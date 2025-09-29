MEXC හුවමාරුව
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Taylor Swift To ‘TAY/kover’ ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’
The post Taylor Swift To ‘TAY/kover’ ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Announced today, Taylor Swift will make an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday, October 8th. The 14-time Grammy Award winner will be Meyers’ sole couch guest for the evening for a sit-down conversation, in what is being called a full ‘TAY/kover’. Swift’s appearance coincides with the upcoming release of her highly anticipated 12th studio album, entitled “The Life of a Showgirl,” which drops on October 3rd. Taylor Swift will be appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday, October 8th is what is being billed as a “TAY/kover.” Courtesy: NBC. According to Swift and her team, the album was written during the singer/songwriter’s international multi-year record-breaking Eras Tour. This marks Swift’s third visit to Studio 8G where Late Night is taped, following interviews with Meyers in 2014 and 2021. Special announcements about the event were made on Late Night’s Instagram and TikTok channels. The critically acclaimed Late Night with Seth Meyers has received two Critics Choice Awards, eight Writers Guild of America Award nominations and 15 Emmy Award nominations for the show, its specials and digital series Corrections. ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ airs 12:35a.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anneeaston/2025/09/29/taylor-swift-to-taykover-late-night-with-seth-meyers/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:40
XRP Short Squeeze: Analyst Reveals Available Trading Supply Could Fall To Bitcoin’s 21 Million
The post XRP Short Squeeze: Analyst Reveals Available Trading Supply Could Fall To Bitcoin’s 21 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s XRP might be trending towards a short squeeze as new analysis suggested its available trading supply could shrink to levels comparable to Bitcoin’s 21 million cap. XRP commentator Chad Steingraber, in a post on social media platform X, argued that the amount of the altcoin actually available for retail trading is going to be a fraction of its total supply. His comments came in response to discussions about the role of institutional and network-led lockups, with projects such as Axelar and Flare Networks working to secure billions of XRP tokens. XRP Might Be Gearing Up For Short Squeeze The discussion began after a popular crypto commentator posted about Axelar’s plan to lock up $10 billion worth of XRP, a move that would remove around 5% of the token available to retail traders. Similarly, Flare Networks has set a goal of locking up 5 billion XRP. These two initiatives alone would place significant pressure on the pool of XRP available for active trading. Steingraber noted that XRP’s active trading supply is what ultimately influences market pricing, not the total supply figure often cited. As such, he suggested that such accumulation by these companies, combined with other supply constraints, could reduce the number of the token available for public trading. Particularly, Steingraber predicted that this number could fall drastically to as low as 21 million XRP, an amount symbolically identical to Bitcoin’s hard cap. The possibility of only 21 million XRP being available for trading from its current circulating supply of 59 billion tokens is very ambitious. However, the scenario of this drastic fall becomes possible if Spot XRP ETFs are approved in the United States. Institutional ETFs would demand a steady supply of XRP for custody, and this would create large-scale accumulation that could permanently restrict availability on exchanges. In…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:26
DoubleZero Receives No-Action Letter for its Token from SEC
The post DoubleZero Receives No-Action Letter for its Token from SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights U.S. SEC has issued a “No-Action Letter” to DoubleZero for its token ‘2Z’ The letter means that the SEC will not go for enforcement action, and the project does not have to register as a class of “equity securities.” This decision shows a positive U.S. regulatory environment that could encourage more infrastructure and utility-based The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a major U.S. financial regulator, has given a major project a green light, declaring that its digital token is not a security. (Source: sec.gov) The project, called DoubleZero, received a “No-Action Letter” from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This letter is a big achievement for the project. In a thread on X, DoubleZero explained that, “A No-Action Letter means that the @SECGov’s Division of Corporation Finance has reviewed how the programmatic distributions of the 2Z token work and concluded that: Based on the facts presented, the Division will not recommend enforcement action to the Commission.” Proud to share that the @SECGov has issued @DoubleZero a No-Action Letter for 2Z. 🦅🇺🇸 The first-of-its-kind No-Action Letter gives us confidence that 2Z does not have to register as a class of “equity securities” and that programmatic flows of 2Z on the DoubleZero network are… pic.twitter.com/gSgiN6tpQj — DoubleZero IBRL/acc (@doublezero) September 29, 2025 This green signal can provide much-needed clarity and could open the door for a new wave of utility-based crypto projects. This decision is a big deal because for years, crypto companies have operated in a gray area with uncertainty, never sure if their tokens would be considered illegal securities by the SEC. This ruling provides a clear example of what a legal, utility-focused token looks like. What is DoubleZero? DoubleZero is a project designed to enhance blockchain communication efficiency by establishing a global network that uses underutilized subsea…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:25
SEC Chair Excited To See Securities Traded On-Chain — But What Does It Mean For Your Bitcoin Wallet?
