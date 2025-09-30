2025-10-01 Wednesday

All Of India’s International Emmy Nominations To Date

All Of India's International Emmy Nominations To Date

The post All Of India’s International Emmy Nominations To Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 11: A view of the Emmy statue is seen during the 77th Primetime Emmys Press Preview at Peacock Theater on September 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images India has made its presence felt in the International Emmy noms once again, picking up two International Emmy nominations via Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. It is the latest entry in a long, uneven story of India’s presence (or absence) at global television’s most prestigious non-US award. While the Oscars have long been seen as the pinnacle for Indian film, the International Emmys have become a crucial barometer of how Indian television and streaming content is being received on the world stage. The First Wave: Nawazuddin and Sacred Games Official poster for Netflix’s Sacred Games. IMDb India’s breakthrough at the International Emmys began in earnest in 2019 with the second season of Sacred Games, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s gritty crime drama that became a global hit. Radhika Apte picked up a Best Actress nomination for her turn as Kalindi Gupta in Lust Stories, a four-part anthology film. The same year, Hossein Amini and James Watkins’ British crime drama McMafia, also featuring Siddiqui, won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series, demonstrating how Indian talent was beginning to find a place in international co-productions. A Growing Presence: From Delhi Crime to Vir Das NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: Vir Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui attend 49th International Emmy Awards on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Getty Images The momentum continued with Delhi Crime (Netflix), which won Best Drama Series in 2020 — India’s first International Emmy win. Shefali Shah’s performance as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi was widely praised, winning her a nomination in later…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 04:34
Government shutdowns usually have little economic impact. This time could be different

Government shutdowns usually have little economic impact. This time could be different

The post Government shutdowns usually have little economic impact. This time could be different appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A view of the U.S. Capitol on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images For all the political firestorms they generate, government shutdowns historically have been nonevents for both markets and the economy. This time, though, could be different. That’s because President Donald Trump’s threat to make some federal government furloughs resulting from the shutdown permanent could have longer-lasting impacts on an employment picture that already has been looking precarious. Should Trump follow through on the threat — and successfully weather what almost certainly would be yet another court challenge to his executive authority — it throws a wrench into what otherwise have been much more political than economic events. “We have reason to think that a shutdown this time may not follow past precedent,” Michael McLean, public policy senior analyst at Barclays, said in a client note. If Trump follows through, “this would be a significant departure from past practice and could inject new uncertainty into the economic effect of a shutdown, which otherwise we would expect to be marginal.” Indeed, shutdowns in the past have left little mark other than the political damage done to the party perceived as at fault. Markets have sold off on occasion but then quickly recovered. For growth, most economists calculate the impact as about 0.1 percentage point off gross domestic product for week. Being that the longest closure lasted 35 days, from-late 2018 until the following January, that’s not a lot for a $30 trillion economy. The short-term losses are usually easily recouped in subsequent quarters, according to Bank of America. Labor market trouble However, in this case the labor market already has been wobbly. In particular, the Washington, D.C. region, where a large share of federal government employees call home, has taken a hit from the layoffs…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 04:10
Wall Street Takes the Lead in Bitcoin Options as BlackRock’s iShares Overtakes Coinbase’s Deribit

Wall Street Takes the Lead in Bitcoin Options as BlackRock's iShares Overtakes Coinbase's Deribit

