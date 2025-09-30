MEXC හුවමාරුව
Bitcoin Core v30.0 Faces Legal Nightmare
The post Bitcoin Core v30.0 Faces Legal Nightmare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nick Szabo Warns: Bitcoin Core v30.0 Faces Legal Nightmare Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-core-v30-0-nick-szabo-legal-risks/
CORE
$0.3811
+0.05%
COM
$0.011068
-12.10%
SIGN
$0.06421
-1.56%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 08:33
Michael Saylor shrugs off shrinking by premium as Strategy sticks to Bitcoin playbook
The post Michael Saylor shrugs off shrinking by premium as Strategy sticks to Bitcoin playbook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor is standing firm as Strategy’s once wide premium over its Bitcoin holdings contracts. Shares of the company, formerly known as MicroStrategy, have fallen about 20% since June while Bitcoin has risen roughly 6% and hit record highs, according to Bloomberg Television. This reversal has led critics to question the long-term value of the five-year-old crypto buy-and-hold strategy Saylor created. “I’m not really concerned,” Saylor said during a Bloomberg interview on Monday. “What happens is, the premium will expand as our leverage increases and the volatility in Bitcoin increases. When the volatility falls and our leverage falls, sometimes the premium will contract.” Saylor transformed Strategy from an enterprise software business into a Bitcoin treasury company, creating a stock market proxy for holding crypto without owning tokens directly.Since mid‑2020, the stock has surged more than 2,600%. For years, Strategy traded at a premium more than double the value of the Bitcoin it owned.That gap has narrowed sharply, with the company now valued at about 1.46 times the roughly $73 billion in Bitcoin it holds. Crypto treasuries have attracted over $44 billion this year as promoters framed them as steady buyers turning coins from speculative bets into financial infrastructure. “The market is still working to digest the new business model,” Saylor said. “The Bitcoin treasury company is an idea that’s only come to the forefront in the past year or so.” Strategy manages leverage as smaller rivals hit limits The broader group of crypto‑holding firms is under strain. Nearly a third of publicly traded companies with Bitcoin reserves now trade below the value of their holdings. Small players are especially exposed. Their limited liquidity makes issuing new stock more expensive, and their dependence on convertible notes creates interest costs and repayment risks. Strategy has said it will retire all of its…
COM
$0.011068
-12.10%
JUNE
$0.0875
-16.18%
M
$2.41772
+0.33%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 08:17
Bitcoin (BTC) Price News: Gains as October Nears
The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price News: Gains as October Nears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A sharp rally which began late in the weekend continued into U.S. Monday morning trading hours, with BTC$114,470.09 re-taking the $114,000 after having tumbled below $109,000 last Friday. The move suggests crypto traders are responding to the same macroeconomic factors — namely lower interest rates across the West — that’s been driving gold and many stock indexes to new record highs on nearly a daily basis. It also suggests a seasonal factor, with investors shifting focus from historical September weakness to October — sometimes dubbed “Uptober” due to the tendency for price to rise. Bitcoin and other major cryptos — ETH, XRP and SOL among them — are all ahead by roughly 4% over the past 24 hours. Gold is ahead 1.2%, touching yet another record high above $3,850 per ounce and the Nasdaq is higher by 0.8%. Among crypto-related stocks, Coinbase (COIN) and stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) up 5.7% and 7.7%, respectively. Particularly hard hit during last week’s carnage, miners are seeing a sizable bounce. Artificial intelligence and high performance computing focused stocks such as IREN (IREN) and Cipher Mining (CIFR) are both up 4%. MARA Holdings (MARA) — with a greater emphasis on pure bitcoin mining and stacking — is ahead 8%. The small bounce is not surprising, said Paul Howard, senior director at trading firm Wincent, despite the macro environment being a little uncertain. “We have seen institutional and retail support at $110,000 from those that missed BTC at the $100,000 level,” he said in a note. “There is still downside risk until we see a bigger macro move the coming month.” Friday’s jobs report could offer traders a clearer view of the labor market, but a looming government shutdown threatens to delay the release. If the shutdown drags on, the Federal Reserve may be forced to hold…
BTC
$114,414.26
+0.46%
GAINS
$0.02277
-1.93%
COM
$0.011068
-12.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 08:15
Bitcoin-hating Vanguard rethinks crypto ban, weighs allowing ETF trading
The post Bitcoin-hating Vanguard rethinks crypto ban, weighs allowing ETF trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vanguard Group is considering allowing trading of crypto-focused exchange-traded funds on its platform. The decision would open access for more than 50 million clients, who collectively hold about $11 trillion in assets with the firm. At present, the company does not manage any crypto ETFs, and its clients are blocked from buying Bitcoin or Ether ETFs managed by other firms. A Vanguard spokesperson allegedly confirmed the review to Crypto in America, saying, “We continuously evaluate our brokerage offer, investor preferences, and the evolving regulatory environment. If and when a decision is made, clients will hear directly from Vanguard.” This cautious language reflects years of resistance, during which the firm labeled crypto “immature” and warned that it could cause “havoc” in long-term portfolios. Former Chief Executive Officer Tim Buckley flatly declared the company would never launch a Bitcoin fund. Founder Jack Bogle once went further, telling investors to avoid the coin “like the plague.” Salim Ramji pushes change as new Vanguard chief The discussion around crypto gained new weight when Salim Ramji, a former BlackRock executive, took over as CEO last year. Salim became the first outsider to lead the company, breaking a tradition where every leader had been trained by Bogle himself. Unlike Tim, Salim has shown openness to blockchain and Bitcoin, signaling a break from the hostile stance that defined Vanguard for decades. His leadership coincided with the rollout of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, which stunned Wall Street with record inflows. A few months later, regulators approved the first spot Ether ETFs, adding momentum to the sector. Together, these ETFs now oversee more than $142 billion. BlackRock’s IBIT fund dominates the space with about $84 billion, while nearly $24 billion of that sum came in during 2025 alone, making IBIT one of the top five funds for…
BAN
$0.07198
-2.08%
COM
$0.011068
-12.10%
OPEN
$0.4328
-2.54%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:55
MicroStrategy Investors Face Risks From Saylor’s Bitcoin Addiction
The post MicroStrategy Investors Face Risks From Saylor’s Bitcoin Addiction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MicroStrategy announced a $22 million Bitcoin purchase today, highlighting growing fears of shareholder dilution. The firm has refused to reinstate guardrails that could prevent this. MicroStrategy is caught between two bearish scenarios. If it stops buying BTC, it could collapse market confidence. However, if it dilutes shareholders to fund these buys, the firm will continue underperforming the asset it holds. Sponsored Sponsored MicroStrategy’s Dilution Crisis MicroStrategy has earned a lot of success with its Bitcoin accumulation plan, but a few cracks have been forming in recent weeks. Recently, the firm’s purchase size has been diminishing, with Chairman Michael Saylor announcing a $22 million BTC acquisition today: Compared to some of its previous buys, this sum is downright paltry. Moreover, new reports help explain an urgent dilemma for MicroStrategy: the firm is increasingly leaning on shareholder dilution to fund these buys. This pattern could bubble into an explosive crisis if it diminishes shareholder confidence. Dangerous Warning Signs Although Michael Saylor claimed in July that MicroStrategy would not dilute shareholders’ Bitcoin exposure, he took measures to change this policy last month. Specifically, he announced that the firm might sell stock for new reasons other than buying BTC, and also removed guardrails to protect investors’ positions. Sponsored Sponsored Since MicroStrategy enacted these measures, the firm diluted common shareholders by 3,278,660 shares to fund over $1.1 billion in new Bitcoin purchases. This 1.2% of shareholder float therefore directly funded around 94% of the company’s BTC acquisitions in the last month. MicroStrategy’s stock dilution is dangerous for a few reasons, but one is particularly critical: it directly undermines the motivation to invest in MSTR instead of buying BTC. Although the firm purchased around 10,000 bitcoins since August, it has significantly underperformed the token. MicroStrategy Price Performance. Source: Google Finance No Clear Way Out Even though…
COM
$0.011068
-12.10%
BTC
$114,414.26
+0.46%
FUND
$0.01776
+33.53%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:48
Altcoin 24H Futures Volume Surpasses BTC and ETH: Warning Sign Or Market Shift?
The post Altcoin 24H Futures Volume Surpasses BTC and ETH: Warning Sign Or Market Shift? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin 24H Futures Volume Surpasses BTC and ETH: Warning Sign Or Market Shift? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
ALTCOIN
$0.0003762
-6.20%
BTC
$114,414.26
+0.46%
ETH
$4,138.25
-1.16%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:47
FalconX Expands Institutional Access with 24/7 Crypto Options Trading
FalconX launches 24/7 Electronic Options platform, boosting institutional access to crypto derivatives with liquidity, scalability, advanced tools, and seamless execution. FalconX, a leading institutional digital asset prime broker, has launched Electronic Options, a 24/7 trading platform designed to bring efficiency, scalability, and tailored features to the crypto options market. The product is a combination of […] The post FalconX Expands Institutional Access with 24/7 Crypto Options Trading appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LIVE
$0.0151
+6.11%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/30 07:30
Polkadot Tokenomics Overhaul and Toncoin’s $2.82 Surge Dominate Headlines – But BlockchainFX Presale Offers the Next 100x ROI
Have you ever wondered what it feels like to miss the next 100x crypto presale? Think about those who ignored Ethereum under $1 or Toncoin when it was barely on the charts. They now tell crypto millionaire stories, while latecomers are left with regret. In 2025, that same scenario is playing out with BlockchainFX ($BFX)—a
EVER
$0.01757
-1.45%
LIKE
$0.007466
-3.46%
THINK
$0.00943
-5.03%
Coinstats
2025/09/30 06:30
WebX International Partners with HashKey, Initiates Bitcoin Accumulation
Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/webx-hashkey-bitcoin-accumulation/
COM
$0.011068
-12.10%
Coinstats
2025/09/30 06:28
Buy Before the 27.40% Surge: MoonBull Raises $170K and Emerges as the Best 100x Crypto While Brett and Pudgy Penguins Stall
Picture the crypto market as a wild arena where bulls, penguins, and meme-inspired tokens all compete for the spotlight. Traders and enthusiasts are constantly searching for the next breakout star that could turn pocket change into financial freedom. Brett and Pudgy Penguins are already in the spotlight with strong communities and trading momentum, but a […]
WILD
$0.2295
+0.30%
ARENA
$0.007385
-8.51%
BULLS
$796.69
-0.67%
Coinstats
2025/09/30 06:15
නැගී එන පුවත්
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For
Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital