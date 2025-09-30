2025-10-01 Wednesday

China stock rally may fade by year-end as valuations stretch

The post China stock rally may fade by year-end as valuations stretch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s market run is slowing down. The CSI 300 Index is now forecast to close out 2025 at just 4,675 points, a tiny 1.2% gain from this Monday, according to 16 analysts reportedly surveyed by Bloomberg. That’s after the index already rose 17% this year. And it gets worse. By next June, those same analysts expect a mere 5.5% rise. What began as an AI-fueled breakout is now looking like a stall. This year’s rally has done a little work to wash off the “uninvestable” tag China earned, but global investors still don’t trust it. Geopolitical tensions, old Trump-era policies, and a weak economy are still blocking serious capital from returning. “2025 is about holding ground,” said Haris Khurshid of Karobaar Capital. “Policy support is there, but it’s inconsistent, and global funds are reluctant to re-risk until the geopolitical tone stabilizes.” Tech stocks lead but valuations flash warning signs China’s market jump this year was driven by AI and tech stocks. The Hang Seng Tech Index exploded 42%, with chipmakers Hua Hong Semiconductor and SMIC rising more than 233% and 140%. In September alone, Alibaba jumped almost 50% after throwing out some big AI investment plans. Everyone’s riding the tech wave, but analysts are getting nervous. Twelve of the Bloomberg survey participants called AI the most crowded trade in China right now. “Every yuan of AI capex is being rewarded with a higher stock price, but at some point investors will want to see cash flows and not just announcements,” said Khurshid. Almost all 21 analysts surveyed said foreign capital is crucial if this rally wants to keep moving. Without it, domestic enthusiasm can’t carry the load. But the money is hesitating. Policy shifts, weak macro numbers, and US-China uncertainty still spook long-term investors. Zijin Gold lands record IPO as…
Michael Saylor Puts Bitcoin Tracker Back In Play — Another BTC Buy Incoming?

The post Michael Saylor Puts Bitcoin Tracker Back In Play — Another BTC Buy Incoming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of MicroStrategy, which recently rebranded to Strategy, has once again drawn attention to the company’s aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy by reviving and actively utilizing the public BTC Tracker. What Is The Bitcoin Tracker And Why Does It Matter Michael Saylor has once again released the Strategy Bitcoin tracker, a chart that the market has come to watch closely. According to the X post, the latest buy brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin treasury holdings to 639,835 BTC, which is approximately $70.01 billion. CryptosRus has stated that the familiar orange dots continue their steady climb upward and to the right, a simple yet powerful indicator hinting that additional BTC buys may be on deck. Every time this chart comes out, the market leans in. Saylor’s conviction has transcended simple corporate policy to become a genuine market signal. An analyst known as BitBull has confirmed a crucial turning point for the Bitcoin market, highlighting that BTC Open Interest has fallen to its lowest level in a month, effectively wiping out all the leverage that had built up during September. BitBull views this deleveraging event as a positive and healthy development for the market. By purging excessive leverage, the market is now considered to be in a healthier state, which could set the stage for a reversal upward in BTC price. Why The Current Bitcoin Run Is Only The Beginning Market analyst Zynx has offered insights into the BTC market and future price targets, pointing out that the bull market is still in its early stages and has significant room to run. He stated that BTC needs to cross $151,000 just to equal its all-time high in Gold, which suggests a specific metric where BTC’s price, relative to the price of an ounce of gold, would match its previous peak…
This Is Why The Case Against Comey Will Be ‘Very Difficult To Prove’: Criminal Defense Attorney

The post This Is Why The Case Against Comey Will Be ‘Very Difficult To Prove’: Criminal Defense Attorney appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted on charges of making a false statement to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. The charges are based on part of his testimony before the Senate Judiciary committee in September 2020. Criminal defense attorney Lauren Johnson-Norris joined “Forbes Newsroom” to discuss the indictment. Watch the full interview above. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestv/2025/09/29/this-is-why-the-case-against-comey-will-be-very-difficult-to-prove-criminal-defense-attorney/
New Zealand Dollar strengthens above 0.5750 on growing risk of US government shutdown

The post New Zealand Dollar strengthens above 0.5750 on growing risk of US government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD gains momentum around 0.5770 in Monday’s Asian session. A possible government shutdown could undermine the US Dollar.  Analysts noted the RBNZ is taking a more dovish stance than expected.  The NZD/USD pair holds positive ground near 0.5770 during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) edges lower against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) amid the growing risk of a US government shutdown. Traders brace for the Fedspeak later on Monday.  US President Donald Trump will meet with the top four congressional leaders at the White House on Monday as the deadline for a possible government shutdown looms. Without funding legislation, parts of the government would close on Wednesday, the first day of the U.S. government’s 2026 fiscal year. This, in turn, could drag the Greenback lower and act as a tailwind for the pair.  Additionally, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut hopes remain intact after the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report, which might contribute to the USD’s downside. The US PCE Price Index rose 2.7% YoY in August, compared to 2.6% in the previous reading, in line with analyst forecasts. The core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, arrived at  2.9% YoY during the same period, matching expectations. On the other hand, the prospect of further Official Cash Rate (OCR) cuts by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) this year could weigh on the Kiwi against the USD. Anna Breman has been appointed the new RBNZ Governor and will begin her role in early December. Acting Governor Christian Hawkesby will preside over the upcoming October and November meetings, where additional rate cuts are likely, as the recent New Zealand Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in weaker than expected. New Zealand Dollar FAQs The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as…
Inside Solana’s breakout – Why THIS wedge matters more than you think

