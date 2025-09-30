2025-10-01 Wednesday

Anthropic launchs Claude Sonnet 4.5, calls it the "best coding model in the world"

Anthropic rolled out Claude Sonnet 4.5 on Monday, its newest AI model that the company says delivers stronger performance in coding, computer use, and practical business applications. The startup, which has backing from Amazon and carries a valuation of $183 billion, is making Claude Sonnet 4.5 accessible to everyone who uses its platform. According to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 03:10
Strategy Adds 196 BTC, Now Holds Over 640K Bitcoin

TLDR: Strategy purchased 196 BTC for $22.1M at an average price of $113,048, boosting its total holdings to 640,031 BTC. The firm’s average cost basis sits at $73,983 per BTC, keeping its position in profit at current market prices. Michael Saylor confirmed the acquisition on X, continuing his consistent Bitcoin accumulation updates to followers. Strategy’s [...] The post Strategy Adds 196 BTC, Now Holds Over 640K Bitcoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/30 03:01
Sharps Technology and Crypto.com Join Forces for Solana Treasury Management

TLDR Sharps Technology partners with Crypto.com to manage $400M in Solana assets. STSS aims to generate yield through staking and liquidity provision within Solana. Crypto.com will provide institutional-grade custody solutions for Solana assets. Collaboration strengthens the Solana ecosystem by engaging institutional players. Crypto.com announced its strategic partnership with Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) to manage the [...] The post Sharps Technology and Crypto.com Join Forces for Solana Treasury Management appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 03:01
XRP price outlook: Why September’s sell-off could fuel October’s bounce

A wedge tightens, whales add pressure, and traders brace for XRP’s next sharp move.
Coinstats2025/09/30 03:00
U.S. Regulatory Bodies Tackle Crypto Oversight

A significant transformation is underway in the digital asset regulatory landscape as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) collaborate on harmonizing their oversight frameworks.Continue Reading:U.S. Regulatory Bodies Tackle Crypto Oversight
Coinstats2025/09/30 02:51
Is China Gearing Up for a New Stablecoin Race?

The post Is China Gearing Up for a New Stablecoin Race? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reports suggest that the Chinese government might support using yuan-pegged stablecoins for cross-border trade and to compete with the US for monetary supremacy. The US began its push for global monetary dominance through dollar-pegged stablecoins with the passage of the GENIUS Act in July. China’s entry into this competition could accelerate the growth of stablecoins. A New Yuan-Pegged Stablecoin, AxCNH China recently launched the world’s first regulated offshore yuan-pegged stablecoin, with approval from Kazakhstan’s financial authorities. On Monday, Yang Guang, CTO of the Layer-1 blockchain project Conflux, said his company participated in the launch. Sponsored Sponsored He added that the new stablecoin, AxCNH, aims to internationalize the yuan. Although the launch didn’t attract much international attention, it could create a “butterfly effect” that reshapes cross-border payments. AxCNH is a cryptocurrency pegged to the offshore yuan. It was launched to improve the efficiency of cross-border payments among countries involved in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The stablecoin also aims to mitigate the risk of dollar-based sanctions. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched by China in 2013, is an ambitious strategy to strengthen global infrastructure, trade, and economic cooperation by connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa. Over 150 countries have signed on, and China has invested over $1.3 trillion to advance connectivity and development worldwide. The investment spans global infrastructure, energy, technology, and other strategic sectors. While many view it as a route to economic growth, some countries and analysts express concerns over China’s expanding influence through the initiative. Industry insiders suspect that the Chinese government heavily influences the stablecoin’s issuer, AnchorX, a Hong Kong fintech firm. Conflux, which provides the technology for AxCNH, is one of the few public blockchains that have received official approval from the Chinese government. The network is reportedly capable of handling over 3,000 transactions per second. This move is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 02:48
Bitcoin Tops $114K as Gold Breaks Record for the 38th Time in 2025

The cryptocurrency surged nearly 4% in a single day after floundering below $110K over the weekend. BTC and Bullion Rally: Bitcoin Hits $114K, Gold Sets 38th Record This Year Gold reached yet another all-time high for the 38th time this year alone, according to the Kobeissi Letter, after climbing to $3,830 on Monday. Digital gold […]
Coinstats2025/09/30 02:46
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Supply Dries Up on Exchanges – Are Whales Silently Accumulating for a Surprise Pump?

SHIB exchange reserves have plunged to a new all-time low – Shiba Inu price predictions now eye a surge backed by smart money conviction.
Coinstats2025/09/30 02:41
US government poised to shut down: Will it affect crypto market structure bill?

A US government shutdown lasting days or weeks could further delay the Senate’s moves on a crypto market structure bill passed by the House in July. Unless Republicans negotiate with Democrats and sign off on a bipartisan funding bill, the US government will shut down at midnight on Tuesday, likely delaying any consideration of a digital asset market structure bill in the Senate.On Monday, the US House of Representatives and Senate leaders are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump to negotiate terms to avoid a government shutdown. Though in the majority of both chambers of Congress, Republicans need additional support to pass a temporary funding bill to keep the government open, leading to Democrats asking for a reversal in many of the healthcare cuts from a budget bill signed into law in July — i.e., the “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”A shutdown would effectively stop US lawmakers from considering or voting on any bills currently moving through Congress, including having Trump sign them into law, and likely any regulatory actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Read more
Coinstats2025/09/30 02:32
Bitcoin Surges Amid Crypto Developments

Bitcoin has soared past $114,000, marking a momentary departure from its recent decline. Enthusiasts in the cryptocurrency realm are eagerly waiting for the forthcoming data this new week promises.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges Amid Crypto Developments
Coinstats2025/09/30 02:31
