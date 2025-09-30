2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

PANews reported on September 30 that according to Jinshi, the Federal Reserve's Musallem said that the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is expected to supervise non-bank stablecoin issuers, and well-regulated stablecoins do not pose significant risks.
PANews2025/09/30 08:33
PANews reported on September 30th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has suspended trading in QMMM Holdings Ltd.'s stock after its share price surged nearly 1,000% in less than three weeks, according to Bloomberg. The SEC stated on Monday that recommendations to buy QMMM stock posted on social media by "unidentified individuals" may have manipulated its share price. Since QMMM announced earlier this month that it would establish a "diversified cryptocurrency treasury" with an initial investment of $100 million, targeting investments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, its share price has surged 959%. The SEC stated that the trading suspension is a temporary measure and will end at 11:59 PM EST on October 10th. On Monday, the SEC also suspended trading in Smart Digital Group Ltd.'s shares for similar reasons. The suspension will also expire at 11:59 PM ET on October 10. The company announced last week that it would establish a "diversified cryptocurrency asset pool," focusing on digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Since the announcement, its stock price has fallen significantly.
PANews2025/09/30 08:32
PANews reported on September 30th that Michael Saylor, according to Bloomberg, is unfazed by the shrinking premium his digital asset treasury firm, Strategy Inc., has long enjoyed on its Bitcoin holdings. Strategy's stock price has fallen approximately 20% since June, while Bitcoin has risen approximately 6% to a record high. This underperformance has led critics to question the effectiveness of Saylor's pioneering buy-and-hold cryptocurrency strategy. "I'm not overly concerned," Saylor said in an interview on Monday. "The reality is that as our leverage increases and Bitcoin volatility rises, the premium widens. And when volatility decreases and our leverage decreases, the premium sometimes shrinks. The market is still trying to digest this new business model, and the concept of a Bitcoin treasury company has only gradually emerged in the past year or so."
PANews2025/09/30 08:25
PANews reported on September 30th that David Knox, head of capital markets at PayPal Holdings Inc., has been appointed CFO of Hyperion DeFi Inc., a digital asset treasury company, according to Bloomberg. Knox stated that he previously worked at PayPal for approximately a year and a half, during which time he also served as head of credit and financial services finance. Prior to this, he served as vice president at SoFi Technologies Inc. and as director of asset-backed financing at Cantor Fitzgerald. Knox said in an interview, "This summer, I delved deeply into Hyperliquid and cryptocurrencies, and in doing so, I became convinced that this was an incredible opportunity to be at the forefront of financial innovation, an opportunity I may never have again in my career." Eyenovia, a Nasdaq-listed company specializing in ophthalmology technology, launched its digital asset treasury strategy in June and changed its name to Hyperion DeFi in July.
PANews2025/09/30 08:13
The post 3,859,993,178 SHIB Shorts Liquidated in Surprise Crypto Rebound: What’s Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets rebounded over the weekend as short covering fueled gains across altcoins. Major altcoins, including Shiba Inu, have climbed in the last 24 hours, partially reversing last week’s sell-off. About $433.28 million in crypto liquidations were recorded in this time frame, mostly from short positions. According to CoinGlass data, $330 million were liquidated in short positions, while longs came in at $104.76 million. At press time, SHIB was trading up 3% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001209. Shiba Inu surged to a high of $0.00001224 during Sunday’s trading session. The move follows Saturday’s drop to a low of $0.00001172, catching shorts unaware. According to CoinGlass data, 3,859,993,178 SHIB in short positions have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Given that Shiba Inu has seen mixed price performance in recent hours, a substantial amount of long liquidations also occurred. A total of $91,880 in Shiba Inu positions were liquidated in the last 24 hours. Longs accounted for $46,310, and shorts came in at $45,570. Big week ahead? This week, investors are looking ahead to several economic releases, including a key jobs report. The highlight of the week will be the nonfarm payrolls for September, set to be released on Friday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists expect Friday’s jobs report to show 59,000 jobs added, and for the unemployment rate to remain steady at 4.3%, with a negative reading not being ruled out. The report is expected to influence the path of monetary policy, with traders pricing in two more interest rate cuts for the rest of 2025, in line with what the Fed indicated in its last meeting. Source: https://u.today/3859993178-shib-shorts-liquidated-in-surprise-crypto-rebound-whats-next
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 08:08
Author: Ash Compiled by: TechFlow @newmichwill, founder of @CurveFinance, is launching @yieldbasis, a Bitcoin AMM liquidity platform with no impermanent loss. Meanwhile, @yearnfi founder and DeFi god @AndreCronjeTech is building @flyingtulip_, a unified AMM+CLOB exchange. Two different attempts to solve the same problem: how to make on-chain liquidity truly effective: Yield Basis ($YB): A Curve-native AMM that eliminates impermanent loss for BTC liquidity providers by maintaining a constant 2x leveraged BTC-crvUSD liquidity pool (LP value remains 1:1 with BTC while earning transaction fees). Users can mint ybBTC (yield-generating BTC). Flying Tulip ($FT): An on-chain unified exchange (including spot, lending, perpetual contracts, options, and structured returns), based on a volatility-aware hybrid AMM+CLOB architecture, combined with a slippage-aware lending mechanism, and ftUSD (a delta-neutral USD equivalent) as the core incentive. Yield Basis Traditional AMMs allow BTC liquidity providers to sell when prices rise or buy when prices fall (√p exposure, DeepChao Note: market risk exposure measured in square roots of prices), resulting in impermanent losses that often exceed the fees earned from providing liquidity. The specific mechanism of Yield Basis will be explained in detail later, but the core is: users deposit BTC into the platform, and the protocol borrows an equal amount of crvUSD, forming a 50/50 BTC-crvUSD Curve liquidity pool, which operates with 2x compound leverage. A re-leveraged AMM and virtual pool maintains a debt approximately equal to 50% of the liquidity pool value; arbitrageurs profit by maintaining leverage constant. This allows the value of the liquidity pool to change linearly with BTC while earning transaction fees. Liquidity providers hold ybBTC, a yield-generating BTC receipt token that automatically compounds BTC-denominated transaction fees. The platform also provides governance tokens $YB, which can be locked as veYB and used for voting (for example, selecting liquidity pool reward distribution). Yield Basis is primarily aimed at BTC holders who want to unlock productive BTC in a protocol that solves the impermanent loss problem and earn fees. Flying Tulip Traditional decentralized exchanges (DEXs) often have static user experiences and risk profiles. Flying Tulip aims to bring centralized exchange (CEX)-level tools to the blockchain by adjusting AMM curves based on volatility and adjusting loan-to-value (LTV) ratios based on actual execution/slippage. Its AMM adjusts the curvature based on the measured volatility (EWMA) - that is, it tends to be flat (close to the constant sum) in the case of small volatility to compress slippage and impermanent loss; it has more multiplicative characteristics in the case of large volatility to avoid liquidity depletion. ftUSD tokenized delta-neutral liquidity pool positions are generated and used for incentive mechanisms and liquidity programs. The platform token $FT may be used for revenue buybacks, incentives, and liquidity programs. Flying Tulip is a DeFi super app: an exchange that supports spot trading, lending, perpetual contracts, and options. Execution quality relies on accurate volatility/impact signals and robust risk control in stressed environments. Outlook of the two projects Yield Basis aims to become a platform for BTC liquidity, while Flying Tulip aims to become a platform for all on-chain native trading. In an era dominated by perpetual contract decentralized exchanges (Perp DEXs), Flying Tulip's launch seems opportune. Frankly, if it can achieve best execution, Flying Tulip could even divert future BTC traffic to a pool similar to YB. If Yield Basis succeeds, ybBTC could become Bitcoin's "stETH" primitive: BTC exposure + liquidity provider (LP) trading fees, without impermanent loss. Flying Tulip has the potential to launch its integrated stack, providing users with centralized exchange (CEX)-level tools, attempting to become a "one-stop shop for all DeFi." While cautiously optimistic about both projects, it's important to note that these projects, led by OG founders and top-tier teams, remain untested, and their founders must also consider the development of other protocols, such as Curve and Sonic. The above image was compiled by TechFlow as follows:
PANews2025/09/30 08:00
PANews reported on September 30th that BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust has surpassed Coinbase's Deribit to become the largest trading venue for Bitcoin options. Following last Friday's contract expiration, open interest in options related to the Nasdaq-listed IBIT reached nearly $38 billion, compared to $32 billion on Deribit. Founded in 2016, Deribit has dominated the Bitcoin options market for years. This highlights a structural shift in the crypto market, from a hub for leveraged derivatives trading to a regulated core of the U.S. financial system. IBIT currently manages $84 billion in assets, making it the world's largest Bitcoin ETF. The rapid growth of its options business is creating a virtuous cycle: increased liquidity enhances its legitimacy, which in turn attracts further capital inflows.
PANews2025/09/30 07:59
PANews reported on September 30th that, according to Cointelegraph, a committee of the Massachusetts legislature plans to discuss a Bitcoin strategic reserve bill first proposed in February. In a Friday update on the bill, "Regarding a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve," proposed by Republican State Senator Peter Durant, the Massachusetts Joint Committee on Taxation will hold a hearing to consider the bill. It is unclear how likely any Republican-led bill is to pass the Massachusetts legislature. Democrats currently hold supermajorities in the State House and Senate and control the governorship. All of the state's representatives in the U.S. House and Senate are also Democrats. Durant's bill would allow "any Bitcoin or other digital assets seized in Massachusetts" to be deposited in the reserve and authorize the state treasurer to use up to 10% of the Massachusetts Stabilization Fund to invest in cryptocurrencies.
PANews2025/09/30 07:51
Mounting U.S. debt concerns, investor anxiety, and Mad Money’s Jim Cramer urging followers to buy crypto are igniting fresh momentum for digital assets as perceived safe-haven alternatives. Crypto Gains Traction as US Debt Crisis Fuels Safe-Haven Narrative Growing anxiety over U.S. fiscal policy has brought cryptocurrency into sharper focus, with investors debating its role as […]
Coinstats2025/09/30 07:30
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/30 07:04
