Marjorie Taylor Greene updates her stock portfolio
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported a fresh round of stock trades, continuing her controversial market activity. The lawmaker's Congress trade disclosures show a diverse mix of purchases across technology, healthcare, finance, and energy. According to filings submitted on September 27, 2025, the trades were executed earlier this month on September 11. In this case, Greene purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of shares in Adobe, Amgen, ASML, CrowdStrike, Digital Realty Trust, Duke Energy, Alphabet, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley. She also added exposure to the cryptocurrency sector through shares of the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) while seemingly balancing the risk with an allocation to U.S. Treasury Bills valued between $100,001 and $250,000. Among her equity trades, semiconductor equipment maker ASML has gained more than 17% since purchase, while cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike rose over 10%. On the other hand, biotech giant Amgen slipped more than 4% and the Bitcoin ETF declined over 5% during the same period. Greene's controversial stock trades Its worth noting that the politician has emerged as one of the most closely watched stock traders in Congress, often attracting allegations of possible insider trading. One of her most scrutinized transactions was her April 8 purchase of Palantir shares, made just days before the company secured a $30 million contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Palantir's stock has since more than doubled, raising questions given Greene's position on the House Homeland Security Committee. Despite mounting criticism, Greene has rejected any suggestion of misconduct. She maintains that her wealth, which has reportedly grown from about $700,000 before…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 04:19