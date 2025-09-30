Lisa Makes Chart History With Her Star-Powered Collaboration

Blackpink's Lisa makes history as "Priceless" with Maroon 5 hits 20 weeks on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, matching BTS and Fifty Fifty. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Lisa of BLACKPINK performs at the Coachella Stageduring the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella Throughout 2025, Lisa, one of the four singers in the girl group Blackpink, has proved her immense popularity all around the world thanks to her debut solo album Alter Ego and the many singles pushed from the project. Lisa also collaborates with other well-known musical acts from time to time, as she has become an in-demand collaborator, one who can help produce a hit. The K-pop superstar joined pop band Maroon 5 on "Priceless," which fronted the group's most recent album Love Is Like, and which this week helps her tie with several other major names in her field and make history. "Priceless" Lives on a Billboard Radio Chart "Priceless" falls again on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, dipping from No. 35 to No. 38. The tune will likely slip off Billboard's ranking of the tracks that rack up the largest total number of audience impressions across radio stations that focus on the more mature side of pop in just a few days. But before it does, the collaboration makes it to an impressive landmark, one which only a handful of names in K-pop have seen before. Lisa Matches BTS and Fifty Fifty's Records As of this week, "Priceless" has spent 20 frames on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. As it reaches that number, the collaboration ties with three other tracks as the second-longest-running hit by any K-pop act in the history of the tally. Currently, "Priceless" is…