The post SEC Chair Excited To See Securities Traded On-Chain — But What Does It Mean For Your Bitcoin Wallet? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today, in a media scrum after his opening remarks at the SEC-CFTC Roundtable on Regulatory Harmonization Efforts, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Paul Atkins expressed his excitement in regard to bringing tokenized securities on-chain, though he didn’t offer any insight into what platforms or protocols these assets might trade on. The latter may be particularly important to Bitcoin enthusiasts, because the wallets that you use to trade tokenized securities on-chain will likely require identifying information, and such a rule could spill over to bitcoin wallets. So, I asked the chairman what securities coming on-chain looked like to him: Would it look like gated platforms like Fidelity and Charles Schwab employing blockchain to settle transactions on the back end or would it look more like tokenized stocks trading on decentralized exchanges? He did not respond to my questions directly. He instead first shared how securities trading on blockchains can reduce settlement time. “The great thing about tokens [is that] you can have payment and exchange of the actual asset online at the same time — it’s T zero, basically instantaneous clearance,” Chairman Atkins told me. And he followed up this statement with some mildly concerning language. “So, maybe we’ll have to even build in like a speed bump to make sure that we don’t have any mistakes or wire money to the wrong place,” the chairman added. “We will be working realistically for the next year or two to try to get where we have good guardrails around the system.” Words like “speed bump” and “guardrails” triggered alarm bells, as they indicate some form of control, and where there’s control, there’s often KYC. If tokenized securities end up trading within the walled gardens of traditional brokerages, then the issue of KYC isn’t so concerning, as these platforms already KYC…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:17
Capital B brings the treasury to 2,812 BTC
The post Capital B brings the treasury to 2,812 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New purchase and growing allocation: Capital B consolidates its reserve in BTC with 12 new coins, for approximately €1.2 million, executed through a capital increase in collaboration with TOBAM. The estimated valuation exceeds €314 million and is based on the spot price in euros as of September 29, 2025, as reported in the company’s official statement and in the coverage by specialized press: Official communication Capital B and Capital B strengthens its position as a European leader in Bitcoin Treasury: new acquisitions and record growth in 2025. According to the data collected from official statements and market notes, the total position is updated as of 09/29/2025 and reflects the latest purchase tranches completed through ATM mechanisms. Industry analysts we compared the data with observe that the combined use of ATM and convertibles has reduced the dilutive pressure on shares during 2025. In internal reports and market comparisons, it is also highlighted how collaboration with specialized funds has facilitated quick executions on small cuts without significantly impacting the spot market. Key Numbers: What Happened and Why It Matters In this context, Capital B, a company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, purchased 12 BTC at an average acquisition price of around €93,216 per coin. The transaction was completed through an “ATM-type” placement, underwritten in partnership with TOBAM, which played a strategic role in the initiative. Total BTC held: 2,812 (data updated on 09/29/2025) Estimated value: over €314 million (spot price in EUR as of 09/29/2025) Average acquisition price: approximately €93,216 per BTC Shares issued: 706,000 at €1.70 each Collection 2025: over €270 million with low brokerage costs How it finances purchases: ATM and zero-coupon convertibles The core of Capital B’s financial strategy is a mix of instruments designed to minimize dilution and preserve cash flexibility. In particular, the company has initiated an…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:15
Here’s What NBC Content May Be Pulled From YouTube TV On Tuesday
