OpenAI plans social app for AI-generated videos: Wired
The post OpenAI plans social app for AI-generated videos: Wired appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways OpenAI is developing a social media app focused on sharing AI-generated video content. The app will leverage OpenAI’s Sora video generation tool, enabling users to create synthetic videos. OpenAI is developing a social media app designed for sharing AI-generated videos, according to Wired. The platform would allow users to create and share synthetic video content using the company’s Sora video generation tool. The app represents OpenAI’s expansion into social media territory currently dominated by platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Unlike traditional social apps that rely on user-captured content, OpenAI’s platform would center on AI-created videos. OpenAI is updating its Sora tool to allow videos featuring copyrighted material by default, with an opt-out mechanism for rights holders. This approach reflects broader industry shifts toward permissive AI training models amid ongoing discussions about fair use in creative tools. The move puts OpenAI in competition with other tech giants exploring AI-driven social features. Meta recently launched its Vibes feature, which allows users to remix AI-generated short videos on its platforms. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/openai-ai-video-social-app-news/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 04:42
Polkadot community votes on pUSD stablecoin proposal
The post Polkadot community votes on pUSD stablecoin proposal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot has opened voting on DOT-backed pUSD amid strong support and sharp criticism. The previous failed aUSD stablecoin project raises doubts over governance and technical trust. Polkadot founder Gavin Wood is pushing the stablecoin strategy to steady validator rewards. The Polkadot community is weighing one of its most consequential proposals to date, a plan to launch a native stablecoin backed entirely by DOT tokens. Known as pUSD, the project is being debated through an on-chain referendum that has quickly attracted strong interest, passionate support, and sharp criticism in equal measure. Polkadot’s push for a native stablecoin The proposal was introduced by Bryan Chen, co-founder and chief technology officer of Acala, through RFC-155. The proposal aims to deploy a DOT-backed stablecoin on Polkadot’s Asset Hub, utilising the Honzon protocol. For reference, Honzon previously powered Acala’s failed aUSD stablecoin, a connection that has fueled both technical optimism and community mistrust. Chen has argued that Polkadot must have a native, decentralised stablecoin to reduce reliance on USDT and USDC, which dominate the ecosystem with a combined market share of more than $74 million. Without such a move, Chen warned, the network risks losing liquidity and strategic advantages to competing chains that already feature their own native stablecoins. At the time of writing, more than 74.6% of votes are cast in favour of the measure, though it has not yet reached the 79.7% approval threshold required for passage. Over $5.6 million worth of DOT, amounting to more than 1.4 million tokens, has already been committed to the vote. The vote remains open for another three weeks, ensuring that the outcome is far from certain. Acala’s memories and community doubts While the case for a DOT-backed stablecoin is clear to many, memories of Acala’s collapse in 2022 still hang over the debate. Acala’s aUSD project…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 04:30
Stablecoin market cap nears $300B as line between TradFi and DeFi is ‘fading’
The post Stablecoin market cap nears $300B as line between TradFi and DeFi is ‘fading’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. The stablecoin market is approaching the $300 billion mark as we’re seeing more signs of TradFi’s broader shift to blockchain rails. For those keeping track at home, the roughly $290 billion stablecoin market cap is up 18% from 90 days ago and has more than doubled since the start of 2024. We’ve seen traditional payment giants integrating stablecoins into the financial mainstream of late. Mastercard — recognizing stablecoins’ ability to bring faster, lower-cost cross-border B2B payments and simplify peer-to-peer remittances — enabled access to USDG, USDC, PYUSD and FIUSD in June. It then expanded its partnership with Circle last month. During a Korea Blockchain Week panel last week, Mastercard’s Ashok Venkateswaran told me the stablecoin adoption snowball effect will come as institutions, banks and regulators start to act in unison. The number of players looking more deeply at stablecoins has ramped up even in just the last six months, Venkateswaran noted. Seeing the value-add in action will be key. “Some of these institutions have legacy systems from 100 years ago, so change is not easy,” he explained. “They want to look at it and say, ‘Well what’s the potential revenue that’s going to come out of it so that we can actually invest in the change.’” This shift, though, is already underway. You probably saw that the CFTC last week launched its initiative to use tokenized collateral in derivatives markets. Acting Chair Caroline Pham reiterated her belief that “collateral management is the killer app for stablecoins in markets.” Two days later, we saw nine European banks share a plan to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin in 2026. It’s for the reasons you’ve heard before — 24/7 access to near-instant, low-cost payments and settlements. We’d expect to see…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 04:15
Ethereum Foundation releases comprehensive report on Ethereum perceptions
The post Ethereum Foundation releases comprehensive report on Ethereum perceptions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Ethereum Foundation has released ‘Project Mirror’, a comprehensive report that surveyed community perspectives on Ethereum, identifying its current strengths and challenges. Project Mirror was based on over 60 interviews conducted between March and June 2025, with research by We3co and support from major blockchain providers. The Ethereum Foundation today released a comprehensive report examining community perceptions of the blockchain platform, identifying both ecosystem challenges and strengths through extensive research conducted earlier this year. The study, known as Project Mirror, analyzed community views through more than 60 interviews conducted from March to June 2025. Research firm We3co produced the report with support from key blockchain infrastructure providers. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-foundation-report-2025-superchain-defi-interoperability/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 04:09
SEC scraps 19b-4 requirement, asks crypto ETF issuers to withdraw their filings
SEC adopts generic standards, ending the need for individual 19b-4 filings. Crypto ETF issuers will now focus on S-1 reviews, possibly speeding up the ETF launch timelines. Altcoin ETFs face a six-month futures trading rule before approval. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken a decisive step that could reshape the crypto […] The post SEC scraps 19b-4 requirement, asks crypto ETF issuers to withdraw their filings appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal
2025/09/30 04:07
Top Cryptos to Buy Now That Could Turn $500 into Generational Wealth
As investors search for the best ways to squeeze out as much as possible from this bull run, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are among the best options with the potential to transform small bets into generational wealth. While SHIB relies on community-sourced hype, Mutuum Finance is distinguished by actual DeFi utility, featuring […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 04:00
Lord Miles Isn’t Dead: Polymarket Scandal Takes New Turn
Lord Miles has broken his silence — two weeks after vanishing from the internet during a 40-day fast in the desert.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 03:52
Bitcoin Steady At $114,000 While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Push Higher
Bitcoin is seeing a solid start to the week, tapping the $114,000 mark on Monday as altcoins notably underperform the crypto king.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/30 03:34
BlackRock Overtakes Deribit in Bitcoin Options Market
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blackrock-threatens-offshore-exchanges/
Coinstats
2025/09/30 03:28
SEC wijzigt aanpak: snellere route voor crypto ETF’s op komst
De Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC heeft verschillende partijen gevraagd om hun aanvragen voor spot ETF’s op cryptovaluta zoals Litecoin, XRP, Solana, Cardano en Dogecoin in te trekken. Maar dat is geen slecht nieuws. In plaats van dat de aanvragen zijn afgewezen, komt er simpelweg een andere procedure aan te pas. Dankzij... Het bericht SEC wijzigt aanpak: snellere route voor crypto ETF’s op komst verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 03:22
