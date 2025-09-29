MEXC හුවමාරුව
/
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
/
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
As NBC Debuts ‘On Brand’, Bozoma Saint John Goes Back To Her Marketing Roots With Jimmy Fallon
The post As NBC Debuts ‘On Brand’, Bozoma Saint John Goes Back To Her Marketing Roots With Jimmy Fallon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
JOHN
$0.01549
+1.44%
COM
$0.011073
-11.95%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 10:41
බෙදාගන්න
2025-2026 NBA Preview: Northwest Division
The post 2025-2026 NBA Preview: Northwest Division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 6: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives against Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on November 6, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025-2026 NBA season is less than a month away, so let’s get into some division previews. Today, it’s the Northwest Division. Denver Nuggets After staying stagnant for a few years after their 2023 title, the Denver Nuggets finally made a splash this summer, trading away Michael Porter Jr, signing high-quality bench players on the cheap, and acquiring arguably the best back-up center they’ve had during the Nikola Jokić era. The most underrated aspect of their summer is who they got back the aforementioned Porter Jr deal: Cam Johnson. The 6’8 wing big is a plug and play offensive player who can do stuff both on and off the ball, and even occasionally initiate the offense. Denver enters this season as a team that could find themselves in the Finals by June if it all clicks, but given that they need little time to acclimate – as Bruce Brown has been there before, and will get a chance to take over a large bench role – things could accelerate quickly. Minnesota Timberwolves All eyes should be on second-year man Rob Dillingham this year, which is a wild thing to say when the team has Anthony Edwards on its roster. Dillingham, though, needs to play a crucial role, and will have to make a real attempt at becoming the long-term point guard of this franchise, which sorely needs it with Mike Conley nearing…
COM
$0.011073
-11.95%
CITY
$0.9987
+4.25%
ARENA
$0.007385
-8.51%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 10:29
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin Buyers Step Back After Failed Push Beyond $115,000: Data
The post Bitcoin Buyers Step Back After Failed Push Beyond $115,000: Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
PUSH
$0.02958
+0.61%
COM
$0.011073
-11.95%
NOT
$0.001531
+0.39%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 10:15
බෙදාගන්න
Woman Pleads Guilty to $7 Billion Bitcoin Fraud Scheme in UK
The post Woman Pleads Guilty to $7 Billion Bitcoin Fraud Scheme in UK appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Zhimin Qian pleaded guilty to criminal acquiring and possessing criminal property and awaits sentencing. She defrauded 128,000 Chinese individuals, ultimately turning illegally obtained funds into Bitcoin. That Bitcoin was seized between 2018-2021 and is now valued around $7 billion. Chinese national Zhimin Qian pleaded guilty to acquiring and possessing criminal property of 61,000 Bitcoin, now valued just shy of $7 billion, in a UK court on Monday. The conviction follows a seven-year investigation into international money laundering where it was discovered that Qian, who also goes by Yadi Zhang, organized a large-scale fraudulent investment scheme that defrauded 128,000 individuals. “Today’s guilty plea marks the culmination of years of dedicated investigation by the Met’s Economic Crime teams and our partners,” Will Lyne, The Met’s head of economic and cybercrime command, said in a statement. “This is one of the largest money laundering cases in UK history and among the highest-value cryptocurrency cases globally,” he added “I am extremely proud of the team.” Qian conducted the scheme between 2014-2017, defrauding individuals and ultimately turning the illegally obtained funds into Bitcoin. In 2018, she fled China and entered the UK with false documentation and later attempted to launder the money through property purchases and with the help of a conspirator, Jian Wen. The Met was able to seize 61,000 Bitcoin between 2018 and 2021 in what it now calls the world’s largest crypto seizure. Wen was convicted of money laundering last year, and was ordered to pay more than $3 million for her role. She was sentenced to more than six years in prison. Civil proceedings for the recovered funds are now ongoing, but a UK-based legal partner recently told Decrypt it will be a “considerable challenge” for Chinese investors to demonstrate legitimate proprietary claims to the funds. “Bitcoin and…
COM
$0.011073
-11.95%
NOW
$0.00592
-4.20%
MET
$0.2291
-0.86%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 09:52
බෙදාගන්න
ICE Leads Raid on Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility
The post ICE Leads Raid on Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ICE, FBI, and others raided a Texas Bitcoin operation over document issues. 12 employees, some with expired visas, were affected. No official statements or impact on Bitcoin prices yet detected. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided Lonestar Dream Bitcoin facility in Texas, targeting ADW Tech’s ASIC repair center, removing several employees over expired visas and ID issues. The raid highlights ongoing regulatory scrutiny in U.S. Bitcoin mining, affecting operations and possibly influencing future market and regulatory dynamics in the sector. Federal Agencies Target Texas Mining Operation Over Visa Issues The joint federal agency raid focused on the Lonestar Dream mining site operated by Bitmain affiliate ADW Tech. It predominantly targeted their ASIC repair center. 12 employees, including several with expired visas, were detained. No official statements have been issued by involved agencies or the companies. Insights into the consequences point towards heightened regulatory scrutiny on crypto operations in the U.S. Employee detentions due to identification failures highlight operational pressures and potential disruptions to mining activities in Texas. “As of now, there are no verified direct quotes to provide regarding the reported raid on the Lonestar Dream Bitcoin mining facility, but updates will follow as new information emerges.” Texas’ Growing Mining Hub Faces Intensified Regulatory Scrutiny Did you know? The Lonestar Dream site’s location in Texas underscores the state’s rise as a mining hub following China’s 2021 crackdown. Regulatory scrutiny in Texas has since intensified, impacting the operational stability of local mining facilities. As of the latest update, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $114,782.02. Its market cap stands at $2.29 trillion, reflecting a market dominance of 58.19%. Over the last 24 hours, BTC has seen a trading volume of $60.87 billion, marking a change of 75.92%. Prices have risen by 8.71% over the past 90 days, indicating a resilient market…
COM
$0.011073
-11.95%
U
$0.009999
-5.56%
ID
$0.1465
+0.48%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 09:49
බෙදාගන්න
Wisconsin introduces AB471, a "Bitcoin Rights" bill
PANews reported on September 30 that according to Bitcoin Laws, on September 29, Wisconsin, USA proposed the "Bitcoin Rights" bill AB471, which intends to exempt individuals and businesses from the money transmission business license requirements for the following behaviors: accepting payments, using self-hosted wallets, running nodes, developing software, and participating in staking.
