2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Swift Teams With Ethereum Software Giant Consensys for Blockchain Prototype

Swift Teams With Ethereum Software Giant Consensys for Blockchain Prototype

The post Swift Teams With Ethereum Software Giant Consensys for Blockchain Prototype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief SWIFT is partnering with Consensys and 30 major financial institutions including Bank of America, Citi, and JP Morgan to develop a blockchain-based prototype for real-time cross-border payments. The prototype will use a secure ledger with smart contracts to record and validate transactions. It’s still unclear whether it will be built on Ethereum mainnet or the Layer-2 network Linea. The SWIFT network, which connects more than 11,500 financial institutions globally, is working with Ethereum software giant Consensys and 30 different firms to build a prototype for “real-time 24/7 cross border payments.” The other firms include Bank of America, Citi, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Chase, and Wells Fargo. “It is envisaged that the ledger—a secure, real-time log of transactions between financial institutions—will record, sequence and validate transactions and enforce rules through smart contracts,” the organization said in a press release. Neither Consensys nor Swift said whether the prototype is being built on Ethereum mainnet or Layer-2 network Linea—which Consensys incubated. Swift did not respond to a request for comment from Decrypt. Consensys said that it would not share more details at this time. Consensys is one of 22 investors in an editorially independent Decrypt. ﻿ “Swift’s plans to extend its network with blockchain infrastructure is a defining moment for both traditional and decentralized finance,” the company wrote in a blog post. “It reflects a convergence, not a clash.” The core functionality of SWIFT’s core function is its messaging system, not payment rails. It doesn’t hold customer funds, clear, or settle payments. But the network offers the means by which banks, brokerages, and other financial institutions communicate who is moving money, in what quantities and currency, and the recipients. The SWIFT network connects 11,500 institutions across more than 200 countries and territories. In 2022, the SWIFT messages corresponded to a daily…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011073-11,95%
Major
MAJOR$0,11893-0,03%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06966-2,01%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:28
බෙදාගන්න
Leaked Documents Expose $8 Billion Crypto Web Behind Russia’s Sanctions Evasion

Leaked Documents Expose $8 Billion Crypto Web Behind Russia’s Sanctions Evasion

The post Leaked Documents Expose $8 Billion Crypto Web Behind Russia’s Sanctions Evasion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Leaked files tie Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor’s A7 network to $8 billion in crypto transactions for sanctions evasion. Analysts link the funds to election interference efforts via apps, bots, and ruble-backed stablecoins. Experts urge caution, noting attribution limits and the growing complexity of Russia’s crypto ecosystem. When a cache of internal files from firms tied to fugitive Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor hit the internet earlier this month, analysts saw more than business secrets exposed—they saw the architecture of a crypto-powered geopolitical machine. According to a new report from blockchain forensics firm Elliptic, the leak uncovers how Russia and its partners have been using cryptocurrency to skirt sanctions and influence elections in Moldova. At the heart of the leak is A7, a network of companies founded and allegedly controlled by Shor and deeply intertwined with Russia’s financial apparatus. Elliptic’s analysis connects A7 and its associated firms to at least $8 billion in stablecoin transactions over the past 18 months. The flow of those funds—traced through wallets, internal contracts, and settlement schemes—suggests crypto is no longer an auxiliary tool in Russia’s financial toolkit but a deliberate channel for power projection. ﻿ A crypto ecosystem for influence Here’s how it purportedly works: A7 specializes in “sanctions evasion as a service,” facilitating cross-border transactions for Russian actors blocked from mainstream finance. Nearly half of A7 is reportedly owned by Russia’s state-owned Promsvyazbank, already under sanctions for its role in defense financing. Elliptic ties A7’s wallet network to political infrastructure in Moldova—such as apps paying activists—and to systems designed to sway public opinion. A7 also appears to have launched its own stablecoin, A7A5, pegged to the Russian ruble and registered in Kyrgyzstan. Its purpose: reduce reliance on U.S.-based stablecoins like Tether, which are susceptible to regulatory freezes. Internal chat logs from the leak…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011073-11,95%
Chainlink
LINK$21,29-0,93%
Octavia
VIA$0,0155+5,44%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:10
බෙදාගන්න
‘Always Be Stacking,’ Michael Saylor Says As Strategy Adds $22 Million To Bitcoin Treasury ⋆ ZyCrypto

‘Always Be Stacking,’ Michael Saylor Says As Strategy Adds $22 Million To Bitcoin Treasury ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post ‘Always Be Stacking,’ Michael Saylor Says As Strategy Adds $22 Million To Bitcoin Treasury ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury firm, Strategy, spent $22.1 million to acquire 196 BTC last week at an average price of $113,048 per coin, according to a Monday 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Strategy Continues Building Bitcoin Stockpile Strategy, which began acquiring Bitcoin in 2020, now maintains a Bitcoin treasury of 640,031 BTC, valued at a whopping $72.6 billion at the time of writing, which is more than ten times the size of the next-largest treasury held by Bitcoin miner MARA.  Strategy’s total stockpile was purchased for a total cost of $47 billion, or at an overall average price of $73,983. Other publicly traded companies that have built Bitcoin treasuries also include Semler Scientific, Metaplanet, GameStop, and Tesla. Bitcoin is trading just above $113,400, after retreating from its August record high of around $124,128, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. The top asset has gained a meagre 0.5% over the past week. To fund its latest acquisition, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company, formerly known as MicroStrategy, used proceeds from its STRF preferred stock offering, perpetual STRD preferred stock, and its existing $21 billion MSTR common stock offering.  Advertisement &nbsp As has become routine, Saylor gave his usual hint at the probability of another Bitcoin purchase filing before the official announcement, sharing an update on Strategy’s BTC acquisition tracker on Sunday, positing, “Always ₿e Stacking.” Strategy Shares Plummet To Six-Month Low Meanwhile, shares of the Bitcoin giant have slumped significantly after a blockbuster year. In a recent post on X, Maartunn, a community analyst at on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, highlighted MSTR’s recent drop to $300, its lowest level in six months. Maartunn described the decline to levels last seen in April as a “painful move for the biggest corporate Bitcoin holder.” Despite the…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011073-11,95%
1
1$0,003731-29,57%
Bitcoin
BTC$114 371,73+0,41%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:09
බෙදාගන්න
Institutional Demand and Firedancer Upgrade Fuel Solana Rally: Can SOL Hold $207 Support?

Institutional Demand and Firedancer Upgrade Fuel Solana Rally: Can SOL Hold $207 Support?

Institutional confidence in Solana (SOL) remains strong, making it one of the stable altcoins in the market. Treasury wallets now hold over 20.9 million SOL, roughly 3.64% of the total supply, indicating that large investors are increasingly viewing SOL alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of diversified crypto portfolios. Related Reading: XRP Supply Shock Incoming As Axelar And Flare Target 8 Billion Tokens Companies like Forward Industries and Brera Holdings have disclosed their asset exposure, while ARK has added Solana-related equities and continues to emphasize the network’s expansion. Meanwhile, speculation about a potential Solana staking ETF has gained momentum; if approved, it could reduce circulating supply and provide yield access, potentially attracting significant new capital into SOL. Mid-cycle analyst targets of $300–$500 reflect this institutional interest along with rising on-chain activity. SOL's price trends to the upside but with some losses on the daily chart. Source: SOLUSD chart on Tradingview Firedancer + Alpenglow: Leap in Performance vs. Decentralization Risk Solana’s technology roadmap provides another boost. Jump Crypto’s Firedancer client proposes SIMD-0370 to remove the fixed compute block limit, allowing higher-performance validators to process more complex blocks and increasing overall throughput. At the same time, the Alpenglow upgrade (testnet scheduled for December) aims to drastically reduce transaction finality, from approximately 12.8 seconds to 150 milliseconds, making Solana the fastest major chain. These changes could strengthen Solana’s leadership in high-volume DeFi and payments. However, critics warn that increasing centralization may occur if smaller validators cannot afford the necessary hardware upgrades. The primary challenge is striking a balance between raw speed and validator diversity, which is crucial for evaluating the network’s long-term resilience. Price Levels: Can Solana (SOL) Bulls Defend $207? Currently, SOL hovers near $208–$210, up modestly on the day as momentum rebuilds. The market now focuses on $207 as the first support level; a sustained hold preserves the uptrend and keeps a retest of $230–$253 possible, with $257 (the 52-week high) remaining above. Losing $207 opens the door to $190–$185 as the next demand zone, and a deeper shakeout could test $165–$167. Short-term sentiment is supported by improving tape dynamics, higher spot volumes, and active addresses, although macro factors remain a swing factor. For traders, the constructive setup is to hold $207, reclaim $223–$230, and then challenge $253–$257. For investors, the thesis relies on three pillars: increasing treasury ownership and potential ETF catalysts, throughput leadership from Firedancer and Alpenglow, and expanding real-world utility across DeFi and commerce. Related Reading: Bitcoin LTH Selling Pressure Builds: 6–12M Coins Keep Flowing Onto The Market If Solana maintains support while upgrades happen as scheduled, the path toward new highs strengthens; if not, expect a choppy Q4 with value emerging around the $185 area. Cover image from ChatGPT, SOLUSD chart from Tradingview
Fuel
FUEL$0,00468-1,68%
Solana
SOL$208,93-0,49%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00592-4,20%
බෙදාගන්න
NewsBTC2025/09/30 09:00
බෙදාගන්න
Can Ethereum (ETH) Bulls Defend $4,000? Market Weakness Targets ETH, But 1 DeFi Altcoin Could Save Portfolios

Can Ethereum (ETH) Bulls Defend $4,000? Market Weakness Targets ETH, But 1 DeFi Altcoin Could Save Portfolios

With Ethereum (ETH) facing pressure at the $4,000 level, investors are holding their breath to see if bulls can keep holding on against mounting market vulnerability. While ETH remains the pillar of the crypto market, shrewd traders are looking at alternatives to save and build up their portfolios. One top choice is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), […]
Ethereum
ETH$4 136,32-1,20%
BULLS
BULLS$796,77-0,67%
1
1$0,003731-29,57%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 09:00
බෙදාගන්න
Best Crypto in Chicago, Shiba Inu, SPX6900 Updates

Best Crypto in Chicago, Shiba Inu, SPX6900 Updates

The post Best Crypto in Chicago, Shiba Inu, SPX6900 Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 03:45 Catch the MoonBull presale live with massive ROI. Stay ahead with Shiba Inu and SPX6900 updates. Discover the best crypto in Chicago and top upcoming presale coins. Have you envisioned being among the first to ride the next crypto boom before it takes off? The thrill of spotting a potential market star before it skyrockets is unmatched. Currently, Shiba Inu is holding steady at $0.0000119, with a 24-hour trading volume of $149 million, demonstrating the strength of its loyal and active community. Meanwhile, SPX6900 is capturing attention at $0.991933 with $15.8 million traded in a single day, proving that nimble investors are spotting smaller-cap opportunities with serious potential. Amid all this energy, a brand-new contender has taken the stage, MoonBull. Its presale is live, creating massive buzz and offering early adopters a chance to secure the lowest entry prices and exclusive rewards. The window is narrow, and waiting could mean missing out on what might become the best crypto in Chicago. This article will explore the latest updates and developments for MoonBull, Shiba Inu, and SPX6900. MoonBull Power and Tokenomics: Shape, Earn, and Rise MoonBull is transforming how communities influence crypto projects. Beginning at Stage 12 of the presale, each $MOBU token acts as a vote, giving holders real power over campaigns, supply burns, and incentive distributions. No minimums, no lockups, and no restrictions mean every wallet matters. Imagine steering a project poised to be the best crypto in Chicago while participating in transparent, real-time decision-making. Every choice made by the community directly shapes MoonBull’s future, creating an ecosystem where early involvement amplifies influence and long-term rewards. At the heart of MoonBull is a carefully designed supply of 73.2 billion tokens. Half, 36.6 billion $MOBU, drives a 23-stage presale, ensuring early believers grab…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000545-1,08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011073-11,95%
CATCH
CATCH$0,0244-1,21%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 08:50
බෙදාගන්න
Anthropic Claims 'Best Coding Model in the World' With Claude Sonnet 4.5—We Tested It

Anthropic Claims 'Best Coding Model in the World' With Claude Sonnet 4.5—We Tested It

Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4.5 now scores 77% on a key software engineering benchmark and can work autonomously for over 30 hours on complex tasks.
Nowchain
NOW$0,00592-4,20%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 08:45
බෙදාගන්න
Robert Kiyosaki Reveals What He’d Buy With $100—And Predicts 5x Surge Fast

Robert Kiyosaki Reveals What He’d Buy With $100—And Predicts 5x Surge Fast

Silver is back in the spotlight as Robert Kiyosaki predicts explosive gains, urging investors to seize undervalued metals and hedge against looming economic instability with real assets. Robert Kiyosaki Predicts 5x Gains From a $100 Bet Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has revealed what he would invest in if […]
DAR Open Network
D$0,02956-0,83%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02277-1,85%
RealLink
REAL$0,07487+0,71%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 08:30
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moon Landing, Dogecoin (DOGE) Trapped in $0.23, XRP: Most Important Event for $3

Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moon Landing, Dogecoin (DOGE) Trapped in $0.23, XRP: Most Important Event for $3

Market trying to recover, but at the same time, proper breakout unlikely to happen
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000545-1,08%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001189+0,67%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0,07316-10,16%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 08:01
බෙදාගන්න
BNB Price Target Faces $2,000 Debate, Avalanche Whale Activity Nears $19M, But BlockDAG Ships 20,000 Miners Already

BNB Price Target Faces $2,000 Debate, Avalanche Whale Activity Nears $19M, But BlockDAG Ships 20,000 Miners Already

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/bnb-2k-target-debate-avax-whale-19m-bets-blockdag-ships-20k-miners/
Binance Coin
BNB$1 008,69-1,53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011073-11,95%
Avalanche
AVAX$29,79+0,37%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 08:00
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital