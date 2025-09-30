2025-10-01 Wednesday

Can SOL Hold $207 Support?

The post Can SOL Hold $207 Support? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional Demand and Firedancer Upgrade Fuel Solana Rally: Can SOL Hold $207 Support? Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/solana/institutional-demand-and-firedancer-upgrade-fuel-solana-rally-can-sol-hold-207-support/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:36
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Tuesday, September 30th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Tuesday, September 30th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At last, we’ve come to the final day of September. We’re in the fall country now. Here comes Halloween, everybody run and scream. It’s just a month way, oh my Pipsqueaks. Let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Monday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the listed number. < The pip in this tile must be less than the listed number. An exact number…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:32
CME Group CEO opposes granting innovation exemptions to Polymarket and Kalshi, calling for fair competition

PANews reported on September 30 that CME Group CEO Terry Duffy called for a level playing field and opposed granting innovation exemptions to new market participants, including Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan and Kalshi co-founder Tarek Mansour. He said that if the rules were different, established players would not be able to compete. The Chicago Board Options Exchange (@CBOE) echoed this sentiment: "I appreciate the innovation, but if there's an opportunity to be even more successful, we should all pursue it. We will all be great competitors, and we will all be great innovators. But we shouldn't be stuck in the old model."
PANews2025/09/30 09:31
PGA Tour FedExCup Fall Season Preview-Tournaments And Players To Watch

The post PGA Tour FedExCup Fall Season Preview-Tournaments And Players To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 24: Tommy Fleetwood of England poses with the Fedex Cup trophy after winning the final round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images As the final putt has dropped at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, the major golf tournaments of 2025 come to a close. However, the PGA Tour Fall season continues on with seven more events that will set the stage for the 2026 PGA Tour regular season. Rising stars on the PGA Tour will try to make their mark, seasoned professionals will fight to keep their Tour cards, and a slate of international events bring the PGA Tour to the global stage. The top 50 ranked players in the FedExCup standings are fully exempt for the 2026 season including all Signature Events and The Players Championship. However, the remaining 51-125 ranked players have a lot to play for during the FedExCup Fall season. FedExCup Fall points can determine event eligibility, including entry into the Signature Events, PGA Tour status, and even whether a player retains their PGA Tour card altogether. 2025 PGA Tour Fall Schedule Overview NAPA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States poses with the trophy after his winning round on the 18th hole during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images The first tournament of the PGA Tour Fall schedule has come and gone. The Procore Championship, held Sep. 11-14 in Napa, California, was won by Scottie Scheffler. The Procore Championship was attended by thirteen of the top 50 players in the World Golf Rankings, many of those top…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:26
US Dollar Index attracts some sellers below 98.00 as US government risks shutdown

The post US Dollar Index attracts some sellers below 98.00 as US government risks shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar Index tumbles to near 97.95 in Monday’s Asian session. Trump will meet with the top leaders in Congress later on Monday to discuss extending government funding. Traders brace for the Fedspeak for more cues on the US interest rate path.  The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a stronger note around 97.95 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The DXY declines amid the growing risk of a US government shutdown.  US President Donald Trump will meet with Democratic and Republican leaders at the White House on Monday as the deadline for a possible government shutdown looms. Without funding legislation, parts of the government would close on Wednesday, the first day of the US government’s 2026 fiscal year. The US government shutdown risks could exert some selling pressure on the US Dollar against its rivals in the near term.  The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.7% YoY in August versus 2.6% in July, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday. Meanwhile, the core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 2.9% YoY in August, matching July’s increase and analysts’ estimate. On a monthly basis, the PCE and the core PCE increased 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. Markets imply a 90% odds of a Fed rate cut in October, with nearly a 65% chance of another reduction in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Fed officials are set to speak later on Monday, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, New York Fed President John Williams and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic. Any hawkish remarks from policymakers could help limit the USD’s losses. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:14
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Rallies Toward $50 as Hypurr NFT Frenzy Sends Floor Above $60K

Hyperliquid’s native token HYPE is approaching the $50 mark after a 24-hour 7.7% increase to approximately $47, driven by the launch of 4,600 Hypurr NFTs on the HyperEVM. The collection launched strongly with a floor near $68,700 and about $45 million in first-day volume. Related Reading: Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Drops By 50% Amid Waning […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/30 09:00
Someone Built a Working AI Chatbot Inside ‘Minecraft’—Here’s How

The post Someone Built a Working AI Chatbot Inside ‘Minecraft’—Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A Minecraft builder encoded a 5-million-parameter language model entirely via the game’s redstone logic, spanning hundreds of millions of blocks. The system works (in principle) but is excruciatingly slow; responses can take hours even with speed boosts. It’s a proof of concept, a technical art piece, and a reminder that computation can live in odd places—what matters is structure, not just substrate. Over the weekend, a Minecraft maestro performed a striking feat: embedding a working language-model inference engine inside the immensely popular sandbox game. The catch? All of the “wiring” was done with Minecraft’s redstone system—no command blocks, no mods (beyond rendering assistance), just circuit logic built from in-game materials. The result is quirky, painfully slow, but fascinating: a GPT-style chatbot inside a block world, built from digital redstone and analog logic. To understand the stunt, you need to know what redstone is. In Minecraft, redstone is the game’s analog to wiring and electronic components: power sources, repeaters, comparators, logic gates, signal delays—all built with blocks. Redstone circuits emulate digital behavior (on/off, logic operations) inside the game world. Players long ago built calculators, memory units, and even CPUs inside Minecraft using redstone—and now they’re pushing it into AI territory. Sammyuri, the person who build the GPT hack, even built a recursive version of Minecraft within Minecraft using redstone. In this project, the creator first trained a small language model outside of the game (in Python) using a dataset called TinyChat. That model has roughly 5,087,280 parameters, an embedding dimension of 240, a vocabulary of about 1,920 tokens, six layers, and a context window of 64 tokens. Most weights are quantized to 8 bits, though embedding and LayerNorm weights use higher precision. The redstone build itself spans roughly 1,020 × 260 × 1,656 blocks (≈ 439 million blocks in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 08:55
Phala Network plans to stop parachain and migrate to Ethereum L2

PANews reported on September 30 that the decentralized off-chain computing infrastructure Phala Network stated in a statement that since Phala's Polkadot parachain slot will expire on November 20, 2025, it has now submitted a proposal to stop the parachain and fully migrate to Ethereum L2 to align with Intel's roadmap (TDX+GPU confidential computing) and the broader EVM ecosystem.
PANews2025/09/30 08:53
Floki Or Pepeto, Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now Before The Next Bull Run, And Why A 100x Shot Is On The Table

The trick is not luck, it is catching the right setup at the right moment before the crowd. That is […] The post Floki Or Pepeto, Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now Before The Next Bull Run, And Why A 100x Shot Is On The Table appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 08:45
SOL price recovers, but new highs depend on multiple factors

SOL’s faces a fresh wave of challenges from competing blockchains, and the path to $250 depends on a potential spot ETF approval and institutional inflows. Key takeaways:Solana network activity and fees have declined, yet spot ETF expectations maintain investor interest in SOL.Validator income sustainability and staking inflation are risks, but institutional inflows could drive SOL gains.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/30 08:30
