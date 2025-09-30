2025-10-01 Wednesday

Bitcoin Buys of Saylor’s Strategy Fall Nearly 80% Week-on-Week

The post Bitcoin Buys of Saylor’s Strategy Fall Nearly 80% Week-on-Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to the latest announcements, Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, cut back on its Bitcoin purchases last week, adding just 196 BTC compared to 850 BTC the week before. The reduction equals a 76.9% drop in weekly buying volume. The new coins cost about $22.1 million on average, at about $113,048 for each BTC. As of Sept. 29, Strategy holds 640,031 BTC. The total cost basis for this supply is $47.35 billion, which works out to $73,981 per Bitcoin. At the current market price of about $112,000, the company’s Bitcoin is worth $71.7 billion. That means they are sitting on a profit of over $24 billion, which is about 51.4% above cost. The purchase update comes after a busy month of accumulation. Earlier in September, Strategy added 1,955 BTC in a single week and 4,048 BTC the week before that — the smallest amount since early August. In meantime, Bitcoin price Bitcoin itself has been trading between $110,000 and $118,000 in September, with the latest spot price near $112,000. Strategy continues to lead the pack, with holdings far ahead of any other public company, but the lower weekly figure is notable after a streak of larger acquisitions. Saylor said the update was a big deal because now there are 640,031 BTC on the books. But the market will also see that Strategy’s pace is slowing down, which shows that even its best customer is not always going full speed ahead. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-buys-of-saylors-strategy-fall-nearly-80-week-on-week
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:41
Bradley Calls For End To Ryder Cup’s “Envelope Rule” After Hovland Injury

The post Bradley Calls For End To Ryder Cup’s “Envelope Rule” After Hovland Injury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Captain Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe celebrate their 15-13 win over Team United States during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images For the third time in Ryder Cup history, the “Envelope Rule” was invoked following a neck injury to Viktor Hovland, effectively sitting U.S. player Harris English as the envelope player. Both teams received a half point due to the “envelope,” moving the totals to Europe 12, USA 5. The rule only applies to the first injury on a team’s roster; any additional injuries result in forfeiture of the match. “The rule has to change,” US Captain Keegan Bradley said. “I think it’s obvious to everybody in the sports world, in this room. Nothing against Viktor. But that rule needs to change by the next Ryder Cup.” The rule was introduced in 1979, the same year the Ryder Cup expanded to include all of Europe in an effort to make the contest more competitive. At the time, the United States had become the overwhelming winner of the event. With difficulty creating a balanced product, the Ryder Cup struggled with sponsorship and funding, leaving the event closer to an exhibition than a fierce contest of national pride. The even split of the point was designed to reduce the risk to professional players during what was then still considered exhibition play. “The U.S. have used it before,” European Captain Luke Donald said. “I think it happened in 1991 with Steve Pate. That was a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:37
Ex-USC Walk-On Hanson Ready For Comeback After Release On Drug Charges

The post Ex-USC Walk-On Hanson Ready For Comeback After Release On Drug Charges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hanson tells his comeback story in Cocaine Quarterback Amazon MGM Studio On December 15, 2017, Owen Hanson hit rock bottom. Twelve years earlier, he stood behind Pete Carroll on a podium as USC raucously celebrated an annihilation of Oklahoma in the National Championship game. By 2017, Carroll moved on to the Seahawks where he appeared in two Super Bowls. He was joined in the NFL by Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and LenDale White, Hanson’s close friends at USC. With Carroll far removed from the USC campus, Sam Darnold led the Trojans to the 2017 Pac-12 championship, their first in nine years. But Hanson had USC far from his mind, as he learned his fate inside a San Diego courtroom. When a judge imposed a sentence for running an international drug, sports betting and money laundering operation, the words hit Hanson like a bag of bricks: 255 months. A full sentence would leave Hanson behind bars until his mid-50s, a harsh punishment for a former football player who did not kill anyone. When Hanson embraced his father Jim in the courtroom, his dad provided sage advice: “If you’re going to cry, don’t do it here. Show everyone how tough you are.” That night, Hanson sobbed uncontrollably in a prison shower, as anyone would given the enormity of the sentence. Last year, though, Hanson received a lifeline when his cooperation with Australian authorities resulted in a Get Out of Jail card. Now, free after his release from a halfway home, Hanson is ready to embark on a comeback act. A savvy entrepreneur, Hanson received his MBA inside prison and has launched a protein ice popsicle company. Hanson’s remarkable story is chronicled in Cocaine Quarterback, a three-part docuseries that debuted last week on Amazon Prime. Hanson’s Australian business After college, Hanson worked briefly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:16
Long-Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens, Moves $45.6M in BTC After Nearly 12 Years

The post Long-Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens, Moves $45.6M in BTC After Nearly 12 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A dusty old bitcoin wallet from November 2013 recently woke up, stretched its digital legs, and unloaded 400 BTC—worth a cool $45.6 million today—marking its first move in nearly 12 years. A bitcoin whale rolled out of hibernation at block height 916840, btcparser.com data shows, shifting 400.07908897 BTC after approximately 11 years, 10 months, and […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/long-dormant-bitcoin-whale-awakens-moves-45-6m-in-btc-after-nearly-12-years/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:08
Bitcoin Retraces Below $110K – Magax Could Rally 32% Before 2025 Ends

The post Bitcoin Retraces Below $110K – Magax Could Rally 32% Before 2025 Ends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 22:00 As Bitcoin falls below $110K and the FTSE 100 wavers, retail investors look for growth. Magax presale projects 32% gains before 2025 ends, driven by Meme-to-Earn momentum. Global Markets See Uneasy Momentum as FTSE 100 Dips The FTSE 100 recently posted a choppy week, reflecting wider investor uncertainty across global markets. Rising interest rate expectations and energy sector weakness pressured equities. Against this backdrop, Bitcoin also began to pull back, falling below the $110,000 mark after weeks of strong momentum. For many, this simultaneous dip in traditional indices and digital assets shows how deeply crypto is now tied to broader risk sentiment. Investors are no longer treating Bitcoin as an isolated hedge. Instead, it is moving with the tides of global capital. Bitcoin Falls Under $110K: Profit-Taking or Start of a Slowdown? Bitcoin’s slip below $110K has sparked debate. Some analysts see it as healthy profit-taking after an extraordinary rally earlier in the year. Others warn it could be the start of a longer consolidation phase. What is clear is that institutional flows — from ETFs to corporate treasuries — remain cautious. When equities struggle, liquidity often dries up across all risk assets. That pattern is playing out again, and Bitcoin is showing that even the most established crypto isn’t immune. Retail Investors Turn to Smaller Caps for Growth The story is different for retail traders. While institutions scale back, smaller investors are not just looking to preserve wealth. They are searching for the next growth engine. With Bitcoin already priced above six figures, a 2× or 3× gain feels modest compared to the potential of younger projects. This search for outsized returns is pushing attention toward presales and mid-cap tokens — areas where the possibility of 30% to 200× growth still feels…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 04:58
Cipher (CIFR) Is the Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Miner to Pivot to AI; Price Target Hiked to $16: Canaccord

The post Cipher (CIFR) Is the Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Miner to Pivot to AI; Price Target Hiked to $16: Canaccord appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cipher Mining (CIFR) just delivered one of the most consequential weeks in its history, announcing a major AI hosting deal for its Barber Lake facility and a $1.1 billion convertible note offering, moves that together may redefine the company’s trajectory, broker Canaccord Genuity said in a report on Monday. Canaccord reiterated its buy rating on the stock and raised its price target to $16 from $12. The shares rose 1.2% in early trading to around $11.60. While the market had been expecting Cipher to secure an AI data center partner for Barber Lake before year-end, last week’s announcement went further than anticipated, the report said. CIFR inked an agreement with Fluidstack, backed by Google, confirming its place in the “miner pivot-to-AI” trend that is sweeping the industry. Crucially, the deal arrived in during a flurry of hyperscaler and GPU cloud provider contracts, helping to validate demand for large-scale AI compute and putting to rest some concerns about market size, at least in the near term, analysts led by Joseph Vafi wrote. The positive sentiment around Cipher’s prospects has been reflected in its share price over the past several months, giving the company a stronger currency for capital raising, the analysts noted. The $1.1 billion convertible note priced last week at a 0.00% coupon, an unusually attractive cost of capital, and is expected to allow the company to retain 100% ownership of Barber Lake, Canaccord said. Management had earlier signaled that it might be willing to sell a stake in the project to reduce leverage. With improved equity pricing and stronger market fundamentals, the company appears positioned to fund Barber Lake without giving up equity. More AI deals are likely. The Barber Lake agreement does not cover the entire facility, leaving meaningful capacity available for future contracts. With a 2.6 gigawatt…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 04:56
The Origin Story Of Bitcoin Treasury Companies: Cash Is A Liability

The post The Origin Story Of Bitcoin Treasury Companies: Cash Is A Liability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What happens when the safest asset on a company’s balance sheet — cash — becomes its biggest liability? This isn’t a hypothetical exercise. With bitcoin treasury companies, it has become the central question in corporate finance, forcing a not-so-quiet revolution — from Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) to Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), Strive (NASDAQ: ASST) and even miners like MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). The pain of cash melting in corporate hands has given rise to a new and strategic class of public company: a bitcoin treasury company. These aren’t just firms that accept cryptocurrency; they are corporations that have fundamentally reengineered their financial core. They have made the strategic decision to convert their primary treasury reserve asset from U.S. dollars into bitcoin. This strategy was forged not in a niche online community, but in a corporate boardroom facing an urgent paradox. Look no further than Strategy. In the summer of 2020, the successful tech firm was staring down the barrel of a problem created by its own triumphs — half a billion dollars in cash. In a sane world, this would be a sign of stability. In ours, it was a ticking time bomb. The financial landscape had become a trap. “Safe” investments like government bonds had become a joke, with interest rates so low Strategy was essentially paying for the privilege of losing money to inflation. The math wasn’t just stark; it was insulting. For the executive team, holding cash meant knowingly signing up for a predictable, perpetual decay of their hard-won capital. The company’s CEO, Michael Saylor, conducted a systematic analysis of all available assets. His conclusion was audacious and shocking. Rather than chasing diminishing interest rates within the existing financial system, he opted for a different solution entirely: He began converting his company’s cash reserves into the one asset he…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 04:50
Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 4.5, claims world’s best coding AI model

The post Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 4.5, claims world’s best coding AI model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anthropic rolled out Claude Sonnet 4.5 on Monday, its newest AI model that the company says delivers stronger performance in coding, computer use, and practical business applications. The startup, which has backing from Amazon and carries a valuation of $183 billion, is making Claude Sonnet 4.5 accessible to everyone who uses its platform. According to the company, the model shows particular strength in specialized areas including cybersecurity, finance, and research work. Anthropic is calling Claude Sonnet 4.5 the “best coding model in the world” based on industry testing standards such as SWE-bench Verified, which evaluates how well AI systems can handle software coding tasks. Jared Kaplan, who co-founded Anthropic and serves as chief science officer, spoke with CNBC about the release. “People are just noticing with this model, because it’s just smarter and more of a colleague, that it’s kind of fun to work with it when encountering problems and fixing them,” Kaplan explained. The company says the model produces better quality code, does a better job spotting ways to improve existing code, and follows directions more consistently than previous versions. Continuing fast-paced innovation This launch follows Anthropic’s August release of Claude Opus 4.1 and May release of Claude Sonnet 4. It highlights the rapid speed at which AI companies are developing new technology. A group of researchers who previously worked at OpenAI started Anthropic in 2021. Since then, the two have emerged as strong AI rivals. OpenAI launched the generative AI revolution when it released ChatGPT in 2022. That startup, now valued at $500 billion, put out its latest version called GPT-5 last month. However, that launch faced problems when some users reported losing access to earlier models. Mike Krieger, who is chief product officer at Anthropic, said Claude Sonnet 4.5 will become the standard option for users. He…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 04:46
HYPE Price Prediction: Cathie Wood Compares Hyperliquid to ‘Early Solana’ – Can HYPE Surge 7X to Match SOL?

HYPE price prediction has accelerated after Cathie Wood has compared Hyperliquid to early Solana. TVL has risen from ~$154M to >$2.2B, stablecoins have expanded, and an NFT debut has posted high volumes, while price action has tested Fibonacci levels with targets near $52–$53 if support holds.
Coinstats2025/09/30 03:38
Crypto Stakeholders Push Back as Banks Seek Yield Ban Provision in CLARITY Act

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/30 03:25