USA
$0.0000006119
-7.60%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews
2025/09/30 09:22
බෙදාගන්න
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids Texas Bitcoin mine, takes away several employees
PANews reported on September 30th that, according to Blockspace, anonymous sources stated that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a raid on the Lonestar Dream Bitcoin mining facility in Pyote, Texas, on Monday. The raid targeted an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) repair center operated by Bitmain affiliate ADW Tech. Several government officials, including agents from ICE, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), arrived at the facility. After several individuals failed to produce valid identification, law enforcement officers removed 12 to 13 employees from the facility, including several foreign nationals whose visas had expired. Pyote, and West Texas in general, is a popular destination for Bitcoin miners. In late 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) began sporadically seizing and confiscating imported ASIC mining machines at ports of entry. In some cases, CBP detained the hardware for months, charging affected companies storage fees without providing clear reasons for flagging and detaining the ASICs. CBP continued to detain certain shipments after Trump took office, only releasing the detained hardware in late Q1 and early Q2 2025.
U
$0.009999
-5.56%
PUBLIC
$0.0523
-0.94%
CLEAR
$0.02441
+56.27%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews
2025/09/30 09:15
බෙදාගන්න
‘Trillions’ Meme Coin Surges to $60 Million Market Cap on Stablecoin Network Plasma
The post ‘Trillions’ Meme Coin Surges to $60 Million Market Cap on Stablecoin Network Plasma appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Stablecoin network Plasma has meme coins now after entering “mainnet beta” last week. The Trillions token hit a $60 million market cap on Sunday, before falling sharply. It references a meme at the foundation of the Plasma thesis, predicting the total stablecoin market cap to be in the trillions of dollars. A meme coin deployed on the Plasma stablecoin network peaked at a $60 million market capitalization on Sunday. It follows Plasma hitting “mainnet beta” last week, attracting $5.5 billion in total value locked, and its XPL token soaring to a $2.3 billion market cap. The Trillions token is based on a meme at the core of the Plasma thesis, with the project referencing it as early as December 2024. However, it wasn’t until February 2025 that the meme took off both internally and externally, a Plasma representative told Decrypt before the network hit mainnet. White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks said that stablecoins could create “trillions of dollars of demand for U.S. treasuries,” due to tokens often purchasing treasuries for their reserves. Plasma simply reposted this clip in February saying “trillions,” and it went viral despite the network having a small following at the time. A meme was born. Plasma is a layer-1 network that’s optimized for stablecoin transactions, such as gasless USDT transfers. However, it is still a permissionless blockchain, meaning that anyone can build on top of it. And, with its “mainnet beta” launch being an apparent success, crypto degens have flocked to the stablecoin network to trade meme coins. And it’s not only the Trillions token that has hit a market cap in the millions: other Plasma meme coins like Bankless, dog-themed coin Luna, and a Pepe clone have also soared. It appears that most of these coins are being created on…
TRILLIONS
$0.00819
-68.53%
MEME
$0.00238
+1.01%
CAP
$0.11497
+12.07%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 09:01
බෙදාගන්න
Canadian listed company LQWD increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 14 for approximately $1.56 million, bringing its total holdings to 252.5.
PANews reported on September 30 that Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies disclosed that it purchased an additional 14 bitcoins for approximately $1.56 million, with an average purchase price of $111,307. Its total bitcoin holdings now stand at 252.5.
1
$0.003731
-29.57%
NOW
$0.00592
-4.20%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews
2025/09/30 08:51
බෙදාගන්න
Hypurr NFT Fetches $467K After Airdrop As $400K Hack Hits Hyperliquid
Swift is developing a blockchain-based ledger to enable real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments, with Ethereum ecosystem developer Consensys building the initial prototype. The solution is part [...]
NFT
$0.0000004306
-1.05%
REAL
$0.07487
+0.71%
CROSS
$0.2398
+3.34%
බෙදාගන්න
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/29 21:59
බෙදාගන්න
නැගී එන පුවත්
තවත්
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For
Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital