Tucker, Counsell Need To Lead Cubs To A Long Run In October

The post Tucker, Counsell Need To Lead Cubs To A Long Run In October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 26: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs is seen on the field prior to the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday, September 26, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by George Gaza/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images Nothing’s ever easy in baseball, even for division favorites. Just ask Kyle Tucker, Craig Counsell and the rest of the Cubs, who went to spring training amid predictions they were positioned to stroll through the NL Central. With Tucker getting off to a fast start after being acquired from Houston, Counsell’s team was rolling out of Memorial Day. It was that 38-22 start that eventually salvaged the season, which turned into a slog after Tucker injured his right ring finger sliding into second base on June 1. Counsell, in year two of a five-year, $40 million contract, was constantly shuttling arms in and out of both the rotation and the back-end roles in the bullpen. Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea were true under-promise, over-deliver starters, luckily for team president Jed Hoyer. They were the only Cubs to make more than 25 starts, with a constant run of injuries the biggest reason Counsell penciled in 13 starters. Twelve Cubs got at least one save, with Daniel Palencia racking up 22 after replacing the since-released Ryan Pressly as closer. But Counsell probably shouldn’t clear space for a Manager of the Year plaque. Spotrac placed the Cubs’ end-of-the-year payroll at $211.9 million, so that’s a little more than $2.3 million per regular-season victory. Six of the other 11 postseason team got more bang for their buck, including Counsell’s old team, the Brewers. They repeated in the NL Central under Pat Murphy, with a five-game cushion over Chicago while spending…