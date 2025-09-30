MEXC හුවමාරුව
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Sui Foundation Expands $10M Security Push for Blockchain Ecosystem
Sui Foundation expands $10M blockchain ecosystem security program with audits, bug bounties, and monitoring tools to protect apps, and users. The Sui Foundation has announced an expanded $10 million security initiative to safeguard its blockchain ecosystem. The multi-year program will prioritize the security of builders, applications, and users while establishing higher standards of security across […] The post Sui Foundation Expands $10M Security Push for Blockchain Ecosystem appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/30 06:30
Polkadot Considers pUSD Stablecoin Backed by DOT Tokens in Key Vote
TLDR The Polkadot community is currently voting on the proposal to launch a native stablecoin backed by DOT tokens. Bryan Chen, co-founder of Acala, introduced the pUSD stablecoin proposal to reduce reliance on USDT and USDC. The pUSD proposal has gained 74.6% support but requires 79.7% approval to pass in the ongoing referendum. Community members [...] The post Polkadot Considers pUSD Stablecoin Backed by DOT Tokens in Key Vote appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/30 06:27
Madagascar Protesters Turn to Offline Messaging App as Crisis Deepens
Jack Dorsey's decentralized messaging app Bitchat has seen a massive spike in downloads from Madagascar as violent protests over chronic power and water shortages grip the African island nation.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/30 06:06
Poland’s Aggressive Crypto Crackdown Sparks Public Outcry
Poland’s Sejm (the lower house of Parliament) has advanced a controversial cryptocurrency bill that aims to introduce the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. But the proposed law has been roundly criticized by crypto firms, economists, artists, and public figures, who say its restrictions could jeopardize local platforms’ survival. Key Provisions of the Bill The […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/30 06:00
Ethereum Gas Fees Surge Amid Falcon Finance Airdrop
Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethereum-gas-fees-surge-falcon-airdrop/
Coinstats
2025/09/30 05:59
Turkey to Strengthen AML Laws, Grant MASAK Authority Over Crypto Accounts
TLDR Turkey plans to grant MASAK the authority to freeze cryptocurrency accounts to fight money laundering and financial crimes. The proposed legislation will expand MASAK’s powers to include both crypto and traditional bank accounts. MASAK will be able to blacklist wallets linked to criminal activities and impose transaction limits on suspicious accounts. New regulations will [...] The post Turkey to Strengthen AML Laws, Grant MASAK Authority Over Crypto Accounts appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/30 05:58
US Regulators Unite to Ignite Unstoppable Financial Innovation Wave
U.S. regulators are tearing down decades of red tape to unleash a powerful new era of clarity, innovation, and global financial supremacy. SEC and CFTC Signal Historic Regulatory Overhaul to Power US Finance Forward American financial regulation is entering a decisive new phase as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Commodity […]
Coinstats
2025/09/30 05:50
Will Crypto Regulations Finally Ease?
As the new U.S. President begins their term, the cryptocurrency industry may soon experience a reduction in regulatory constraints.Continue Reading:Will Crypto Regulations Finally Ease?
Coinstats
2025/09/30 05:24
ThreatBook Launches Best-of-Breed Advanced Threat Intelligence Solution
ThreatBook Advanced Threat Intelligence (“Threatbook ATI”) is a global solution enriched with granular, local insights. 34% of cyber-attacks worldwide take place within the Asia Pacific (APAC) ThreatBook ATI is able to capture new, difficult-to-detect threats emanating from within Asia.
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 04:28
DNA Holdings Orchestrates Landmark $344.4M Capital Deal, Bridging Nasdaq-Listed Company With Aethir
DNA Holdings Venture Inc. is a digital asset investment and advisory firm. DNA acted as strategic advisor, consultant, and investor in a landmark $344.4 million capital formation strategy. The deal creates a pathway for public companies, institutional investors, and consumers to participate in owning a share of the backbone of AI itself.
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 04:07
නැගී එන පුවත්
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For
Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital