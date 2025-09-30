Legal Expert Highlights XRP’s Appeal in Ripple-SWIFT Debate

The post Legal Expert Highlights XRP’s Appeal in Ripple-SWIFT Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The running rivalry between Ripple and SWIFT resurfaced after a community callout to Ripple’s CEO. XRP supporter Panos Mek tagged Brad Garlinghouse, asking for a new statement on SWIFT. He recalled Garlinghouse’s 2018 remark that described SWIFT’s upgrade as “a Ferrari shell on a Model-T engine.” Morgan Highlights XRP’s Strengths Amid Rise of Bank-Led ONYX Platform That request sparked a response from Bill Morgan, a well-known lawyer and supporter of XRP. Morgan responded with a reference to ONYX. ONYX is a permissioned Ethereum-derived platform also called Kinexys, backed by a consortium of more than 30 banks. Also, SWIFT has launched a blockchain pilot and plans a stablecoin rollout in a move to rival Ripple. Another, admittedly bigger Ethereum-derived, permissioned platform like ONYX (KINEXYS) but how is it better. Certainly it will be at a much larger scale. Definitely a competitor especially with banks. XRP’s appeal is its decentralized, permissionless, sanction-resistant… https://t.co/RiT9pJDsvW — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 29, 2025 Morgan noted that ONYX may operate on a much larger scale but questioned how it offers any real advantage over XRP. He said XRP is neutral, permissionless and resists censorship. Such qualities, he says, make XRP fundamentally different from platforms designed by banks for banks. This comes amid a debate about whether Ripple can stay in competition with SWIFT in the cross-border payments space. Ripple has long positioned itself as a faster and cheaper alternative to the traditional SWIFT network. SWIFT, alongside banks and ConsenSys, has even announced a shared blockchain ledger for global payments. XRP, the digital asset linked to Ripple, has often been criticized as a “bank coin.” Yet Morgan pointed out the irony that while XRP has been labeled this way for years, it is actually the new Ethereum-derived ONYX chain that is purpose-built for a bank consortium. Ripple’s…