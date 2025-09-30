MEXC හුවමාරුව
Talus Labs secures over $10M for AI agents and prediction markets infrastructure
The post Talus Labs secures over $10M for AI agents and prediction markets infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Talus Labs raised over $10 million led by Polychain Capital, with participation from Sui Foundation and Walrus Protocol. The startup is building PredictionAI, merging AI agents with prediction markets to create a novel infrastructure. Talus Labs, a blockchain infrastructure firm pioneering PredictionAI by fusing AI agents with prediction markets, secured over $10 million in funding led by Polychain Capital today. The round included strategic investments from Sui Foundation and Walrus Protocol to develop AI agent infrastructure. The company’s Nexus Framework utilizes the Sui Network for global coordination and Walrus Protocol for transparent data layers, enabling fair AI agent competitions. Talus Labs operates a testnet through its flagship platform Idol.fun. The funding positions Talus Labs to launch AvA Markets on mainnet in Q1 2026. AvA Markets represents the company’s innovation where AI agents compete in provably fair environments, with users betting on results. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/talus-labs-raises-10m-for-ai-agent-prediction-markets/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 05:36
SEC Requests Withdrawal of XRP, Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL) ETFs – But This Is Positive News, Here Are the Details
The post SEC Requests Withdrawal of XRP, Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL) ETFs – But This Is Positive News, Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made a significant change to its cryptocurrency-based spot ETF applications. SEC Requests ETF Applications to Be Withdrawn Because No Other Method of Approval Required According to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, the SEC has requested that issuers of spot ETFs for Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) withdraw their existing 19b-4 filings. This development is linked to the recently approved “general listing standards,” which will eliminate the need for separate filings for each fund. The new regulation will expedite the process for ETF applications. The SEC has approved general listing standards for the Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca exchanges. These standards streamline the listing process for commodity-based exchange-traded products (ETPs), eliminating the need for individual approvals under Section 19(b). This will facilitate a faster approval process, replacing the previously lengthy application process involving public comment and SEC review. This change paves the way for ETF approvals for major cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Most spot crypto ETFs seen on the market until now have been based solely on Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two crypto assets with the largest market capitalizations. However, the SEC’s new approach paves the way for funds based on leading altcoins like LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE to become available to investors much sooner. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/sec-requests-withdrawal-of-xrp-cardano-ada-dogecoin-doge-and-solana-sol-etfs-but-this-is-positive-news-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 05:35
Swift Announces Blockchain Initiative to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments
TLDR Swift has announced the launch of a blockchain-based shared ledger to support 24/7 real-time cross-border payments. The new blockchain ledger aims to enhance scalability and reduce the costs and delays traditionally associated with cross-border transactions. Swift will collaborate with over 11,500 financial institutions globally, transforming the way international payments are processed. The ledger will [...] The post Swift Announces Blockchain Initiative to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/30 05:24
Hyperliquid’s Hypurr NFT airdrop backfires – $400K hack sparks jitters
The post Hyperliquid’s Hypurr NFT airdrop backfires – $400K hack sparks jitters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What are Hypurr NFTs, and who received them? Hypurr NFTs are unique digital collectibles airdropped to early Hyperliquid users as a reward for supporting the project. Are there any risks following the Hypurr NFT drop? Yes, several NFTs tied to compromised wallets were stolen, and analysts are wary of a looming $12B HYPE token unlock that could impact prices. Early users of Hyperliquid [HYPE] just got a big reward for sticking around. On the 28th of September, the Hyper Foundation rolled out its long-awaited Hypurr NFT collection, handing out these digital collectibles to early adopters of the perpetuals-focused Layer-1 blockchain. Hypurr NTFs arrive with security concerns Previous: Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why? Next: Bitcoin – Why THIS ‘rules-based’ money system can surge in Q4 2025! Source: https://ambcrypto.com/hyperliquids-hypurr-nft-airdrop-backfires-400k-hack-sparks-jitters/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 05:17
Yearn Finance to vote on proposal direct 90% of revenue to token stakers
The post Yearn Finance to vote on proposal direct 90% of revenue to token stakers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yearn Finance, a leading DeFi yield aggregator protocol, is in the early stages of a major governance overhaul proposal, YIP-XX. The proposal was introduced by pseudonymous contributor 0xPickles on September 28, 2025, in a bid to align stakeholders and encourage growth. YFI does not enjoy the same clout it used back in its heyday when it was one of the biggest DeFi protocols with an all-time high of just under $7 billion in deposits as of December 2021. However, this three-part initiative is expected to help the protocol find its way back to that greatness. It is touted not just as a way to make profitability a priority but also to promote accountability, and directly reward token holders who have stayed through declining participation and a TVL that’s down more than 90% from its all-time high. Yearn Finance votes on a new proposal Among the proposed changes, the most notable change is that a majority of all the revenue the protocol generates could soon go directly to those with skin in the game, as they have kept their YFI tokens locked despite the dwindling performance. “This proposal creates a new deal,” 0xPickles wrote. “90% of future revenue goes to stYFI holders, empowering them.” That is not a huge amount of money right now, considering Yearn’s monthly revenue from August turned in under $200,000 in profit, per DefiLlama data. Still, the focus on profitability and increasing accountability is expected to put the protocol on a sustainable growth path that will, over time, increase revenues and make the YFI token more valuable. The proposal comes as DeFi is enjoying a wave of new liquidity, which has pushed deposits to record heights this year. For Yearn, which was once one of the biggest DeFi protocols with an all-time high of just under $7…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 05:07
Altcoin Season Index back to 75: Can ETFs take the sector higher?
Altcoins could continue to outperform Bitcoin as more factors align.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 05:00
Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are the Altcoins They Bought and Sold
Cryptocurrency whales have made large transactions in numerous altcoins in recent hours. Continue Reading: Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are the Altcoins They Bought and Sold
Coinstats
2025/09/30 04:58
U.S. Government Shutdown Risks Disrupting Economic Data Release
The post U.S. Government Shutdown Risks Disrupting Economic Data Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Shutdown threatens economic data availability, affecting market analysis. BLS contingency plan halts operations during shutdown. Shutdown adds uncertainty for business and industry leaders. As of September 30, U.S. lawmakers are poised for a federal government shutdown, jeopardizing critical economic data releases and impacting policymakers, investors, and digital asset traders. The anticipated shutdown could disrupt macroeconomic analysis and stablecoin liquidity, intensifying market volatility due to data unavailability and increased uncertainty in digital assets markets. Shutdown Set to Disrupt Economic Data and Federal Operations Financial operations, notably the release of economic data, will be disrupted. This situation could impede rate decisions amidst limited data at the Federal Reserve’s October meeting. The absence of data complicates forecasting and increases uncertainty in financial markets, impacting decision-making processes. Industry leaders, such as Neil Bradley from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the added uncertainty businesses will face, although a recession is not deemed imminent. Stephen Stanley of Amherst Pierpont Securities noted the difficulty in justifying rate changes without updated data, highlighting concerns about uneven economic judgement. “During a government shutdown, the BLS will halt operations and pause all scheduled data releases, which significantly impacts economic forecasting.” – Bureau of Labor Statistics Official Impact on Cryptocurrency Markets and Historical Comparisons Did you know? In previous government shutdowns, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ operational halts have repeatedly delayed vital economic insights that traders and financial analysts rely on for market assessments. The 2019 shutdown is a notable example, where missing data affected market sentiment. Bitcoin (BTC), with a market value of $113,939.69 and a capitalization of $2.27 trillion, exhibits a dominance of 58.28%. The currency saw a 3.38% rise in 24 hours as per CoinMarketCap, showing a 7.17% increase over 90 days. A significant trading volume of $58.69 billion marks increasing recent activity. Bitcoin(BTC), daily…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 04:54
Novogratz Admits He Was Wrong. XRP Community Vindicated
The post Novogratz Admits He Was Wrong. XRP Community Vindicated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Novogratz admits misjudging XRP’s resilience against SEC lawsuit and regulatory pressure. XRP community support and Ripple’s leadership credited for token’s sustained recovery. XRP price climbs 3.4% to $2.87 with strong market cap and active holder base. Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz, founder of Galaxy Digital, admitted he was wrong about XRP. Speaking with podcaster Kyle Chasse, Novogratz acknowledged that he once believed the token would not survive the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple. Back then, he cited Ripple’s large control of the token and the weight of regulatory pressure as reasons for doubt. Today, he says XRP has proven stronger than he expected, not just because of legal maneuvering, but because of the community and leadership that stood firm when the odds looked stacked against it. The XRP community, often referred to as the “XRP Army,” remained consistent in its support despite ongoing legal proceedings. Novogratz credited Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and attorney John Deaton for steering the project through turbulence, but he stressed that the story wasn’t only legal. It was about how loyalty and persistence from a base of believers kept XRP relevant when others wrote it off. He even compared XRP’s support network to Bitcoin’s community, calling it one of the strongest in the digital asset space. In his view, XRP’s survival and rebound highlight a lesson that goes beyond price action: a crypto project with a resilient base can weather storms that would sink others. Related: Billionaire Mike Novogratz Admits He Was Wrong About XRP, Praises XRP’s ‘Vibrant’ Community XRP’s Current Market Standing That resilience is showing in the numbers. Since November 2024, XRP has gained nearly 47.4%, placing it among the top performers in the sector. Over the last 24 hours, XRP gained 3.4% to trade at $2.87, bringing its market capitalization to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 04:51
Historic 100M Ledger Milestone Approaches With ETF Decisions Ahead
The post Historic 100M Ledger Milestone Approaches With ETF Decisions Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 29 September 2025 | 21:55 The XRP Ledger is closing in on a landmark moment, with its total ledger count expected to break the 100 million mark in the coming days. On-chain data shows the network has reached roughly 99.1 million ledgers, reflecting steady expansion since late 2022. Growth Tied to Market Cycles The rise in ledger activity has paralleled XRP’s shifting price history. When the token languished below $0.40 in 2023, ledger creation was already climbing. That momentum accelerated through 2024, with XRP surging from $0.50 to over $2 in one of its strongest rallies in years. Now, in 2025, the asset has consolidated in a $2-$3 range while ledger growth continues at a consistent pace, providing a foundation of stability. Crossing 100 million ledgers will mark more than just a technical achievement. It represents proof of adoption and network resilience at a time when blockchain platforms are competing fiercely for relevance and transaction volume. Investor Confidence Rising Large holders appear to be positioning for the next phase. Over the past three days, whale wallets have accumulated around 120 million XRP. That surge in buying comes as the community watches closely for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s decisions on several pending spot ETF applications tied to XRP, expected in October. With network milestones, whale activity, and ETF speculation converging, XRP finds itself at a crossroads: still trading under $3 but with signs that momentum — both on-chain and institutional — may be building once again. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 04:49
