U.S. Senate Republican leader Thune: A vote on reopening the government will be held on Wednesday

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Senate Republican leader Thune said that the Senate will vote on a bill to reopen the federal government on Wednesday. He expressed optimism that more Democratic support could break the appropriations deadlock. Thune said in a TV interview: "We got three (Democratic) votes when we voted tonight." He added that Republicans hope to get more votes in the next round of voting. "Ultimately, we will get enough votes in the Senate to pass the bill and keep the government running." Thune blamed the ongoing government shutdown on the Democratic leadership, accusing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, of pandering to progressive lawmakers. "All this is completely unnecessary," Thune said. "They are doing this just to appease the left-wing base and Schumer's fears."
Jonathan Kuminga Signs Two-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors

The post Jonathan Kuminga Signs Two-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket and getting fouled by the Houston Rockets in the second half at Chase Center on December 05, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images After months of negotiations going nowhere, Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors have finally agreed to a new contract according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal is two-years $48.5 million but there is interesting language in the contract. Charania reports that the deal contains a team option that is designed for the contract to be ripped up and renegotiated next summer. With this contract, Kuminga is making sure that his immediate future is still in his hands, while also securing himself a contract for this season. Golden State has been wary about trading Kuminga and it has been clear this summer that they prefer to have him on their roster for the time being. With this deal essentially being an expiring contract, it is likely that both sides may look to pursue a trade during the season. Last season Kuminga posted averages of 15.3 points per game, 2.2 assists per game and 4.6 rebounds per game with 47 total games played. It seems clear that Kuminga believes a change of scenery could benefit his game. The former G-League Ignite member is only 22 years old and still has many years to transition into the star he believes he can be. His raw athleticism and ability to put pressure on the rim are eye-popping whenever you watch him in a game. He still…
AI May Soon Need Nuclear Reactors, Decentralization Could Help

The post AI May Soon Need Nuclear Reactors, Decentralization Could Help appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Artificial intelligence is hitting a wall on energy, and as models increase, training them may soon require energy outputs like nuclear reactors, according to Akash Network founder Greg Osuri.  In an interview with Cointelegraph’s Andrew Fenton at Token2049 in Singapore, Osuri said the industry underestimates how fast compute demands are multiplying and their environmental costs. He noted that data centers already consume hundreds of megawatts of fossil fuel power. Osuri warned the trend could trigger an energy crisis, raising household power bills and adding millions of tons of new emissions each year. “We’re getting to a point where AI is killing people,” he said, pointing to health impacts from concentrated fossil fuel use around data hubs. Greg Osuri at the Token2049 event in Singapore. Source: Cointelegraph How decentralization could mitigate AI’s power problem On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that AI data centers are sending power costs surging in the US. The report highlighted how data centers have contributed to the rising energy bills of everyday households. According to the report, wholesale electricity costs have risen 267% in five years in areas near data centers. Osuri told Cointelegraph that the alternative is decentralization. Instead of concentrating chips and energy in single mega-data centers, Osuri said that distributed training across networks of smaller, mixed GPUs — ranging from high-end enterprise chips to gaming cards in home PCs — could unlock efficiency and sustainability.  “Once incentives are figured out, this will take off like mining did,” he said, adding that home computers may also eventually earn tokens by providing spare compute power.  This vision bears similarities to the early days of Bitcoin (BTC) mining, where ordinary users could contribute their processing power to the network and get rewarded in return. This time, the “mining” would be training AI models instead of crunching cryptographic puzzles. …
A newly created wallet received 51,255 ETH from FalconX in the past 10 hours, worth $213 million.

According to PANews on October 1, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet (possibly belonging to Ethereum treasury company BitMine) received 51,255 ETH worth US$213 million from FalconX in the past 10 hours.
They Don't Work, Here's What Does

The post They Don’t Work, Here’s What Does appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over the past two decades, there has been one prevalent method to distinguish humans from robots — the CAPTCHA test. These pesky, annoying picture-based tests have had us all staring at blurry pictures of mundane artifacts, from traffic lights to buses and bicycles, trying to determine which boxes made up the entire image. Successfully solving one ostensibly meant one thing: that you were human, not a bot in disguise, and you deserved to be let through the internet gates to view whatever content was behind the test. And all was well with the world. Until it wasn’t. Nowadays, things aren’t as straightforward as they used to be. Bots and AI agents are growing smarter by the day, and today, they are at a level where solving a picture-based test is an easy feat. For context, a group of researchers at the University of California, Irvine recently discovered that artificial intelligence (AI) bots have now become even more adept than humans at solving CAPTCHAs. To curb this problem, developers have resorted to making CAPTCHA tests harder to keep the bots out. But that’s a zero-sum game, and harder tests will only lead to worse online experiences for humans, while AI will just get better at solving them.  It has become increasingly evident that the only way to counteract this issue truly is to replace the current model with a newer, better one. If you buy a lock and thieves keep breaking it to get into your house, you don’t keep buying other, expensive locks. Instead, you pivot to other alternatives to keep them out. Similarly, web developers need to adopt a new approach to identity verification on the internet. AI Ate The Captcha The CAPTCHA was premised on a simple truth that machines struggled at pattern recognition tasks that came naturally…
UXLINK on-chain migration portal is now live

PANews reported on October 1st that UXLINK announced on the X platform that its on-chain migration portal has officially launched.
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: The total commission income from virtual asset transactions reported in the first half of 2025 was HK$127.9 million

PANews reported on October 1 that the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong released a financial review report on the securities industry, which pointed out that the total commission income from virtual asset transactions reported in the first half of 2025 was HK$127.9 million, an increase of HK$500,000 from the second half of 2024, while the total net commission income and interest income from securities trading, futures and options trading, leveraged foreign exchange trading and virtual asset trading increased by 4% from HK$34 billion in the second half of 2024 to HK$35.4 billion.
Landmark SEC Letter Rewrites Crypto Future With Doublezero 2Z Breakthrough

The SEC’s groundbreaking no-action letter on Doublezero’s 2Z token signals regulatory clarity, fueling confidence, compliance, and momentum for U.S. crypto innovation, token distribution, and industry-wide growth opportunities. SEC Clears Path for 2Z Token With Landmark No-Action Letter The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to clarify its approach to digital assets, providing selective assurances […]
BlockDAG Presale Climbs Past $414M With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Tie-In! PEPENODE Hits $1.2M & Maxi Doge Slows

Maxi Doge (MAXI) price predictions keep facing the same hurdles, with short-lived hype unable to match solid fundamentals. PEPENODE’s recent updates reveal consistent presale growth, but doubts still linger about whether its mining-game model can maintain long-term user engagement. BlockDAG (BDAG) steps into that space with proof that goes beyond speculation. Its presale has already brought in more than $414M, and its exclusive partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team shows it is being recognized for speed, scalability, and precision. This move is not just a headline but proof that its technology is being tested in real-world, high-performance conditions. For those searching for the best crypto presale, this level of validation demonstrates why it stands stronger than meme coins or game-themed projects. BlockDAG’s F1® Partnership Shows Real-World Readiness When BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partners with a project, it is about technology meeting the strictest standards, not simply putting logos on race cars. BlockDAG’s system is being highlighted for its ability to perform under the same demanding conditions as F1 engineering. This partnership is much more than a sponsorship; it is a confirmation that the network is built for real-world use cases where reliability is critical. Such recognition shifts how presales should be seen. While many rely on marketing campaigns to stay relevant, only a few have technology strong enough to be deployed in one of the most advanced sports arenas. BlockDAG’s acknowledgment by Formula 1® sets it apart, positioning it as the best crypto presale worth watching rather than just another speculative play. The figures underline this momentum. BDAG is currently priced at $0.0013 for a limited period, even though Batch 30 is priced at $0.03, creating a rare entry point. Its presale funding has now crossed $414 million, with more than 26.4 billion coins sold and over 312,000 holders joining in. In the last month alone, $40 million has been contributed, averaging $1 million every single day. The X1 app has welcomed over 3 million active miners, and more than 20,000 X-Series mining rigs have already been sold. These aren’t projections; they are operational results already in motion. For participants, this means presale entry is about more than hype; it’s about positioning before global recognition and adoption drives valuations upward. Maxi Doge Price Action and Market Position Maxi Doge trades around $0.00000028 USD on Coinbase-Singapore, with a total supply of roughly 420.69 billion MAXI. Its daily trading volume is just S$65.59, leaving its market cap near S$116,860. Source- CoinGecko Compared to large-scale projects like BlockDAG, Maxi Doge lacks partnerships or major tech backing. That leaves it a high-risk meme play rather than a serious presale contender. However, meme coins can still see temporary pumps driven by viral content, influencer mentions, or retail speculation. If such activity appears, MAXI could rally, though the risk of flat performance remains just as high. PEPENODE Growth and Future Outlook PEPENODE’s latest figures confirm it has raised over $1.2 million with token prices near $0.001066. The supply sits at 210 billion tokens, and its unique model burns roughly 70% of tokens used for upgrades and in-game actions, creating a deflationary loop. The platform’s mine-to-earn gameplay turns user participation into a cycle that reduces circulating supply. The key question is whether this setup can keep users engaged over time or if it fades after the presale ends. With staking rewards offering attractive APYs and a growing community, PEPENODE’s outlook has potential, but its future hinges on keeping players active beyond early excitement. Final Say Maxi Doge continues to struggle with thin liquidity, leaving its price prone to volatility, while PEPENODE’s model shows promise but still depends on gaming mechanics to keep users. BlockDAG, on the other hand, offers a rare mix of live partnerships, global visibility, and proven technical capabilities.  With $414 million raised, more than 26.4 billion coins sold, 312,000+ holders, active miners, and scalable infrastructure already live, backed by innovation, sponsorships, adoption, and unstoppable momentum worldwide, it’s showing what true presale strength looks like. For those scanning for the best crypto presale, BlockDAG proves why verified partnerships and real adoption matter most. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockDAG Presale Climbs Past $414M With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Tie-In! PEPENODE Hits $1.2M & Maxi Doge Slows appeared first on 36Crypto.
From BWT Alpine F1® Sponsorship to 325K Members, BlockDAG Proves Why It's Among the Best Cryptos to Buy Now

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-builds-325k-strong-army-is-this-the-best-crypto-to-buy/
