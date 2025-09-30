2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

Bitcoin Reserve Bill in Massachusetts: Hearing Scheduled for Discussion

TLDR Massachusetts is set to hold a hearing to consider a Bitcoin reserve bill introduced by Senator Peter Durant. The bill would allow the state to deposit seized Bitcoin and other digital assets into a reserve. The proposal also permits the use of up to 10% of the Commonwealth Stabilization Fund for crypto investments. The [...] The post Bitcoin Reserve Bill in Massachusetts: Hearing Scheduled for Discussion appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/30 05:39
SEC suspends QMMM trading as crypto treasury hype triggers suspicious 959% rally

The post SEC suspends QMMM trading as crypto treasury hype triggers suspicious 959% rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has suspended all trading activity in QMMM Holdings Ltd. after the firm’s stock price jumped 959% in just under three weeks. The SEC made the decision on Monday, citing possible price manipulation on social media platforms. In its official notice, the regulator said “unknown persons” may have influenced the price of QMMM by urging investors to buy shares online, without disclosing when the promotions were posted. QMMM, a Hong Kong-based advertising tech company, had announced on September 9 that it was entering the crypto sector and building a $100 million treasury to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. That announcement triggered a parabolic rally in its share price, pushing it up from penny stock territory into a frenzy of retail attention. The SEC’s trading halt will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. ET on October 10. The company lists its U.S. shares through a holding firm registered in the Cayman Islands and trades on Nasdaq. Both QMMM and Nasdaq failed to reply to press inquiries submitted after business hours. QMMM builds crypto treasury and announces entry into Web3 The now-suspended firm had rolled out a flashy strategy earlier this month to pivot into crypto, claiming it would establish a diversified crypto treasury aimed at delivering both stability and transparency. The company said the first wave of funds would go into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, alongside investment plans that include backing Web3 infrastructure and acquiring premium global equity assets aligned with QMMM’s new direction. QMMM’s CEO Bun Kwai had described the pivot as a move to stay ahead of the digital economy. “The global adoption of crypto and blockchain technology is accelerating at an unprecedented pace,” Bun said in the September 9 statement. “QMMM’s entry into this space reflects our commitment to technological innovation and our…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:31
Strategy Adds $22M in Bitcoin, Strengthens $47B Treasury

Strategy boosts Bitcoin treasury with $22M purchase, holding $47B total. Institutional confidence grows as corporate adoption reshapes digital asset strategies. Strategy Inc. has boosted its already record-setting Bitcoin holdings, announcing the purchase of 196 BTC worth approximately $22.1 million. The buy was confirmed in X by executive chairman Michael Saylor, highlighting the strong belief in […] The post Strategy Adds $22M in Bitcoin, Strengthens $47B Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 05:30
Are Ethereum Treasuries’ Reserves Slowing Down? Here’s How Much Has Been Acquired In September

The post Are Ethereum Treasuries’ Reserves Slowing Down? Here’s How Much Has Been Acquired In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are Ethereum Treasuries’ Reserves Slowing Down? Here’s How Much Has Been Acquired In September | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-treasuries-slowing-down/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:14
SEC Chairman Highlights Crypto as Priority, XRP ETF Moves Ahead

TLDR SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has announced that crypto is a top priority for the agency. The SEC has requested issuers of XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin ETFs to withdraw pending filings. This request is part of the SEC’s new approval process, which aims to speed up crypto ETF approvals. More than a dozen funds [...] The post SEC Chairman Highlights Crypto as Priority, XRP ETF Moves Ahead appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/30 05:09
U.S. Senate Considers Stopgap to Prevent Imminent Government Shutdown

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/senate-stopgap-prevents-shutdown/
Coinstats2025/09/30 04:59
Redstone Report: Solana’s RWA Engine Rooms Light up With $13.5B Onchain

Solana planted a $13.5 billion flag in real-world assets (RWAs), with stablecoins in mix, and Redstone’s latest report says that puts the chain in pole position for Internet Capital Markets. Redstone Analysis: Solana’s Tokenized Assets Top $13.5B, Building Internet Capital Markets The modular oracle protocol and decentralized finance (DeFi) firm Redstone explains that Solana’s RWA […]
Coinstats2025/09/30 04:50
Coinbase shares rose 5.9% after BlackRock deposited over $240 million in crypto into Coinbase Prime

Coinbase’s stock surged by 5.9% during Monday’s trading session after a burst of trading volume and renewed inflows from institutional investors pushed Bitcoin and other cryptos’ prices higher, according to data from Google Finance. The total market value of all crypto assets has surged by 2.5% to $3.86 trillion, led by Bitcoin reclaiming $113,000 and Ethereum rising by almost 3%. In other news, BlackRock deposited about $206 million of Ethereum and $38 million of Bitcoin into Coinbase Prime, showing heavy institutional positioning on the exchange. Hester Peirce, an SEC Commissioner, said the United States is entering “a more constructive era for digital assets.” Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve restarted its rate‑cut cycle, something traders have long linked with more appetite for risk assets such as crypto and stocks tied to it. Over the past twelve months, Coinbase stock has made 59 price moves bigger than 5%, making JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs analysts to remind investors of how volatile it is. Seven days ago, the stock fell by 2.8% when a wave of forced selling hit crypto and about $77 billion of value vanished from the total market, with $1.7 billion of leveraged positions liquidated and more than 400,000 traders impacted. Bitcoin broke below a key support level during that crash, dragging down other coins and stocks linked to the sector. Coinbase gains as investors return to crypto The current price action shows how closely Coinbase moves with crypto markets, because the moment Bitcoin started to wobble, nearly all stocks tied to the sector dropped across the board, as Cryptopolitan reported. Today’s rise comes with the stock still up 28.4% since January but trading at $330.23 per share, which is 21.3% below its 52‑week high of $419.78 reached in July 2025. An investor who put $1,000 into Coinbase shares at its April 2021 IPO would now hold an investment worth about $1,006. At the same time, a major change is taking place in Bitcoin options. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has overtaken Coinbase’s Deribit platform as the biggest venue for these contracts. Open interest in options tied to IBIT stood near $38 billion compared with $32 billion on Deribit after Friday’s expiry. Deribit was created in 2016 and dominated this trade for years, while IBIT options only began trading in November last year, so this is a pretty big deal. IBIT holds $84 billion in assets and is now the largest Bitcoin ETF, and its rapid options growth has built a feedback loop of more liquidity and more inflows. George Mandres, senior trader at XBTO Trading, said the entrance of Wall Street players brings “substantial capital and trading expertise,” deepening liquidity and tightening spreads. He added it is also “dampening the volatility of volatility” as traditional investors weigh Bitcoin against currencies or gold, opening the door to smaller price swings. George Mandres also said liquidity will not be fully absorbed in the U.S. “We expect two parallel ecosystems — one centered on regulated, TradFi products, and another in offshore and DeFi venues that continue to drive innovation for higher‑risk participants,” he said. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Coinstats2025/09/30 04:42
Eric Trump Declares Bitcoin 'The Future' As Shorts Get Liquidated For $83 Million

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has surged above $114,000 on Monday after Eric Trump promoted the cryptocurrency on Fox Business, calling it "the way of the future" and a clear replacement read more
Coinstats2025/09/30 04:40
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits $114K as Traders Eye $120K Breakout; Uptober Rally Heats Up

Bitcoin rockets past $114K—Bitcoin price prediction now points to $120K as Uptober rally fuels breakout speculation.
Coinstats2025/09/30 04:34
