Cryptocurrencies are plummeting across the board

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:36
Trump Proposes Becoming Chairman Of New Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

The post Trump Proposes Becoming Chairman Of New Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Monday outlined a comprehensive peace plan for the war in Gaza following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which would hand temporary control of the Palestinian territory to a committee overseen by a “Board of Peace” chaired by Trump. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak at a press conference at the White House. Getty Images Key Facts Day-to-day governance of Gaza would be managed by a “technocratic, apolitical” committee made up of “qualified Palestinians and international experts,” and overseen by Trump’s “Board of Peace,” according to a 20-point plan the White House published Monday. Trump said the “Board of Peace” will consist of other world leaders, only naming former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as one individual involved. “It will be quite the board, everybody wants to be on it now,” Trump said at a joint press conference with Netanyahu. Trump said he would lead the board “not at my request, believe me I’m very busy.” “Hamas and other terrorist factions will play no role in the board,” Trump said, but also called for the Palestinian Islamist faction to accept the terms of the peace plan, which includes releasing all of the remaining hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. Hamas has not agreed to the terms as of Monday afternoon. What To Watch For Netanyahu said he supports Trump’s peace plan, but added if Hamas rejects it “Israel will finish the job by itself.” Both Trump and Netanyahu said the Palestinian Authority, which nominally governs the West Bank, will not have a role in Gaza’s government until it completes a “reform program.” What Else Is In The Peace Plan? In a 20-point peace plan published by the White House on Monday, the Trump administration called…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:31
Top Reddit Groups to Join

The post Top Reddit Groups to Join appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. r/CryptoCurrency remains Reddit’s largest crypto news hub with 9.5M+ members. r/BitcoinBeginners is one of the best crypto subreddits for beginners in 2025. r/Altcoin and r/CryptoMoonShots spotlight emerging tokens for the next altseason. Since Bitcoin’s early days, Reddit has been one of the  most important hubs for crypto conversation. Today, thousands of investors, traders, and developers gather in crypto subreddits to share news, compare strategies, and debate the future of digital assets. Rather than just being mere forums for social chatter, they’re now spaces where market sentiment forms, new projects gain attention, and beginners find the guidance they need to navigate a fast-changing industry.  With analysts predicting that Q4 2025 could bring the biggest altcoin season yet, staying active in the best crypto subreddits has never been more valuable. r/CryptoCurrency: The General News Hub The r/CryptoCurrency subreddit is arguably the best crypto news source since the beginning of the decentralized blockchain era. It is a one-stop shop for all crypto news and discussions on Reddit. Nearly every crypto user on Reddit, whether a beginner or an OG, has the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit as their primary forum for trending industry news. Common threads in r/CryptoCurrency that make it one of the best crypto subreddits include news and announcements, advice and personal anecdotes, weekly general discussion threads, and questions and requests for help. The r/Cryptocurrency subreddit has over 9.58 million members, with more than 555,000 of them visiting the forum every week. The subreddit also hosts an official Discord with over 75,000 members. r/CryptoMarkets: Focused on Trading and Strategy If you are a cryptocurrency trader, the r/CryptoMarkets subreddit would be ideal for your endeavors. It is a forum that focuses on crypto market analysis and discussions, particularly those that could be beneficial to beginner traders and new investors in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.  Often, participants…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:27
Body Found In D4vd’s Car Was Dead For Weeks, Police Say

The post Body Found In D4vd’s Car Was Dead For Weeks, Police Say appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez was likely dead for weeks before her body was found in the trunk of a car registered to the singer D4vd earlier this month, the Los Angeles Police Department told multiple outlets Monday, as authorities investigate how and when she died (D4vd has not been accused of wrongdoing, and no suspect has been identified). D4vd has not commented on the ongoing investigation, and police have not accused him of wrongdoing. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella Key Facts LAPD Capt. Scot Williams confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Monday that Hernandez had been dead for weeks before her body was found on Sept. 8 in the trunk of D4vd’s car, which was impounded at a lot in Hollywood. Police also said the car was ticketed by authorities 11 days before her body was found because it had been parked on a street for so long that it drew complaints from nearby residents, which led to it eventually being impounded at the lot. “I’m not sure exactly when the parking complaints about the Tesla began, but it was closer to the beginning part of August,” Williams told the Los Angeles Times, though it’s unclear when the body came to be in the car. D4vd, a 20-year-old singer whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not commented since police found a decomposing body in a Tesla vehicle registered under his name, though the singer’s representatives have confirmed to multiple media outlets he is cooperating with authorities. Burke cancelled the remainder of his U.S. and European tour, including performances planned for this month in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and he balked on an album release that was previously planned for Sept. 19. Forbes has reached out to the Los Angeles…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:19
Long-awaited SEC order lets mutual funds convert to ETFs

The post Long-awaited SEC order lets mutual funds convert to ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC just broke a two-decade deadlock. On Monday, the commission gave Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) the go-ahead to create ETF share classes inside its mutual funds, a decision that investors, fund managers, and financial advisors have been chasing for years. The order, open for public feedback before finalization, lets DFA move forward and puts nearly 80 similar applications next in line. This is the same dual-class structure Vanguard had been running exclusively for over twenty years under a now-expired patent. This is the first real sign that the SEC is ready to let other firms follow that same dual-structure model. And yes, it’s a big deal. Asset managers have been waiting since Vanguard’s patent expired in May 2023 to offer the same setup. Todd Rosenbluth, who leads research at TMX VettaFi, said bluntly, “There is no turning back.” SEC clears the path for dozens more ETF share class applications The change means a single mutual fund can now offer two types of shares: traditional mutual fund shares that trade at the day’s end, and ETF shares that trade all day like stocks. That flexibility removes a big hurdle for retail investors. It brings lower fees, better tax treatment, and real-time trading—without forcing firms to launch a new fund from scratch. Right now, building an ETF means starting fresh; designing it from zero, waiting for SEC approval, and spending years to develop a performance track record. That’s time and money that many firms don’t have. But now, with this change, mutual funds can just add an ETF share class to their existing portfolios and tap into the ETF market instantly. “This makes it much easier for mutual funds to compete head-to-head with ETFs,” said Brian Murphy, an attorney at Stradley Ronon who has worked on many of these filings. “They…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:10
Andre Cronje’s Flying Tulip Completes $200M Round, Reveals Tokenomics for Public Phase

The post Andre Cronje’s Flying Tulip Completes $200M Round, Reveals Tokenomics for Public Phase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The platform combines stablecoin, trading, lending, and insurance in one cross-margin system for capital efficiency. Token holders can redeem for original principal via perpetual put option funded by segregated on-chain reserve. Team earns tokens through protocol revenue buybacks rather than initial allocation to align incentives with platform usage. Flying Tulip, a new on-chain financial marketplace led by Andre Cronje, has secured $200 million in a private funding round and announced an upcoming public sale of its $FT token at the same valuation. This new initiative aims to deliver a unified market structure for digital assets, combining a native stablecoin, spot and derivatives trading, lending, and on-chain insurance in a cross-margin system designed for capital efficiency, all-in-one financial features on-chain. The funding round saw participation from several global investors, including Brevan Howard Digital, CoinFund, DWF, FalconX, Hypersphere, Lemniscap, Nascent, Republic Digital, Selini, Sigil Fund, Susquehanna Crypto, Tioga Capital, and Virtuals Protocol. https://t.co/EDFlo1Or3V — Lemniscap (@Lemniscap) September 29, 2025 The project is seeking up to $1 billion in total funding from both private and public sources, reflecting rising institutional confidence in the DeFi sector and renewed interest in projects led by Andre Cronje, similar to past successes with projects like Yearn Finance. Unique Redemption Rights and Tokenomics Flying Tulip’s primary-sale participants, both private and public, will receive an on-chain redemption right. This feature, described as a “perpetual put,” allows holders to redeem their tokens for up to their original principal in contributed assets, such as ETH, at any time. Settlements are handled through a segregated on-chain redemption reserve funded by the capital raised. According to the announcement, this model is designed to “protect downside while preserving unlimited upside” for users. A notable aspect of Flying Tulip’s tokenomics is that the team receives no initial allocation of tokens. Instead, team exposure…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:09
Cut Spending And Regulation At Once

The post Cut Spending And Regulation At Once appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looming federal government shutdowns should be treated as opportunities to cut both spending and regulation. So as we barrel toward a potential shutdown that will likely end with a resumption of COVID-era spending levels and $2 trillion deficits despite all the drama, let’s take a beat. WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 16: Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) gestures as he has an exchange with Fox News Reporter Chad Pergram during a news conference following a Senate policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Congress is edging toward a shutdown as Republicans push a short-term “clean” funding patch opposed by Democrats demanding health care provisions, while Thune and Schumer spar over who is to blame. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) Getty Images Each side blames the other for holding the federal government hostage over contentious continuing resolutions when fiscal-year deadlines approach, but the federal government does not truly shut down. Taxes are still withheld from paychecks and spent, federal borrowing continues, and many “essential” federal functions—functions that the GOP now in charge once weakly opposed—resume with renewed legitimacy upon reopening. Yet a “clean” continuing resolution without challenging those supposedly abhorred programs from a GOP majority bestows even greater legitimacy. The real crisis is not a temporary shutdown but a Congress acting far beyond its fiscal means and constitutional limits. Both parties reliably keep open even parts of government that should be shut down despite all the theater. Government is now so large that, along with the debt limit, shutdowns may be the last remaining institutional pressure point to impose fiscal and regulatory restraint. By and large, these episodes are quickly forgotten when next elections roll around – and that should make them ripe for “exploitation” to taxpayers advantage by wise and forward-thinking policymakers. Rather than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:07
Crypto Millionaires Surge by 40% Despite $160 Billion Market Crush in September ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Crypto Millionaires Surge by 40% Despite $160 Billion Market Crush in September ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The cryptocurrency market endured one of its sharpest shakeouts of the year this week, with over $1.8 billion in leveraged positions wiped out in a single day. Despite this turbulence, the number of crypto millionaires has climbed dramatically, as long-term wealth accumulation grows even amid short-term chaos. According to CoinGlass, more than 370,000 traders were liquidated on Monday as Bitcoin fell below $112,000 and Ethereum slipped under $4,150, their steepest pullbacks since mid-August. The sell-off, which erased over $150 billion from the market’s capitalization, was primarily driven by overextended leverage. Ether and Bitcoin long positions bore the brunt, with Ether liquidations topping half a billion dollars, more than twice that of Bitcoin. Analysts were quick to stress that this pattern is not new. Raoul Pal, founder of Real Vision, described the move as a familiar cycle: traders pile in heavily ahead of an anticipated breakout, the first attempt falters, leverage collapses, and only then does the real rally emerge. Advertisement &nbsp Others pointed to excessive altcoin leverage as the main trigger, noting how cascading liquidations cleared out weaker hands. Long-term wealth surge contrasts with short-term pain Even as traders nursed losses, new data from Henley & Partners revealed that crypto wealth at the higher end has soared. According to the Crypto Wealth Report 2025, 241,700 investors now hold at least $1 million in digital assets, representing a 40% increase in just 12 months. That figure includes 450 centi-millionaires with over $100 million, and 36 billionaires. That said, Bitcoin accounts for around 60% of this pool. Many high-net-worth individuals are pursuing residency or citizenship programs in hubs such as Malta, Portugal, and the UAE, where regulations are clearer and digital assets integrate more smoothly with traditional finance. Meanwhile, analysts expect Bitcoin to retest lower support zones,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:05
Majority Of Amazon’s $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement Is Tax Deductible

The post Majority Of Amazon’s $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement Is Tax Deductible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: The Amazon Prime logo is displayed on the side of an Amazon delivery truck on June 21, 2023 in Richmond, California. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Amazon alleging that company has deceived millions of customers into signing up for Prime subscription services and intentionally complicated the cancellation process. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images The Federal Trade Commission is proud of its record-breaking settlement with Amazon over allegations that the company enrolled millions of consumers in Prime subscriptions without their consent, and that Amazon then made it difficult for consumers to cancel their Prime membership. The FTC is requiring Amazon to pay a $1 billion civil penalty, plus provide $1.5 billion in refunds back to consumers harmed by what the FTC has characterized as Amazon’s deceptive Prime enrollment practices. Amazon is also required to cease unlawful enrollment and cancellation practices for Prime. The details are in the FTC’s historic $2.5 Billion settlement with Amazon. $1 Billion Penalty and $1.5 Billion Restitution The $1 billion civil penalty is the largest ever in a case involving an FTC rule violation. The $1.5 billion in consumer redress is expected to provide full relief for an estimated 35 million consumers impacted by unwanted Prime enrollment and by the difficulty and delays in canceling Prime. The settlement also requires Amazon to make meaningful changes to its Prime enrollment and cancellation with a clear and conspicuous button for customers to decline Prime. Under the settlement, Amazon can no longer have a button that says, “No, I don’t want Free Shipping.” Amazon must also make it easy for consumers to cancel Prime. The $2.5 billion in payments are big, but the tax laws will soften the actual cost to Amazon. Most people don’t think about tax issues first, but there…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:58
Andre Cronje-backed Flying Tulip raises $200M at $1B valuation

The post Andre Cronje-backed Flying Tulip raises $200M at $1B valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Flying Tulip, backed by Andre Cronje, raised $200M at a $1B valuation. The project will launch ftUSD on Sonic Labs while scaling its DeFi infrastructure and ecosystem. Flying Tulip, a DeFi technology company backed by Andre Cronje, raised $200 million at a $1 billion valuation. The project is launching on Sonic Labs before expanding to other chains, with plans to debut ftUSD, a native stablecoin designed for yield-generating opportunities within an integrated ecosystem. Sonic Labs provides the performance infrastructure for Flying Tulip’s operations, with scalability aimed at supporting complex financial protocols. The company is incorporating features such as adaptive curve, automated market makers, and dynamic loan-to-value money markets to enhance trading efficiency. Flying Tulip is also designed as a full-stack onchain exchange, integrating spot trading, derivatives, lending, stablecoins, and insurance into a single cross-margin system. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/flying-tulip-soniclabs-launch-200m-ftusd-defi/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:57
