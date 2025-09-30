2025-10-01 Wednesday

Merz and Macron Are Right. The Internet of Value Needs Global Stablecoin Alignment

The post Merz and Macron Are Right. The Internet of Value Needs Global Stablecoin Alignment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently unveiled their joint economic agenda at the Franco-German Council of Ministers, one proposal stood out: pursuing collaboration and equivalence regimes with third countries in the field of crypto-asset regulation. It was a recognition that digital money, like data, does not stop at borders. And it was a timely reminder that stablecoins — the fastest-growing part of digital finance and crypto — will only fully succeed if regulators match their borderless design with cross-border collaboration. Stablecoins: A Payments Upgrade, Not Just a Crypto Tool Stablecoins are internet-native money: always on, borderless, programmable and available to anyone with a smartphone. Unlike traditional payment rails, they don’t close on weekends, don’t rely on complex correspondent banking networks and can move value between Bangkok and Boston in seconds. In many ways, they are the first serious upgrade to cross-border payments since SWIFT in the 1970s. Where SWIFT was a messaging network innovation to connect counterparty banks, stablecoins marry messaging with settlement to create a payments innovation breakthrough. But their value proposition depends on being global. A patchwork of divergent national rulebooks would turn the “internet of value” into fragmented payment intranets — undermining the very efficiency and accessibility that make stablecoins transformative. Converging Principles, Different Paths The good news: the world’s leading regulatory frameworks for stablecoins — Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and America’s GENIUS Act — already share the same foundation. Both require full 1:1 reserves in high-quality liquid assets, redemption at par, regular public reporting and strict governance, risk and anti-money laundering (AML) standards. Both allow issuance by banks and non-banks alike. There are, of course, differences. GENIUS imposes tighter reserve rules (limited to short-dated Treasuries and reverse repos), while MiCA allows a broader mix, including longer-duration government bonds or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:44
Hedera Resistance Holds, Shiba Inu Price Target Stalls, BlockDAG Faucet Proves Real Utility

The post Hedera Resistance Holds, Shiba Inu Price Target Stalls, BlockDAG Faucet Proves Real Utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 23:00 Discover why Hedera struggles and the Shiba Inu price target slows. Explore BlockDAG’s Awakening faucet, connect wallets, claim tokens, and test dApps before vesting closes. Hedera updates often feel slow to break past resistance, and even with recent Hedera (HBAR) price updates, traders are still waiting for stronger proof of momentum. At the same time, Shiba Inu (SHIB) price target calls keep moving inside narrow ranges, leaving many to question when or if a real breakout will arrive. So what happens when a project offers something more immediate, with no waiting and no barriers? That’s where BlockDAG steps in. Its Awakening faucet is live, meaning you can connect a wallet, grab coins, and start testing instantly. Users can mint tokens, deploy contracts, and even win BDAG through live dApps. This is why BlockDAG is pulling attention as one of the top crypto coins for 2025. Early users get the first hands-on shot before vesting features roll out, and that window won’t stay open forever. BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Goes Live with Active Faucet BlockDAG’s Awakening testnet is live, and the faucet is already active, giving users free tokens to build, test, and even win BDAG. This is not just about watching a network grow in theory; it’s about logging in today, connecting a wallet, and putting the system to work. You can deploy contracts, mint NFTs, and try out dApps like the Lottery and Reflection tools with zero cost. The hands-on access makes it clear why BlockDAG is viewed as one of the top crypto coins for 2025, because adoption starts with real users actually using the network. The window for this open faucet won’t last forever. Once vesting features roll out, entry will tighten, and early users will be the ones who can…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:43
Citi Token Services to support payments to any of the 250 banks using 24/7 USD Clearing

The post Citi Token Services to support payments to any of the 250 banks using 24/7 USD Clearing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Citigroup has unveiled a major expansion of its blockchain-based platform, Citi® Token Services, announcing an industry-first integration with its 24/7 USD Clearing solution to enable near-instant cross-border payments and liquidity management for institutional clients. The integration, which Citi disclosed in a press release, promises to expand the bank’s ability to provide payments around the clock across its global network. With over 250 banking partners in more than 40 markets already utilizing the bank’s clearing system, the addition of tokenized settlement capabilities aims to reduce friction in transferring money. Citi integrates blockchain into its global clearing infrastructure Citi Token Services is using a private, permissioned blockchain to facilitate tokenized cash and trade finance solutions within Citi’s ecosystem. By embedding this into its established 24/7 USD Clearing infrastructure, Citi seeks to bridge traditional payments with blockchain-enabled efficiency. “This integration allows corporates and financial institutions to move millions of dollars in a matter of seconds,” said Debopama Sen, Citi’s Head of Payments, in the release. “Global commerce doesn’t take weekends off and neither should payments.” The solution addresses a long-standing challenge for treasurers and banks, which is how to manage liquidity across multiple geographies without tying up capital or waiting for business-hour cut-offs.  Banks push for continuous liquidity Increased liquidity and instant settlements are some of the major appeals of Citi’s integrated system. According to Stephen Randall, Citi’s Global Head of Liquidity Management Services, the initiative would allow treasurers to exercise “unprecedented control and flexibility” while minimizing the technical and risk management hurdles associated with other real-time settlement systems. For banks and corporates that operate across multiple time zones, this may reduce the need for redundant cash buffers. “Our clients demand financial solutions that operate at the speed of their business,” Randall noted. “This significantly reduces friction in payments and liquidity.” According to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:40
Build Out The Foundation For America’s Innovation Economy