The post Here’s What NBC Content May Be Pulled From YouTube TV On Tuesday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline YouTube TV could soon lose NBC channels on its platform over a carriage dispute with NBCUniversal, marking the latest disagreement the streaming television service has had with a major network that threatens some of the content available to YouTube TV subscribers. YouTube TV’s carriage agreement with NBCUniversal expires Tuesday. (Photo by Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts YouTube TV and NBCUniversal have yet to reach a deal on their carriage agreement, which will expire Tuesday and leave YouTube TV users without access to NBC channels. YouTube, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, will offer YouTube TV subscribers a $10 credit if NBCUniversal content is “unavailable for an extended period of time,” according to a statement. YouTube accused NBCUniversal of “asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on Peacock,” NBC’s own streaming service, claiming the changes “would mean less flexibility and higher prices for our subscribers.” NBCUniversal alleged in a statement reported by multiple outlets that YouTube TV “refused the best rates and terms in the market, demanding preferential treatment and seeking an unfair advantage over competitors to dominate the video marketplace.” NBCUniversal blasted Google in its statement, saying it “already controls what Americans see online through search and ads—now it wants to control what we watch.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Nbc Shows And Channels Could Youtube Tv Lose? Some of the largest programs at risk of being removed from YouTube TV include Sunday Night Football, NBA, Big Ten Football, WWE, Premier League, Saturday Night Live, The Voice and The Real Housewives, according to NBCUniversal. Broadcast networks included in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:04
New York City’s ‘Bitcoin Mayor’ Eric Adams Drops Out of Race for Reelection
The post New York City’s ‘Bitcoin Mayor’ Eric Adams Drops Out of Race for Reelection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief New York City’s ‘Bitcoin Mayor’ Eric Adams has dropped out of the race for re-election. Adams had publicly tied his image to crypto, from Bitcoin paychecks to calls for BitLicense reform, and many other initiatives. His withdrawal follows legal troubles and questions about whether crypto can anchor political identity. Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, ended his reelection campaign Sunday evening after a term marked by both controversy and his stature as one of the country’s most visible crypto-friendly politicians. Over the course of his tenure, the self-described ‘Bitcoin Mayor’ had made crypto a key component of his public image: from taking paychecks in Bitcoin three years ago, to calling for the removal of the city’s BitLicense requirements, as well as pitching ways to make New York the “crypto capital” of the world. He also supported integrating blockchain technology into city systems from education to record-keeping. Yet his efforts often stalled it the face of regulatory limits and political controversies. Almost a year ago, Adams was indicted on federal criminal charges with allegations of his connection to illegal foreign donations for his campaign. “[…] some remain unsure of me after the unfortunate events surrounding my federal case,” Adams said at one point in his announcement video. “I was wrongfully charged because I fought for this city.” Crypto’s shifting political tides While Adams’ exit was shaped by legal battles and low polling, observers say the decision also shows the difficulty of using digital assets as a plank for political identity. “Adams’ departure is largely symbolic. New York loses a visible crypto advocate, but the industry’s political traction has already been shifting toward states like Texas, Wyoming, and Florida where pro-innovation policies are taking hold,” Mayuko Hamazaki, principal at Willspire Capital, told Decrypt. Adams’ withdrawal from the mayoral race…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:00
Ukrainians View Bitcoin As Shield From War’s Impact – Survey
The post Ukrainians View Bitcoin As Shield From War’s Impact – Survey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ukrainians View Bitcoin As Shield From War’s Impact – Survey Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ukrainians-buy-more-bitcoin-recent-survey-finds/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 06:59
Gold hit a record high of $3,833.37 on Monday as investors moved into the metal amid U.S. rate cut hopes
Gold ripped through yet another all-time high on Monday, surging past $3,800 for the first time ever as traders piled into the metal. Prices touched $3,833 during the trading session before easing slightly, while spot levels held at $3,829, up by 1.9% and US futures for December closed at $3,855.20, a gain of 1.2%, according […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 05:50
SEC proposes an order allowing Dimensional Fund Advisors to offer ETF share classes tied to existing mutual funds
The SEC just broke a two-decade deadlock. On Monday, the commission gave Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) the go-ahead to create ETF share classes inside its mutual funds, a decision that investors, fund managers, and financial advisors have been chasing for years. The order, open for public feedback before finalization, lets DFA move forward and puts […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 05:40
නැගී එන පුවත්
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For
Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital