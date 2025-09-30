2025-10-01 Wednesday

Departing NY regulator calls for crypto passporting between US, UK

Departing NY regulator calls for crypto passporting between US, UK

The post Departing NY regulator calls for crypto passporting between US, UK appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adrienne Harris, head of New York’s top financial regulator, announced her resignation Monday after four years in the post, closing her tenure by calling for deeper cross-border alignment on crypto rules. In a final interview with the Financial Times, Harris said she supported a potential passporting arrangement between the UK and the UK that would allow licensed crypto firms in one country to operate in the other without repeating the full approval process. She argued such a framework could strengthen investor safeguards, cut regulatory costs, and promote smoother global market access. Push for international coordination Harris stressed that digital assets operate without borders, and regulators must adapt by building cooperative systems. Her remarks follow joint initiatives by Washington and London to coordinate on “markets of the future,” though the two governments have taken different stances on national crypto reserves. The U.K. Treasury rejected proposals this year to mirror U.S. efforts to stockpile Bitcoin, stating that it did not align with the country’s financial profile. During Harris’s leadership, the New York Department of Financial Services reinforced its reputation as a strict but influential regulator. The agency oversees some of the world’s largest banks, including Goldman Sachs and Barclays, along with major crypto players such as Coinbase and Circle. Regulatory record in New York Harris upheld New York’s signature BitLicense framework, advanced anti-money laundering requirements, and opened regulatory dialogues abroad, including the Transatlantic Regulatory Exchange with the Bank of England. She has consistently argued that integrating traditional financial institutions into the crypto ecosystem is crucial for mitigating risks associated with fraud, cybercrime, and illicit finance. Her departure marks the end of a pivotal period for U.S. crypto regulation. Kaitlin Asrow, currently an executive deputy at the department, will succeed her as superintendent. Harris said she remains optimistic about digital asset oversight, emphasizing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 07:39
BitMine Stock Climbs as Tom Lee's Firm Boosts Ethereum Holdings to $11 Billion

The post BitMine Stock Climbs as Tom Lee’s Firm Boosts Ethereum Holdings to $11 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief BitMine Immersion Technologies added $980 million worth of ETH last week, pushing its tally to nearly $11 billion worth. BMNR stock is up more than 6% on the day, rising following the announcement. Tom Lee’s company holds the largest Ethereum treasury of any publicly traded firm, outpacing SharpLink Gaming. BitMine Immersion Technologies stock rose Monday morning after the company announced that it purchased nearly $1 billion worth of Ethereum over the last week, pushing the valuation of its total ETH treasury to $11 billion. The Ethereum treasury firm’s stock rose more than 6% to a recent price of $53.60, following the announcement. Even with the uptick, BMNR remains down nearly 4% over the last week. The Las Vegas-based company disclosed crypto and cash holdings nearing $11.6 billion, including 2.65 million ETH valued at $11 billion, 192 Bitcoin (about $21.6 million worth), and $436 million in unencumbered cash. ﻿ That Ethereum tally is 234,846 ETH larger than the previous week’s reported total, or about $980 million worth. BitMine is the largest publicly traded Ethereum treasury company, and continues to widen the gap between itself and runner-up SharpLink Gaming, which holds about $3.37 billion worth of ETH. Overall, BitMine ranks as the second-largest global cryptocurrency treasury behind Strategy Inc., which holds approximately $72 billion in Bitcoin. Myriad users are broadly confident that BitMine will hit a total of 3 million ETH by October 27, currently giving that an 81% chance. The odds have climbed 15% over the last day—even before the announcement—as predictors gain confidence. (Disclaimer: Myriad is a product of Decrypt‘s parent company, DASTAN.) BitMine Chairman Tom Lee, who also leads research firm Fundstrat, has positioned Ethereum as central to converging trends in AI and cryptocurrency. In a statement, the firm compared recent regulatory developments—including the GENIUS Act passage and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 07:36
Racist Meme Coins Flood Pump.Fun Ecosystem

