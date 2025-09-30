David Knox CFO of Hyperion DeFi: crypto treasury breakthrough

The race of companies to bring tokens onto their balance sheets takes a leap forward. Hyperion DeFi hires former PayPal head of capital markets, David Knox, as chief financial officer. The appointment, announced on September 29, 2025, by Bloomberg, marks a more mature phase of corporate crypto treasury, in line with the evolution of the financial function in companies more exposed to digital. According to data collected by our research desk and conversations with CFOs of digital-first companies, in the period 2023–2025, requests for revisions of treasury policies with exposure to crypto have grown significantly, with an increasing focus on custody, limits, and controls. Industry analysts observe an increase in formal due diligence and reporting procedures for wallets and service providers. In the companies we have collaborated with, the adoption of structured governance rules has accelerated the dialogue with external auditors and the board of directors. Nomination and Context According to a report by Bloomberg authored by Olga Kharif, Knox has left PayPal Holdings Inc. to lead the finance of Hyperion DeFi, a company focused on managing digital assets held in treasury. It should be noted that the company is known for accumulating tokens – including the native asset of the Hyperliquid platform – integrating them into its balance sheet in anticipation of a appreciation over time. The move accentuates an already ongoing trend in the corporate sector, shifting from sporadic experiments to more structured governance, with senior profiles responsible for risk management, accounting, and transparency. In this context, the entry of a CFO from the capital markets suggests more codified processes and responsibilities. Why It Matters for Balance Sheets The crypto treasury transforms a portion of liquidity into potentially profitable but more volatile tokens compared to cash. This results in impacts on liquidity, risk management, reporting, and relationships with…