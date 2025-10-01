MEXC හුවමාරුව
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
What Metallica, Buffalo And North Carolina Have In Common: Workforce Development
The post What Metallica, Buffalo And North Carolina Have In Common: Workforce Development appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (L-R) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett of Metallica pose onstage during Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images You might think that a world-famous rock band, a Rust Belt city, and a southern U.S. state would have little in common. And while that may generally be true, it’s the nature of today’s war for talent that our skilled worker shortage unites Metallica, the city of Buffalo and North Carolina in their active efforts to close the skilled trades labor shortage. Peter Delgrosso, executive director and board member at the Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation, told me about their efforts in an email exchange. “If you have ever been to a Metallica concert, or any concert for that matter, you know that none of what you see on stage is possible without a large crew setting up and breaking down the entire production from town to town, country to country,” he said. “These people are the unspoken heroes here, and all of them are engaged in the trades that not only fuel the concert industry, but the country. Unfortunately, there is a lack of qualified tradespeople today because far too often the trades are misunderstood and misrepresented. That didn’t sit well with the band or AWMH, so we wanted to shine a one-million-watt spotlight on the importance of the trades and demonstrate to people that these jobs are the backbone of our country, enabling people to forge a career capable of creating family-sustaining wages. “ With all that in mind, in 2017 the band and management established AWMH, creating a broader call to action across the Metallica family. Its core mission…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 09:41
Hedera (HBAR) Slips 1.6% Daily but ETF Hopes and Swift Partnership Keep Uptober Rally in Play
The post Hedera (HBAR) Slips 1.6% Daily but ETF Hopes and Swift Partnership Keep Uptober Rally in Play appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera (HBAR) Slips 1.6% Daily but ETF Hopes and Swift Partnership Keep Uptober Rally in Play Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/hedera-hbar-slips-1-6-daily-but-etf-hopes-and-swift-partnership-keep-uptober-rally-in-play/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 09:19
Will institutions follow Bitcoin onto other chains?
The post Will institutions follow Bitcoin onto other chains? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The success of spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and major BTC treasury companies marked another step in the institutional adoption of crypto. US-traded spot Bitcoin ETFs captured $518 million on Sept. 29 and have accumulated $57.3 billion in net flows since their launch in January 2024, according to Farside Investors data. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) crossed $80 billion in assets by July 2025, becoming the fastest ETF to reach that threshold in just 374 trading days. Adding to the stellar performance, names such as Harvard Management Co. and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala disclosed investments in Bitcoin through IBIT. The digital asset treasury movement expanded in tandem with the adoption of ETFs. Strategy increased its Bitcoin holdings to 649,031 BTC worth $72.67 billion as of Sept. 29. Meanwhile, Metaplanet up-sized its share offering to $1.4 billion in September to fund aggressive Bitcoin acquisitions, targeting 210,000 BTC by 2027. Institutions now face a choice between cold storage and yield generation. Max Gokhman, deputy CIO at Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions, noted that yield is a major driver for institutional adoption of crypto. And the SEC is clearing pathways for yield through regulated products. On Aug. 6, a staff statement confirmed that liquid staking tokens do not constitute securities by default, while the Sept. 17 generic listing standards expedited crypto ETF approvals. As more altcoin ETFs are set to launch in the US, potentially offering yields through staking, institutions will gain exposure to the returns that crypto has to offer. This change might impact how Wall Street sees Bitcoin. Bitcoin options fragment across chains Bitcoin is scattered across 365,958.79 BTC in synthetic forms totaling $41.8 billion as of Sept. 30, according to Bitcoin Layers. As Bitcoin does not have native smart contract capabilities, the idea of a synthetic token, commonly referred…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 09:11
ADA on Edge of Golden Cross in September’s Final Hours, What to Expect?
The post ADA on Edge of Golden Cross in September’s Final Hours, What to Expect? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The final hours of September are set to be decisive for Cardano as a moving average (MA) crossover is set to appear on its short-term charts. On the Cardano hourly chart, the 50 MA and the 200 MA have converged and are set to make a crossover in the next few hours. ADA/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView The 50 hourly MA looks turned up and might confirm a short-term golden cross if it rises above the 200 hourly MA. A bearish death cross would emerge otherwise, with the 50 MA falling below the 200 MA. A golden cross might be more likely given that the 50 MA is showing indications of an upward move above the 200 MA. At press time, Cardano (ADA) was trading down 3.09% in the last 24 hours and down 4.44% weekly as the broader crypto market saw losses on the last day of September. Potential scenarios October is deemed positive for markets, referred to as “Uptober” in crypto parlance. Positive catalysts anticipated in October include a potential Fed rate cut and ETF approval. Two Cardano ETF decisions are awaited: Grayscale’s proposal to convert its Cardano trust into a spot ETF faces a final deadline on Oct. 7, 2025, while Tuttle Capital’s Cardano ETF decision is anticipated by Oct. 26, 2025. If Cardano regains positive momentum, the next resistance levels lie at $0.86 and $0.93, ahead of the $0.95 to $0.98 range before $1. On the other hand, major support is envisaged at $0.73 in the event of a downturn. In the latest news, Midnight Foundation has inked a collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate privacy-first infrastructure and advance zero-knowledge technology, as well as to expand community tools and resources to support developers extending Midnight’s privacy-enhancing smart contracts to new audiences. Source: https://u.today/ada-on-edge-of-golden-cross-in-septembers-final-hours-what-to-expect
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 09:10
Trump Orders NIH to Spend $50 Million on AI to Combat Childhood Cancer
