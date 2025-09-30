2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
South Korea Industrial Output (YoY) declined to 0.9% in August from previous 5%

The post South Korea Industrial Output (YoY) declined to 0.9% in August from previous 5% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 10:44
How The Reds Can Shock The Dodgers And The World

The post How The Reds Can Shock The Dodgers And The World appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It's already over and it hasn't even begun — at least that's the vibe we're catching. The small-market, small-budget Cincinnati Reds, who eked their way into the postseason with a mere 83 wins, will battle one of the most powerful empires in the baseball universe: the Los Angeles Dodgers. And nobody — not the experts, not the bookmakers, not even the ghost of Pete Rose — gives Cincinnati much of a chance, if any, against Los Angeles in a best-of-three National League Wild Card Series that begins Tuesday (9:08 p.m. ET, ESPN). The underdog Cincinnati Reds will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Wild Card series. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) Getty Images But could the experts and literally everyone else be wrong? Could the Reds drop the defending world champs and advance to play the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS? Well, here are three reasons how Cincy could pull off a shocker for the ages: 1. Starting with trouble The Dodgers will have to contend with two starting pitchers with ERAs below three in Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott, who will start games one and two respectively. Greene — a real-deal ace — went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 19 starts this year despite missing more than two months with a groin injury. His fastball averages 99.5 mph and his slider clocks in at almost 90 mph, leading to a 31.4% strikeout-rate that rates fifth-best in baseball. Hunter Greene will front the Reds' rotation entering the playoffs. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images) Getty Images Abbott, a 26-year-old lefty who went 10-7 with a 2.87 ERA in 29 starts, thrives at limiting hard contact and could neutralize L.A.'s scary left-handed bats, specifically Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. And if there's a game three, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 10:11
USD/CHF falls to near 0.7950, awaits updates on US government shutdown risks

The post USD/CHF falls to near 0.7950, awaits updates on US government shutdown risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF loses ground as the Greenback extends its losses due to US government shutdown risks. The US August inflation report increased the likelihood of the Fed delivering a rate cut in October. Traders expect the SNB to keep rates to stay at zero through next year amid low domestic inflation. USD/CHF extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 0.7960 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) continues to lose ground amid market caution, driven by shutdown risks of the United States (US) government. US President Donald Trump is set to meet congressional leaders on Monday to discuss government funding. The shutdown could begin on October 1 in case of no deal, which will also coincide with new tariffs on trucks, pharmaceuticals, and more. The standoff could also delay the September payrolls report and other key data, per Reuters. The US Dollar (USD) loses ground after the US August inflation report boosted the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will likely deliver another interest rate cut in October. Markets are now pricing in nearly an 88% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 65% possibility of another reduction in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 2.7% year-over-year in August, as expected. The previous reading was a 2.6% increase. Meanwhile, the core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, came in at 2.9% YoY during the same period, also matching expectations. Last week, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) held its policy rate at 0%, pausing after six cuts since March 2024. Economists largely see the easing cycle as over, expecting rates to stay at zero through next year amid low domestic inflation and risks from slowing global growth…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 10:08
Today’s Wordle #1564 Hints And Answer For Tuesday, September 30th

The post Today's Wordle #1564 Hints And Answer For Tuesday, September 30th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today's Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images We've come to the end, dearest Wordlers. The end of September. The tenth month of the year kicks off Wednesday. October, which has its root in the number 8, and was once the eighth month of the year, before July and August were added by Octavian, aka Augustus Caesar. In any case, we have a Wordle to solve. The Wordle Bot has to stick the final nail in my Competitive Wordle coffin for the month. Sigh. Looking for Monday's Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today's Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot's Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: MONTH (846 words remaining) The Hint: A large avian creature. The Clue: This Wordle has a triple letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today's Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 10:02
Gold price in Saudi Arabia: Rates on September 29

The post Gold price in Saudi Arabia: Rates on September 29 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices rose in Saudi Arabia on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 459.21 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per gram, up compared with the SAR 453.48 it cost on Friday. The price for Gold increased to SAR 5,356.35 per tola from SAR 5,289.34 per tola on friday. Unit measure Gold Price in SAR 1 Gram 459.21 10 Grams 4,592.39 Tola 5,356.35 Troy Ounce 14,283.28 FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Saudi Arabia by adapting international prices (USD/SAR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human's history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn't rely on any specific issuer or government. Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country's solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. Gold has an inverse…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:59
From Specialized Tools to Generalist Partners

The post From Specialized Tools to Generalist Partners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. By Dave Evans, CEO & Co-Founder, and Steve Ricketts, VP Business Development Robotics, Fictiv Robotics at an inflection point Adobe Stock Introduction: Robotics at an Inflection Point For decades, robotics have been defined by specialization. Take industrial arms in automotive plants: massive, precise, and tireless, but programmed for a single task. Or the pick-and-place systems in electronics factories, moving circuit boards down the line with incredible speed but little adaptability. But in 2025, we are seeing a tectonic shift. The convergence of AI foundation models, humanoid hardware, distributed supply chains, and advanced manufacturing platforms is transforming robots from specialized tools into generalist partners. This new era brings machines that can adapt, learn, and collaborate across tasks and industries.The implications are profound. We are no longer asking, "What can robots replace?" We are instead exploring, "How can robots augment, adapt, and partner with humans to solve our toughest problems?" From Narrow to Generalist Intelligence Technician examining industrial robot in a factory Westend61 – stock.adobe.com The linchpin of this shift is artificial intelligence. Historically, each robotic application required task-specific programming. A robot that could weld could not assemble. A robot trained to sort fruit could not suddenly switch to packaging. Now, thanks to breakthroughs in AI foundation models, robots can learn new skills without being reprogrammed from scratch. Nvidia's Isaac GR00T N1 foundation model launched earlier this year and marked a watershed moment. This system gives robots a kind of "general intelligence" combining reflex-like responses for real-time tasks with more deliberate, strategic planning. Companies like Boston Dynamics and Agility Robotics are already testing this model on humanoid platforms. What's striking is not just the performance, but the adaptability. These robots don't need bespoke coding for every movement; they learn patterns that can be transferred across contexts. Consider Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot. Once…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:56
GBP/USD hit a seven-week low after failing to hold above 1.3500

The post GBP/USD hit a seven-week low after failing to hold above 1.3500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD gains ground above 1.3400 as US PCE inflation data support Fed rate cut bets The GBP/USD pair edges higher to near 1.3415 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as the US August inflation report reinforced market expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will likely proceed with another interest rate cut in October. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 2.7% year-over-year in August, compared to 2.6% in the previous reading, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday. This figure was in line with analyst forecasts. The core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, came in at 2.9% YoY during the same period, also matching expectations. Read more… GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling to remain under pressure ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls The Pound Sterling (GBP) reversed early recovery gains and turned negative on the week against the US Dollar (USD), smashing GBP/USD to seven-week lows below 1.3350. A broad-based US Dollar resurgence, combined with a cautious risk tone throughout the week and disappointing UK business PMI surveys, helped Pound Sterling sellers to strengthen their control. Markets pared back their bets for aggressive US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts this year, in light of encouraging economic data and cautious Fed commentary. This shift in the sentiment surrounding the Fed easing expectations powered the USD recovery against its six major rivals. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-hit-a-seven-week-low-after-failing-to-hold-above-13500-202509290503
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:53
What Does ‘6-7’ Mean? The TikTok Meme, Explained

The post What Does '6-7' Mean? The TikTok Meme, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The '67 kid' has been transformed into a Lovecraftian entity by the internet TikTok If you have kids, you've probably heard them blurt out "6-7," with emphasis on the seven. Something like six-seven. Gen Alpha are randomly repeating the numbers and laughing at the inside joke when they appear in
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:50
Gold price in Philippines: Rates on September 29

The post Gold price in Philippines: Rates on September 29 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices rose in Philippines on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 7,103.92 Philippine Pesos (PHP) per gram, up compared with the PHP 7,023.09 it cost on Friday. The price for Gold increased to PHP 82,859.55 per tola from PHP 81,915.96 per tola on friday. Unit measure Gold Price in PHP 1 Gram 7,103.92 10 Grams 71,040.66 Tola 82,859.55 Troy Ounce 220,957.20 FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Philippines by adapting international prices (USD/PHP) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. Gold has an inverse correlation with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:47
Swift Moves in With 30+ Banks to Build 24/7 Blockchain Ledger for Global Payments

The post Swift Moves in With 30+ Banks to Build 24/7 Blockchain Ledger for Global Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swift is advancing global payments with a blockchain-based ledger backed by over 30 major banks from 16 countries, targeting real-time, secure, 24/7 cross-border transactions. Over 30 of the World’s Biggest Banks From 16 Nations Just Backed Swift’s Blockchain Push Global payments infrastructure is moving rapidly toward digital rails as major banks embrace blockchain-based settlement. Swift […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/swift-moves-in-with-30-banks-to-build-24-7-blockchain-ledger-for-global-payments/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 09:45
