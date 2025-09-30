2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Coinbase Stock Price Soars 6% amid BlackRock’s Latest $250M Deposits in BTC, ETH

Coinbase Stock Price Soars 6% amid BlackRock’s Latest $250M Deposits in BTC, ETH

The post Coinbase Stock Price Soars 6% amid BlackRock’s Latest $250M Deposits in BTC, ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes BlackRock deposited nearly 50,000 ETH and 340 BTC worth $244 million combined into Coinbase Prime on Monday. The asset manager currently holds $86 billion in Bitcoin and $16 billion in Ethereum through spot ETF products as of September 29. Coinbase stock performance often serves as a directional indicator for institutional sentiment toward cryptocurrency markets. Coinbase price made a positive start to the week with a 6% rebound on Monday, Sept. 29, despite persistent bearish headwinds dominating the crypto market since the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut on Sept. Shares of the crypto exchange giant climbed to an intraday high of $334.38 before settling at $333.99, representing a 6.85% gain and pushing the company’s market capitalization to $85.81 billion. Market analysts frequently track COIN’s movements as a barometer for broader institutional appetite in digital assets. Coinbase (COIN) Stock Price Rallies 6% on Monday Sept 29, 2025 | Source: Google BlackRock Deposits Reaffirm Confidence in Coinbase Custody Services On-chain analytics platform Lookonchain flagged large transactions from wallets linked to BlackRock on Monday. According to Lookonchain, BlackRock deposited 49,607.8 ETH worth $206.17 million and 340.5 BTC valued at $38.18 million into Coinbase Prime. The firm had executed a similar move earlier in September, depositing 4,538 ETH while receiving 293.6 BTC, signaling the transactions could be linked to routine portfolio adjustments. BlackRock just deposited 49,607.8 $ETH($206.17M) and 340.5 $BTC($38.18M) to #CoinbasePrime an hour ago.https://t.co/qmuDIrPHc6 pic.twitter.com/FoRPYa58GY — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 29, 2025 FarsideUK data shows the asset manager holds roughly 60,818 BTC valued near $86 billion and 13,158 ETH worth $16 billion via its spot ETF offerings on Sept. 29. As new entrants like US Bancorp or State Street move to encroach custody services market share, BlackRock’s latest transactions reaffirm confidence in Coinbase Prime’s infrastructure. Best Wallet in Demand as Token Presale Hits…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,391.68+0.47%
Ethereum
ETH$4,135.96-1.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011088-11.99%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:30
බෙදාගන්න
EUR/USD gains above 1.1700 due to rising Fed rate cut bets

EUR/USD gains above 1.1700 due to rising Fed rate cut bets

The post EUR/USD gains above 1.1700 due to rising Fed rate cut bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD gains ground as the US Dollar weakens on increasing odds of further Fed rate cuts. US Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation rose to 2.7% YoY in August, compared to 2.6% prior. ECB nears end of easing cycle, with services rebounding but manufacturing slump persisting. EUR/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.1720 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) weakens after the US August inflation report boosted the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will likely deliver another interest rate cut in October. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index climbed 2.7% year-over-year in August, compared to 2.6% prior. This figure was in line with analyst forecasts. The core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, came in at 2.9% YoY during the same period, also matching expectations. The Fed delivered its first cut in the monetary policy meeting in the September meeting, reducing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25%. Markets are now pricing in nearly an 88% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 65% possibility of another reduction in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Traders will likely observe the Fedspeak later on Monday, including the speeches from Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, New York Fed President John Williams, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic. Markets see the European Central Bank (ECB) nearing the end of its easing cycle after a second rate hold in September. Economic data remains mixed, with services showing recovery but manufacturing weakness persisting. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the…
EUR
EUR$1.1753+0.19%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02277-1.93%
1
1$0.003726-29.48%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:16
බෙදාගන්න
U.S. Rate Cut Doubts Lead to $812 Million in Crypto Outflows Last Week

U.S. Rate Cut Doubts Lead to $812 Million in Crypto Outflows Last Week

TLDR Bitcoin and Ethereum saw major outflows totaling $1.1 billion last week. Solana attracted $291 million in inflows due to upcoming ETF launches. Ethereum saw inflows slow to just $86.2 million for September. Countries like Switzerland and Canada show resilience with steady inflows. Last week, the cryptocurrency asset market experienced a notable pullback, led by [...] The post U.S. Rate Cut Doubts Lead to $812 Million in Crypto Outflows Last Week appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.009999-5.68%
Major
MAJOR$0.11891-0.23%
1
1$0.003726-29.48%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/09/30 05:42
බෙදාගන්න
NY Regulator Harris Resigns, Urges US-UK Crypto Cooperation

NY Regulator Harris Resigns, Urges US-UK Crypto Cooperation

The post NY Regulator Harris Resigns, Urges US-UK Crypto Cooperation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adrienne Harris, Superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), announced her resignation after four years in the role.  “It has been a privilege and an honor to serve New Yorkers, delivering positive outcomes for consumers; cementing DFS as a global regulatory leader; and transforming the Department’s operations,” Harris said. In her final interview, Harris expressed support to Financial Times for the potential US-UK crypto passporting scheme, emphasizing the need for international cooperation in the digital asset space. Harris highlighted the “borderless nature” of the crypto market, suggesting that a passporting system — where companies regulated in one jurisdiction can operate in another without undergoing a full authorization process — could enhance investor protection, reduce compliance costs, and improve market interoperability.  This proposal aligns with recent efforts by the US and UK to collaborate on financial market innovation, including the establishment of a joint task force focused on “markets of the future.” Despite these efforts, the UK government ruled out creating a national Bitcoin reserve earlier this year. Treasury Secretary Emma Reynolds said mirroring the U.S. strategy of stockpiling Bitcoin is “not appropriate” for Britain’s market. Harris’s role in advancing crypto regulation in the U.S. The NYDFS, under Harris’s leadership, has been at the forefront of crypto regulation in the United States. The department oversees major financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and Barclays, as well as prominent crypto firms like Coinbase and Circle.  Additionally, the NYDFS has implemented stringent regulatory frameworks, including the BitLicense, and has engaged in cross-border initiatives like the Transatlantic Regulatory Exchange with the Bank of England. Despite her departure, Harris remains optimistic about the future of crypto regulation. She told Financial Times that integrating traditional financial institutions into the crypto ecosystem can help mitigate risks such as money laundering, fraud, and…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011088-11.99%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2126+1.33%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12205-1.49%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:38
බෙදාගන්න
UK Trial Opens in $6.7B Bitcoin Laundering Case

UK Trial Opens in $6.7B Bitcoin Laundering Case

At its heart is a staggering 61,000 Bitcoin – now valued at around $6.7 billion – confiscated during investigations into […] The post UK Trial Opens in $6.7B Bitcoin Laundering Case appeared first on Coindoo.
Humans.ai
HEART$0.004457-1.93%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-4.20%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/09/30 05:30
බෙදාගන්න
Firedancer Proposes Removing Solana’s Block Limit to Boost Speed

Firedancer Proposes Removing Solana’s Block Limit to Boost Speed

Jump Crypto's Firedancer team has submitted a proposal that could change how Solana processes transactions.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04641-13.43%
Boost
BOOST$0.1136-3.96%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0016943-1.41%
බෙදාගන්න
Brave Newcoin2025/09/30 05:06
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Chairman Marks Crypto as 'Top Priority', Big XRP News Ahead?

SEC Chairman Marks Crypto as 'Top Priority', Big XRP News Ahead?

Ripple-associated coin could be the biggest beneficiary of SEC’s adjusted crypto rules
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.8389-1.97%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 04:39
බෙදාගන්න
Federal Reserve President Highlights Stability of Regulated Stablecoins

Federal Reserve President Highlights Stability of Regulated Stablecoins

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/stablecoin-regulation-federal-reserve-occ/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011088-11.99%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 04:30
බෙදාගන්න
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Season Could Soon Be Over as Under-$0.0025 Meme Coin Sees Sharp Rise in Wallet Growth

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Season Could Soon Be Over as Under-$0.0025 Meme Coin Sees Sharp Rise in Wallet Growth

The cryptocurrency world is undergoing significant changes, particularly with meme coins. Dogecoin (DOGE), the big boss of meme coins for ages, is hitting some rough patches right now. It’s sitting around $0.2376, down 10% in the past day. This is part of a bigger market drop that wiped out over $2.2 billion in bets. Dogecoin
DOGE
DOGE$0.23288+0.26%
SOON
SOON$0.3807+10.47%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00238+1.01%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 04:30
බෙදාගන්න
AI Study Finds Chatbots Can Strategically Lie—And Current Safety Tools Can't Catch Them

AI Study Finds Chatbots Can Strategically Lie—And Current Safety Tools Can't Catch Them

A new study shows major AI models lied strategically in a controlled test while safety tools failed to detect or stop the deception.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-1.77%
Threshold
T$0.01471-0.80%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0244-1.21%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 04:25
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital