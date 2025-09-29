Retailers Say No, No, No To Holiday Season Hires For Christmas Rush

Retailers have been slow to announce holiday season hires. getty As the 2025 holiday season approaches, the traditional surge in retail hiring is set to reach its lowest level since the depths of the global financial crisis in 2008. A recent analysis by Challenger, Gray & Christmas has projected that seasonal hiring in the retail sector will slump amid concerns from soft consumer spending to the ongoing tariff impact, which has now spread to furniture and kitchens. Retailers added 543,100 jobs in the final quarter of 2024, a near 4% drop compared with the same period in 2023, and the firm forecasts that fewer than 500,000 seasonal positions may be added in the last quarter of 2025. That would mark the weakest holiday hiring performance in 16 years. Economic uncertainty and persistent inflation are creating a more cautious consumer environment, making companies wary of overcommitting to large hires. Retailers are also watching spending patterns closely and holding back on staffing plans until they have a clearer picture of demand. Many are therefore delaying hiring decisions until closer to the holidays or skipping public hiring announcements altogether, preferring to hedge their bets rather than risk excess payroll costs if shoppers tighten their belts. And they will be taking note of newly released reports on consumer sentiment, which paint a worrying picture. Shoppers Feel Holiday Season Caution When asked about the impact of tariffs, four-times more Americans said they will spend less than more this year (32% versus 8%), according to the latest consumer survey from YouGov. Almost a third (32%) of those surveyed said tariffs will lead them to spend less this year, while just 8% expect to spend more. Another 32% said they currently have no plans to change the amount they spend. A third of consumers also noted that…