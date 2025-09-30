Someone Built a Working AI Chatbot Inside ‘Minecraft’—Here’s How
The post Someone Built a Working AI Chatbot Inside ‘Minecraft’—Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A Minecraft builder encoded a 5-million-parameter language model entirely via the game’s redstone logic, spanning hundreds of millions of blocks. The system works (in principle) but is excruciatingly slow; responses can take hours even with speed boosts. It’s a proof of concept, a technical art piece, and a reminder that computation can live in odd places—what matters is structure, not just substrate. Over the weekend, a Minecraft maestro performed a striking feat: embedding a working language-model inference engine inside the immensely popular sandbox game. The catch? All of the “wiring” was done with Minecraft’s redstone system—no command blocks, no mods (beyond rendering assistance), just circuit logic built from in-game materials. The result is quirky, painfully slow, but fascinating: a GPT-style chatbot inside a block world, built from digital redstone and analog logic. To understand the stunt, you need to know what redstone is. In Minecraft, redstone is the game’s analog to wiring and electronic components: power sources, repeaters, comparators, logic gates, signal delays—all built with blocks. Redstone circuits emulate digital behavior (on/off, logic operations) inside the game world. Players long ago built calculators, memory units, and even CPUs inside Minecraft using redstone—and now they’re pushing it into AI territory. Sammyuri, the person who build the GPT hack, even built a recursive version of Minecraft within Minecraft using redstone. In this project, the creator first trained a small language model outside of the game (in Python) using a dataset called TinyChat. That model has roughly 5,087,280 parameters, an embedding dimension of 240, a vocabulary of about 1,920 tokens, six layers, and a context window of 64 tokens. Most weights are quantized to 8 bits, though embedding and LayerNorm weights use higher precision. The redstone build itself spans roughly 1,020 × 260 × 1,656 blocks (≈ 439 million blocks in…
