The post Strategy May Continue Buying Bitcoin After Ninth Weekly Purchase of 196 BTC Funded by MSTR, STRF and STRD Share Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy bought 196 BTC for $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per BTC, raising its total holdings to 640,031 BTC; the buy was funded by share sales and marks the ninth consecutive weekly purchase amid declining Bitcoin and MSTR prices. 196 BTC purchased for $22.1M at $113,048 per BTC Funds came from sale of MSTR, STRF and STRD shares totaling $116.4M in proceeds. Transaction brings total holdings to 640,031 BTC; company signals continued accumulation. Strategy buys 196 BTC for $22.1M, raising holdings to 640,031 BTC — read the funding details and implications for investors. What is Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase? Strategy bought 196 BTC for $22.1 million, funding the acquisition by selling shares of MSTR, STRF and STRD. This purchase, executed at an average price of $113,048 per BTC, increases Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings to 640,031 BTC and is the company’s ninth consecutive weekly buy. How did Strategy fund the 196 BTC purchase? Strategy raised $116.4 million by selling stock in MSTR, STRF and STRD, allocating $22.1 million of those proceeds to acquire 196 BTC. Short, transparent disclosures show the company designated a portion of overall sales specifically to Bitcoin accumulation while retaining cash for operations. Strategy buys 196 BTC for $22 million despite a decline in MSTR stock and Bitcoin prices, marking their ninth consecutive weekly purchase. Strategy buys 196 BTC for $22.1 million at $113,048 per Bitcoin, raising its total BTC holdings to 640,031. The company funded the purchase by selling shares in MSTR, STRF, and STRD, raising a combined $116.4 million. Despite the downturn in Bitcoin and MSTR stock, Strategy’s co-founder hints at continued Bitcoin accumulation. In a move that highlights its continued commitment to Bitcoin, Strategy — formerly known as MicroStrategy — acquired an additional 196 BTC for $22.1 million. The purchase price averaged $113,048…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:43