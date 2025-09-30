Michael Saylor shrugs off shrinking by premium as Strategy sticks to Bitcoin playbook

The post Michael Saylor shrugs off shrinking by premium as Strategy sticks to Bitcoin playbook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor is standing firm as Strategy’s once wide premium over its Bitcoin holdings contracts. Shares of the company, formerly known as MicroStrategy, have fallen about 20% since June while Bitcoin has risen roughly 6% and hit record highs, according to Bloomberg Television. This reversal has led critics to question the long-term value of the five-year-old crypto buy-and-hold strategy Saylor created. “I’m not really concerned,” Saylor said during a Bloomberg interview on Monday. “What happens is, the premium will expand as our leverage increases and the volatility in Bitcoin increases. When the volatility falls and our leverage falls, sometimes the premium will contract.” Saylor transformed Strategy from an enterprise software business into a Bitcoin treasury company, creating a stock market proxy for holding crypto without owning tokens directly.Since mid‑2020, the stock has surged more than 2,600%. For years, Strategy traded at a premium more than double the value of the Bitcoin it owned.That gap has narrowed sharply, with the company now valued at about 1.46 times the roughly $73 billion in Bitcoin it holds. Crypto treasuries have attracted over $44 billion this year as promoters framed them as steady buyers turning coins from speculative bets into financial infrastructure. “The market is still working to digest the new business model,” Saylor said. “The Bitcoin treasury company is an idea that’s only come to the forefront in the past year or so.” Strategy manages leverage as smaller rivals hit limits The broader group of crypto‑holding firms is under strain. Nearly a third of publicly traded companies with Bitcoin reserves now trade below the value of their holdings. Small players are especially exposed. Their limited liquidity makes issuing new stock more expensive, and their dependence on convertible notes creates interest costs and repayment risks. Strategy has said it will retire all of its…