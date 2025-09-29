2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
How Far Will ETH Price Fall From $4,000 in October 2025?

How Far Will ETH Price Fall From $4,000 in October 2025?

The post How Far Will ETH Price Fall From $4,000 in October 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading altcoin Ethereum trended sideways in early September as the market attempted to recover from August’s steep correction. However, bears gained the upper hand on September 12 and have since forced ETH into a downtrend. ETH trades at $4,113 at press time, down nearly 15% since then.  With broader sentiment worsening, user demand falling across the Ethereum network, and institutional investors pulling back, the coin faces mounting headwinds in October. ETH Supply Climbs as Demand Fades Sponsored On-chain data shows Ethereum’s circulating supply has surged over the past month. According to data from Ultrasoundmoney, 76,488.71 ETH has been added to the coins available to the public.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ETH Circulating Supply Change. Source: Ultrasoundmoney Ethereum’s circulating supply increases when user activity declines, as this reduces the burn rate on the Layer-1 blockchain. Generally, as more users transact and engage with Ethereum, the burn rate (a measure of ETH tokens permanently removed from circulation) increases, contributing to Ether’s deflationary supply dynamic.  Sponsored However, with a drop in user activity on the network, its burn rate also plummets, leaving many coins in circulation and adding to its circulating supply.  With ETH facing a climbing bearish bias and no matching demand to absorb the growing supply, downside pressure on ETH strengthens.  Spot ETH ETFs Record Sharp Outflows The declining institutional appetite for ETH also points to a bearish outlook heading into October. According to Sosovalue, outflows from ETH-focused funds have reached $389 million this month, the largest monthly capital exit since March. Total Ethereum Spot ETF Net Inflow. Source: SosoValue Sponsored This matters because ETH’s price has strongly correlated with ETF inflows. So when these inflows dip, it signals waning conviction among institutional players. If…
Farcana
FAR$0.000281-3.76%
Ethereum
ETH$4,131.39-1.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011091-11.96%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 04:36
බෙදාගන්න
Dormant for 12 Years, Early Bitcoin Wallet Transfers 400 BTC Worth $44 Million

Dormant for 12 Years, Early Bitcoin Wallet Transfers 400 BTC Worth $44 Million

After 12 silent years, a miner-era Bitcoin wallet has shocked markets.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02283+0.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,320.4+0.40%
ERA
ERA$0.5088+0.37%
බෙදාගන්න
CryptoPotato2025/09/30 04:32
බෙදාගන්න
$5K Could Explode as $750K Presale Pushes MoonBull Into Next Big Crypto in Chicago, While Dogwifhat and Baby Doge Coin Cool Off

$5K Could Explode as $750K Presale Pushes MoonBull Into Next Big Crypto in Chicago, While Dogwifhat and Baby Doge Coin Cool Off

Explore MoonBull, Dogwifhat, and Baby Doge Coin. MoonBull presale is live now and could be the next big crypto in Chicago.
Babylon
BABY$0.04767-2.05%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23262+0.10%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01503+5.47%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 04:15
බෙදාගන්න
Citi has integrated Citi Token Services with its 24/7 USD Clearing to enable near-instant cross-border payments

Citi has integrated Citi Token Services with its 24/7 USD Clearing to enable near-instant cross-border payments

Citigroup has unveiled a major expansion of its blockchain-based platform, Citi® Token Services, announcing an industry-first integration with its 24/7 USD Clearing solution to enable near-instant cross-border payments and liquidity management for institutional clients. The integration, which Citi disclosed in a press release, promises to expand the bank’s ability to provide payments around the clock […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-0.75%
NEAR
NEAR$2.644-2.11%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23958+3.36%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 04:10
බෙදාගන්න
SEC suspends trading of QMMM after its shares jumped 959% in under three weeks

SEC suspends trading of QMMM after its shares jumped 959% in under three weeks

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has suspended all trading activity in QMMM Holdings Ltd. after the firm’s stock price jumped 959% in just under three weeks. The SEC made the decision on Monday, citing possible price manipulation on social media platforms. In its official notice, the regulator said “unknown persons” may have influenced the […]
Union
U$0.01001-5.56%
MAY
MAY$0.03824-0.75%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 04:08
බෙදාගන්න
Hedera Resistance Holds, Shiba Inu Price Target Slows, Yet BlockDAG’s Awakening Faucet Proves Real Utility Now

Hedera Resistance Holds, Shiba Inu Price Target Slows, Yet BlockDAG’s Awakening Faucet Proves Real Utility Now

