … to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in The Naked Gun.” Forbes‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers The late Nielsen first played Frank Sr. on the ABC sitcom Police Squad! in 1982 and reprised the role in The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! in 1988. The film spawned two more sequels starring Nielsen: The Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear in 1991 and The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult in 1993. Nielsen was joined in all three films by co-stars Priscilla Presley and George Kennedy. In the new film, Frank Sr. is investigating the mysterious death of a tech genius working for billionaire tech mogul Richard Caine (Danny Huston). Anderson plays Beth Davenport, the sister of the deceased, who joins Frank in his investigation. Directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live) and produced by Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) and Erica Huggins, The Naked Gun also stars Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy and Eddie Yu. Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers Paramount+ announced in a press release on Monday that The Naked Gun will make its streaming video on demand debut on Paramount+ on Tuesday, Sept. 30.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 02:55
Do Not Miss The Next Crypto Wave, BlockDAG Leads While Bitcoin Hyper, Pepeto, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Attract Heavy Interest
The year 2025 is flooded with presale action, yet only a few look like true contenders. BlockDAG has grabbed headlines […] The post Do Not Miss The Next Crypto Wave, BlockDAG Leads While Bitcoin Hyper, Pepeto, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Attract Heavy Interest appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/30 02:45
BREAKING NEWS: Coinbase Lists a New Altcoin!
According to breaking news, Coinbase is listing Anoma (XAN). *This is not investment advice. Continue Reading: BREAKING NEWS: Coinbase Lists a New Altcoin!
Coinstats
2025/09/30 02:40
SON DAKİKA: Coinbase Yeni Bir Altcoin Listeliyor!
Son dakika bilgisine göre Coinbase, Anoma (XAN) listeliyor. *Yatırım tavsiyesi değildir. Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/30 02:39
Bitcoin Bounces as Crypto Market Turns Green: Where Do Prices Go Next?
Bitcoin reclaims $114K as September nears a close. Technical indicators and Myriad prediction market users remain cautiously optimistic.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 02:38
