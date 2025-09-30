2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Not A Fan Of Ethereum? ARK Invest’s CEO Cathie Wood Reveals Favorite Crypto

Not A Fan Of Ethereum? ARK Invest’s CEO Cathie Wood Reveals Favorite Crypto

Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Invest, has built a reputation as one of the most outspoken advocates of the crypto industry. In recent remarks, she made it clear that while she sees value in Ethereum’s ecosystem, her conviction lies most strongly with Bitcoin. Her stance is rooted not only in her most recent statements, […]
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153+0.39%
ARK
ARK$0.4187-0.33%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02441+56.27%
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoinist2025/09/30 06:30
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE ETF Filings – Why?

SEC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE ETF Filings – Why?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has instructed issuers of proposed spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Litecoin, XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin to withdraw their pending Form 19b-4 filings. The move follows the agency’s September 18 approval of generic listing standards, which streamline the process for bringing new cryptocurrency ETFs to market. The instruction does not represent a setback for issuers. Instead, it reflects a procedural shift that eliminates the need for case-by-case exchange rule changes for each token. Crypto ETF Market Expands Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum Under New Rules Under the new framework, exchanges such as Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca can list crypto ETFs under generic rules, provided the products meet predefined criteria. Issuers now advance directly with S-1 registration statements, the last step before an ETF can launch. Withdrawals of the now-unnecessary 19b-4 filings are expected to begin this week, with several October deadlines approaching for existing applications. At least 16 proposals covering tokens beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum remain under SEC review. The shift is part of what regulators describe as a maturing framework for cryptocurrency financial products. The agency’s approval of generic standards was designed to provide a stable platform for digital asset ETFs while including exemptions that encourage on-chain capital market development. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the new framework reduces barriers while maintaining investor protection, noting that the rules support innovation without compromising oversight. For issuers including Grayscale, 21Shares, and VanEck, the change is important. Previously, each product required two separate approvals: one from the exchange via a 19b-4 filing and another from the asset manager through an S-1. The dual process often stretched nine months or more. With generic standards in place, timelines can shrink to as few as 75 days. The SEC has already applied the new framework in practice. On September 18, the regulator approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), the first multi-crypto exchange-traded product to list under the streamlined system. GDLC offers exposure to Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, and currently manages over $915 million in assets. Its approval marked a turning point for multi-asset crypto products in the U.S. market. The change comes amid a flood of new filings. On September 17, issuers submitted at least five fresh ETF proposals, ranging from a Bitwise spot Avalanche ETF to Tuttle’s “Income Blast” funds covering Bonk, Litecoin, and Sui. ETF Institute co-founder Nate Geraci said the applications demonstrate how quickly the market is expanding beyond traditional Bitcoin and Ethereum products. SEC Faces Wave of Crypto ETF Deadlines as Solana, XRP Filings Near Key Dates More than 92 crypto ETF applications are now pending before the SEC. Deadlines for several of those filings fall in October and November. Franklin Templeton’s Solana and XRP ETF applications face a November 14 decision after the SEC used its maximum 60-day extension authority earlier this month. BlackRock’s amendment to add staking to its iShares Ethereum Trust is now due October 30. Grayscale’s Hedera Trust decision is scheduled for November 12, while proposals tied to Dogecoin, Litecoin, and other altcoins are scattered across the same timeframe. Bloomberg analysts project over a 95% chance of approval for Solana and XRP ETFs before year-end, despite repeated extensions. Prediction markets reflect similar optimism, with Polymarket odds on a Solana ETF approval currently at 99%. Analysts argue that the new standards make the timeline less dependent on formal deadlines, since the SEC can approve S-1 filings at any time if products meet eligibility requirements. The SEC is also coordinating with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on broader digital asset regulation. A joint roundtable is planned to align approaches across agencies as part of Chair Atkins’ “Project Crypto” initiative, launched in July to modernize securities rules for the digital era. For investors and issuers, the withdrawal of 19b-4 filings shows how the regulatory environment is shifting from case-by-case hurdles to standardized procedures. While many products still await review, the procedural streamlining shows faster paths to market for a wide range of cryptocurrency ETFs
Litecoin
LTC$106.2-0.15%
XRP
XRP$2.8378-2.01%
Solana
SOL$208.72-0.58%
බෙදාගන්න
CryptoNews2025/09/30 06:07
බෙදාගන්න
Turkish Government Moves to Give Masak Authority Over Crypto Accounts

Turkish Government Moves to Give Masak Authority Over Crypto Accounts

TLDR Turkish financial watchdog Masak could gain power to freeze crypto accounts. Proposed legislation aims to combat money laundering and financial crime. Legislation aligns with FATF recommendations for anti-money laundering efforts. The bill focuses on curbing the rise of “rented accounts” for illegal activities. The Turkish government is reportedly preparing new legislation that could give [...] The post Turkish Government Moves to Give Masak Authority Over Crypto Accounts appeared first on CoinCentral.
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009949-9.93%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/09/30 06:04
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin kan meermaals corrigeren vóór nieuwe ATH – BTC pump in zicht

Bitcoin kan meermaals corrigeren vóór nieuwe ATH – BTC pump in zicht

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De koers van Bitcoin (BTC) begeeft zich al een tijd in een consolidatiezone. Wanneer gaat de grootste cryptomunt ter wereld weer stijgen? Bitcoin houdt stand boven $ 100,000 De koers van Bitcoin weet sinds de maand juni al stand te houden boven de magische grens van $ 100,000. Alhoewel de cryptomunt flink gestegen is het afgelopen jaar, zien we de laatste twee maanden een neergaande trend. Tijdens bull markten zijn correcties van 20% de normaalste zaak. De koers moet dan afkoelen, omdat de prijs oververhit is geraakt door het grote aantal kopers dat de markt is betreden. Op 14 augustus wist Bitcoin een nieuwe all time high te vestigen rond $ 124,500. Sindsdien is de koers ruim 13% onderuit gegleden. Een verdere daling zou mogelijk op komst kunnen zijn. Crypto analisten adviseren om belangrijke koerslevels in de gaten te houden. Momenteel ligt er een belangrijk koerslevel rond $ 108,500 en $ 105,000. Het is mogelijk dat Bitcoin bij een voortzetting van de dalende trend rond deze koerslevels support gaat vinden. Bitcoin koersverwachting De koers van Bitcoin stopt nooit zomaar met stijgen of dalen. Vaak zien we dat historische patronen zich wederom afspelen. Daarnaast is de koers van BTC gehecht aan macro-economische data en geopolitieke gebeurtenissen. Tijdens de bear markt van 2022, toen de oorlog in Oekraïne uitbrak, zagen we dat de koers van Bitcoin een forse duikvlucht maakte en daarbij met tientallen procenten daalde. Sinds deze gebeurtenis is de economische wereld verslechterd. Inflatie liep door de jaren heen ontzettend op, waardoor de bevolking zijn investeringen moest verkopen om nog rond te kunnen komen. Ook de regelgeving rondom cryptoprojecten zijn flink aangepast, waardoor het een stuk lastiger wordt om een crypto project te runnen. Al deze factoren hebben het afgelopen jaar een grote impact gehad op de koers van Bitcoin. Mocht de oorlog in Oekraïne nooit zijn uitgebroken, dan had de cryptomunt waarschijnlijk een stuk hoger gestaan op dit moment. Analisten verwachten daarom dat er nog ruimte is tijdens deze bull run voor een stijging van de BTC koers. Mijlpalen zoals $ 150,000, $ 200,000 en $ 250,000 kunnen mogelijk nog in Q4 van 2025 bereikt worden. Daarvoor is het wel belangrijk dat de dalende trend waar BTC zich momenteel in bevindt, omgedraaid wordt naar een stijgende trend. BTC/USD – Bron : TradingView In de bovenstaande afbeelding zien we de dalende trend die gekenmerkt wordt door lagere toppen en lagere bodems. Het is belangrijk dat Bitcoin niet voorbij de bodem rond $ 107,000 valt. Daarnaast ligt de eerste mijlpaal die Bitcoin zal moeten overwinnen rond $ 118,000. Weet het boven dit koerslevel te blijven, dan is een mogelijke stijging richting de all time high van $ 124,500 mogelijk. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Alternatieve cryptomunt voor Bitcoin Nu het onduidelijk is wanneer Bitcoin zijn volgende beweging gaat maken, zijn traders op zoek naar alternatieve cryptomunten. Vroege investeerders lijken vooral geïnteresseerd te zijn in cryptomunten die nog niet verhandelbaar zijn op exchanges. Deze presale crypto’s worden tegen een lage koers vroegtijdig verkocht aan oplettende investeerders. Een van deze presale projecten is Bitcoin Hyper. Tijdens de presale van Bitcoin Hyper wordt de $HYPER-token verkocht. De opbrengst van deze token staat momenteel al op meer dan $ 18 miljoen, wat aangeeft dat de interesse in dit presale project groot is. Bitcoin Hyper is een layer-2 blockchain dat het zeer gemakkelijk maakt voor investeerders om BTC om te ruilen naar andere meme coins. Daarnaast kunnen decentrale applicaties gebruikt worden via Bitcoin Hyper en is het ook mogelijk om de native token te staken. Bitcoin Hyper Presale $HYPER Het staken van $HYPER levert een jaarlijks rendement van ruim 63% op. Alleen via de officiële website van Bitcoin Hyper kan $HYPER aangeschaft worden met ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC en creditcard. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Bitcoin kan meermaals corrigeren vóór nieuwe ATH – BTC pump in zicht is geschreven door Hielke de Vries en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Aethir
ATH$0.0462-14.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,432.37+0.50%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006475+18.89%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 06:01
බෙදාගන්න
SWIFT Teams Up with Consensys on Blockchain Settlement System

SWIFT Teams Up with Consensys on Blockchain Settlement System

SWIFT partners with Consensys to build a blockchain settlement system, aiming to boost real-time cross-border payments, compliance, and financial transparency. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has announced a partnership with Ethereum ecosystem developer Consensys to build a blockchain-based settlement system. The partnership, announced Monday, is backed by more than 30 financial institutions […] The post SWIFT Teams Up with Consensys on Blockchain Settlement System appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Boost
BOOST$0.11359-3.97%
RealLink
REAL$0.07489+0.80%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23962+3.39%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 06:00
බෙදාගන්න
US regulators dismiss SEC-CFTC merger rumors, move to dispel crypto ‘FUD’

US regulators dismiss SEC-CFTC merger rumors, move to dispel crypto ‘FUD’

Caroline Pham rattled off data about the CFTC‘s enforcement actions since she became acting chair in a roundtable event to discuss the agency and the SEC working together. Officials with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) met for the first joint roundtable in about 14 years to discuss “regulatory harmonization efforts,” including those potentially impacting the cryptocurrency industry.In the Monday roundtable, acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham, also the last remaining commissioner at the agency following a string of departures and resignations in 2025, used her opening statement to discuss how the two agencies working together could significantly change the regulatory landscape for digital asset companies. SEC Chair Paul Atkins focused on cross-agency “collaboration, not consolidation” during his opening statement, clarifying there was no plan to merge the two agencies, “which would be up to Congress and the President.” Read more
Movement
MOVE$0.1022+0.19%
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000001797-9.05%
MetYa
MET$0.229-0.82%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 05:43
බෙදාගන්න
Citibank Rumored to Integrate Blockchain for 24/7 Payments

Citibank Rumored to Integrate Blockchain for 24/7 Payments

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/citibank-blockchain-24-7-payments/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011078-12.07%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 05:28
බෙදාගන්න
Kazakhstan Dismantles Crypto Exchange Linked to $224 Million Money Laundering Operation

Kazakhstan Dismantles Crypto Exchange Linked to $224 Million Money Laundering Operation

A Kazakhstan agency announced on Sept. 29 the dismantling of a major crypto exchange involved in laundering over $224 million from drug trafficking and internet fraud. High-Profile Service and Darknet Links Kazakhstan’s Financial Monitoring Agency (FMA) announced on Sept. 29 that it had completely dismantled a major crypto exchange service that laundered over $224 million […]
Major
MAJOR$0.11903-0.13%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 05:20
බෙදාගන්න
A Strategic Investment Agreement Has Been Signed Between a Nasdaq-Listed Company and This Altcoin

A Strategic Investment Agreement Has Been Signed Between a Nasdaq-Listed Company and This Altcoin

A collaboration agreement has been signed between an altcoin listed on major exchanges and an altcoin listed on Nasdaq. Details here. Continue Reading: A Strategic Investment Agreement Has Been Signed Between a Nasdaq-Listed Company and This Altcoin
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003764-6.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.11903-0.13%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023--%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 05:12
බෙදාගන්න
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can ChatGpt Outperform the Market? Week 7 (9/29/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can ChatGpt Outperform the Market? Week 7 (9/29/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 29, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, STS-26 Launch in 1988, Microsoft Word Released in 1983, First Canadian Satellite in 1962, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Thinner, Not Tougher: Why Apple May Bet on an ‘Air’ Watch to I Benchmarked 9 AI Models for Candidate Screening—Then Switched from GPT-4o to Grok-4, let’s dive right in. Can ChatGpt Outperform the Market? Week 7 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 4 Min read ] Complete Rebalance Incoming... Read More. I Benchmarked 9 AI Models for Candidate Screening—Then Switched from GPT-4o to Grok-4 By @iamarsenibragimov [ 6 Min read ] Read More. Thinner, Not Tougher: Why Apple May Bet on an ‘Air’ Watch By @geekonrecord [ 3 Min read ] The Apple Watch Air will be an ultra-thin smartwatch focused on health. Read More. Platinum Joins Gold and Bitcoin in Investors’ Flight to Security By @vladimirgorbunov [ 3 Min read ] Bitcoin, Gold... Platinum? Discover why this industrial precious metal could complete the ultimate trifecta for a modern, resilient investment portfolio. Read More. Language is Civilizations Worst Inefficiency By @3l4d [ 9 Min read ] Exploring how human language became the greatest inefficiency in knowledge transfer, limiting collaboration, intelligence, progress. And why new interfaces may Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
බෙදාගන්න
Hackernoon2025/09/30 00:02
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital