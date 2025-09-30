MEXC හුවමාරුව
Can Early MoonBull Investors Lock 15,000% ROI With the Best Crypto in Chicago as Shiba Inu and SPX6900 Gain Buzz?
Have you envisioned being among the first to ride the next crypto boom before it takes off? The thrill of […] The post Can Early MoonBull Investors Lock 15,000% ROI With the Best Crypto in Chicago as Shiba Inu and SPX6900 Gain Buzz? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/30 08:45
WTI aims to resume upside journey on the back of Fed dovish bets
The post WTI aims to resume upside journey on the back of Fed dovish bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Oil price attracts slight bids at open on Monday as the US Dollar extends its corrections. The OPEC+ is expected to announce a further increase in Oil production. Iraq’s federal government is set to pump Oil into international markets through Turkey. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, strives to gain ground slightly below $65.00 during the Asian trading session on Monday. The Oil price attracts slight bids as the US Dollar extends its correction amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the October policy meeting. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.25% lower to near 97.90. The Oil price corrected on Friday after posting a fresh seven-week high of around $66.20 the same day. The black gold faced selling pressure on hopes that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, which are collectively known as OPEC+, will raise the Oil output again in the meeting scheduled on October 5. A report from Reuters showed that OPEC+ will likely approve another crude production hike of at least 137,000 bpd at its meeting on Sunday. A hike in Oil production at a time when the global demand has been impacted by the United States (US) tariffs-driven trade war will be an unfavourable scenario for the Oil price. Another reason behind corrections in the Oil price came on the back of an agreement between Iraq’s federal government and the Kurdistan regional government, aiming to infuse 180,000 to 190,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude into the global market through Turkey’s Ceyhan port, which has also weighed on the Oil price. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 08:44
XAG/USD holds gains above $46.50 due to Fed rate cut bets
The post XAG/USD holds gains above $46.50 due to Fed rate cut bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver price reached a fresh 14-year high of $46.64 on Monday. The US August inflation report increased the likelihood of the Fed delivering another interest rate cut in October. The grey metal gains as safe-haven demand rises on potential US government shutdown. Silver price (XAG/USD) is trading around new 14-year high of $46.64, marked during the Asian hours on Monday. The non-interest-bearing Silver attracts buyers as the US August inflation report boosts the odds of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivering another interest rate cut in October. It is worth noting that investors could put their bets on precious metals including Silver in terms of gaining better investment returns. Markets are now pricing in nearly an 89% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 66% possibility of another reduction in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index climbed 2.7% year-over-year in August, compared to 2.6% prior. This figure was in line with analyst forecasts. The core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, came in at 2.9% YoY during the same period, also matching expectations. Silver price also receives support from increased safe-haven demand as traders brace for shutdown risks of the United States (US) government. US President Donald Trump will meet congressional leaders on Monday to discuss government funding. Without a deal, a shutdown could begin from October 1, coinciding with new tariffs on trucks, pharmaceuticals, and more. The standoff could also delay the September payrolls report and other key data, per Reuters. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is losing ground and trading around 98.00 at the time of writing. The dollar-denominated Silver draws support as weaker Greenback makes it more affordable for foreign buyers.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 08:35
Nía Bakery Awakens A New Pride In Colombia’s Culinary Bounty
The post Nía Bakery Awakens A New Pride In Colombia’s Culinary Bounty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brunch and pastries at Cartagena, Colombia’s Nía Bakery, the latest project from Hart Bageri’s Talia Richard-Carvajal. Nía Bakery Talia Richard-Carvajal helped launch Copenhagen’s award-winning Hart Bageri from the renowned kitchen Noma. But for a young baker overseeing what Vogue hailed as “perhaps the world’s best bakery,” the question remained: where do you go when you’ve already reached the top? For Richard-Carvajal, the answer was to run full speed towards a thoroughly unexpected challenge: opening a world-class bakery in the vibrant city of Cartagena, Colombia on the nation’s Caribbean coast. At Nía Bakery, she explores more than just the high-level contemplations of her most famous Hart Bageri bakes. Here, Colombia’s immense bounty of tropical fruits and flavors blooms far beyond what even the locals can imagine. Reaching deep into communities still emerging after decades of armed conflicts in Colombia, Nía Bakery’s multi-passionate team elevates ingredients once nearly lost to geopolitical struggle, transforming them into the highest level of pastry excellence. Nía Bakery specializes in its next-level pastries, breads, and desserts, though its brunch options are becoming increasingly popular. Nía Bakery The Making of Nía Bakery Nía Bakery debuted in the heart of the colonial Cartagena last year, transforming a historic building in the heart of the UNESCO-protected Walled City into a bakery fit to best any in the region. On the one hand, Cartagena made immediate sense for the project: it’s one of the buzziest destinations in the Americas, with all eyes on its recording-breaking growth and innovation. With its tempting tropical location, surrounded by lush, forest-covered mountains nourished by sea breezes, the potential for sourcing fresh ingredients is unmatched. The pastry case and entry way at Cartagena’s Nía Bakery, set within one of the city’s historic, UNESCO-protected buildings. Nía Bakery On the other hand, Cartagena’s Caribbean climate is exceedingly challenging…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 08:29
With Bad Bunny Headlining Super Bowl 2026, Latin Music Takes Center Stage
The post With Bad Bunny Headlining Super Bowl 2026, Latin Music Takes Center Stage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bad Bunny performs during the final concert of his summer residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Global chart-topping and Grammy-winning megastar Bad Bunny’s selection to headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show marks another milestone in the meteoric rise of the Puerto Rican singer, actor and activist. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown,” Bad Bunny said in a statement announcing his performance at next year’s Big Game. “This is for my people, my culture, and our history.” The 31-year-old Puerto Rican superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, takes immense pride in his heritage and consistently highlights his culture in his music and performances. “Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL (Go tell your grandmother we’re going to be the Super Bowl halftime show),” he added in Spanish. The announcement kicks off a week that will also see him hosting Saturday Night Live’s season premiere October 4, marking his third appearance on the show this year following musical guest stints for the SNL 50th anniversary special and season finale. Bad Bunny previously made a brief guest appearance at the Super Bowl during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s headlining halftime performance in 2020. This time, he will be the star attraction at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Fresh Off Historic Puerto Rico Concert Residency The announcement comes just days after Bad Bunny wrapped his sold-out, record-breaking “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” (“I Don’t Want to Leave Here”)…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 08:26
A suspected Bitmine address withdrew 25,369 ETH from FalconX, equivalent to approximately $107 million.
PANews reported on September 30 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, a new address withdrew 25,369 ETH (US$107 million) from FalconX two hours ago. Judging from the way ETH is hoarded, this address should belong to Bitmine.
PANews
2025/09/30 08:23
What Can Newcastle United Expect Against Union Saint-Gilloise?
The post What Can Newcastle United Expect Against Union Saint-Gilloise? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Newcastle United’s players pose ahead of the UEFA Champions League first round football match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park in Newcastle, on September 18, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Newcastle United faces a challenge it hasn’t for at least 22 years on Wednesday night, as it meets Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League. Eddie Howe’s team will be favourites, and that brings a different kind of pressure. Since its return to Europe’s premier club competition two years ago, Newcastle has faced four very difficult teams. Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund provided the opposition in the 2023-24 group phase, and it was widely regarded as not only the toughest set of fixtures for any team that year, but arguably ever at that early stage. In every game, Newcastle came up against a team with more experience at that level, and it told as they finished bottom and went out before Christmas. The new, expanded format, introduced last season, ensured it would be an easier ride this term. Instead of 32 teams being split into eight groups of four, all teams play eight games as part of a 36-team league. Finishing in the top 24 guarantees avoiding an early exit, and there are two fixtures against teams in all four pots. But the opening night still saw Newcastle face European soccer royalty in FC Barcelona; it was an emotive, exciting night at St James’ Park, but the Catalan giant still asserted itself to win rather easily. The gulf in class to the elite remained. The first away trip of this campaign, to Brussels in Belgium, offers an opportunity. Newcastle will be expected to win the game and get a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 08:10
Coinbase to introduce Sui futures on derivatives platform on October 20
The post Coinbase to introduce Sui futures on derivatives platform on October 20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Coinbase will list Sui futures on its derivatives platform starting on October 20. Sui is a layer 1 blockchain focused on high-speed transactions and ecosystem growth. Coinbase will launch Sui futures on its derivatives platform on October 20, expanding trading options for the layer 1 blockchain’s native token. The CFTC-regulated exchange has been broadening its crypto derivatives offerings to enhance access for US investors. Coinbase Derivatives recently introduced perpetual-style futures for assets including Solana and XRP. Sui focuses on high-speed transactions and has upcoming token unlocks planned to support ecosystem growth. The move aligns with broader efforts to integrate blockchain-native assets into traditional derivatives markets amid increasing institutional interest in crypto trading products. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coinbase-adds-sui-futures-derivatives/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 08:06
‘The Toxic Avenger’ Remake Is New On Streaming This Week
The post ‘The Toxic Avenger’ Remake Is New On Streaming This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Dinklage in “The Toxic Avenger.” Legendary Entertainment/Troma Entertainment/Cineverse The Toxic Avenger, a remake of the 1984 splatter horror classic starring Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon and Elijah Wood, is coming to digital streaming this week. Find out when and where you can watch the movie at home. An unrated film, The Toxic Avenger opened in theaters nationwide on Aug. 29. The summary for the movie reads, “When a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze (Dinklage), is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he’s transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger. ForbesTroma Co-Founder Thrilled With New Direction Of ‘The Toxic Avenger’By Tim Lammers “Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant … justice is best served radioactive.” Written and directed by Macon Blair, The Toxic Avenger also stars Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige. The film is produced by Legendary Entertainment and the directors of Troma Entertainment’s 1984 version of The Toxic Avenger, Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz. According to the film’s distributor, Cineverse, The Toxic Avenger will be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday. ForbesJ.K. Rowling Goes Scorched Earth On Emma Watson After Podcast CommentsBy Tim Lammers The film, which will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube, costs $24.99 to purchase or $19.99 to rent for 48 hours. Troma Co-Founder Is Proud Of The New ‘Toxic Avenger’ And Indie Studio’s Achievements In a Zoom conversation prior to the release of the remake of The Toxic Avenger in theaters, Troma Entertainment co-founder Lloyd Kaufman expressed how proud he was of Macon Blair and the filmmaker’s new version about the anti-hero “Toxie” because…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:58
China’s Yadi Zhang pleads guilty to a £5 billion crypto fraud in London
A woman from China Yadi Zhang, a crypto laundering mastermind has pleaded guilty in a London court for her role in what is believed to be the world’s largest cryptocurrency seizure, currently worth more than £5 billion. The 45-year-old Zhang, also known as Zhimin Qian reportedly masterminded the crime in China between 2014 and 2017 […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 07:13