Can Solana’s $200 defense hold steady, or will liquidation clusters drag the price into volatility?
US Senate Prepares for Critical Vote to Avert Shutdown

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/senate-vote-avert-shutdown/
Strategy Notches Third Smallest Bitcoin Purchase in 2025 as Dividend Payments Approach

The post Strategy Notches Third Smallest Bitcoin Purchase in 2025 as Dividend Payments Approach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Strategy acquired 196 Bitcoin worth $22 million The Bitcoin-buying firm meanwhile raised $128 million Strategy is obligated to make dividend payments on some of its preferred shares. Strategy notched its third smallest Bitcoin acquisition of the year on Monday, disclosing that it only bought $22 million worth of the asset, according to a press release. The Tysons, Virginia-based firm now owns roughly 64,000 Bitcoin, which was worth $73.1 billion on Monday, as Bitcoin climbed past $114,000, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. That sum represented around 3% of the Bitcoin that will ever be mined. Although the Bitcoin purchase that Strategy disclosed on Monday was its smallest since mid-August, it appears that the move wasn’t a result of constrained funding because Strategy signaled that it had raised $128 million, effectively pocketing the difference. The cash came from selling $116 million worth of common shares. At the same time, Strategy sold $11.3 million of its STRF offering and $400,000 worth of its STRD offering. Featuring a 10% dividend, STRD was unveiled as Strategy’s third type of preferred shares in June. “There was an extra $106 million, which we can presume was there for cash interest and to fund future dividends, including, but not limited to those that are due tomorrow,” TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza told Decrypt. Strategy is scheduled to pay its first dividend to STRD holders on Tuesday, on top of payouts for its STRC, STRK, and STRD offerings, as declared in an SEC filing earlier this month. Strategy’s obligation on STRD is currently around $30 million per quarter, Vitanza said. “That’s a very small amount,” he added. Strategy shares rose 5% to $324 on Monday, according to Yahoo Finance. Often portrayed as a proxy to Bitcoin, Strategy shares have increased 12% year-to-date, while the largest cryptocurrency…
ChatGPT Adds ‘Instant Checkout’ For Shopping Directly In Chats: Here’s What To Know

The post ChatGPT Adds ‘Instant Checkout’ For Shopping Directly In Chats: Here’s What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline OpenAI on Monday announced a new ChatGPT tool that will let users buy products directly through chat, opening the door for purchases from Etsy sellers and soon more than a million Shopify merchants. CHONGQING, CHINA – AUGUST 9: In this photo illustration, a person holds a smartphone displaying the ChatGPT logo on its screen in front of a blurred OpenAI logo on August 9, 2025 in Chongqing, China. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The “Instant Checkout” feature is now available for “U.S. ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Free users,” according to an OpenAI news release. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/martinacastellanos/2025/09/29/chatgpt-adds-instant-checkout-to-let-users-shop-directly-in-chat/
SEC Suspends Trading in QMMM After Stock Soars Over 2,000%

The post SEC Suspends Trading in QMMM After Stock Soars Over 2,000% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points SEC suspends QMMM until Oct. 10 after shares soar 2,000% in September. QMMM announced $100M crypto treasury with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Regulators investigate possible manipulation tied to social media activity. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suspended trading in QMMM Holdings after the company’s shares surged more than 2,000% in September. The regulator cited concerns of possible manipulation tied to social media recommendations by unidentified parties. QMMM, a Hong Kong-based digital advertising firm listed in the U.S. through a Cayman Islands structure, recently announced a $100 million cryptocurrency treasury. The plan includes purchases of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, positioning the company within the fast-growing digital asset sector. Shares climbed from early September, gaining 959% since the company revealed its new treasury strategy. According to Yahoo Finance data, the stock ended last Friday at $119.40, marking one of the steepest surges among recent crypto-linked pivots. The SEC said trading will remain suspended until October 10 while it investigates unusual price activity. The agency highlighted that unknown social media posts may have artificially inflated trading volumes and valuations. Broader Scrutiny Falls on Corporate Crypto Treasuries The QMMM suspension comes as regulators examine sharp equity moves tied to corporate cryptocurrency announcements. The Wall Street Journal reported that both the SEC and FINRA contacted companies after spotting unusual trading ahead of treasury-related disclosures. Over 200 firms have announced plans to allocate treasury assets into digital currencies this year. Regulators have flagged only a portion, but attention is growing on whether these announcements are being exploited for market manipulation. During the first Trump and Biden administrations, the SEC frequently targeted stock promotions tied to digital assets. The latest halt extends that enforcement trend into companies linking their business models to cryptocurrencies. QMMM did not immediately respond to requests for comment made outside…
SOL traders smash buy ahead of SEC Solana ETF decision: Is $250 back on the table?

SOL traders saw the drop to $190 as the perfect buy opportunity and with the SEC set to decide on Solana ETFs by October 10, the altcoin could be en-route to new highs. Key takeaways: SOL aggregate volumes show retail traders piling into spot positions as the altcoin rebounded from $190.Traders could be positioning ahead of an anticipated favorable SEC Solana ETF decision on Oct. 10. Read more
