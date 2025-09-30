2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

Strategy May Continue Buying Bitcoin After Ninth Weekly Purchase of 196 BTC Funded by MSTR, STRF and STRD Share Sales

Strategy May Continue Buying Bitcoin After Ninth Weekly Purchase of 196 BTC Funded by MSTR, STRF and STRD Share Sales

Strategy bought 196 BTC for $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per BTC, raising its total holdings to 640,031 BTC; the buy was funded by share sales and marks the ninth consecutive weekly purchase amid declining Bitcoin and MSTR prices. 196 BTC purchased for $22.1M at $113,048 per BTC Funds came from sale of MSTR, STRF and STRD shares totaling $116.4M in proceeds. Transaction brings total holdings to 640,031 BTC; company signals continued accumulation. Strategy buys 196 BTC for $22.1M, raising holdings to 640,031 BTC — read the funding details and implications for investors. What is Strategy's latest Bitcoin purchase? Strategy bought 196 BTC for $22.1 million, funding the acquisition by selling shares of MSTR, STRF and STRD. This purchase, executed at an average price of $113,048 per BTC, increases Strategy's Bitcoin holdings to 640,031 BTC and is the company's ninth consecutive weekly buy. How did Strategy fund the 196 BTC purchase? Strategy raised $116.4 million by selling stock in MSTR, STRF and STRD, allocating $22.1 million of those proceeds to acquire 196 BTC. Short, transparent disclosures show the company designated a portion of overall sales specifically to Bitcoin accumulation while retaining cash for operations. Strategy buys 196 BTC for $22 million despite a decline in MSTR stock and Bitcoin prices, marking their ninth consecutive weekly purchase. Strategy buys 196 BTC for $22.1 million at $113,048 per Bitcoin, raising its total BTC holdings to 640,031. The company funded the purchase by selling shares in MSTR, STRF, and STRD, raising a combined $116.4 million. Despite the downturn in Bitcoin and MSTR stock, Strategy's co-founder hints at continued Bitcoin accumulation. In a move that highlights its continued commitment to Bitcoin, Strategy — formerly known as MicroStrategy — acquired an additional 196 BTC for $22.1 million. The purchase price averaged $113,048…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,398.49+0.44%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 09:43
Japan Coincident Index rose from previous 113.3 to 114.1 in July

Japan Coincident Index rose from previous 113.3 to 114.1 in July

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 09:41
U.S. Government Shutdown Looms Amid Congressional Stalemate

U.S. Government Shutdown Looms Amid Congressional Stalemate

Key Points: Potential government shutdown on October 1 impacts federal operations and market stability. Disagreements on healthcare subsidies and tax cuts drive political deadlock. Crypto markets experience volatility amid the economic uncertainty of the U.S. shutdown. As the U.S. faces a looming government shutdown, political leaders including Trump and Pence engage in critical negotiations to avert disruptions affecting federal workers and economic data releases in Washington, D.C. The impending shutdown threatens to pause federal operations and economic reports, potentially impacting market stability and risk-sensitive assets like Bitcoin and stablecoins. Government Shutdown Threatens Federal Operations & Market Stability Trump engaged with congressional leaders as the U.S. government faces a potential shutdown on October 1, driven by disagreements over healthcare subsidies and tax cuts. Vice President Pence blamed Democrats for the deadlock. Senate Majority Leader John Thune criticized Democrat refusal to pass a spending bill, likening it to "hostage holding," while affirming negotiations persist. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees face unpaid leave if an agreement isn't reached. Economic data release delays, including crucial employment reports, further stress markets. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer emphasized the need to bridge gaps on healthcare and funding priorities. Investors watched nervously as unresolved funding issues suggest market volatility and reactions affecting assets like BTC and ETH. "I think we're heading for a shutdown because the Democrats won't do what's right, and I hope they change their minds. We'll see." – Mike Pence, Former Vice President Crypto Market Faces Volatility Amidst Economic Uncertainty Did you know? The previous U.S. government shutdown in 2018-2019 lasted five weeks, severely disrupting federal services and negatively impacting market stability, showcasing the far-reaching consequences of political gridlock. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin's current price is $114,498.81, with a market cap of $2.28 trillion. It holds a 58.01% market dominance. Trading volume surged…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 09:40
YouTube Settles Trump Lawsuit For $24.5 Million

YouTube Settles Trump Lawsuit For $24.5 Million

Topline YouTube will settle a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump challenging his suspension from the platform following the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, with the video streaming platform agreeing to pay $24.5 million in what marks the latest Big Tech settlement made with the president this year. The settlement with Trump was made official Monday. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts YouTube will shell out $22 million that will be directed to nonprofit Trust for the National Mall, The Wall Street Journal first reported, with funds specifically earmarked for the construction of Trump's White House ballroom. YouTube, Google and parent company Alphabet did not admit any wrongdoing in the case. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/29/youtube-settles-trump-lawsuit-with-22-million-going-toward-white-house-ballroom/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 09:38
Gold price in United Arab Emirates: Rates on September 29