Hedera updates often feel slow to break past resistance, and even with recent Hedera (HBAR) price updates, traders are still […] The post Hedera Resistance Holds, Shiba Inu Price Target Slows, Yet BlockDAG’s Awakening Faucet Proves Real Utility Now appeared first on Coindoo.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000545-3.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.07479+0.64%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-4.05%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/09/30 04:00
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Directs XRP Spot ETF Withdrawal Along with Others

SEC Directs XRP Spot ETF Withdrawal Along with Others

SEC orders withdrawal of XRP and altcoin ETF filings as new generic listing standards streamline crypto approvals ahead of October deadlines. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has instructed issuers of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for XRP and other major altcoins to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. The directive comes after the approval of […] The post SEC Directs XRP Spot ETF Withdrawal Along with Others appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP
XRP$2.8369-2.03%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003761-6.25%
Major
MAJOR$0.11891-0.23%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 04:00
බෙදාගන්න
Yearn Finance votes on new proposal to allocate future revenue to stYFI holders

Yearn Finance votes on new proposal to allocate future revenue to stYFI holders

Yearn Finance, a leading DeFi yield aggregator protocol, is in the early stages of a major governance overhaul proposal, YIP-XX. The proposal was introduced by pseudonymous contributor 0xPickles on September 28, 2025, in a bid to align stakeholders and encourage growth.  YFI does not enjoy the same clout it used back in its heyday when it was one of the biggest DeFi protocols with an all-time high of just under $7 billion in deposits as of December 2021.  However, this three-part initiative is expected to help the protocol find its way back to that greatness. It is touted not just as a way to make profitability a priority but also to promote accountability, and directly reward token holders who have stayed through declining participation and a TVL that’s down more than 90% from its all-time high. Yearn Finance votes on a new proposal  Among the proposed changes, the most notable change is that a majority of all the revenue the protocol generates could soon go directly to those with skin in the game, as they have kept their YFI tokens locked despite the dwindling performance. “This proposal creates a new deal,” 0xPickles wrote. “90% of future revenue goes to stYFI holders, empowering them.” That is not a huge amount of money right now, considering Yearn’s monthly revenue from August turned in under $200,000 in profit, per DefiLlama data. Still, the focus on profitability and increasing accountability is expected to put the protocol on a sustainable growth path that will, over time, increase revenues and make the YFI token more valuable. The proposal comes as DeFi is enjoying a wave of new liquidity, which has pushed deposits to record heights this year. For Yearn, which was once one of the biggest DeFi protocols with an all-time high of just under $7 billion in deposits in December 2021, the liquidity provides an opportunity to reclaim the success of the past. Of course, this is assuming things unfold in the best-case scenario, but that is not certain because it is not the first time Yearn has attempted an overhaul in recent years. In October 2023, a new vote introduced an escrow token model, like those used by protocols such as Curve Finance, Balancer, and Velodrome, however, even though there was support from YFI token holders, the new model wasn’t widely adopted. “Only 3.8% of the YFI supply is locked, a figure that is in decline,” 0xPickles pointed out. “This demonstrates a fundamental lack of interest in the model.” The new simpler model suggested by 0xPickles 0xPickles’ proposal will scrap the vote escrow model in favour of a simpler staking model. Under the new model, YFI holders will be able to lock up their tokens via staking, which would qualify them to receive a portion of the protocol’s revenue. Another proposal suggests restructuring the DAO to make it more profit-oriented while mandating on-chain financial reporting to justify budget requests from contributors. As for what is prompting these changes, the proposal’s author cited organizational misalignment and coordination inefficiency as two cogent reasons. There is also a final proposal to formalize a plan to distribute 1,700 YFI tokens through strategic contributor incentives, establish a capped performance bonus program, and create a long-term contributor retention pool. The three proposals are currently being discussed on the Yearn governance forum ahead of a vote. It is being touted as an “all-or-nothing” package because the proposals form a single initiative, which means that for it to take effect, it has to pass in full via a DAO vote. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001864+9.97%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12208-1.49%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001491+0.13%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 03:50
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Halts Trading of Bitcoin, Ethereum Treasury Firm QMMM After 2,000% Stock Surge

SEC Halts Trading of Bitcoin, Ethereum Treasury Firm QMMM After 2,000% Stock Surge

The regulator has cited "potential manipulation" as the reason for halting trading of the stock—which is up over 2,000% in the past month.
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 03:23
බෙදාගන්න
PrimeOne: The Revolution of Stablecoin-Based Crypto Prime Brokerage

PrimeOne: The Revolution of Stablecoin-Based Crypto Prime Brokerage

The landscape of crypto markets revolutionized with the launch of PrimeOne, the prime brokerage platform entirely based on stablecoins.
බෙදාගන්න
The Cryptonomist2025/09/29 23:43
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital