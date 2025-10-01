What Metallica, Buffalo And North Carolina Have In Common: Workforce Development

The post What Metallica, Buffalo And North Carolina Have In Common: Workforce Development appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (L-R) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett of Metallica pose onstage during Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images You might think that a world-famous rock band, a Rust Belt city, and a southern U.S. state would have little in common. And while that may generally be true, it’s the nature of today’s war for talent that our skilled worker shortage unites Metallica, the city of Buffalo and North Carolina in their active efforts to close the skilled trades labor shortage. Peter Delgrosso, executive director and board member at the Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation, told me about their efforts in an email exchange. “If you have ever been to a Metallica concert, or any concert for that matter, you know that none of what you see on stage is possible without a large crew setting up and breaking down the entire production from town to town, country to country,” he said. “These people are the unspoken heroes here, and all of them are engaged in the trades that not only fuel the concert industry, but the country. Unfortunately, there is a lack of qualified tradespeople today because far too often the trades are misunderstood and misrepresented. That didn’t sit well with the band or AWMH, so we wanted to shine a one-million-watt spotlight on the importance of the trades and demonstrate to people that these jobs are the backbone of our country, enabling people to forge a career capable of creating family-sustaining wages. “ With all that in mind, in 2017 the band and management established AWMH, creating a broader call to action across the Metallica family. Its core mission…