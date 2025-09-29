2025-10-01 Wednesday

Crypto ETFs Approval Uncertainty Grows Amid Looming Government Shutdown

TLDR Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart warns that the potential government shutdown could delay the approval of pending crypto ETFs. The looming shutdown creates uncertainty over how the SEC will manage the approval process for crypto ETFs. Polymarket data shows a 69% chance of a shutdown by October 1, which could further complicate the situation. The [...] The post Crypto ETFs Approval Uncertainty Grows Amid Looming Government Shutdown appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/30 04:30
DEX Volumes Surge 230% as Stablecoins Drop and Institutions Accumulate

The post DEX Volumes Surge 230% as Stablecoins Drop and Institutions Accumulate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Stablecoin market cap dropped $1.81B with $3.38B outflows from Ethereum-based USDT and USDC. DEX volumes surged, spot up 18.68% to $140.33B, perps up 230% to $515.25B. BitMine and whales accumulated ETH and Aster, while BlackRock sold ETH and BTC. Crypto markets showed contrasting signals last week, with stablecoin supply shrinking while decentralized trading activity expanded sharply. Lookonchain reported the total stablecoin market cap declined by $1.81 billion, led by $3.38 billion outflows from Ethereum-based USDT and USDC. Stablecoins(USDT&USDC) Change(7D) of Top 15 Chains | Source : Lookonchain Meanwhile, decentralized exchanges saw significant growth in activity. Spot trading volume reached $140.33 billion, marking an 18.68% weekly increase. Uniswap recorded $28.89 billion in trades, up 25.01%, while PancakeSwap reported $22.335 billion, up 7.19%. Perpetuals trading expanded even faster, with weekly volume totaling $515.258 billion. Aster led the surge with $270.679 billion, up 2385.8%, while Hyperliquid handled $80.527 billion, a 34.05% increase. Institutional and whale participation also remained strong. BitMine added 234,846 ETH worth $963 million, raising its holdings to 2.65 million ETH. Strategy purchased 196 BTC valued at $22.1 million, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 640,031 BTC. Institutional Moves and BlackRock Selling Shape Market Sentiment Whale activity extended beyond majors, with two wallets accumulating 129.59 million Aster tokens worth $259 million, or 7.82% of supply. These large acquisitions highlight growing institutional and whale influence across both established and emerging tokens. However, not all flows were positive. BlackRock sold $205.18 million worth of ETH and $38.19 million worth of BTC, signaling ongoing institutional selling pressure. This divergence between accumulation and disposals continues to shape sentiment. This week adds further uncertainty with key U.S. labor market data releases. Job openings arrive on September 30, followed by initial jobless claims on October 2 and unemployment figures on October 3. Stronger employment data…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 04:27
Francis Ngannou’s Vision With PFL Africa

The post Francis Ngannou’s Vision With PFL Africa appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2024 PFL Superfights PPV: Battle of the Giants at the Mayadeen Theater in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, October 19, 2024. (Jose Peñuela / 2024PFLPPV) Supplied/PFL Africa Francis Ngannou is no stranger to challenges. He left Cameroon with little more than a dream and went on to become a world champion, establishing himself as one of the most recognisable names in combat sports. His journey has always revolved around breaking barriers. Today, Ngannou faces a new test, not in the cage but in the boardroom and training grounds of PFL Africa, where he serves as Chairman and minority owner. For Ngannou, this project is much more than a business venture; it is a mission that is deeply rooted in his personal experiences. He aims to create opportunities for young African fighters that he did not have while growing up. “To me, it’s a legacy,” Ngannou confidently stated. “I take it personally as a mission.” In a conversation with Forbes.com, Ngannou also confirmed that he will attend the semifinals in Kigali, Rwanda, scheduled for October 18th. This event marks the first PFL Africa fight he will witness in person, emphasising both his personal commitment and the growing significance of the league for African MMA. During the discussion, he outlined his goals for the organisation, now in its inaugural season on the continent, focusing on fighter development, creating a sustainable ecosystem, and providing a global platform for African talent. A New Chapter for African MMA The launch of PFL Africa marked a major milestone in the global expansion of the Professional Fighters League, but for Ngannou, it represents something more symbolic: the recognition that Africa is ready to stand as a central stage for mixed martial arts. For years, African fighters and those of African descent have excelled on the world stage, from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 04:22
Coinbase CEO Slams Bank Push to End Stablecoin Crypto Rewards

TLDR Brian Armstrong urged the Senate not to support banks by banning crypto rewards. Coinbase escalated its lobbying efforts in Washington during Senate discussions on crypto regulation. Armstrong stated that banks are trying to block stablecoin rewards to protect their monopoly. He emphasized that the GENIUS Act already settled the issue of allowing crypto rewards. [...] The post Coinbase CEO Slams Bank Push to End Stablecoin Crypto Rewards appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/30 04:14
Bitcoin ‘wholecoiners’ stop selling – What’s going on with BTC?

Selling pressure is down and netflows are negative.
Coinstats2025/09/30 04:00
Litecoin Nears ETF Launch as SEC Approves New Standards

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/litecoin-etf-launch-sec-approval/
Coinstats2025/09/30 03:58
Retailers Say No, No, No To Holiday Season Hires For Christmas Rush

The post Retailers Say No, No, No To Holiday Season Hires For Christmas Rush appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Retailers have been slow to announce holiday season hires. getty As the 2025 holiday season approaches, the traditional surge in retail hiring is set to reach its lowest level since the depths of the global financial crisis in 2008. A recent analysis by Challenger, Gray & Christmas has projected that seasonal hiring in the retail sector will slump amid concerns from soft consumer spending to the ongoing tariff impact, which has now spread to furniture and kitchens. Retailers added 543,100 jobs in the final quarter of 2024, a near 4% drop compared with the same period in 2023, and the firm forecasts that fewer than 500,000 seasonal positions may be added in the last quarter of 2025. That would mark the weakest holiday hiring performance in 16 years. Economic uncertainty and persistent inflation are creating a more cautious consumer environment, making companies wary of overcommitting to large hires. Retailers are also watching spending patterns closely and holding back on staffing plans until they have a clearer picture of demand. Many are therefore delaying hiring decisions until closer to the holidays or skipping public hiring announcements altogether, preferring to hedge their bets rather than risk excess payroll costs if shoppers tighten their belts. And they will be taking note of newly released reports on consumer sentiment, which paint a worrying picture. Shoppers Feel Holiday Season Caution When asked about the impact of tariffs, four-times more Americans said they will spend less than more this year (32% versus 8%), according to the latest consumer survey from YouGov. Almost a third (32%) of those surveyed said tariffs will lead them to spend less this year, while just 8% expect to spend more. Another 32% said they currently have no plans to change the amount they spend. A third of consumers also noted that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 03:55
The Founder of a Surprise Altcoin Revealed That Its Spot ETF Will Be Launched Soon

With the SEC's recent changing stance, an altcoin founder is expecting spot ETF approval soon. Continue Reading: The Founder of a Surprise Altcoin Revealed That Its Spot ETF Will Be Launched Soon
Coinstats2025/09/30 03:47
Tokenized Gold Market Nears $3B as Bullion Blasts to Fresh Record Highs

Gold’s historic rally accelerated on Monday, with spot prices punching through $3,800 per ounce to set fresh all-time record, extending a torrid year in which bullion is up roughly almost 47% year-to-date.That surge is echoing on across crypto rails, with gold-backed tokens climbing to an all-time high market capitalization of $2.88 billion, CoinGecko data shows. Tokenized versions of the metal are backed by physical reserves but settle on blockchain rails, offering round-the-clock trading and near-instant transfers.Tether Gold (XAUT) and Paxos' PAX Gold (PAXG), both tokens issued by firms predominantly known for their stablecoins, are dominating the category. XAUT’s capitalization stood near $1.43 billion and PAXG’s at roughly $1.12 billion, both at their respective all-time highs.Liquidity has swelled alongside the rally, too. PAXG attracted more than $40 million in net inflows during September and set a fresh trading volume record surpassing $3.2 billion in monthly turnover.XAUT also posted a record $3.25 billion in monthly volume, per DeFiLlama. Meanwhile, the token's market cap growth came solely from the underlying metal's appreciation, as no new token minting happened this month after August's $437 million jump.The tokenized gold market could continue gaining as macro conditions remain supportive for the yellow metal. Investors expectations mount for more Federal Reserve rate cuts and a softer U.S. dollar, while anxiety builds over a possible government shutdown in the U.S. Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC), often dubbed as "digital gold," is lagging behind gold with a 22% year-to-date return.Read more: Bitcoin to Join Gold on Central Bank Reserve Balance Sheets by 2030: Deutsche Bank
Coinstats2025/09/30 03:29
Capital B brings the treasure to 2,812 BTC: over €314 million in Bitcoin

New acquisition and growing allocation: Capital B consolidates its reserve in BTC with 12 new coins, for approximately €1.2 million.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/29 23:47
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital