Bradley Calls For End To Ryder Cup’s “Envelope Rule” After Hovland Injury
The post Bradley Calls For End To Ryder Cup’s “Envelope Rule” After Hovland Injury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Captain Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe celebrate their 15-13 win over Team United States during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images For the third time in Ryder Cup history, the “Envelope Rule” was invoked following a neck injury to Viktor Hovland, effectively sitting U.S. player Harris English as the envelope player. Both teams received a half point due to the “envelope,” moving the totals to Europe 12, USA 5. The rule only applies to the first injury on a team’s roster; any additional injuries result in forfeiture of the match. “The rule has to change,” US Captain Keegan Bradley said. “I think it’s obvious to everybody in the sports world, in this room. Nothing against Viktor. But that rule needs to change by the next Ryder Cup.” The rule was introduced in 1979, the same year the Ryder Cup expanded to include all of Europe in an effort to make the contest more competitive. At the time, the United States had become the overwhelming winner of the event. With difficulty creating a balanced product, the Ryder Cup struggled with sponsorship and funding, leaving the event closer to an exhibition than a fierce contest of national pride. The even split of the point was designed to reduce the risk to professional players during what was then still considered exhibition play. “The U.S. have used it before,” European Captain Luke Donald said. “I think it happened in 1991 with Steve Pate. That was a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:37