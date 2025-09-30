MEXC හුවමාරුව
SEC Chair Paul Atkins Declares Crypto Top SEC Priority
The post SEC Chair Paul Atkins Declares Crypto Top SEC Priority appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has placed cryptocurrency at the top of its current agenda. SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins told reporters during a media session that crypto is the agency’s highest priority right now. His remarks highlight how digital assets have become central to the regulatory debate in Washington. U.S. Risks Falling Behind Without Unified Crypto Oversight Says Paul Atkins Paul Atkins made the statement in an informal exchange with journalists, which included former Fox business journalist, Eleanor Terrett. The comments come as lawmakers, businesses, and investors demand clarity on how digital assets should be regulated in the United States. Reporter gaggle with @SECPaulSAtkins who tells us that crypto is the @SECGov’s top priority right now. pic.twitter.com/GooSayMLSX — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 29, 2025 This shift has forced the SEC to address questions that touch on investor protection, market fairness, and global competitiveness. Atkins used the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable on Harmonization to expand this message. He described the event as a turning point for U.S. financial markets, pointing out that decades of fragmented oversight had driven entrepreneurs offshore and created duplicate rulebooks. According to him, this period of regulatory conflict is ending as the SEC and CFTC move to provide greater clarity, reduce duplication, and strengthen America’s global leadership in finance. Paul Atkins stressed that if regulation remains fragmented, America could lose its leadership role in global finance. According to the SEC chair, crypto oversight is central to whether the U.S. leads the digital age or allows other jurisdictions to set the pace. Based on Paul Atkins’ statement, the regulator has shifted to policy development from enforcement-driven actions. This is highlighted by moves such as the SEC’s innovation exemption rules, aimed at easing crypto product launches. This change shows that blockchain technology is here to stay forevermore. Pham Says…
New ‘The Simpsons’ Movie Sets 2027 Release Date
‘Death In Apartment 603’ Director Talks About ‘What Doesn’t Add Up’ In Shocking Ellen Greenberg Case
Morning Minute: Vanguard Flirts With Crypto
The post Morning Minute: Vanguard Flirts With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. Subscribe to the Morning Minute on Substack. GM! Today’s top news: Crypto majors rally over the weekend; BTC reclaims $112,000 Vanguard reportedly considering offering crypto ETF access to its 50M investors SEC and FINRA investigating DATs for insider trading Tether is reportedly raising at a $500B valuation; XPL at $13B after first days of trading Hypurr NFTs open at $65k floor on $60M+ in their first day of trading 🛡️ Vanguard Flirts With Crypto The world’s second-largest asset manager is considering letting its U.S. clients buy crypto ETFs. The final walls are falling down. 📌 What Happened Last week, Crypto in America reported that Vanguard is weighing access to select spot crypto ETFs for brokerage customers. This is a sharp departure from its 2024 stance, when it blocked spot Bitcoin ETFs on-platform. There’s no final decision or product list yet; the discussions reflect persistent client demand and the competitive reality that most major peers already enable trading. Notably, Vanguard’s CEO Salim Ramji was previously at BlackRock and oversaw the launch of their Bitcoin ETF IBIT, one of the most successful ETF launches of all time. For asset context, Vanguard today oversees ~$10T in AUM and serves more than 50 million investors globally, so even a cautious rollout would be consequential for ETF liquidity. 🗣️ What They’re Saying “They’re being very methodical in their approach, understanding the dynamics have been changing since 2024.” – source talking to Crypto in America “Vanguard, the 2nd largest asset manager in the world, is finally planning to allow clients to invest in crypto ETFs on their platform. By waiting this long, they have “protected” clients from +150% gains on $BTC since the ETFs went live.” – Satoshi Stacker…
Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs bleed $1.7B as investor nerves kick in – Why now?
