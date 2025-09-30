Hedera Resistance Holds, Shiba Inu Price Target Stalls, BlockDAG Faucet Proves Real Utility

Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 23:00 Discover why Hedera struggles and the Shiba Inu price target slows. Explore BlockDAG's Awakening faucet, connect wallets, claim tokens, and test dApps before vesting closes. Hedera updates often feel slow to break past resistance, and even with recent Hedera (HBAR) price updates, traders are still waiting for stronger proof of momentum. At the same time, Shiba Inu (SHIB) price target calls keep moving inside narrow ranges, leaving many to question when or if a real breakout will arrive. So what happens when a project offers something more immediate, with no waiting and no barriers? That's where BlockDAG steps in. Its Awakening faucet is live, meaning you can connect a wallet, grab coins, and start testing instantly. Users can mint tokens, deploy contracts, and even win BDAG through live dApps. This is why BlockDAG is pulling attention as one of the top crypto coins for 2025. Early users get the first hands-on shot before vesting features roll out, and that window won't stay open forever. BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Goes Live with Active Faucet BlockDAG's Awakening testnet is live, and the faucet is already active, giving users free tokens to build, test, and even win BDAG. This is not just about watching a network grow in theory; it's about logging in today, connecting a wallet, and putting the system to work. You can deploy contracts, mint NFTs, and try out dApps like the Lottery and Reflection tools with zero cost. The hands-on access makes it clear why BlockDAG is viewed as one of the top crypto coins for 2025, because adoption starts with real users actually using the network. The window for this open faucet won't last forever. Once vesting features roll out, entry will tighten, and early users will be the ones who can…