Gold price in United Arab Emirates: Rates on September 29

Gold prices rose in United Arab Emirates on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 449.69 United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) per gram, up compared with the AED 444.04 it cost on Friday. The price for Gold increased to AED 5,245.17 per tola from AED 5,179.20 per tola on friday. Unit measure Gold Price in AED 1 Gram 449.69 10 Grams 4,496.95 Tola 5,245.17 Troy Ounce 13,987.08   Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold edges higher as US PCE data keeps Fed rate cut bets alive US inflation, as measured by the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, rose to 2.7% year-on-year in August from 2.6% in July, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday. This figure came in line with the market consensus.  The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.9% year-over-year in August, matching the increase in July and analysts' estimates.  On a monthly basis, the PCE and the core PCE increased 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.  "Monthly PCE data is in line, though personal income and spending were a tenth above expectations. Nothing from this data will prevent the Fed from carrying on with another cautious rate cut at the October meeting," said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader. Markets are now pricing in nearly an 88% odds of a Fed rate cut in October and a 65% possibility of another reduction in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. US President Donald Trump will meet with the top four congressional leaders at the White House on Monday as the deadline for a possible government shutdown looms. Without funding legislation, parts of the government would close on Wednesday, the first day of the US government's 2026 fiscal year.  FXStreet calculates Gold prices in United Arab Emirates by adapting international prices (USD/AED) to the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 09:35
Turkey Proposes Expanded Powers for Financial Crime Agency

Turkey Proposes Expanded Powers for Financial Crime Agency

Key Points: Turkey moves to strengthen Masak's authority in combating financial crime. Turkey's Masak targets suspicious crypto activity. Exchange compliance increases as legislation progresses. Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Agency, Masak, is set to receive expanded powers to freeze bank and cryptocurrency accounts, targeting illegal activities and meeting FATF standards. This move could impact cryptocurrency exchanges' operations in Turkey and drive a shift towards decentralized platforms, reflecting ongoing regulatory efforts to curtail financial crime. Turkey's Strategic Push in Anti-Money Laundering Measures Understanding Turkey's Fintech Laws and Regulations, Bloomberg News reported that Turkey plans to enhance Masak's powers, aiming to combat illegal activities by freezing accounts and monitoring suspicious crypto transactions. These proposals are in line with anti-money laundering standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The bill introduces measures to blacklist crypto addresses related to crimes and impose trading limits to control financial fraud and illegal gambling. "These measures are part of broader efforts to strengthen oversight of the crypto sector," said Mehmet Şimşek, Treasury and Finance Minister. These measures may lead to increased operational costs. Masak's proposed actions mainly focus on tackling rented accounts used in illegal operations. The bill, expected to be submitted in the upcoming legislative term, may undergo modifications before final approval. Despite the absence of official statements from top Turkish exchanges, the community remains vigilant. If implemented, the draft legislation may prompt certain exchanges to update their procedures, potentially impacting trading volumes and prompting a shift towards decentralized exchanges. Market Reactions and Potential Long-Term Outcomes Did you know? Turkey's regulatory landscape for cryptocurrency is evolving rapidly, reflecting global trends in financial oversight. Bitcoin (BTC), as reported by CoinMarketCap, recently stood at $114,167.84 with a significant market cap of $2.28 trillion, reflecting a 58.03% dominance. The cryptocurrency experienced a 1.76% increase over the last 24…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 09:31
Gold price in Pakistan: Rates on September 29

Gold price in Pakistan: Rates on September 29

Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 34,487.59 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up compared with the PKR 34,086.91 it cost on Friday. The price for Gold increased to PKR 402,256.50 per tola from PKR 397,583.10 per tola on friday. Unit measure Gold Price in PKR 1 Gram 34,487.59 10 Grams 344,879.50 Tola 402,256.50 Troy Ounce 1,072,675.00   Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold edges higher as US PCE data keeps Fed rate cut bets alive US inflation, as measured by the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, rose to 2.7% year-on-year in August from 2.6% in July, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday. This figure came in line with the market consensus.  The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.9% year-over-year in August, matching the increase in July and analysts' estimates.  On a monthly basis, the PCE and the core PCE increased 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.  "Monthly PCE data is in line, though personal income and spending were a tenth above expectations. Nothing from this data will prevent the Fed from carrying on with another cautious rate cut at the October meeting," said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader. Markets are now pricing in nearly an 88% odds of a Fed rate cut in October and a 65% possibility of another reduction in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. US President Donald Trump will meet with the top four congressional leaders at the White House on Monday as the deadline for a possible government shutdown looms. Without funding legislation
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:29
Here’s What They Say About Argentina Deal

Here’s What They Say About Argentina Deal

The post Here’s What They Say About Argentina Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A photo taken of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s texts last week suggested growing concern around the Trump administration’s decision to provide a $20 billion financial aid package to Argentina — which then turned around and made an advantageous soybean deal with China. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent checks a text message regarding Argentina relations with the U.S. during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts The photo of Bessent’s phone taken by the Associated Press during a United Nations session last week appears to show texts from Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, who said, “We bailed out Argentina yesterday (Bessent) and in return, the Argentine’s removed their export tariffs on grains, reducing their price, and sold a bunch of soybeans to China, at a time when we would normally be selling to China.” The messages referenced the $20 billion aid package by the Trump administration designed to help Argentina and its president, Javier Milei, a Trump ally. After the announcement of the aid, Argentina turned around and sold soybeans to China — while American farmers who have traditionally relied on Beijing to buy soybeans have been frozen out of their largest export market since Trump enacted higher tariffs on China, which launched its own retaliatory tariffs impacting soybean trade with the U.S. The texts continued, saying, “This gives China more leverage on us” and sending a link to the X account of Ben Scholl, a specialty grain trader who chimed in on China’s purchase of Argentinian soybeans after the latter country removed grain export taxes. Scholl said in a tweet last week “China and Argentina work together for soybeans as Bessent offers to subsidize the Argentine…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:17
McLaren Lawsuit Against Alex Palou Goes To Trial This Week In London

McLaren Lawsuit Against Alex Palou Goes To Trial This Week In London

The post McLaren Lawsuit Against Alex Palou Goes To Trial This Week In London appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alex Palou (right foreground) and team owner Chip Ganassi (left background) at IndyCar’s Victory Lap Awards Ceremony in Indianapolis on September 16, 2025. (Photo by Michael L. Levitt/Lumen via Getty Images) Lumen via Getty Images Nearly unbeatable on the race track in 2025 with eight IndyCar victories including the 109th Indianapolis 500, Alex Palou is hoping that success continues in the courtroom in the United Kingdom in a court case involving McLaren Racing. A trial nearly three years in the making began this week in London. It involves McLaren Racing and four-time NTT IndyCar Series Champion Alex Palou over damages from a breach of contract in 2023. Palou arrived at the Commercial Court in London on Monday, September 29 for the start of the breach-of-contract trial. McLaren’s Lawsuit McLaren is seeking $30 million in damages against the driver from Spain from a 2022 contract that Palou signed to drive for the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team. That contract was announced within hours of Chip Ganassi Racing announced Palou was remaining with the IndyCar team when CGR picked up the option year in 2023. Although that dispute was settled in mediation in the United States, Palou’s McLaren contract was changed so that he would join the team in 2024. Also, Ganassi allowed him to be the Formula 1 reserve driver that year. But Palou changed his mind in August 2023 as he was well on the way to his second IndyCar Series Championship. He decided to remain with Ganassi and informed McLaren he would not be joining the team in 2024. Palou’s reasoning was there was no clear path to a ride in Formula 1 with McLaren because it also signed Oscar Piastri to join Lando Norris on the fabled team. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri of Australia (left) and Lando Norris of Great…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:08
USD/CAD remains below 1.3950 after pulling back from four-month highs

USD/CAD remains below 1.3950 after pulling back from four-month highs

The post USD/CAD remains below 1.3950 after pulling back from four-month highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD retreated after reaching a four-month high of 1.3958 on Friday. The US Dollar struggles as the August inflation report increased the likelihood of the Fed delivering a rate cut in October. The commodity-linked CAD may come under pressure as subdued crude prices follow the resumption of Kurdistan exports. USD/CAD halts its five-day winning streak, trading around 1.3920 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair retreated after reaching a four-month high of 1.3958 on Friday as the US Dollar (USD) lost ground after the US August inflation report boosted the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will likely deliver another interest rate cut in October. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 2.7% year-over-year in August, as expected. The previous reading was a 2.6% increase. Meanwhile, the core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, came in at 2.9% YoY during the same period, also matching expectations. The Greenback also faces challenges due to market caution amid shutdown risks of the United States (US) government. US President Donald Trump will meet congressional leaders on Monday to discuss government funding. Without a deal, a shutdown could begin on October 1, coinciding with new tariffs on trucks, pharmaceuticals, and more. The standoff could also delay the September payrolls report and other key data, per Reuters. The downside of the USD/CAD pair could be restrained as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) may face challenges amid subdued Crude Oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price hovers around $65.00 per barrel at the time of writing. Oil prices slipped after Iraq’s Kurdistan region resumed exports following a 2.5-year halt, adding supply to a market facing surplus risks. Under a new deal with Baghdad, the Kurdistan Regional Government, and international Oil firms, 180,000–190,000 barrels per day (bpd) will initially flow to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 08:53
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital