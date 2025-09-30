Stablecoin market cap nears $300B as line between TradFi and DeFi is ‘fading’

The stablecoin market is approaching the $300 billion mark as we're seeing more signs of TradFi's broader shift to blockchain rails. For those keeping track at home, the roughly $290 billion stablecoin market cap is up 18% from 90 days ago and has more than doubled since the start of 2024. We've seen traditional payment giants integrating stablecoins into the financial mainstream of late. Mastercard — recognizing stablecoins' ability to bring faster, lower-cost cross-border B2B payments and simplify peer-to-peer remittances — enabled access to USDG, USDC, PYUSD and FIUSD in June. It then expanded its partnership with Circle last month. During a Korea Blockchain Week panel last week, Mastercard's Ashok Venkateswaran told me the stablecoin adoption snowball effect will come as institutions, banks and regulators start to act in unison. The number of players looking more deeply at stablecoins has ramped up even in just the last six months, Venkateswaran noted. Seeing the value-add in action will be key. "Some of these institutions have legacy systems from 100 years ago, so change is not easy," he explained. "They want to look at it and say, 'Well what's the potential revenue that's going to come out of it so that we can actually invest in the change.'" This shift, though, is already underway. You probably saw that the CFTC last week launched its initiative to use tokenized collateral in derivatives markets. Acting Chair Caroline Pham reiterated her belief that "collateral management is the killer app for stablecoins in markets." Two days later, we saw nine European banks share a plan to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin in 2026. It's for the reasons you've heard before — 24/7 access to near-instant, low-cost payments and settlements. We'd expect to see…