Coinbase shares rose 5.9% after BlackRock deposited over $240 million in crypto into Coinbase Prime

Coinbase's stock surged by 5.9% during Monday's trading session after a burst of trading volume and renewed inflows from institutional investors pushed Bitcoin and other cryptos' prices higher, according to data from Google Finance. The total market value of all crypto assets has surged by 2.5% to $3.86 trillion, led by Bitcoin reclaiming $113,000 and Ethereum rising by almost 3%. In other news, BlackRock deposited about $206 million of Ethereum and $38 million of Bitcoin into Coinbase Prime, showing heavy institutional positioning on the exchange. Hester Peirce, an SEC Commissioner, said the United States is entering "a more constructive era for digital assets." Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve restarted its rate‑cut cycle, something traders have long linked with more appetite for risk assets such as crypto and stocks tied to it. Over the past twelve months, Coinbase stock has made 59 price moves bigger than 5%, making JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs analysts to remind investors of how volatile it is. Seven days ago, the stock fell by 2.8% when a wave of forced selling hit crypto and about $77 billion of value vanished from the total market, with $1.7 billion of leveraged positions liquidated and more than 400,000 traders impacted. Bitcoin broke below a key support level during that crash, dragging down other coins and stocks linked to the sector. Coinbase gains as investors return to crypto The current price action shows how closely Coinbase moves with crypto markets, because the moment Bitcoin started to wobble, nearly all stocks tied to the sector dropped across the board, as Cryptopolitan reported. Today's rise comes with the stock still up 28.4% since January but trading at $330.23 per share, which is 21.3% below its 52‑week high of $419.78 reached in July 2025. An investor who put $1,000 into Coinbase shares at its April 2021 IPO would now hold an investment worth about $1,006. At the same time, a major change is taking place in Bitcoin options. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has overtaken Coinbase's Deribit platform as the biggest venue for these contracts. Open interest in options tied to IBIT stood near $38 billion compared with $32 billion on Deribit after Friday's expiry. Deribit was created in 2016 and dominated this trade for years, while IBIT options only began trading in November last year, so this is a pretty big deal. IBIT holds $84 billion in assets and is now the largest Bitcoin ETF, and its rapid options growth has built a feedback loop of more liquidity and more inflows. George Mandres, senior trader at XBTO Trading, said the entrance of Wall Street players brings "substantial capital and trading expertise," deepening liquidity and tightening spreads. He added it is also "dampening the volatility of volatility" as traditional investors weigh Bitcoin against currencies or gold, opening the door to smaller price swings. George Mandres also said liquidity will not be fully absorbed in the U.S. "We expect two parallel ecosystems — one centered on regulated, TradFi products, and another in offshore and DeFi venues that continue to drive innovation for higher‑risk participants," he said.