The post Wall Street Takes the Lead in Bitcoin Options as BlackRock’s iShares Overtakes Coinbase’s Deribit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Magazine Wall Street Takes the Lead in Bitcoin Options as BlackRock’s iShares Overtakes Coinbase’s Deribit BlackRock Inc.’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has surpassed Coinbase Global Inc.’s Deribit platform to become the world’s largest venue for Bitcoin options. Open interest in options tied to the Nasdaq-listed IBIT reached nearly $38 billion following Friday’s contract expiry, compared with $32 billion on Deribit, per Bloomberg. Founded in 2016, Deribit had long been the dominant hub for Bitcoin derivatives. In contrast, IBIT only launched options trading in November 2024, making its rapid ascent all the more striking. In June of this year, IBIT set a new benchmark in the ETF world, surpassing $70 billion in assets under management (AUM) in just 341 trading days — the fastest any ETF has reached that level.  By comparison, SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) took 1,691 days to hit the same milestone, while other major ETFs like VOO, IEFA, and IEMG took between 1,700 and 2,000 days.  Later in July, IBIT hit $80 billion AUM in just 374 days — nearly five times faster than Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF, which took 1,814 days. The ETF’s rapid growth coincided with the Bitcoin rally at the time.  U.S.-based regulation This shift reflects a broader structural transformation in crypto markets. While offshore derivatives platforms historically thrived on leverage and high-risk trading, the center of gravity is moving toward regulated, U.S.-based venues.  IBIT, currently the world’s largest Bitcoin ETF with $84 billion in assets, is benefiting from a virtuous cycle: increased options liquidity enhances credibility, attracting more capital and further deepening the market. Despite the shift, Deribit — acquired by Coinbase for approximately $2.9 billion in August — retains its strong following among crypto-native traders.  The platform’s continued popularity highlights that while Wall Street is gaining influence, offshore and decentralized venues remain…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 03:59
Andre Cronje Secures $200M for DeFi Platform Flying Tulip

Andre Cronje Secures $200M for DeFi Platform Flying Tulip

The post Andre Cronje Secures $200M for DeFi Platform Flying Tulip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Key Point 1 Key Point 2 Key Point 3 Flying Tulip, founded by Andre Cronje, raised formatNumber(200, 2) million USD at a formatNumber(1, 2) billion valuation through investors including Brevan Howard Digital and CoinFund, with plans to issue an FT token. Flying Tulip’s fundraise signifies a pivotal moment in DeFi, potentially enhancing institutional investment in the sector, paralleling trends seen with Uniswap and dYdX. Andre Cronje Raises $200M for Flying Tulip DeFi Platform Andre Cronje announced on his official Twitter account that Flying Tulip, a DeFi contract exchange, has raised $200 million. The platform, valued at $1 billion, has garnered interest from major investors including Brevan Howard Digital, CoinFund, and others. Flying Tulip is raising funds and welcomes interested U.S. funds to get in touch. The substantial funding underscores Flying Tulip’s potential impact on the DeFi landscape as institutions increasingly turn to digital assets. The launch of the FT token is anticipated to further engage market participants through “adaptive trading curve” mechanisms. The community reaction has been significant, with many industry players acknowledging Cronje’s history of successful DeFi ventures. The fundraising news has sparked considerable interest on Twitter, where Cronje maintains an active presence, drawing attention to Flying Tulip’s institutional approach. Institutional Investors Fuel Flying Tulip’s $1B Valuation Goal Did you know? Andre Cronje’s previous project, Yearn Finance, achieved a similar formidable rise, reaching its all-time high valuation within months of launching, showcasing the power of engaging the DeFi community swiftly. Ethereum (ETH), a critical asset in the DeFi landscape, is trading at $4,166.38, with a market cap of $502.9 billion. Despite minor fluctuations, it shows a 71.57% increase over 90 days. Such dynamics emphasize ETH’s continued market relevance (CoinMarketCap). Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:24 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 03:54
BLS says no jobs data coming Friday if US government shuts down, Kalshi puts odds at 74%

BLS says no jobs data coming Friday if US government shuts down, Kalshi puts odds at 74%

The post BLS says no jobs data coming Friday if US government shuts down, Kalshi puts odds at 74% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The BLS said it will stop publishing all economic data, including the crucial monthly jobs report set for Friday, if the U.S. government shuts down this week. Prediction platform Kalshi has placed the chance of a shutdown at 74% by Wednesday, raising the prospect that traders, economists, and the Federal Reserve could lose access to the reports they rely on to gauge the economy. This announcement came through a 73‑page contingency plan released on Friday by the Labor Department, which oversees the BLS, outlining how it would suspend operations and public reporting during a funding lapse. The plan stated that it was designed “to ensure that DOL agencies can perform an orderly suspension of programs and operations should a lapse occur, while continuing those limited activities authorized to continue during a lapse.” This blackout would cover all key releases that typically shape market expectations and policy decisions. The department highlighted that the halt could extend well beyond a week if Congress does not reach a deal to keep funding flowing. BLS stops nonfarm payrolls, jobless claims and CPI releases The BLS said in its plan, “BLS will suspend all operations. Economic data that are scheduled to be released during the lapse will not be released.” This directly affects the nonfarm payrolls report due Friday, a monthly gauge of job creation at a time when employment growth has been slowing. The weekly initial jobless claims data, usually released every Thursday, will also be frozen. On October 15, the agency is scheduled to issue the consumer price index, the last inflation reading before the Fed meets October 28‑29. That release would also be blocked if the shutdown continues. “All active data collection activities for BLS surveys will cease,” the plan said, signaling delays for future reports even after the government reopens. “The…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 03:46
No More Crypto Hope In New York’s Mayoral Election?

No More Crypto Hope In New York's Mayoral Election?

The post No More Crypto Hope In New York’s Mayoral Election? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Adams dropped out of the New York mayoral race, leaving the city without its most vocal crypto champion. Zohran Mamdani, the clear favorite, has been ambivalent or mildly critical of the industry. Still, many members of NYC’s crypto community believe that Mamdani won’t be overtly hostile. The industry may lose its biggest supporter, but it could find new opportunities under an ambitious economic agenda. New York’s Crypto Candidate Sponsored Sponsored Since Zohran Mamdani’s surprise win in New York City’s mayoral primary, the general election has attracted worldwide attention. Although crypto policy has not been a huge policy priority for New York’s voters, the industry may have lost its most vocal supporter, as Eric Adams dropped out of the race: Although Adams is currently NYC’s sitting mayor, he took a loud pro-crypto stance to attract new support. New York still has several laws hostile to crypto on the books, which Adams vowed to combat. However, Adams saw little success in repealing BitLicense requirements and other regulations over his four years in office. Evidently, his new enthusiasm for crypto policy was not sufficient to encourage donors or New York voters to support him, especially considering his scandal-ridden administration. Is Mamdani A Genuine Opponent? So, how could this impact Web3 regulation in America’s financial capital? There isn’t another crypto champion for New York to rally behind, and Zohran Mamdani is the overwhelming favorite to win. Sponsored Sponsored Mamdani hasn’t taken a firm stance, but a few details suggest a mild skepticism. For one, his silence is remarkable all on its own. When Mamdani has commented explicitly on the industry, it hasn’t been positive. For example, he released an attack ad against Andrew Cuomo, another New York mayoral aspirant, criticizing his crypto connections. To be fair, crypto corruption is a hot-button issue for…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 03:33
USDT, USDC, and USDe Lead Record Stablecoin Growth

USDT, USDC, and USDe Lead Record Stablecoin Growth

Fresh figures suggest the sector is quietly driving one of the largest liquidity shifts in digital finance, even as broader […] The post USDT, USDC, and USDe Lead Record Stablecoin Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/30 03:30
XRP News: Historic 100M Ledger Milestone Approaches With ETF Decisions Ahead

XRP News: Historic 100M Ledger Milestone Approaches With ETF Decisions Ahead

On-chain data shows the network has reached roughly 99.1 million ledgers, reflecting steady expansion since late 2022. Growth Tied to […] The post XRP News: Historic 100M Ledger Milestone Approaches With ETF Decisions Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/30 02:55
US Government Shutdown Imminent — How Will It Impact Market Stability?

US Government Shutdown Imminent — How Will It Impact Market Stability?

In a critical moment for U.S. policymaking and the cryptocurrency industry, the federal government faces a potential shutdown if bipartisan negotiations fail to secure funding before Tuesday midnight. Such a shutdown would halt key legislative processes, including the consideration of proposed digital asset market regulations, potentially delaying crucial developments in crypto policy and oversight. The [...]
Crypto Breaking News 2025/09/30 02:52
Is Massachusetts About to Create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve? Key Hearing Set for Oct 7

Is Massachusetts About to Create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve? Key Hearing Set for Oct 7

Massachusetts has scheduled an October 7 hearing on a state Bitcoin reserve under S.1967, as federal and state efforts have progressed, including the BITCOIN Act and similar measures in Texas, Utah, and Wyoming, with supporters citing diversification and critics noting volatility and oversight.
Coinstats 2025/09/30 02:45
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital