Gold price in India: Rates on September 29
Gold prices rose in India on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 10,846.09 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, up compared with the INR 10,728.50 it cost on Friday. The price for Gold increased to INR 126,506.60 per tola from INR 125,135.10 per tola on friday. Unit measure Gold Price in INR 1 Gram 10,846.09 10 Grams 108,461.50 Tola 126,506.60 Troy Ounce 337,346.40 Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold edges higher as US PCE data keeps Fed rate cut bets alive US inflation, as measured by the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, rose to 2.7% year-on-year in August from 2.6% in July, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday. This figure came in line with the market consensus. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.9% year-over-year in August, matching the increase in July and analysts' estimates. On a monthly basis, the PCE and the core PCE increased 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. "Monthly PCE data is in line, though personal income and spending were a tenth above expectations. Nothing from this data will prevent the Fed from carrying on with another cautious rate cut at the October meeting," said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader. Markets are now pricing in nearly an 88% odds of a Fed rate cut in October and a 65% possibility of another reduction in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. US President Donald Trump will meet with the top four congressional leaders at the White House on Monday as the deadline for a possible government shutdown looms. Without funding legislation, parts of the government would close on Wednesday, the first day of the US government's 2026 fiscal year. FXStreet calculates Gold prices in India by adapting international prices (USD/INR) to the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:23