2025-10-01 Wednesday

OpenAI introduces parental controls on ChatGPT

OpenAI introduces parental controls on ChatGPT

The post OpenAI introduces parental controls on ChatGPT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI introduced parental controls to ChatGPT on Monday as a new safety feature for its chatbot. The initiative arose in response to a series of incidents in which certain ChatGPT models validated users’ delusional thinking, rather than redirecting them to harmful conversations. The firm has also created a new parent resource page that explains how the chatbot works, includes parental controls, and offers ideas on how teens can use it for learning. The new features will be available to all ChatGPT users starting September 29. Parental controls link parents’ accounts with their teens’ accounts Introducing parental controls in ChatGPT. Now parents and teens can link accounts to automatically get stronger safeguards for teens. Parents also gain tools to adjust features & set limits that work for their family. Rolling out to all ChatGPT users today on web, mobile soon. pic.twitter.com/kcAB8fGAWG — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 29, 2025 OpenAI has revealed that parental controls will enable parents to link their account with their teen’s account, allowing them to customize settings for a safe, age-appropriate experience. The company stated that the initiative is part of its ongoing effort to make its chatbot more helpful, while also providing families with tools to support their teens’ use of AI. The ChatGPT maker recently shared its plans to build a long-term age prediction system. The system is designed to predict whether a user is under 18, enabling ChatGPT to apply teen-appropriate settings automatically.  The tech company stated that it has partnered with advocacy groups, including Common Sense Media, and policymakers such as the Attorneys General of California and Delaware. OpenAI believes the team will help inform its approach, as it works to refine and expand on the controls over time. “Parental controls are just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to keeping teens safe online, though…
2025/09/30 04:37
Why production has left Hollywood

Why production has left Hollywood

The post Why production has left Hollywood appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Hollywood sign in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2024 Mario Tama | Getty Images News | Getty Images There was a time when Hollywood simply referred to a neighborhood in the central region of Los Angeles. These days, “Hollywood” has come to represent the entire domestic entertainment business — and it’s at a crossroads. Its namesake area is no longer the bustling production hub it once was, as studios have chased tax benefits and lower labor costs overseas. It’s more expensive than ever to make a movie or television series, especially after the pandemic and the writers and actors strikes which reshaped how creatives are paid in the new streaming economy. Many in the industry have sought to rectify the movement of thousands of jobs to other domestic filming hubs — like Georgia, New York, Texas, New Mexico and North Carolina — and international locations including Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hungary, Croatia, Romania, Australia and New Zealand. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom increased the state’s total film and TV tax credit to $750 million, nearly doubling the previous cap, to try to encourage more productions to film in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump put a spotlight on the issue again Monday when he reiterated tariff threats on films made outside of the United States. “Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby,'” he wrote in a post on social media, adding that he would impose a 100% tariff on “any and all movies that are made outside of the United States.” Trump made similar comments in May. Then as now, it is unclear how he plans to implement these duties, who they would target and who would foot the potential bill. Actor…
2025/09/30 04:25
Kazakhstan Launches First Regulated Offshore Yuan Stablecoin

Kazakhstan Launches First Regulated Offshore Yuan Stablecoin

The post Kazakhstan Launches First Regulated Offshore Yuan Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kazakhstan launches the first regulated offshore Yuan stablecoin through AnchorX. Conflux technology powers AxCNH, driving Yuan adoption in cross-border payments.  The yuan-backed stablecoin aims to challenge dollar dominance in crypto transactions.  The world’s first regulated offshore yuan-linked stablecoin has launched in Kazakhstan this month as part of China’s blockchain strategy for international commerce. Reportedly, the cryptocurrency, called AxCNH, went live on September 17 through Hong Kong fintech company AnchorX. Yang Guang, chief technology officer at Shanghai-based Conflux, stated that the low-key launch could create a “butterfly effect” potentially reshaping cross-border payment systems. Conflux, a Chinese government-backed blockchain network, provided the underlying technology for the stablecoin. As per Reuters, AnchorX obtained a license from Kazakhstan’s financial regulator to issue the yuan-pegged cryptocurrency. Kazakhstan is Central Asia’s largest economy, and maintains China as its biggest trading partner and participates in the Belt and Road Initiative. China Pushes Yuan Stablecoins Abroad  The stablecoin launch aligns with China’s multi-pronged approach to increase global yuan adoption. Beijing has pursued various strategies including promoting its central bank digital currency alongside exploring blockchain-based payment solutions. China has long sought global currency status for the yuan, reflecting its position as the world’s second-largest economy. However, strict capital controls and annual trillion-dollar trade surpluses have complicated these ambitions. “As U.S. dollar stablecoins grow, can you imagine a digital world in 10, 20 years’ time, where there’s no place for the Chinese yuan on blockchains? Of course not,” Yang told Reuters. The computer scientist from Tsinghua University emphasized China’s need to invest in blockchain technology. Yang indicated that issuing offshore yuan stablecoins does not theoretically require Chinese central bank approval. Beijing would likely support such initiatives if they facilitate cross-border trade operations. Conflux has received a government mandate to build blockchain infrastructure connecting Belt and Road Initiative countries. This platform…
2025/09/30 04:21
Marjorie Taylor Greene updates her stock portfolio

Marjorie Taylor Greene updates her stock portfolio

The post Marjorie Taylor Greene updates her stock portfolio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported a fresh round of stock trades, continuing her controversial market activity. The lawmaker’s Congress trade disclosures show a diverse mix of purchases across technology, healthcare, finance, and energy.  Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades Stocks Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions. Enable signal According to filings submitted on September 27, 2025, the trades were executed earlier this month on September 11. In this case, Greene purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of shares in Adobe, Amgen, ASML, CrowdStrike, Digital Realty Trust, Duke Energy, Alphabet, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.  She also added exposure to the cryptocurrency sector through shares of the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) while seemingly balancing the risk with an allocation to U.S. Treasury Bills valued between $100,001 and $250,000. Among her equity trades, semiconductor equipment maker ASML has gained more than 17% since purchase, while cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike rose over 10%. On the other hand, biotech giant Amgen slipped more than 4% and the Bitcoin ETF declined over 5% during the same period. Greene’s controversial stock trades  Its worth noting that the politician has emerged as one of the most closely watched stock traders in Congress, often attracting allegations of possible insider trading.  One of her most scrutinized transactions was her April 8 purchase of Palantir shares, made just days before the company secured a $30 million contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).  Palantir’s stock has since more than doubled, raising questions given Greene’s position on the House Homeland Security Committee. Despite mounting criticism, Greene has rejected any suggestion of misconduct. She maintains that her wealth, which has reportedly grown from about $700,000 before…
2025/09/30 04:19
Markets Poised for ‘Uptober’ as Leveraged Longs Return

Markets Poised for ‘Uptober’ as Leveraged Longs Return

The post Markets Poised for ‘Uptober’ as Leveraged Longs Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and ethereum are holding steady after last week’s selloff, with volatility drifting lower ahead of U.S. jobs data. Leveraged positions are building again, signaling renewed optimism despite lingering caution in options markets. Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound While Traders Eye ETF Flows and Jobs Data Crypto markets are stabilizing after last week’s selloff, with bitcoin back […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/markets-poised-for-uptober-as-leveraged-longs-return/
2025/09/30 04:17
ChatGPT users can now buy products directly through AI chat

ChatGPT users can now buy products directly through AI chat

The post ChatGPT users can now buy products directly through AI chat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI launched a shopping tool, Instant Checkout, on Monday that lets people purchase items without leaving its chat platform. The feature started with items from American Etsy sellers and works for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Free users in the United States. The company said over one million Shopify sellers will join the platform soon, including brands like Skims and Glossier. Stock prices for both Etsy and Shopify jumped roughly 5% following the announcement on Monday. The new checkout system creates another way for OpenAI to make money. The startup collects fees from purchases made through ChatGPT, though it has not yet turned a profit and continues spending heavily to expand its computer systems. OpenAI would not say exactly how much it charges merchants, explaining that contract details with Etsy and Shopify remain private. People using the service pay nothing extra, and their product prices stay the same, according to the company. Multi-item carts and global expansion on the horizon “Our vision for ChatGPT, and a lot of the technology we create, but especially ChatGPT, is that it’s not just providing you information, it is also helping you get things done in the real world,” Michelle Fradin told CNBC. Fradin leads product development for ChatGPT commerce at OpenAI. The company plans to add shopping carts that hold multiple items and bring the checkout feature to other countries later on. OpenAI has been moving into online shopping over recent months, adding product suggestions to its search tools in April. When ChatGPT shows products from across the internet, results appear based on what fits the user’s needs best, not because of any business deals with OpenAI, Fradin explained. With Instant Checkout running, users who find something from an Etsy seller while browsing can now buy it right in ChatGPT instead of visiting the…
2025/09/30 04:13
Aptos (APT) Rises 4.1% as Index Trades Higher

Aptos (APT) Rises 4.1% as Index Trades Higher

The post Aptos (APT) Rises 4.1% as Index Trades Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 3969.18, up 2.2% (+86.07) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday. Sixteen of the 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: APT (+4.1%) and SOL (+2.9%). Laggards: FIL (-0.6%) and NEAR (-0.2%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/29/coindesk-20-performance-update-aptos-apt-rises-4-1-as-index-trades-higher
2025/09/30 04:05
Breaking: XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC ETF Filings to Be Withdrawn

Breaking: XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC ETF Filings to Be Withdrawn

The post Breaking: XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC ETF Filings to Be Withdrawn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reportedly asked exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings for XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) ETFs.  This comes after the SEC recently approved new generic listing standards for commodity-based ETFs, including cryptocurrency-based ones.  Issuers will start withdrawing their applications as early as this week, meaning that it is only a matter of time until such ETFs will become publicly tradable.  Massive change  Normally, each ETF has to be approved under Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The approval process is usually lengthy and daunting.  You Might Also Like Now, however, if a certain product meets specific eligibility criteria, it can secure a much-coveted listing at a much faster pace. Such commodities are supposed to have CFTC-regulated futures contracts (among some other requirements).  Earlier, multiple analysts predicted that the new listing standard would unleash a wave of new spot cryptocurrency ETFs.   While commenting on the recent reporting, Bloomberg’s ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, stated that “this was something we thought could happen.” He has noted that there is no need for ordinary 19b-4s filings in the post-GLS world. That said, he is still not sure about how exactly the launch schedule will actually work.  Source: https://u.today/breaking-xrp-sol-ada-doge-and-ltc-etf-filings-to-be-withdrawn
2025/09/30 04:02
Unlock Alert: $900M+ in Crypto Set to Hit the Market in Early October

Unlock Alert: $900M+ in Crypto Set to Hit the Market in Early October

The crypto market is anticipating one of the largest token unlocks of the year, as multiple high-profiled projects launch billions of dollars of tokens.
2025/09/30 04:00
6 Best Crypto to Invest in 2025, BlockchainFX Smashes Past $8 Million in Presale

6 Best Crypto to Invest in 2025, BlockchainFX Smashes Past $8 Million in Presale

As the next bull cycle builds momentum, investors are asking one question: what is the best crypto to invest in 2025? While established projects like Tezos and Cronos continue to expand their ecosystems, innovative tokens such as BlockchainFX (BFX) and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) are creating new market narratives.  From DeFi infrastructure to meme culture
2025/09/30 03:30
