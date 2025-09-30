Diamondbacks’ Manager Lovullo To Return For His 10th Season In 2026

The post Diamondbacks’ Manager Lovullo To Return For His 10th Season In 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will be back for his 10th season in 2026. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will return for the final year of his contract in 2026, team sources said Monday, getting out in front of speculation regarding his future following a second straight close-but-no-cigar season. Lovullo signed a three-year extension after the Diamondbacks unexpectedly make the 2023 World Series, but they have come up short the last two seasons despite being in contention in the final weekend. The D-backs (80-82) were eliminated from the NL wild card race in a loss to San Diego on Friday, the third game of a season-ending five-game losing streak. They were eliminated via tiebreaker on the final day of 2024, when the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves split a doubleheader to permit both to advance. Lovullo received strong and vocal support from his players, who credited him with orchestrating their post-trade deadline surge into the playoff picture this season after falling a season-low eight games under .500 on Aug.1 when they lost lost five potential free agents. Zac Gallen and Torey Lovullo in a candid moment in the dugout. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images) Getty Images “Torey kept us in it,” said right-hander Zac Gallen, who is a free agent this winter and is not expected to return. “What I think a lot of people outside of this space in the world of baseball don’t understand is what it is to be a manager. It is not always the ‘x’s and the o’s. There is a lot of managing personalities, the things people don’t really see. “Obviously the last years haven’t gone the way we intended, but for me Torey is the person who had my vote of…