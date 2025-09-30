2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
China launched a new “K visa” targeting young STEM talent

China has launched a new K Visa that targets young STEM talent, following the U.S. tightening its H-1B. With the U.S. significantly hiking the costs for H-1B visas, coupled with the increased tightening of immigration controls, talented workers are looking for alternatives to life in the U.S., and China intends to fill that chasm. China […]
Sidekick
Talent Protocol
Union
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 03:35
Jump Crypto Proposal to Make Solana Faster

The post Jump Crypto Proposal to Make Solana Faster appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jump Crypto Proposal to Make Solana Faster – $SNORT as Next 1000x Crypto? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/jump-crypto-to-make-solana-faster-snorter-to-1000x/
BRC20.COM
Sign
NFT
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 03:35
Cardano Foundation Unveiled Next Phase of Network Roadmap for Mass Adoption‬ ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Cardano Foundation Unveiled Next Phase of Network Roadmap for Mass Adoption‬ ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The Cardano Foundation has unveiled an ambitious new roadmap aimed at accelerating global adoption, encompassing a strategy that spans decentralized finance (DeFi), Web3, governance, and real-world asset (RWA) integration. In a blog post, the Foundation outlined six core initiatives that will shape its activities over the coming years. The plan hinges on a major push into DeFi, including the provision of an eight-figure ADA liquidity commitment to support stablecoin projects and improve on- and off-ramps into the ecosystem. This effort will be reinforced by partnerships and community-driven proposals aimed at deepening Cardano’s DeFi footprint. Expanding into Web3 and venture funding The Cardano Foundation recognizes the need to boost adoption beyond traditional enterprises. As such, it is also enlarging its Web3 team, with a focus on integrations, listings, and tokenized real-world assets. To complement this, the Cardano Venture Hub will expand its role in supporting startups and established businesses through direct investments, loans, and advisory programs. The Foundation has pledged up to 2 million ADA for 2026, while continuing collaborations with accelerators such as Draper U, Techstars, and CV Labs. Advertisement &nbsp The Foundation also plans to advance standards like CIP-0113 and CIP-0143 to enable programmable, interoperable tokens. Work is also underway with the Masumi Network to streamline agent-to-agent payments through Cardano’s infrastructure. Moving forward, the Foundation will expand its delegation strategy by assigning 220 million ADA to 11 new Delegated Representatives (DReps), while reducing its own self-delegation to ensure broader community participation.  This is a shift from the previous five-year focus on stake pool operators toward fostering deeper ecosystem growth. The new roadmap will also focus heavily on promotion and education. This move will be supported by a 12% increase in the marketing budget for 2026, aimed at amplifying outreach through events, content, and developer…
MASS
BRC20.COM
FINANCE
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 03:32
David Knox CFO of Hyperion DeFi: crypto treasury breakthrough

The post David Knox CFO of Hyperion DeFi: crypto treasury breakthrough appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The race of companies to bring tokens onto their balance sheets takes a leap forward. Hyperion DeFi hires former PayPal head of capital markets, David Knox, as chief financial officer. The appointment, announced on September 29, 2025, by Bloomberg, marks a more mature phase of corporate crypto treasury, in line with the evolution of the financial function in companies more exposed to digital. According to data collected by our research desk and conversations with CFOs of digital-first companies, in the period 2023–2025, requests for revisions of treasury policies with exposure to crypto have grown significantly, with an increasing focus on custody, limits, and controls. Industry analysts observe an increase in formal due diligence and reporting procedures for wallets and service providers. In the companies we have collaborated with, the adoption of structured governance rules has accelerated the dialogue with external auditors and the board of directors. Nomination and Context According to a report by Bloomberg authored by Olga Kharif, Knox has left PayPal Holdings Inc. to lead the finance of Hyperion DeFi, a company focused on managing digital assets held in treasury. It should be noted that the company is known for accumulating tokens – including the native asset of the Hyperliquid platform – integrating them into its balance sheet in anticipation of a appreciation over time. The move accentuates an already ongoing trend in the corporate sector, shifting from sporadic experiments to more structured governance, with senior profiles responsible for risk management, accounting, and transparency. In this context, the entry of a CFO from the capital markets suggests more codified processes and responsibilities. Why It Matters for Balance Sheets The crypto treasury transforms a portion of liquidity into potentially profitable but more volatile tokens compared to cash. This results in impacts on liquidity, risk management, reporting, and relationships with…
DeFi
BRC20.COM
Forward
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 03:30
Bitmine Adds $963M ETH, Total Holdings Now 2.65M

The post Bitmine Adds $963M ETH, Total Holdings Now 2.65M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes BitMine announced its crypto and cash holdings have reached $11.6 billion, with its Ethereum treasury now exceeding 2.65 million ETH tokens. The purchase is part of the firm’s ongoing “alchemy of 5%” strategy, which aims to acquire 5% of the total circulating supply of Ethereum. The company’s stock (BMNR) has become the 26th most traded in the US, with an average daily volume of $2.6 billion, surpassing Visa. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) is continuing its significant buying spree. The company announced on Sept. 29 that its total crypto and cash holdings have reached $11.6 billion, with its Ethereum ETH $4 162 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $502.86 B Vol. 24h: $34.07 B treasury now exceeding 2.65 million tokens. The decisive buying actions cement BitMine’s status as the world’s largest corporate holder of ETH. The announcement on Sept. 29 provides a detailed breakdown of the company’s current assets. According to a press release, BitMine’s holdings now comprise 2,650,900 ETH and unencumbered cash reserves of $436 million, bringing the total value of its crypto and cash holdings to $11.6 billion. The report notes that the company owns over 2% of the ETH token supply. Bitmine’s ‘Alchemy of 5%’ Strategy This purchase is the latest move in an aggressive accumulation strategy that Coinspeaker has followed closely. The company’s treasury surpassed 2.4 million ETH just last week, while its holdings first topped $9 billion earlier in September. This consistent buying highlights the firm’s rapid growth and singular focus on becoming dominant in the Ethereum ecosystem. BitMine’s Chairman, Thomas “Tom” Lee, framed the strategy as one of the “biggest macro trades” for the next decade. In the statement, he called Ethereum the “premier choice” for a neutral public blockchain, citing its reliability as essential for integrating AI and Wall Street. Lee reiterated the…
Ethereum
Nowchain
BRC20.COM
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 03:15
FTSE 100 News: Bitcoin Retraces Below $110K – Magax Could Rally 32% Before 2025 Ends

Global Markets See Uneasy Momentum as FTSE 100 Dips The FTSE 100 recently posted a choppy week, reflecting wider investor […] The post FTSE 100 News: Bitcoin Retraces Below $110K – Magax Could Rally 32% Before 2025 Ends appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 03:00
Cipher Stock Surged 5% As Google-Backed AI Deal Raises Price Target To $16

Cipher Mining Inc.read more
Sleepless AI
WorldAssets
Moonveil
Coinstats2025/09/30 02:50
Crypto Weekly Events: all the expected events

The post Crypto Weekly Events: all the expected events appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 09/29 (Monday) Pending home sales are a leading indicator of the American real estate cycle. A figure below expectations would strengthen the scenario of lower rates and thus a more favorable context for risky assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. A better-than-expected result, on the other hand, could push US yields higher and put pressure on the crypto market. 30/09 (Tuesday) China – Official PMI (monthly) Time: 00:30 CESTThe Chinese manufacturing PMI is a barometer of global economic activity. A figure below 50 would indicate contraction and concerns for global growth, with risk-off weighing on crypto. Conversely, a return above the 50 mark could improve market sentiment and support Bitcoin and altcoins. Eurozone – Flash Inflation (est.) Time: 14:00 CEST European inflation is crucial for ECB decisions. A lower-than-expected CPI would increase expectations of a halt to rate hikes, creating a more positive environment for digital assets. A higher figure, on the other hand, could strengthen the euro but weigh on Ethereum and European cryptos due to higher real rates. USA – Federal Budget Deadline (FY25) Time: 18:00 CEST The lack of an agreement on the federal budget risks leading to a shutdown from October 1st. A government shutdown would generate uncertainty in traditional markets and could result in increased volatility for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Historically, shutdowns have mixed effects: an initial risk-off shock and subsequent rebounds if the Fed appears more cautious. 01/10 (Wednesday) Token unlock – Sui (SUI) & EigenLayer (EIGEN) Time: 00:00 CESTLarge token unlocks (SUI ~44M, EIGEN ~38.8M) could increase selling pressure. For the market, this means a risk of short-term declines, followed by possible technical rebounds if demand can absorb the supply. An event to watch closely, especially on exchanges and liquidity pools. Ethereum – “Fusaka” Upgrade on Holesky Testnet Time: 12:00 CESTThe new upgrade introduces…
BRC20.COM
RealLink
Moonveil
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 02:45
OpenAI launches a new safety feature for ChatGPT called parental controls

OpenAI has launched a new safety routing system for ChatGPT called parental controls.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 02:40
Zohran Mamdani Has 83% Chance Of Winning NYC Mayoral Seat Following Eric Adams’ Exit: Kalshi

Kalshi bettors have put Zohran Mamdani at 83% to win NYC mayor after Eric Adams has dropped out. Andrew Cuomo has polled at 16% and Curtis Sliwa at 2%. Trump has warned of funding disputes, while Mamdani has promoted fare-free buses and city-run groceries ahead of the Nov. 8 vote.
WINK
OFFICIAL TRUMP
FreeRossDAO
Coinstats2025/09/30 02:32