The post Racist Meme Coins Flood Pump.Fun Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The emergence of multiple trending tokens launched via Pump.fun that contain racial slurs has generated widespread concern across the crypto community regarding the proliferation of discriminatory and highly offensive meme coins. These incidents have restarted the debate over the lack of regulation in the meme coin space. The ease with which tokens can be created on launchpads inevitably facilitates the dissemination of malicious content. Escalation of Offensive Meme Coins Sponsored A concerning trend emerging in the meme coin industry is the proliferation of racist tokens. Of the top 15 trending tokens on DEXScreener, four have names that contain racial slurs or allude to skin color. The tokens were all launched on the popular Solana platform, Pump.fun. Pump.fun has come under scrutiny for the launch of racist meme coins. Source: DEX Screener. The news comes a day after Pump.fun enthusiasts reportedly vandalized the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, hanging up a banner with the launchpad’s signature pill logo. Sponsored While racist meme coins are not new to the crypto sector, their recent status as trending tokens on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) illustrates the escalating scale of the problem. Ease of Creation and Malicious Content Commonly described as a “meme coin factory,” Pump.fun is a decentralized platform that has transformed the creation of meme coins. The launchpad makes the process exceptionally simple, fast, and affordable.  This extreme ease of use has drastically lowered the barrier to entry for launching hateful or racist meme coins. The increased frequency of these offensive tokens represents the democratization of malicious content. Sponsored A prime example came earlier this year when an American rapper announced a “Swasticoin” on X. In a separate incident, a “Hitler Musk” token swiftly appeared on Pump.fun immediately following Elon Musk’s salute during Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. The gesture was widely interpreted as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 07:33
What Buyers Can Learn From BlockchainFX, Pepescape, and BlockDAG Before the Next Market Surge

The post What Buyers Can Learn From BlockchainFX, Pepescape, and BlockDAG Before the Next Market Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every crypto cycle creates winners and regrets. People who skipped Bitcoin under $100 or Solana under $1 now watch from the sidelines as new crypto millionaire stories are written. In 2025, the same setup is happening with presale cryptos. The top 100x crypto presale in 2025 is BlockchainFX ($BFX), already surging in demand. Alongside it, BlockDAG has raised over $411.53 million, and Pepescape ($PESC) has crossed $1.29 million. But while these names are rising fast, only BlockchainFX combines real utility, explosive presale growth, and daily passive income rewards. 👉 Don’t wait for regret. Buy BlockchainFX today with code OCT35 and get 35% extra tokens before the next price jump. BlockchainFX ($BFX) Explosive Presale: Best Presale Crypto to Buy Now for 1000x Potential BlockchainFX is leading the best crypto presale 2025 with a live trading super app already generating millions in daily volume. Unlike speculative altcoins, $BFX powers a platform where users trade crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities together. With over 10,000 daily users and a CertiK audit, it’s not just hype—it’s verified growth. The token started at $0.01 and is now $0.025, moving toward its confirmed $0.05 launch price. A $50,000 buy today could double to $100,000 by launch. If $BFX climbs to $1, as analysts predict, that’s a $2 million portfolio—your second chance at life-changing ROI. Add 70% trading fee redistribution, up to 90% APY rewards, and BFX Visa cards usable worldwide, and you have the best presale crypto to buy now under $1. On top of this, BlockchainFX is running a $500,000 giveaway with prizes from $1,000 to $250,000 in tokens, rewarding presale buyers even more. With confirmed listings on five centralized exchanges and revenue targets scaling from $30M in 2025 to $1.8B by 2030, BlockchainFX is positioned as the next 100x crypto with real-world adoption. 👉 Join…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 07:27
Turkey to give financial watchdog power to freeze crypto accounts

Turkey plans to expand Masak’s powers to monitor and restrict crypto accounts.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 07:11
Crypto.com to Manage $400M Solana Treasury for Sharps Technology

Crypto.com partners with Sharps Technology to manage $400M Solana treasury, boosting institutional adoption, liquidity, security, and blockchain ecosystem growth. Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) has entered into a strategic partnership with Crypto.com to manage its Solana treasury worth more than $400 million. It currently holds over 2 million SOL tokens, with the asset worth exceeding $200. […] The post Crypto.com to Manage $400M Solana Treasury for Sharps Technology appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 07:00
Pump.fun's 2-week high looks impressive – UNTIL you see what's really happening

