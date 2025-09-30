2025-10-01 Wednesday

Time Out Market Opens In Union Square With Chef-Driven Street Food

The post Time Out Market Opens In Union Square With Chef-Driven Street Food appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A patty at Patty Palace by Chef Kwame, now open at Time Out Market Union Square in Manhattan Patty Palace by Chef Kwame A new 10,000-square-foot food hall just opened in Manhattan Time Out Market opened its new Union Square market in late September, offering seven kitchens, a full-service bar, communal tables and around 240 seats, including an outdoor terrace. The Manhattan iteration of Time Out Market is the brand’s 13th opening, following a Budapest market opening in mid-September, and the flagship which debuted in Dumbo circa 2019. “Time Out Market New York, Union Square is a celebration of outstanding local culinary talents spanning diverse influences and flavors,” said Virginia Rector-Birbal, Vice President at US Time Out Markets. “Compared to our existing larger flagships, this is our first smaller neighborhood Market, dedicated to highlighting rising talents alongside local favorites as well as emerging home-grown artists, and to being a space for the local community to come together, from people living and working in this neighborhood, students from nearby universities, or visitors wanting to experience local food and culture.” A Margherita Classica pie from Fornino Fornino What to Eat at Time Out Market Union Square Time Out Market Union Square offers a lineup of global eats by well known local brands and chefs including Patty Palace by Chef Kwame Onwuachi, Kebabwala by Unapologetic Foods, Taqueria El Chato, Lori Jayne Burger, Fornino Pizza, Kam Rai Thai, and Paninoteca by Anthony. A coffee and pastry showcase includes gooey cinnamon rolls from Sunday Morning; croissants, egg muffins, and navettes from Épicerie Boulud; buttery shortbread from Shortbread Society; and Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding, brownies, and New York–style cheesecakes. The bar features signature cocktails alongside rotating local and craft beers, wine, plus mocktails and non-alcoholic options. While much of the food is designed to enjoy efficiently,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 07:43
Middle East Adoption of Hedera Strengthens as HBAR Faces Market Test

Middle East Adoption of Hedera Strengthens as HBAR Faces Market Test

The post Middle East Adoption of Hedera Strengthens as HBAR Faces Market Test appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera (HBAR) is gaining traction in the Middle East as governments and financial hubs adopt its Sharia-compliant blockchain for tokenized assets and institutional finance. Despite a recent price dip, HBAR shows signs of accumulation and upward momentum, with traders eyeing a key breakout above the $0.22–$0.23 range. Hedera Expands Across Key Middle Eastern Financial Hubs The altcoin is advancing beyond pilot programs to active financial infrastructure across Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi. Governments and financial authorities in these regions are now deploying their distributed ledger technology (DLT) at scale for regulated finance. This growth includes adoption for Sharia-compliant systems, tokenized assets, and institutional recordkeeping, confirming its role in enterprise-grade operations. Source:x According to official government and enterprise filings, Qatar’s Digital Receipt System operates on Hedera’s HashSphere setup. This private, permissioned DLT connects with the public network and supports Islamic finance applications requiring regulatory and Sharia compliance. Dubai courts are using it for notarized document integrity, while Saudi financial entities and Abu Dhabi’s KAIO initiative are incorporating it to strengthen tokenized and institutional financial structures. Regulatory Compliance and Hybrid Architecture Hedera’s hybrid model combines permissioned private networks with a public ledger to meet strict regulatory and religious requirements. This configuration allows institutions to keep sensitive data on private networks while verifying transactions on a public ledger. Such a design ensures transparency, efficiency, and compliance with Sharia-based financial frameworks across different jurisdictions. The system’s structure enables cross-border financial operations by linking private enterprise sub-nets to its public network. Financial centers across the Middle East benefit from seamless interoperability and auditability. The consistency of independent deployments in Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi indicates coordinated adoption of its platform for core financial services. Market Performance and Technical Indicators While its enterprise presence strengthens, its native token faces market pressure. After…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 07:32
Eric Adams, New York’s Crypto-Friendly Mayor, Won’t Seek 2nd Term

Eric Adams, New York’s Crypto-Friendly Mayor, Won’t Seek 2nd Term

New York Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he would end his campaign for a second term, saying he could no longer mount a viable run. Related Reading: Messaging App Bitchat Sees Unprecedented Boom Amid Madagascar Turmoil According to his statement, the withholding of public matching funds and persistent questions about his legal past left […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/30 07:30
Algorand Foundation Names Former Ripple Engineer Nikolaos Bougalis CTO

