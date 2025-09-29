Francis Ngannou’s Vision With PFL Africa
The post Francis Ngannou’s Vision With PFL Africa appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2024 PFL Superfights PPV: Battle of the Giants at the Mayadeen Theater in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, October 19, 2024. (Jose Peñuela / 2024PFLPPV) Supplied/PFL Africa Francis Ngannou is no stranger to challenges. He left Cameroon with little more than a dream and went on to become a world champion, establishing himself as one of the most recognisable names in combat sports. His journey has always revolved around breaking barriers. Today, Ngannou faces a new test, not in the cage but in the boardroom and training grounds of PFL Africa, where he serves as Chairman and minority owner. For Ngannou, this project is much more than a business venture; it is a mission that is deeply rooted in his personal experiences. He aims to create opportunities for young African fighters that he did not have while growing up. “To me, it’s a legacy,” Ngannou confidently stated. “I take it personally as a mission.” In a conversation with Forbes.com, Ngannou also confirmed that he will attend the semifinals in Kigali, Rwanda, scheduled for October 18th. This event marks the first PFL Africa fight he will witness in person, emphasising both his personal commitment and the growing significance of the league for African MMA. During the discussion, he outlined his goals for the organisation, now in its inaugural season on the continent, focusing on fighter development, creating a sustainable ecosystem, and providing a global platform for African talent. A New Chapter for African MMA The launch of PFL Africa marked a major milestone in the global expansion of the Professional Fighters League, but for Ngannou, it represents something more symbolic: the recognition that Africa is ready to stand as a central stage for mixed martial arts. For years, African fighters and those of African descent have excelled on the world stage, from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 04:22