The post Build Out The Foundation For America’s Innovation Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Across the country, regions and communities are creating networks and physical places where university researchers, businesses of all sizes, and capital come together, and emerging as a new foundation from which American innovation is rising. This is happening in places beyond the well-known tech hubs on the U.S. coasts—for example, in Tennessee, South Carolina, Indiana, Texas. Colorado, and Pennsylvania. We need to expand this innovation footprint even bigger and farther, and engage more Americans and U.S. regions in the innovation process. Recently, the Council’s National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontiers issued a Call to Action undergirded by seven strategic pillars. Pillar 7’s recommendations call for Expanding Collaborative Innovation Networks. Several areas of action are high priorities: First, U.S. leaders should seek to build innovation capacity in places where it is weak, and capitalize on places with higher capacity and entrepreneurial potential to boost regional and national competitiveness in technology fields. To lead this charge, the White House should establish a Regional Economic Development Council focused on strengthening U.S. innovation capabilities and capacity, and coordinating Federal, state, and local agency co-investment to achieve that goal. The Council should lead the development of a strategy to leverage private sector infrastructure, R&D, and workforce investments to maximize regional benefits and local impact. In addition, the Departments of Commerce, Defense, Agriculture, Energy, and Labor, and the National Science Foundation should expand their missions to explicitly support the growth of U.S. regional innovation ecosystems. Second, we should develop new financing models to cultivate innovation ecosystems in underserved communities, particularly rural and urban communities that are disconnected from the innovation economy. Invest in advanced manufacturing “Enterprise Zones.” In addition, States could leverage the Department of the Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative to offer small businesses and entrepreneurs equity/venture capital, loan participation, loan guarantees, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:28
HKMA Releases September 2025 Monetary and Financial Reports

The post HKMA Releases September 2025 Monetary and Financial Reports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 29, 2025 09:06 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has published its September 2025 Quarterly Bulletin and Half-Yearly Monetary and Financial Stability Report, highlighting trade finance and local banking sector risks. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has unveiled the September 2025 editions of its Quarterly Bulletin and Half-Yearly Monetary and Financial Stability Report, shedding light on key economic factors influencing Hong Kong and the global market. According to the HKMA, these publications are pivotal in understanding the financial landscape of the region. Key Insights from the Quarterly Bulletin This quarter’s bulletin features an in-depth article titled “Project Cargox: Unlocking Trade Finance Value through Cargo Data.” The piece explores innovative methodologies in trade finance, emphasizing the potential of cargo data to enhance value in the sector. This focus on trade finance is timely, given the increasing globalization of trade and the need for more efficient financial solutions. Half-Yearly Report Highlights The Half-Yearly Monetary and Financial Stability Report offers comprehensive analyses of both the global and local economies. It meticulously examines Hong Kong’s monetary conditions and financial stability, providing insights into the current risks and performance metrics of the local banking sector. This report is crucial for stakeholders looking to navigate the complexities of Hong Kong’s economic environment. Access and Availability Both the Quarterly Bulletin and the Half-Yearly Report are accessible online, allowing stakeholders and the general public to download and review the detailed findings and analyses. These publications serve as vital resources for policymakers, economists, and financial institutions aiming to stay informed about the latest economic trends and risks. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/hkma-september-2025-monetary-financial-reports
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:26
Ethy simplifies onboarding with new fiat deposit option via Coinbase Onramp service

The post Ethy simplifies onboarding with new fiat deposit option via Coinbase Onramp service appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethy now supports fiat deposits via Coinbase’s Onramp, allowing users to fund trading agents directly without purchasing crypto elsewhere. The integration offers in-app crypto purchases with no need for pop-ups or external widgets, streamlining the user experience. Ethy, a DeFi app integrating AI-driven trading agents, today introduced a new fiat deposit option powered by Coinbase’s Onramp service. Users can now fund their trading agents directly with fiat currency, eliminating the need to purchase crypto separately before using the platform. The integration allows users to buy crypto assets like USDC directly within the Ethy app without external widgets or pop-ups. Coinbase Onramp’s native integration enables single API calls for programmatic wallet funding, including seamless card payments. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethy-simplifies-onboarding-with-coinbase-onramp-fiat-deposit/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:12
Citi Achieves Industry First with 24/7 USD Tokenized

The post Citi Achieves Industry First with 24/7 USD Tokenized appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 29, 2025 at 19:49 // News Payments Global banking giant Citi announced an industry-first integration that combines its Citi® Token Services (a blockchain-based platform) with its 24/7 USD Clearing solution. This integration is designed to provide its institutional clients in the UK and US with a multibank cross-border instant payment and liquidity management capabilities. By tokenizing deposits and integrating them with its 24/7 clearing system, Citi is effectively eliminating the limitations of traditional banking hours for its institutional clients engaging in cross-border commerce. Stephen Randall, Head of Liquidity Management Services, Citi, commented: “This industry-first integration significantly reduces friction in payments and liquidity, offering unprecedented control and flexibility, especially compared to other systems that can burden clients with deep technical and incremental risk management work.”  Real-world tokenization The significance of this development is in the fact that a major bank using tokenization—a core blockchain concept—to solve a fundamental real-world problem for corporate clients: the need for continuous, real-time access to USD for payments and internal treasury management, regardless of banking hours. This move reinforces the trend of traditional finance leveraging permissioned blockchain technology to enhance efficiency, reduce settlement risk, and provide always-on banking services for the global economy. Source: https://coinidol.com/citi-achieves-tokenized/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:05
Forbes Hosts First-Ever Forbes Impact Summit

The post Forbes Hosts First-Ever Forbes Impact Summit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK – September 29, 2025 – Coinciding with Climate Week and the United Nations General Assembly, Forbes hosted its first-ever Forbes Impact Summit in New York City on September 25 and 26, convening more than 150 of the world’s most influential philanthropists, family office leaders, and next-generation change-makers to share ideas, forge collaborations, and commit to bold solutions. Forbes’ Impact Summit was built off of the Forbes 400 Summit on Philanthropy, and expands the concept to a larger scope in 2025. “As we entered the 13th year of convening some of the world’s most successful people and greatest problem solvers, we wanted to sharpen our focus on what matters most – impact,” said Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer at Forbes and founder of the Impact Summit. “We don’t endorse how to give or where to give, but we focus on how to make giving better, more efficient and effective. This summit facilitates collaborations and starts conversations on entrepreneurial tactics to solve the world’s toughest issues.” The Summit opened with a stirring performance from Sing Harlem! before Lane welcomed participants into a day of intimate conversations. A keynote conversation with Charles Koch and Brian Hooks of Stand Together explored how private-sector levers can accelerate change, culminating in Koch receiving the Forbes 400 Lifetime Achievement Award for Philanthropy. In rapid-fire sessions, participants heard from: Shari Redstone, CEO of the Redstone Family Foundation, on combating antisemitism and hate; Frank H. McCourt, Founder of Project Liberty, on building a safer internet in the AI age; Jim Coulter, Cofounder & Executive Chairman of TPG, on the future of “and investing;” Marie Dageville of the Patchwork Collective and Cari Tuna of Good Ventures shared lessons from the frontlines of scalable philanthropy. Geoffrey Canada, President & Founder of Harlem Children’s Zone, joined investor Stanley Druckenmiller in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:04
Nick Szabo Drops Bombshell: Bitcoin Core v30.0 Faces Legal Nightmare

Bitcoin’s next major software release, Bitcoin Core v30.0, has reignited a fraught debate over what kinds of data should be permitted to traverse and settle on the network—and who could bear legal responsibility when that data is illicit. On Monday, cryptography pioneer Nick Szabo weighed in with a pointed warning: changes in v30.0 that relax […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/30 05:00
Andre Cronje’s Flying Tulip Raises $200 Million Ahead of ICO

The post Andre Cronje’s Flying Tulip Raises $200 Million Ahead of ICO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Yearn founder’s new platform aims to unify DeFi services like spot trading, derivatives and lending. Flying Tulip, the latest venture from prolific decentralized finance (DeFi) developer Andre Cronje, has raised $200 million in a private seed round, valuing the project at a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $1 billion. Prominent participants included Brevan Howard Digital, CoinFund, DWF Labs, and Susquehanna Crypto. The project plans to raise an additional $800 million through a public sale of its native FT token at the same valuation, conducted on Flying Tulip’s proprietary platform. However, exact dates for the platform’s launch and token sale remain uncertain. Described as a full-stack onchain exchange, Flying Tulip aims to unify DeFi services, including spot trading, derivatives, lending, stablecoins, and insurance, into a single ecosystem. The platform is an evolution of the Deriswap model laid out by Cronje in 2020 that aimed to merge multiple DeFi functions under one system. Notably, Flying Tulip introduces an “onchain redemption right,” allowing both private and public investors to redeem their $FT tokens for their original principal at any time, providing downside protection. Cronje told The Block that the mechanism prevents the misuse of raised capital, as the funds can only be deployed into onchain strategies such as Aave, Ethena, and Spark to generate an annual yield of approximately 4%. The resulting yield, estimated to generate $40 million annually from $1 billion in raised capital, is expected to fund the platform’s development. Team members will not receive an initial token allocation, with their compensation contingent on market buybacks funded by protocol revenue, aligning incentives with the platform’s success. According to a pitch deck viewed by The Block, Cronje anticipates that protocol revenues will fuel token buybacks, ecosystem incentives, and higher yields. This approach aims to create a “self-reinforcing growth flywheel” while mitigating…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:00