Algorand Foundation Names Former Ripple Engineer Nikolaos Bougalis CTO

The post Algorand Foundation Names Former Ripple Engineer Nikolaos Bougalis CTO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Algorand Foundation has tapped Nikolaos Bougalis, a veteran cryptographer and former Ripple engineering lead, as its new chief technology officer, the company said in a press release Monday. Bougalis, who spent nearly a decade guiding development of the open-source XRP Ledger, will lead Algorand’s engineering efforts and help advance its 2025 technical roadmap. Algorand’s ALGO (ALGO) token was trading 2.6% higher over 24 hours alongside a generaly rally in crypto prices. Algorand’s roadmap, unveiled in July, focuses on decentralization, Web3 adoption, enterprise use cases, and cutting-edge cryptography. Bougalis is expected to play a key role in aligning the foundation and Algorand Technologies around those goals. “Nik brings a wealth of experience in distributed systems, cryptography, and blockchain, as well as a demonstrated ability to foster collaborative development communities,” Algorand Foundation CEO Staci Warden said in the release. “He will help us double down on decentralization, performance, and security.” Bougalis will be based in the U.S. as the foundation seeks to expand its footprint among domestic enterprises and institutions looking for compliant, scalable blockchain infrastructure. His background in security and cryptography is expected to strengthen Algorand’s work on privacy, quantum resistance and scalability. Algorand, launched in 2019, aims to offer instant finality and low fees for builders creating projects in payments, identity, supply chain, and asset tokenization. The ecosystem now includes millions of users and a global network of developers using familiar programming languages like Python and TypeScript. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/29/algorand-foundation-names-former-ripple-engineer-nikolaos-bougalis-cto
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 07:23
Top 3 Stocks Tapping AI and Crypto for Outsized Returns

Top 3 Stocks Tapping AI and Crypto for Outsized Returns

The post Top 3 Stocks Tapping AI and Crypto for Outsized Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The economics of crypto mining are shifting. Rising costs, particularly for electricity and the computational hash rate for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, make the mining industry less profitable. Crypto mining companies are shifting to AI as a result. Why? For starters, AI training could provide a safer and more consistent source of revenue than the volatile crypto industry.  Why Crypto and AI Companies Are Offering The Best Returns On Wall Street The crypto market’s inherent volatility makes revenue unpredictable. In contrast, AI data centers offer recurring revenues, which have high growth and consistently high profit margins. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s 2024 halving cut mining rewards in half. That forced mining companies to reassess their business models. Sponsored Sponsored Right now, the economics are compelling. AI data centers offer dramatically better returns on the same infrastructure. They can generate up to 25 times more revenue per kilowatt-hour than traditional crypto mining operations. Also, crypto mining companies stand in a strong position to benefit from AI demand. They have power agreements, data center locations, agreements for low-cost electricity – a powerful recipe for meeting today’s AI demand. More importantly, by shifting to serving AI needs, crypto mining companies can benefit from a higher market valuation as the AI story plays out. Dozens of former Bitcoin mining firms have begun to repurpose their infrastructure into AI data centers, turning their GPU-rich, power-intensive setups into rentable compute farms for training, inference, and high-performance computing. As these companies shift from a Bitcoin or broader crypto play to AI, they’re also being treated as AI plays. As a result, their stocks are seeing a higher share price and valuation. With dozens of opportunities in the space today and more upside ahead as data centers continue to be built out globally, many companies look attractive as small-cap opportunities amid…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 07:18
South Korean Investment Firm Announces Investment in Surprise Altcoin – Here Are the Details

South Korean Investment Firm Announces Investment in Surprise Altcoin – Here Are the Details

The post South Korean Investment Firm Announces Investment in Surprise Altcoin – Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockStreet, one of South Korea’s leading cryptocurrency capital firms, has made a strategic investment in the artificial intelligence-based memecoin CAT. The company announced that it has created a dedicated liquidity pool for CAT on the PumpFun Swap platform in collaboration with the CAT Terminal community and injected 2,000 SOL worth of liquidity into this platform. BlockStreet, which has a strong position in the Web3 field, aims to bring together South Korea’s leading industry communities and capital resources to efficiently implement innovative Web3 projects and expand into the Korean market, according to its own statement. The global launch of CAT was held in Seoul on September 27, in collaboration with the CAT Korea community and X3 Labs, as part of the Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025) event. CAT is not currently listed on any centralized cryptocurrency exchange and has a market capitalization of $28 million. However, it’s important to note that these memecoins are very high-risk and pose a risk of fraud. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/south-korean-investment-firm-announces-investment-in-surprise-altcoin-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 07:14
Fed highlights stablecoins as pivotal to US payment innovation