The post Trump Orders NIH to Spend $50 Million on AI to Combat Childhood Cancer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday directing the NIH to spend $50 million on AI projects aimed at improving childhood cancer research and treatment. The initiative will fund scientific teams to enhance clinical trials, sharpen diagnoses, and develop better therapies using data from the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative. The announcement comes as the administration faces criticism for deep cuts to broader cancer research funding, including a proposed $2.7 billion reduction to the National Cancer Institute budget. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday directing the National Institutes of Health to spend $50 million developing AI systems to analyze data related to childhood cancer, in a move the administration said could “fundamentally transform” how young cancer patients are treated in the United States. “The treatments of the future will have the promise of a higher cure rate as well as lower side effects,” Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, told reporters Tuesday. “With this executive order, we have a real chance of making this promise real.” A White House official told reporters Tuesday that, in the immediate term, the NIH will pay $50 million to scientific teams leveraging AI with the aim of improving childhood cancer-related clinical trials, sharpening diagnoses, fine-tuning treatments, discovering cures, and strengthening prevention strategies. “The promise of AI is to allow us to understand how rare cancers can be managed well,” the official said. “The outcomes for patients with lung cancer, what lessons can they teach us for managing other cancers?” More investments will come over time as the NIH implements today’s executive order, the official added. The White House intends for AI research teams to rely largely on data collected via the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative, which Trump established in 2019 during his first term in office. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 09:08
SEC Likely to Approve Solana Spot ETF in October
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/solana-spot-etf-approval-pending/
Coinstats
2025/10/01 08:58
Trump Says Harvard May Settle With Government For $500 Million
The post Trump Says Harvard May Settle With Government For $500 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Harvard University’s ongoing battle against the Trump administration may soon be coming to an end, President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday, saying the prestigious university will pay $500 million to settle its dispute with the federal government, which is trying to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funds for Harvard over antisemitism allegations. Trump provided details about the settlement in the Oval Office on Tuesday. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump said the deal is “getting very close” to being finalized and Harvard will pay “about $500 million” and begin operating trade schools as part of the settlement. Forbes has reached out to Harvard for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/30/harvard-may-settle-government-dispute-for-500-million-trump-says/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 08:56
Solana ETF approvals rumored to arrive next week as issuers prepare for launch
The post Solana ETF approvals rumored to arrive next week as issuers prepare for launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana spot ETF approvals could come as soon as next week, with a timeline of Oct. 6-10 representing a realistic expectation for the SEC’s approval. As Blockworks reported on Sept. 30, sources at three separate issuers said that the optimism follows the SEC’s adoption of generic listing standards for crypto exchange-traded products, which eliminated the need for individual 19b-4 filings for token-specific funds. The standards allow crypto ETFs to gain SEC approval without individual rule-changing forms, streamlining a process that previously required extensive regulatory review for each asset. Issuers have submitted a wave of amended S-1 forms addressing technical details, including provisions related to staking. One source expressed “high conviction” that Solana ETF registration statements would go into effect in the first half of October. However, the looming threat of a US government shutdown could derail the timeline, with two sources noting that approvals are “very unlikely to happen during a shutdown.” A potential midnight shutdown would pause all SEC activity, one person said. Generic standards clear path On Sept. 29, journalist Eleanor Terrett reported the regulator asked issuers to withdraw earlier filings for Solana, XRP, Litecoin, Cardano, and Dogecoin funds, as the new rules automatically cover these assets. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said on Sept. 29 that approval odds for altcoin ETFs are “really 100% now,” adding that new products could launch any day. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted on Sept. 26 that issuers had updated Solana ETF prospectuses in preparation. According to the report, the most recent round of S-1 amendments addressed staking, though sources did not confirm whether approved funds would include staking features. In August, the SEC cleared what was seen as the “last hurdle” for staking features in ETFs by stating that liquid staking tokens are not securities by default. Additionally, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 08:55
A Stylish Rosé From Domaines Ott
The post A Stylish Rosé From Domaines Ott appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This wine, indeed, will leave you star struck Domaines Ott Founded in 1912 by Alsatian engineer Marcel Ott, Domaines Ott has become an icon of style and prestige with its carefully selected terroirs and distinctive bottles. Smart marketing also has played no small role in its brand success, which is of no surprise considering the winery is now owned and managed by Champagne Louis Roederer. The Champagne sector is long considered the OG of wine marketing, using heritage, storytelling and package design to build its success. Elegant in look, design and taste, Étoile is the pinnacle of this Provencal producer’s portfolio. It’s made from three of the winery’s signature terroirs: schist at Clos Mireille, limestone at Château de Selle, and sandstone and sandy marl soils at Château Romassan, each respectively contributing saline, finesse and structure. This cuvée (2023) is 85% Grenache and the rest Mourvèdre. Fifteen percent was aged in spherical ceramic vats, which helps give it texture. It is also an outlier from other roses you’ve been drinking this summer: structured and complex with both tropical tones (peach, lime and white blossoms), an earthy tart underlay of red currant and pomegranate and some savory Mediterranean brush. Medium bodied, with a creamy mouthfeel, this is both a good sipper to accompany heavier hors d’oeuvres and a partner to fall fare—especially dishes with caramelized butternut squash or a maple-glazed salmon. Light copper-penny pink, it’s pretty in the glass and the shapely bottle is pretty on the table. It checks off all the boxes for finesse and sophistication. A star, indeed. SRP: $175 Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/lanabortolot/2025/09/30/wine-of-the-month-a-stylish-ros-from-domaines-ott/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 08:53
White House Rescinds Brian Quintenz CFTC Nomination: Report
The White House has formally rescinded its nomination of a16z policy head Brian Quintenz to the role of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), per a Politico report published Tuesday.White House Withdraws CFTC Chair OfferAccording to the September 30 report, two anonymous sources confirmed to the media outlet that Quintenz’s nomination had been withdrawn ahead of […] The post White House Rescinds Brian Quintenz CFTC Nomination: Report appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 08:36
