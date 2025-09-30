What Can Newcastle United Expect Against Union Saint-Gilloise?

The post What Can Newcastle United Expect Against Union Saint-Gilloise? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Newcastle United’s players pose ahead of the UEFA Champions League first round football match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park in Newcastle, on September 18, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Newcastle United faces a challenge it hasn’t for at least 22 years on Wednesday night, as it meets Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League. Eddie Howe’s team will be favourites, and that brings a different kind of pressure. Since its return to Europe’s premier club competition two years ago, Newcastle has faced four very difficult teams. Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund provided the opposition in the 2023-24 group phase, and it was widely regarded as not only the toughest set of fixtures for any team that year, but arguably ever at that early stage. In every game, Newcastle came up against a team with more experience at that level, and it told as they finished bottom and went out before Christmas. The new, expanded format, introduced last season, ensured it would be an easier ride this term. Instead of 32 teams being split into eight groups of four, all teams play eight games as part of a 36-team league. Finishing in the top 24 guarantees avoiding an early exit, and there are two fixtures against teams in all four pots. But the opening night still saw Newcastle face European soccer royalty in FC Barcelona; it was an emotive, exciting night at St James’ Park, but the Catalan giant still asserted itself to win rather easily. The gulf in class to the elite remained. The first away trip of this campaign, to Brussels in Belgium, offers an opportunity. Newcastle will be expected to win the game and get a…