Fed highlights stablecoins as pivotal to US payment innovation

The post Fed highlights stablecoins as pivotal to US payment innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller used the Sibos 2025 stage to highlight the Fed’s growing interest in new technologies shaping the financial system. He disclosed that the central bank is conducting hands-on research into tokenization, smart contracts, and artificial intelligence in the payments sector. According to Waller, this work is designed to understand how private innovators deploy these tools and determine where infrastructure upgrades to the Fed’s infrastructure may be possible. Focus on stablecoins In his remarks, Waller urged regulators and industry participants to view stablecoins as a continuation of America’s long tradition of payment innovation. He argued that stablecoins should be recognized as another legitimate payment option, as consumers once gained choices through banks, card networks, and fintech firms. According to Wallerm, these digital assets represent “a new form of private money” that can coexist with existing payment instruments if supported by robust safeguards. By positioning stablecoins this way, Waller tied their adoption to the US culture of choice and competition. He said: “I may choose one provider if I want to park my emergency fund in a high-yield savings account, and I may choose different providers if I want to process a cross-border payment, pay someone with a QR code, or buy a crypto-asset. A choice of providers also encourages competition on cost, speed, efficiency, and user experience.” Waller noted that individuals often prioritize speed and convenience, while businesses focus on liquidity management and settlement efficiency. He said that introducing stablecoins into this mix could push incumbents to lower costs and improve service quality. Waller emphasized that the competitive effects of blockchain-based solutions would pressure traditional players to innovate and deliver tangible products, especially in cross-border payments. He pointed out that the remittance corridors remain expensive due to the complex web of infrastructure and intermediaries. However, he believes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 07:06
Bloomberg analyst forecasts 100% chance of SOL ETF approval

Bloomberg analyst forecasts 100% chance of SOL ETF approval

The post Bloomberg analyst forecasts 100% chance of SOL ETF approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas predicts a 100% likelihood of Solana ETF approval. Recent regulatory developments and streamlined approval processes cited as reasons for optimism. Today, Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, forecasted a 100% chance of Solana ETF approval, citing streamlined approval processes driven by the SEC’s adoption of generic listing standards and recent S-1 amendment activity. The 19b-4 exchange rule change filings have become less critical under updated standards, leaving S-1 issuer registration statements as the primary hurdle for approval. Spot crypto ETF deadlines for Solana are approaching amid a more favorable regulatory environment following recent SEC leadership changes. The shift toward supporting altcoin products under the current administration has created increased optimism for approval. Traditional firms like Vanguard are exploring reversals on crypto ETF restrictions, signaling broader industry alignment with digital asset products as regulatory barriers ease. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bloomberg-analyst-forecasts-100-percent-chance-sol-etf-approval/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 07:03
BitMine Expands ETH Treasury With $963M Purchase, Now Holds 2.65 Million ETH

BitMine Expands ETH Treasury With $963M Purchase, Now Holds 2.65 Million ETH

New York-based investment company BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR) has now officially become the largest Ethereum treasury in the world.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 07:00
Lisa Makes Chart History With Her Star-Powered Collaboration

Lisa Makes Chart History With Her Star-Powered Collaboration

The post Lisa Makes Chart History With Her Star-Powered Collaboration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blackpink’s Lisa makes history as “Priceless” with Maroon 5 hits 20 weeks on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, matching BTS and Fifty Fifty. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Lisa of BLACKPINK performs at the Coachella Stageduring the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella Throughout 2025, Lisa, one of the four singers in the girl group Blackpink, has proved her immense popularity all around the world thanks to her debut solo album Alter Ego and the many singles pushed from the project. Lisa also collaborates with other well-known musical acts from time to time, as she has become an in-demand collaborator, one who can help produce a hit. The K-pop superstar joined pop band Maroon 5 on “Priceless,” which fronted the group’s most recent album Love Is Like, and which this week helps her tie with several other major names in her field and make history. “Priceless” Lives on a Billboard Radio Chart “Priceless” falls again on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, dipping from No. 35 to No. 38. The tune will likely slip off Billboard’s ranking of the tracks that rack up the largest total number of audience impressions across radio stations that focus on the more mature side of pop in just a few days. But before it does, the collaboration makes it to an impressive landmark, one which only a handful of names in K-pop have seen before. Lisa Matches BTS and Fifty Fifty’s Records As of this week, “Priceless” has spent 20 frames on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. As it reaches that number, the collaboration ties with three other tracks as the second-longest-running hit by any K-pop act in the history of the tally. Currently, “Priceless” is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:55