Traders fueled a sharp price climb, but shrinking protocol signals deeper challenges for PUMP’s momentum.
Coinstats2025/09/30 07:00
Revolution of Crypto Prime Brokerage on Stablecoin

The post Revolution of Crypto Prime Brokerage on Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The landscape of crypto markets is undergoing a monumental transformation thanks to the launch of PrimeOne, the first prime brokerage platform entirely based on stablecoins. The announcement, made by Integral, a global leader in FX and digital asset technologies, marks a turning point for institutional access and risk management in digital asset trading. PrimeOne: All About Blockchain, All in Real-Time The main innovation of PrimeOne lies in the complete integration of credit, trading, and settlement directly on-chain. All operations are financed and collateralized through stablecoin, not through traditional money, thus representing a first in the industry. This approach allows clients to operate with leading market makers and crypto exchanges through a single account, eliminating the need to manage separate relationships with different counterparties. The platform, built on the Codex Layer-1 EVM blockchain, offers an institutional-grade infrastructure that combines the resilience of traditional solutions with the innovations of decentralized finance. The adoption of stablecoins and real-time margin management help prevent systemic crises like that of Archegos, ensuring that clients always maintain control of their assets. An Efficient and Secure Trading Ecosystem PrimeOne revolutionizes the concept of prime brokerage by offering a comprehensive trading ecosystem that stands out for superior liquidity, operational efficiency, and a drastic reduction in capital requirements and credit risk exposure. The margin system, based on US dollar stablecoins, automatically transfers funds between counterparties’ wallets in real-time, virtually eliminating credit risk between the parties. Trading limits are set dynamically based on the margin balances held by participants, allowing for more transparent and flexible risk management. Onboarding is simplified: only one AML/KYC verification is needed and no credit requirement is necessary, significantly speeding up market access times. PrimeOne Already Operational with Major Players The platform is already active with leading clients and liquidity providers, including Virtu Financial, one of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:54
SEC Approves Path for Mutual Funds to Add ETF Share Classes

The post SEC Approves Path for Mutual Funds to Add ETF Share Classes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC clears pilot for ETF share classes, starting with Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mutual funds may now trade as ETFs, adding liquidity and tax efficiency. Over 80 asset managers await approval to launch ETF share classes. A key SEC notice would soon allow asset managers to add ETF share classes to existing mutual funds, using a multi-share class structure. As a result, mutual fund managers could offer ETF versions of their funds without launching entirely new ETFs. The first firm to test this model is Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA), which has filed for exemptive relief to permit its mutual funds to also issue ETF share classes alongside traditional mutual fund shares.  How ETF Share Classes Work In this new model, a single mutual fund holds one set of underlying assets but issues two types of shares. One class trades intraday on the exchange like any ETF. The other class remains in traditional mutual fund form, trading once per day at its net asset value. That design gives investors choice. You can pick the ETF share class for liquidity, intraday pricing, and the tax features that come with ETFs. Or you can hold the mutual fund class if you prefer the familiar daily redemption model. It’s the same core portfolio, but two paths to access it. In regulatory terms, the SEC’s proposed order under the Investment Company Act Release 35770 explicitly permits this as a “Multi-Class ETF Fund” may offer one or more ETF-traded classes plus non-exchange mutual fund classes. Related: SEC to Decide on 16 Altcoin Spot ETFs in October: XRP, Solana, Litecoin on the Line Why This Matters for Asset Managers The SEC has indicated that this is a pilot or first step. DFA is the first mover under this new framework, and regulators expect that other asset managers will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 06:48
SEC Asks Crypto ETF Issuers to Withdraw 19b-4—New Standards Could Accelerate XRP ETF: Report

The SEC’s latest move could accelerate listings of XRP and other crypto ETFs following new generic listing standards, signaling streamlined approvals and growing momentum for digital assets. SEC Clears Path for Crypto ETFs With New Generic Listing Standards The regulatory landscape for digital asset investment vehicles is undergoing another shift that could reshape the path […]
Coinstats2025/09/30 06:30