The post Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs bleed $1.7B as investor nerves kick in – Why now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Which Bitcoin ETFs saw the biggest withdrawals? Fidelity’s FBTC led with $330.4 million in outflows, followed by Ark 21Shares’ ARKB. Even BlackRock’s IBIT, a usually strong performer, wasn’t spared, shedding $37.3 million. How did Ethereum ETFs perform? They faced $795.6M redemptions. Fidelity’s FETH led with $362M outflows, while BlackRock’s ETHA saw $199.9M. Only ETHE and TETH gained. After weeks of strong momentum in the ETF market, the tide has turned. Spot Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. saw a sharp reversal last week, recording over $1.7 billion in combined outflows. The exodus came as both cryptocurrencies faced heightened volatility, with Bitcoin and Ethereum each sliding more than 8% over the same period. Bitcoin ETF update According to data from Farside Investors, U.S.-listed Spot Bitcoin ETFs logged net withdrawals of $903 million last week. This ended a month-long streak of inflows that had signaled rising institutional confidence. On the 26th of September, Fidelity’s FBTC led the exodus with $330.4 million in redemptions, followed by Ark 21Shares’ ARKB and other funds. BlackRock’s flagship IBIT, typically regarded as one of the strongest performers, also saw outflows worth $37.3 million, while Bitwise’s BITB shed $23.8 million. Several other funds reported smaller redemptions, while a few remained flat with no notable flows. Ethereum ETFs fared no better On the other hand, for the week ending the 26th of September, nine U.S.-listed spot Ethereum ETFs collectively saw $795.6 million in withdrawals, marking their heaviest week of outflows since their launch. Fidelity’s FETH once again stood out for recording the largest withdrawals at $362 million, trailed by BlackRock’s ETHA, which saw $199.9 million in redemptions. Grayscale’s ETHE and 21Shares’ TETH were rare exceptions, posting modest inflows while most other funds stagnated. Will altcoins act as a savior? With this shift…
China Launches Offshore Yuan Stablecoin to Challenge Dollar’s Digital Grip
The post China Launches Offshore Yuan Stablecoin to Challenge Dollar’s Digital Grip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 30 September 2025 | 02:00 The stablecoin sector has ballooned in recent months, with global market capitalization climbing nearly 16% since mid-July. That surge began shortly after Washington passed the GENIUS Act, legislation designed to cement dollar-pegged tokens as a tool of U.S. financial power. Now Beijing appears ready to answer. Industry sources say Chinese authorities are backing the development of yuan-linked stablecoins, with the aim of carving out influence in cross-border trade and reducing exposure to dollar sanctions. The first major step came with the debut of AxCNH, an offshore yuan token issued by Hong Kong fintech AnchorX and approved by regulators in Kazakhstan. The project runs on Conflux, a public blockchain capable of handling thousands of transactions per second and notable for being one of the few chains with the Chinese government’s blessing. Unlike existing dollar-pegged tokens, AxCNH is designed for regional trade, particularly across China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) network. By embedding the yuan into digital settlement rails, Beijing can extend its currency’s reach while offering partners an alternative to dollar-based infrastructure. Beyond the Launch Although the rollout attracted little immediate attention, analysts suggest its implications could be far-reaching. The BRI spans more than 150 countries and trillions in infrastructure investment, giving China a ready-made channel for pushing AxCNH into use. For participants, the token could streamline payments while avoiding the risk of being caught in U.S.-led sanctions. Competing Visions The United States and China are now advancing competing visions of digital currency dominance. Washington has placed its bet on dollar-backed stablecoins, while Beijing is experimenting with yuan-pegged alternatives that align with its long-term goal of internationalizing its currency. The contest may have only just begun, but the growth of the stablecoin market shows how quickly these instruments can gain traction once state-level backing is…
Wisconsin introduces bill to exempt licensing for BTC businesses, software, and staking
The post Wisconsin introduces bill to exempt licensing for BTC businesses, software, and staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawmakers in Wisconsin are moving to give cryptocurrency a friendlier home in the state, with a new bill that could reduce some limitations for businesses and individuals working in the sector. Assembly Bill 471, introduced by Republican members of the Wisconsin Assembly and referred to the Committee on Financial Institutions, aims to shield some digital asset activities from money transmitter licensing requirements. If successful, the bill would make it easier to accept crypto payments, build blockchain software, run mining rigs, or even stake tokens, without having to secure a state license. Wisconsin Republicans propose protections The bill exempts a range of cryptocurrency-related activities, such as mining, staking, and digital asset-for-digital asset exchanges where no conversion to legal tender occurs, from licensing requirements. In addition, the legislation introduces a securities exemption for third-party providers offering technical staking services, so long as any rewards distributed are strictly those generated by the blockchain network itself. This measure is expected to make Wisconsin a more attractive jurisdiction for crypto entrepreneurs in a country that has taken a pro-crypto stance since the return of President Donald Trump to the White House. The regulatory landscape is divided The push for AB471 comes as Wisconsin lawmakers remain split on how to handle crypto-related issues. While Republican lawmakers are more pro-crypto and champions of advancing proposals that increase penetration and crypto-activities in the state, Democrats have taken a more defensive approach. Democrats in the state legislature have filed bills seeking stricter oversight of cryptocurrency kiosks, citing their role in facilitating scams targeting elderly residents. A bill filed in July in the Assembly by state House Democrats wants to mandate all virtual currency kiosks operating in the state to have a Division of Banking license. It also wants to mandate the kiosks to project fraud alert warnings and the…
Best Crypto to Buy Now 29 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu
Best crypto candidates have broadened as XRP, DOGE, and SHIB have gained on renewed sentiment after U.S. policy steps and ETF developments, while Bitcoin has stayed about 10% below its ATH and dominance has slipped, with traders watching October decisions and technical levels.
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
ChatGPT predicts XRP, Solana, and Pi Network have outlined potential upside into Q4 as U.S. policy developments and ETF speculation have supported risk appetite, while Bitcoin has approached its August high following a choppy September.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Surprise Bounce Recovers $4,000 – On-Chain Signals Point to Greater Gains
A surprise bounce has reclaimed a key $4,000 price floor – Ethereum price predictions now point to broader upside with fresh buyer conviction.
