2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
XRP Holds Key Support as Institutions Accumulate and ETF Filing Sparks Debate

The post XRP Holds Key Support as Institutions Accumulate and ETF Filing Sparks Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Holds Key Support as Institutions Accumulate and ETF Filing Sparks Debate Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/xrp-news/xrp-holds-key-support-as-institutions-accumulate-and-etf-filing-sparks-debate/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:41
OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5 Gives Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Predictions for the End of 2025

The post OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5 Gives Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Predictions for the End of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market looks toward Q4 2025, investors are weighing established coins against emerging DeFi projects for maximum growth potential. Dogecoin (DOGE), long a community favorite, continues to draw attention for its mainstream recognition and meme-driven momentum. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is turning out to be one of the next-gen DeFi platforms with future-proof lending and borrowing solutions that are above hype.  Mutuum Finance is presently at stage 6 level of $0.035 in its presale. Mutuum Finance has already raised more than $16.52 million and onboarded more than 16,640 holders, demonstrating a positive sign regarding market sentiment. Mutuum Finance’s high potential for upside, in that it could outcompete regular meme coins by offering real utility and explosive expansion next year Dogecoin Struggles to Keep the Line as Bears Close in Dogecoin (DOGE) is facing a severe test this week, falling 17% to around $0.225 as vulnerability in the broader market drags Bitcoin beneath $110K and Ethereum beneath $4,000. The $0.20 level has now become a strong psychological support, with bulls fighting hard to hold it to avoid further decline. On the upper side, the $0.25 remains the first key resistance, and turning it around could be the key to a push towards $0.288.  Technical indicators, however, show a cautious outlook: the RSI is at 34, pointing to intense selling pressure, and a bearish MACD signals bearish momentum. If $0.20 holds, the next big support is at $0.189, a price level that may decide DOGE’s near future fate. And with critical PCE figures imminent, the volatility would only be amplified. While DOGE investors await this make-or-break test, attention is already being focused on new Mutuum Finance which is alternatives with better fundamentals. Mutuum Finance Presale Numbers Show Strong Support Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has set a new presale record milestone at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:37
Cryptocurrencies See Unforeseen Gains and Challenges

The post Cryptocurrencies See Unforeseen Gains and Challenges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over the past year, while several altcoins have experienced noteworthy increases from previous lows, the road to recovery has been less straightforward for others amid fierce competition and constrained liquidity. As the final quarter of the year unfolds, the global market remains atypical, with investors grappling with uncertainties driven by factors such as escalating global […] Continue Reading:Cryptocurrencies See Unforeseen Gains and Challenges Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptocurrencies-see-unforeseen-gains-and-challenges
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:29
Digital Euro to Launch by 2029 With Cash Option

The post Digital Euro to Launch by 2029 With Cash Option appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital euro ensures European payment autonomy amid declining cash usage. Cross-border design strengthens unity and trust in central bank money. Resilient infrastructure secures payments, including offline and crisis scenarios. At a Baltic conference on digital money, ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone argued that a digital euro will protect Europe’s financial independence and strengthen public trust.  He told policymakers that Europe must adapt quickly as the use of cash declines and digital payments become dominant. He said the project is not about replacing cash but about preserving freedom, security, and payment sovereignty in Europe. The digital euro keeps you in control of your money, your choices and your future in an increasingly fragmented world, says Executive Board member Piero Cipollone. A digital form of cash can protect Europe’s freedom, autonomy and security in the digital age. — European Central Bank (@ecb) September 29, 2025 Why Does Europe Need a Digital Euro? Cipollone explained that cash remains the anchor of trust, but its share in everyday payments is shrinking. From 2019 to 2024, cash transactions in the euro region fell sharply in both volume and value. As this happened, Europeans became more dependent on global card networks based outside Europe. That dependency, he said, creates risks for payment sovereignty, consumer costs, and competition. Related: European Central Bank (ECB) Sets Sights on Ethereum and Solana for Digital Euro Rollout The digital euro would give Europeans a sovereign payment option accepted across borders. It would guarantee that people can still pay with central bank money even if cash use continues to fall. When Will the Digital Euro Launch? The ECB is targeting 2029 as the realistic year for launch. Before then, new digital euro trials in 2026 will test use cases with private partners. Those experiments will include automated payments such as public…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:06
Token sees $93m inflows as ETF decision nears

The post Token sees $93m inflows as ETF decision nears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP witnessed significant inflows of over $93 million as digital asset investment products tied to the cryptocurrency bucked the trend that hit top coins last week. Summary XRP recorded inflows of $93 million as digital asset investment products tied to the altcoin attracted investors. The anticipation around upcoming ETF approvals has helped the surge in inflows. XRP saw significant volumes when the REX-Osprey XRP ETF launched. As crypto exchange-traded products recorded a total of $812 million in outflows this past week, XRP digital asset investment products attracted inflows. Crypto asset manager CoinShares reported on Sept. 29 that the global digital-asset ETP market recorded outflows as investor sentiment around Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts took a slight bump amid stronger-than-anticipated U.S. macroeconomic data. However, as Bitcoin (BTC) saw $719 million in outflows over the week, with price also dipping to under $109,000, XRP (XRP) recorded the second most inflows with its $93 million behind Solana (SOL) with $291 million.  Both Solana and XRP, the cryptocurrency by Ripple, stood out in terms of inflows amid increased anticipation around exchange-traded funds, CoinShares noted. Investor expectations for a regulatory nod for an XRP ETF have increased in recent weeks, with the market witnessing a significant milestone with the launch of the REX-Osprey XRPR ETF. As the ETF, filed under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Act of 1940, notched record volumes on the debut day, analysts pointed to approaching deadlines for a SEC decision for top crypto spot ETFs for XRP, Solana, Litecoin and Dogecoin. Is XRP ETFs set for approval? Check SEC’s generic listing rules This anticipation rose as the SEC approved proposed rule changes for generic listing standards for ETPs offering spot exposure to commodities, digital assets included. Approval means exchanges can now list spot ETFs that meet set generic listing rules “without…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:03
Did the EU Push Telegram’s Durov to Nudge Moldovan Elections?

The post Did the EU Push Telegram’s Durov to Nudge Moldovan Elections? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov made flagrant claims about Moldova’s elections, stating that French authorities pressured him to ban pro-Russian channels. This allegedly happened roughly a year ago. As Russia and the EU both exerted extraordinary pressure on the tiny nation, Telegram, crypto, and other Web3 infrastructure enabled new tactics. This could damage popular confidence in future elections. Sponsored Sponsored Durov’s Moldovan Accusations Moldova’s elections took place yesterday, and foreign policy clearly became the defining issue for the nation. Should the government pursue EU membership or détente with Russia? Last week, investigators identified a pro-Russian campaign that used crypto to fund candidates, activists, polling operations, and more. However, the waters have since muddied significantly, as it seems that pro-EU figures also took extraordinary measures to nudge the outcome. Specifically, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov accused French officials of leaning on him to influence Moldova’s elections: 🇲🇩 About a year ago, while I was stuck in Paris, the French intelligence services reached out to me through an intermediary, asking me to help the Moldovan government censor certain Telegram channels ahead of the presidential elections in Moldova. After reviewing the channels… — Pavel Durov (@durov) September 28, 2025 Durov did not claim that this Moldova meddling happened recently; allegedly, it took place during his arrest in France last year. Specifically, he claimed that French intelligence asked him to ban a few Telegram channels for election meddling. The list, flagged by French and Moldovan officials, entirely consisted of pro-Russian groups. Did EU Officials Commit Blackmail? Durov examined these suspect Moldovan channels, and determined that several of them indeed violated Telegram’s terms of service. After removing them, he claimed that French intelligence said it would “say good things” about him to the presiding judge. Then came subsequent requests to ban more pro-Russia channels, which Durov refused.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:51
Landing Page Analytics: Why Traditional Tools Fail

Landing pages are precision instruments designed for a specific outcome. They deserve analytics tools built with the same focus and specificity.
Hackernoon2025/09/30 05:48
Tucker, Counsell Need To Lead Cubs To A Long Run In October

The post Tucker, Counsell Need To Lead Cubs To A Long Run In October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 26: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs is seen on the field prior to the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday, September 26, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by George Gaza/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images Nothing’s ever easy in baseball, even for division favorites. Just ask Kyle Tucker, Craig Counsell and the rest of the Cubs, who went to spring training amid predictions they were positioned to stroll through the NL Central. With Tucker getting off to a fast start after being acquired from Houston, Counsell’s team was rolling out of Memorial Day. It was that 38-22 start that eventually salvaged the season, which turned into a slog after Tucker injured his right ring finger sliding into second base on June 1. Counsell, in year two of a five-year, $40 million contract, was constantly shuttling arms in and out of both the rotation and the back-end roles in the bullpen. Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea were true under-promise, over-deliver starters, luckily for team president Jed Hoyer. They were the only Cubs to make more than 25 starts, with a constant run of injuries the biggest reason Counsell penciled in 13 starters. Twelve Cubs got at least one save, with Daniel Palencia racking up 22 after replacing the since-released Ryan Pressly as closer. But Counsell probably shouldn’t clear space for a Manager of the Year plaque. Spotrac placed the Cubs’ end-of-the-year payroll at $211.9 million, so that’s a little more than $2.3 million per regular-season victory. Six of the other 11 postseason team got more bang for their buck, including Counsell’s old team, the Brewers. They repeated in the NL Central under Pat Murphy, with a five-game cushion over Chicago while spending…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 05:46
Crypto Regulator Adrienne Harris Resigns as Head of DYDFS

Top New York financial regulator Adrienne Harris is leaving her post.
Coinstats2025/09/30 05:39
How IoT in Fintech is a Game Changer for Financial Markets

The financial sector is going through massive change. At the heart of this shift lies IoT in Fintech.
Hackernoon2025/09/30 04:26
නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital