MEXC හුවමාරුව
/
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
/
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Quant Unveils QuantNet to Link Banks With Tokenised Money and Digital Assets
QuantNet launches to connect banks with tokenised money and crypto, enabling seamless integration without disrupting existing systems. Quant Network has launched QuantNet, a programmable infrastructure designed to connect banks with tokenised money and digital assets. The platform aims to streamline how banks manage asset flows, payments, and settlements. QuantNet allows banks to operate in […] The post Quant Unveils QuantNet to Link Banks With Tokenised Money and Digital Assets appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LINK
$21.31
-0.83%
LIVE
$0.01508
+5.52%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/30 10:44
බෙදාගන්න
Alt.town: Some wallets have experienced unusual activity and are conducting urgent investigations and response efforts.
PANews reported on September 30th that Alt.town announced on its X platform that it detected unusual activity in some wallets around 9:00 PM Beijing time on September 29, 2025. The affected wallets were immediately blocked, and the company is working closely with external security experts to conduct an urgent investigation and response. User assets were not affected. As a precautionary measure, deposit and withdrawal services will be suspended until the wallet rotation is complete.
ALT
$0.0007422
-9.26%
TOWN
$0.001495
-36.05%
NOT
$0.001531
+0.39%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews
2025/09/30 10:44
බෙදාගන්න
WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades On September 29, 2025
The post WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades On September 29, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Usos vs. The Brons in a Tornado Tag Team Match. WWE WWE Raw advertised follow-up from Asuka turning on Iyo Sky, the Usos vs. the Brons and Bayley taking on Raquel Rodriguez. Raw’s opening match was a WWE Intercontinental Championship clash between Dominik Mysterio and challenger Rusev. WWE Raw Match Card And Results Dominik Mysterio def. Rusev | WWE Intercontinental Title Raquel Rodriguez def. Bayley LA Knight def. Kofi Kingston AJ Styles and Dragon Lee def. Los Americanos The Usos def. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed | Tornado Tag Team Match WWE Raw On Netflix Ratings And Viewership September 15, 2025 | 2.6 million global views (No. 7) September 8, 2025 | 2.6 million global views (No. 8) September 1, 2025 | 2.4 million global views (No. 8) August 25, 2025 | 2.6 million global views (No. 6) August 18, 2025 | 2.8 million global views (No. 5) WWE Raw Ticket Sales WWE Raw Venue: Lenovo Center (Raleigh, N.C.) WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: 10,632 WWE Raw Tickets Available: 321 When Does WWE Raw Start? How To Watch WWE Raw Date: Monday, September 29, 2025 WWE Raw Start Time: 4:00 00 PST (7:00 pm EST) Where to Watch/Stream WWE Raw: Netflix WWE Raw Live Results And Highlights On 9/29/25 Rhea Ripley Kicks Off WWE Raw A furious Rhea Ripley opened Raw, calling out Asuka and Kairi (the Kabuki Warriors) for attacking Iyo Sky. Instead of Asuka and Kairi, Rhea got Iyo, who looked like a lost puppy. Iyo said she still considers Asuka and Kairi family. A jealous Asuka, next to a terrified Kairi Sane, appeared on camera. Asuka said she’s willing to forgive Iyo if she apologizes like she should. “Be like Kairi. You can both still be my students.” Asuka said, for Rhea, it’s just too late. Iyo…
COM
$0.011066
-12.00%
TAG
$0.0003856
-1.22%
SKY
$0.06798
+5.16%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 10:23
බෙදාගන්න
Rises to near 1.3450, eyes nine-day EMA barrier
The post Rises to near 1.3450, eyes nine-day EMA barrier appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD may find its initial support at the monthly low at 1.3333. The 14-day RSI remains below 50, supporting the ongoing bearish bias. The primary barrier appears at the nine-day EMA of 1.3463. GBP/USD gains ground for the second consecutive session, trading around 1.3440 during the Asian hours on Monday. The short-term price momentum is weaker as the daily chart’s technical analysis shows that the pair remains below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 level, indicating a bearish bias is active. The GBP/USD pair is testing its primary support at the monthly low at 1.3333, recorded on September 3. A break below this level would strengthen the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the region around the five-month low of 1.3141, which was reached on May 12. On the upside, the GBP/USD pair may target the initial barrier at the nine-day EMA of 1.3463, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.3482. A break above the 50-day EMA would improve the short- and medium-term price momentum and support the pair to explore the region around the two-month high of 1.3726, reached on September 17, followed by the 1.3788, the highest since October 2021, which was recorded on July 1. GBP/USD: Daily Chart Pound Sterling Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.20% -0.32% -0.40% -0.10% -0.30% -0.03% -0.18% EUR 0.20% -0.13% -0.38% 0.09% -0.10% 0.16% 0.00% GBP 0.32% 0.13% -0.14% 0.23% -0.03% 0.29% 0.14% JPY 0.40% 0.38% 0.14% 0.36% 0.15% 0.26% 0.29% CAD 0.10% -0.09% -0.23% -0.36% -0.17% 0.06% -0.09% AUD 0.30% 0.10% 0.03% -0.15% 0.17%…
NEAR
$2.65
-2.03%
1
$0.003722
-29.74%
COM
$0.011066
-12.00%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 10:20
බෙදාගන්න
‘I Didn’t Think XRP Would Last’: Novogratz, Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment on XRPL, Vitalik Buterin Triggers Shiba Inu Flashback With 2 Meme Coins Dump — Crypto News Digest
The post ‘I Didn’t Think XRP Would Last’: Novogratz, Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment on XRPL, Vitalik Buterin Triggers Shiba Inu Flashback With 2 Meme Coins Dump — Crypto News Digest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mike Novogratz admits he once doubted XRP’s survival Crypto mogul Mike Novogratz claims that XRP has one of the strongest communities. Initial skepticism. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz revealed he initially believed XRP would not survive the SEC lawsuit. During a recent conversation with podcaster Kyle Chasse, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz admitted that he did not think that XRP would survive the SEC lawsuit. “XRP has one of the strongest communities there is,” Novogratz said. The Galaxy CEO has praised Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse for successfully navigating lawsuits and keeping the community intact. Shift in perspective. Novogratz highlighted that community loyalty is essential in crypto, comparing it to rare stock market cases like Tesla. Novogratz has recalled that he used to dismiss XRP due to its cultish following. However, he then came to realize that this is half of what crypto essentially is. “After 2008, people did not trust governments…We have so little trust that we are finding trust in these online crypto communities,” Novogratz noted. He has added that all cryptocurrencies that have become successful are supported by cult-like communities. This sets crypto apart from the equities market, given that individual stocks rarely have such passionate followers behind them (except for rather rare examples like Tesla). Former Ripple exec Anthony Welfare explains CBDC’s role in XRP Ledger’s evolution XRP Ledger benefited from Ripple’s CBDC trials, former adviser reveals. CBDC pilots. Ripple partnered with Bhutan and Palau in 2021 for CBDC experiments. Former Ripple executive Anthony Welfare has broken silence on the impact of CBDCs experiment for XRP Ledger’s development. From 2021 to 2024, Ripple became increasingly active in the development of central bank digital currencies. In 2021, Ripple announced its partnership with the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan and the Republic of Palau for CBDC pilots. Strategic shift in 2025.…
T
$0.01471
-1.00%
THINK
$0.00943
-5.03%
XRP
$2.8397
-2.02%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 10:09
බෙදාගන්න
A whale who shorted ETH 20 times is still holding positions, with a paper loss of $5.19 million
PANews reported on September 30th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a whale shorting ETH 20x is still holding positions, with a paper loss of $5.19 million. He holds 8,000 ETH (US$33.6 million), with an opening price of $3,547.73 and a liquidation price of $4,523.14, leaving him with over $300 of room to go before the current price. However, his margin utilization rate is only 50.32%.
ETH
$4,138.63
-1.15%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews
2025/09/30 10:08
බෙදාගන්න
MoonBull 1000x Meme Coin Presale Rockets Past $142K While Official Trump and FLOKI Ignite Market Frenzy
The post MoonBull 1000x Meme Coin Presale Rockets Past $142K While Official Trump and FLOKI Ignite Market Frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. What if a single digital coin could turn pocket change into a life-altering windfall? The world of cryptocurrency is filled with stories of wild gains, unexpected moonshots, and fortunes built overnight. Every cycle brings its heroes, and every presale sets the stage for a new legend. Official Trump has entered the spotlight by harnessing the power of political buzz, fueling debates, and driving fresh interest in politically themed tokens. FLOKI, on the other hand, is flexing its reach through global sponsorships and bold partnerships that have kept it firmly in the spotlight. Yet, the coin that is capturing the most chatter right now is MoonBull, a new project whose presale is live and progressing through stages at a record-breaking speed. Prices are already climbing, holders are multiplying, and urgency is in the air. Miss this early entry, and the window may slam shut before anyone can blink. This article will cover MoonBull, Official Trump, and FLOKI. 95% APY Staking and Smart Referrals Driving MoonBull Frenzy MoonBull is not just another meme token riding hype waves. At Stage 10 of its presale, holders unlock a staggering 95% APY staking opportunity, transforming passive income into a reality. Imagine staking directly from the MoonBull dashboard with full flexibility: rewards are calculated daily, funds can be unstaked anytime, and all it takes is a 2-month lock on earned gains. With a dedicated staking pool of 14.68 million $MOBU reserved, this mechanism ensures stability while rewarding both whales and…
MEME
$0.002383
+1.14%
TRUMP
$7.345
-1.88%
FLOKI
$0.0000806
-1.26%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 10:06
බෙදාගන්න
Solana Could Get A Turbo Boost As Firedancer Targets Block Restrictions
Solana’s performance push picked up fresh momentum this week as engineers behind Firedancer, the alternative high-performance validator client spearheaded by Jump, filed a new Solana Improvement Document (SIMD-0370) to remove the network’s block-level compute unit (CU) limit—a change they argue is now redundant after Alpenglow and would immediately translate into higher throughput and lower latency […]
GET
$0.004559
+0.28%
TURBO
$0.00349
+1.57%
BOOST
$0.11362
-3.97%
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoinist
2025/09/30 10:00
බෙදාගන්න
UK-US Taskforce Eyes Crypto Market Regulations and Passport Plan
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/uk-us-taskforce-crypto-regulation/
COM
$0.011066
-12.00%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/09/30 09:59
බෙදාගන්න
Ethereum whales return to the market: Is ETH ready for $10K?
Bitmine just bought over 252K ETH, while analysts say a correction could be the prelude to a big surge.
ETH
$4,138.63
-1.15%
READY
$0.02043
+5.80%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/09/30 09:00
බෙදාගන්න
නැගී එන පුවත්
තවත්
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For
Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital