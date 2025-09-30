Build Out The Foundation For America’s Innovation Economy
Across the country, regions and communities are creating networks and physical places where university researchers, businesses of all sizes, and capital come together, and emerging as a new foundation from which American innovation is rising. This is happening in places beyond the well-known tech hubs on the U.S. coasts—for example, in Tennessee, South Carolina, Indiana, Texas. Colorado, and Pennsylvania. We need to expand this innovation footprint even bigger and farther, and engage more Americans and U.S. regions in the innovation process. Recently, the Council's National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontiers issued a Call to Action undergirded by seven strategic pillars. Pillar 7's recommendations call for Expanding Collaborative Innovation Networks. Several areas of action are high priorities: First, U.S. leaders should seek to build innovation capacity in places where it is weak, and capitalize on places with higher capacity and entrepreneurial potential to boost regional and national competitiveness in technology fields. To lead this charge, the White House should establish a Regional Economic Development Council focused on strengthening U.S. innovation capabilities and capacity, and coordinating Federal, state, and local agency co-investment to achieve that goal. The Council should lead the development of a strategy to leverage private sector infrastructure, R&D, and workforce investments to maximize regional benefits and local impact. In addition, the Departments of Commerce, Defense, Agriculture, Energy, and Labor, and the National Science Foundation should expand their missions to explicitly support the growth of U.S. regional innovation ecosystems. Second, we should develop new financing models to cultivate innovation ecosystems in underserved communities, particularly rural and urban communities that are disconnected from the innovation economy. Invest in advanced manufacturing "Enterprise Zones." In addition, States could leverage the Department of the Treasury's State Small Business Credit Initiative to offer small businesses and entrepreneurs equity/venture capital, loan participation, loan guarantees, and…
