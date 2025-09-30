Time Out Market Opens In Union Square With Chef-Driven Street Food
A patty at Patty Palace by Chef Kwame, now open at Time Out Market Union Square in Manhattan Patty Palace by Chef Kwame A new 10,000-square-foot food hall just opened in Manhattan Time Out Market opened its new Union Square market in late September, offering seven kitchens, a full-service bar, communal tables and around 240 seats, including an outdoor terrace. The Manhattan iteration of Time Out Market is the brand's 13th opening, following a Budapest market opening in mid-September, and the flagship which debuted in Dumbo circa 2019. "Time Out Market New York, Union Square is a celebration of outstanding local culinary talents spanning diverse influences and flavors," said Virginia Rector-Birbal, Vice President at US Time Out Markets. "Compared to our existing larger flagships, this is our first smaller neighborhood Market, dedicated to highlighting rising talents alongside local favorites as well as emerging home-grown artists, and to being a space for the local community to come together, from people living and working in this neighborhood, students from nearby universities, or visitors wanting to experience local food and culture." A Margherita Classica pie from Fornino Fornino What to Eat at Time Out Market Union Square Time Out Market Union Square offers a lineup of global eats by well known local brands and chefs including Patty Palace by Chef Kwame Onwuachi, Kebabwala by Unapologetic Foods, Taqueria El Chato, Lori Jayne Burger, Fornino Pizza, Kam Rai Thai, and Paninoteca by Anthony. A coffee and pastry showcase includes gooey cinnamon rolls from Sunday Morning; croissants, egg muffins, and navettes from Épicerie Boulud; buttery shortbread from Shortbread Society; and Magnolia Bakery's banana pudding, brownies, and New York–style cheesecakes. The bar features signature cocktails alongside rotating local and craft beers, wine, plus mocktails and non-alcoholic options. While much of the food is designed to enjoy efficiently,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 07:43