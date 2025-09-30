MEXC හුවමාරුව
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust Surpasses Deribit in Bitcoin Options
TLDR BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has surpassed Deribit to become the largest Bitcoin options venue globally. IBIT reached nearly $38 billion in open interest, overtaking Deribit’s $32 billion after the recent contract expiry. IBIT launched Bitcoin options trading in November 2024 and has quickly gained significant market share. The rapid growth of IBIT reflects [...] The post BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust Surpasses Deribit in Bitcoin Options appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/30 06:40
Tesla's FSD tech targeted for risk of 'catastrophic' collisions by US senators
Democratic U.S. Senators Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut have asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to look into Tesla’s autopilot tech. The letter urged the agency to investigate Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software for its reported failures to properly detect and respond to railroad crossings. There is a growing […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 06:29
Wisconsin’s Assembly Bill 471 seeks to exempt some crypto businesses from state money transmitter licensing
Lawmakers in Wisconsin are moving to give cryptocurrency a friendlier home in the state, with a new bill that could reduce some limitations for businesses and individuals working in the sector. Assembly Bill 471, introduced by Republican members of the Wisconsin Assembly and referred to the Committee on Financial Institutions, aims to shield some digital […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 06:25
Fed’s Williams Proposes Rate Cuts Amid Economic Concerns
The post Fed’s Williams Proposes Rate Cuts Amid Economic Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: John Williams, Federal Reserve President, suggests modest rate cuts for economic support. Dovish Fed stance typically affects USD, boosts BTC, ETH. No immediate official rate cut announcements as of now. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John C. Williams suggested modest rate cuts at a recent meeting to address labor market weakness and high inflation on Monday. This decision could impact market conditions, influencing cryptocurrency sentiment with possible rallies in BTC, ETH, and other risk assets linked to dovish monetary shifts. Williams’ Rate Cut Proposal: Economic and Market Implications John C. Williams has indicated support for a rate cut due to early signs of labor market weakness. This would involve a modest ease in tightening measures. His stance reflects concerns over sustaining economic growth amid inflationary pressures, suggesting rates could lower from their current levels. Key points from President Williams’ economic outlook and monetary policy speech. The proposed policy shift could impact multiple sectors by providing a stimulus to employment while addressing inflation. Markets view dovish signals from the Fed as a catalyst for USD weakness, which often redirects investment into assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Analysts expect traditional and crypto markets to respond favorably to such signals. Responses to Williams’ comments are mixed. While no official policy changes have been confirmed, his remarks hinting at a rate cut are closely watched by investors. The absence of formal announcements ensures ongoing market speculation on potential impacts and reactions. Market Speculation and Historical Parallels in Crypto Trends Did you know? In early 2023, similar dovish Fed signals spurred rallies in major cryptocurrencies, creating parallels that market observers continue to monitor. As of the latest data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) maintains a price of $113,942.84 with a market cap of $2.00 trillion. Over 24 hours, BTC shows…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 06:12
Legal Expert Highlights XRP’s Appeal in Ripple-SWIFT Debate
The post Legal Expert Highlights XRP’s Appeal in Ripple-SWIFT Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The running rivalry between Ripple and SWIFT resurfaced after a community callout to Ripple’s CEO. XRP supporter Panos Mek tagged Brad Garlinghouse, asking for a new statement on SWIFT. He recalled Garlinghouse’s 2018 remark that described SWIFT’s upgrade as “a Ferrari shell on a Model-T engine.” Morgan Highlights XRP’s Strengths Amid Rise of Bank-Led ONYX Platform That request sparked a response from Bill Morgan, a well-known lawyer and supporter of XRP. Morgan responded with a reference to ONYX. ONYX is a permissioned Ethereum-derived platform also called Kinexys, backed by a consortium of more than 30 banks. Also, SWIFT has launched a blockchain pilot and plans a stablecoin rollout in a move to rival Ripple. Another, admittedly bigger Ethereum-derived, permissioned platform like ONYX (KINEXYS) but how is it better. Certainly it will be at a much larger scale. Definitely a competitor especially with banks. XRP’s appeal is its decentralized, permissionless, sanction-resistant… https://t.co/RiT9pJDsvW — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 29, 2025 Morgan noted that ONYX may operate on a much larger scale but questioned how it offers any real advantage over XRP. He said XRP is neutral, permissionless and resists censorship. Such qualities, he says, make XRP fundamentally different from platforms designed by banks for banks. This comes amid a debate about whether Ripple can stay in competition with SWIFT in the cross-border payments space. Ripple has long positioned itself as a faster and cheaper alternative to the traditional SWIFT network. SWIFT, alongside banks and ConsenSys, has even announced a shared blockchain ledger for global payments. XRP, the digital asset linked to Ripple, has often been criticized as a “bank coin.” Yet Morgan pointed out the irony that while XRP has been labeled this way for years, it is actually the new Ethereum-derived ONYX chain that is purpose-built for a bank consortium. Ripple’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 05:59
‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Can Be Sued Over Wu-Tang Clan Album Copies, Judge Rules
The post ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Can Be Sued Over Wu-Tang Clan Album Copies, Judge Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Judge Pamela Chen ruled PleasrDAO can pursue trade secret claims, finding the album’s value lies in its secrecy. She dismissed claims of forfeiture, interference, and unjust enrichment on legal grounds. Shkreli previously argued in January that Wu-Tang members must be joined as parties to the case. A federal judge ruled Thursday that “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli can be sued for allegedly copying and distributing Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-a-kind album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” handing a partial victory to the digital art collective that owns the exclusive recording. U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen allowed PleasrDAO to move forward with trade secret misappropriation and property recovery claims against the former pharmaceutical executive in a 32-page decision, while dismissing other allegations on copyright preemption grounds. PleasrDAO’s lawsuit alleges Shkreli retained digital copies of the album after forfeiting it in 2018 to partially satisfy a $7.36 million judgment from his securities fraud conviction, then repeatedly played tracks for online audiences and offered to distribute files to social media users. They won a temporary restraining order in June of last year, which immediately barred Shkreli from using, disseminating, or streaming the album. Judge Chen wrote Thursday that Shkreli “unlawfully retained and distributed copies” of the album. The ruling allows PleasrDAO to pursue damages, profits, and return of any copies Shkreli still possesses. Ishita Sharma, managing partner at Fathom Legal, told Decrypt the ruling is “remarkable because the court treated an unreleased hip-hop album as a potential trade secret—something usually reserved for recipes or corporate know-how.” Sharma said the ruling also signaled that cultural assets built on “secrecy and exclusivity” can find protection under trade-secret law and trim away claims overlapping with copyright, while reminding DAOs they are in “uncharted, but very real legal territory.” Wu-Tang Clan recorded the 31-track album between…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 05:54
Legal Expert Breaks Down XRP’s Appeal as Ripple SWIFT Debate Heats Up
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 05:42
Turkey to empower watchdog to freeze crypto accounts in AML crackdown: Report
Turkey plans new legislation letting Masak freeze crypto accounts to fight money laundering, aligning with FATF standards. The Turkish government is reportedly preparing legislation that would grant its financial crime watchdog, Masak, the authority to freeze cryptocurrency accounts as part of a wider effort to combat money laundering and financial crime — a move that potentially highlights regulators’ ongoing concerns over crypto-related illicit activity.According to a report by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the proposed changes would expand Masak’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) mandate, enabling it to freeze both cryptocurrency and traditional bank accounts. The measures are said to align with recommendations from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is an intergovernmental body that sets global standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/30 05:31
Adrienne Harris steps down as head of key New York financial regulator after 4 years
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Kaitlin Asrow will take over as acting superintendent of the NYDFS on Oct. 18, 2025, replacing Adrienne Harris. Adrienne Harris will step down as superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), the department announced on Monday. Harris’ departure comes after four years leading the NYDFS, the state agency that regulates Wall Street banks, global insurers and crypto firms based in New York.Harris will be replaced by Kaitlin Asrow, who becomes the acting superintendent of the DFS effective Oct. 18. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the transition.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/30 05:11
SEC requests issuers to withdraw filings for several altcoin ETFs following generic listing approval
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has directed prospective issuers of XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to withdraw their 19b-4 filings, following the approval of generic listing standards for crypto products.
Fxstreet
2025/09/30 03:23
