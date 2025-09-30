2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
US SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce: SEC is willing to engage with industry participants on tokenized products

US SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce: SEC is willing to engage with industry participants on tokenized products

PANews reported on September 30th that, according to CoinDesk, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce stated on Tuesday that the regulator is willing to engage with industry participants regarding tokenized products, while also highlighting the complexity of the interaction between these tokenized assets and their traditional counterparts. Speaking at the Singapore Digital Asset Data Summit, Peirce stated, "We are open to working with those interested in tokenization, and we urge them to come and talk to us." Peirce noted that the key issue lies in understanding how different forms of the same security relate to and interact with each other, and called for a nuanced approach to tokenization regulation.
Union
U$0.009999-5.56%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000112-0.88%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.43233-2.76%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews2025/09/30 10:36
බෙදාගන්න
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong will first implement the Hong Kong dollar stablecoin, and the first batch of licenses will be approved at the beginning of the year as scheduled

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong will first implement the Hong Kong dollar stablecoin, and the first batch of licenses will be approved at the beginning of the year as scheduled

PANews reported on September 30th that, according to an exclusive interview with Caixin.com, Hong Kong Treasury Secretary Paul Hui stated that applications for compliant stablecoin licenses are proceeding according to the original framework, with the first batch of licenses expected to be issued in early 2026 as planned. Hong Kong's regulatory focus is clear: achieving a balance between innovation, integration into the real economy, and risk management. The first to be implemented will be the Hong Kong dollar stablecoin. Regarding the issuance of RMB stablecoins in Hong Kong, Xu Zhengyu said that from Hong Kong's perspective, the legal framework allows different legal currencies to be used as the underlying benchmark for stablecoins, but currencies carry sovereign will and strategic considerations. Pegs to the RMB must take into account the country's exchange rate and monetary policy, and the risks and pros and cons must be comprehensively weighed.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00921+0.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011066-12.00%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02441+56.27%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews2025/09/30 10:36
බෙදාගන්න
Qian Zhimin Guilty in £5.5 Billion Crypto Laundering Case

Qian Zhimin Guilty in £5.5 Billion Crypto Laundering Case

The post Qian Zhimin Guilty in £5.5 Billion Crypto Laundering Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Qian Zhimin pleads guilty in UK’s largest cryptocurrency seizure. Involved laundering over 60,000 BTC from fraud in China. Impacts international crypto regulation and AML enforcement. Qian Zhimin, a Chinese national, pleaded guilty in London to orchestrating a massive cryptocurrency laundering scheme involving over $7.4 billion, marking the UK’s largest-ever crypto seizure. This case underscores significant strides in international collaboration against digital financial crimes, emphasizing challenges in tracing and recovering illicit crypto assets. £5.5 Billion Seized: Global Implications and Cooperation Qian Zhimin admitted to orchestrating a significant money laundering operation involving over 60,000 Bitcoin from China across multiple jurisdictions. Over £5.5 billion in Bitcoin was seized, reflecting one of the largest single cryptocurrency confiscations globally. Her conviction highlights international cooperation, which has caused substantial impacts on the perception of cross-border crypto regulations. Authorities are implementing stricter anti-money laundering measures, crucial in safeguarding the integrity of digital financial systems. “Qian Zhimin evaded justice for five years, and the case’s cross-border nature made the investigation complex.” — Metropolitan Police Investigation Head, Metropolitan Police Bitcoin Trends Amidst Legal and Regulatory Challenges Did you know? Bitcoin’s market dominance currently stands at 58.21%, compared to the height of 73% in 2017, emphasizing evolving dynamics in the crypto space. As of September 30, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $114,593.09, with a market cap of 2.28 trillion USD, according to CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume is reported at $60.89 billion, reflecting a 68.45% increase. Current price movements show BTC up by 2.34% within 24 hours. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:24 UTC on September 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research indicates that increased international scrutiny following Qian’s case may lead to stronger global cooperation on crypto regulatory frameworks, aiming to reduce illicit activities and strengthen compliance within the digital asset sector. DISCLAIMER: The information…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011066-12.00%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,423.38+0.46%
Everscale
EVER$0.01757-1.45%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 10:34
බෙදාගන්න
Qian Zhimin was convicted in the UK for his role in a Bitcoin scam involving approximately $7.4 billion.

Qian Zhimin was convicted in the UK for his role in a Bitcoin scam involving approximately $7.4 billion.

PANews reported on September 30th that, according to the BBC, Chinese citizen Qian Zhimin played a key role in the world's largest single cryptocurrency seizure, involving over £5.5 billion (approximately $7.4 billion). She pleaded guilty at London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday to illegally obtaining and possessing cryptocurrency. The Metropolitan Police stated that Qian Zhimin defrauded over 128,000 victims in China between 2014 and 2017, storing the proceeds in Bitcoin. The guilty plea was the culmination of a seven-year investigation into a global money laundering network. The head of the investigation stated that Qian Zhimin had evaded justice for five years, and the case involved multiple jurisdictions, making the investigation complex. Qian Zhimin fled to the UK using forged documents and attempted to launder the proceeds by buying a property. She was assisted by another Chinese citizen, Jian Wen, who was sentenced last year to six years and eight months for the crimes. The UK Crown Prosecution Service stated that the case highlights the enormous scale of the criminal proceeds. The conviction was the culmination of a multi-year investigation, during which prosecutors worked to prevent the fraudsters from accessing the proceeds. Many victims have already received partial redemption through compensation programs in China. Qian Zhimin is currently in custody awaiting trial, and a sentencing date has not yet been set.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0491--%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00005743-4.44%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews2025/09/30 10:14
බෙදාගන්න
New Study Shows AI Outpaces Humans in Game Testing

New Study Shows AI Outpaces Humans in Game Testing

The post New Study Shows AI Outpaces Humans in Game Testing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A new study has unveiled Titan, an LLM agent that tests MMORPGs by reasoning and exploring game states. Titan found four previously unknown bugs and completed 95% of tasks in two commercial games. Already deployed in QA pipelines, Titan may reshape how games are tested across PC and mobile. Game studios have long treated testing as an unavoidable bottleneck—slow, repetitive, and costly. But a new study suggests that one of game development’s most human-intensive jobs may be ripe for automation. Researchers from Zhejiang University and the NetEase Fuxi AI Lab introduced Titan, an AI-powered testing agent that uses large-language-model reasoning to explore and evaluate vast online role-playing worlds. In trials across two commercial titles, Titan not only completed 95% of assigned tasks but also identified four previously unknown bugs—outperforming human testers in terms of speed, coverage, and discovery. ﻿ Testing is one of the most expensive phases of game production, consuming millions of dollars in labor and months of turnaround time. According to market research firm Dataintello, the global game testing service market alone is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2032. Titan’s results suggest that generative AI can shoulder a share of that burden, bringing automation to a discipline once thought too open-ended and unpredictable for machines. The study suggests a future in which AI agents not only mimic players but also reason like them—identifying glitches, balancing mechanics, and navigating dynamic virtual environments more efficiently than human QA teams. “We design the workflow of Titan by mirroring how expert testers operate the MMORPG testing: perceive the game state, choose meaningful actions, reflect on progress, and diagnose issues,” the researchers wrote. “At its core, a foundation model drives high-level reasoning, while supporting modules provide perception, action scaffolding, and diagnostic oracles for closed-loop interaction.” In the experiment, a perception module translated complex…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-1.60%
SQUID MEME
GAME$32.7468-9.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011066-12.00%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 10:10
බෙදාගන්න
BlockDAG’s 312K Holders Make It the King Among Top Crypto Coins to Watch

BlockDAG’s 312K Holders Make It the King Among Top Crypto Coins to Watch

The post BlockDAG’s 312K Holders Make It the King Among Top Crypto Coins to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 05:00 See why 312K holders back BlockDAG’s nearly $415M presale, outshining XRP, Solana, and Ethereum combined. Learn how to make massive ROIs in 2025 and beyond. The market keeps moving fast, and every week brings new updates that can change the game. Some tokens are struggling to hold support while others are showing strength through fresh partnerships, testnet launches, and heavy trading activity. Keeping an eye on the right projects isn’t just about staying updated—it’s about spotting the ones that can push ahead while others stall. That’s why lists like these are valuable to anyone serious about crypto. BlockDAG (BDAG), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH) have unique catalysts that set them apart right now. From billion-dollar presales to institutional ETF interest, these tokens show why being selective matters. Let’s break down what makes each of them worth watching closely. 1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Live & Nearly $415M Raised BlockDAG is turning heads with a presale that’s already pulled in nearly $415 million, selling more than 26.5 billion coins, while its current entry sits at just $0.0013. With 312,000+ holders on board, it’s far bigger than most presales we’ve seen in recent years. Adoption is clear: over 3 million users mine BDAG daily on the X1 mobile app, while another 20,000 X-Series hardware miners have shipped worldwide. The newly launched Awakening testnet shows why the excitement is justified. Network throughput has doubled to 1,400 TPS, it’s now fully EVM-compatible, and developers can build instantly using the BlockDAG IDE. Features like account abstraction make wallets more user-friendly, while built-in apps like Reflection and Lottery prove that the network isn’t waiting until mainnet to deliver real activity. For holders, the real driver is the ROI potential. When BDAG lists at $0.05, projections point to 3,746%…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011066-12.00%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.70%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 10:05
බෙදාගන්න
312K Holders Can’t Be Wrong: Why BlockDAG Is the Top Crypto Coin to Watch Today, Leaving XRP, SOL, and ETH Behind

312K Holders Can’t Be Wrong: Why BlockDAG Is the Top Crypto Coin to Watch Today, Leaving XRP, SOL, and ETH Behind

The market keeps moving fast, and every week brings new updates that can change the game. Some tokens are struggling […] The post 312K Holders Can’t Be Wrong: Why BlockDAG Is the Top Crypto Coin to Watch Today, Leaving XRP, SOL, and ETH Behind appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01471-1.00%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/09/30 10:00
බෙදාගන්න
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Could Reach $0.00003 by 2025, While MoonBull Presale Smashing $170K as the Best Upcoming Crypto

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Could Reach $0.00003 by 2025, While MoonBull Presale Smashing $170K as the Best Upcoming Crypto

The cryptocurrency market has always been a jungle of bulls, bears, and the occasional cat meme that turns into a billion-dollar movement overnight. Over the past few years, Shiba Inu has managed to leapfrog from being just another “dog coin” into one of the most recognized meme coins globally. With its playful branding, strong community, […]
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000545-1.08%
BULLS
BULLS$796.66-0.68%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000007086+0.36%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 10:00
බෙදාගන්න
SEC clears DePIN tokens as ‘fundamentally’ outside jurisdiction

SEC clears DePIN tokens as ‘fundamentally’ outside jurisdiction

The SEC backed off from DePIN tokens in a rare no-action letter, as the agency’s top brass says it’s not meant to “regulate all economic activity.” The US Securities and Exchange Commission has signalled that it won’t take enforcement action against tokens tied to blockchain-based Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN).In a no-action letter on Monday, SEC Division of Corporation Finance chief counsel Michael Seaman said he “will not recommend enforcement action” to the SEC for the planned token launch of the DePIN project DoubleZero.SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce separately added that the “economic reality of DePIN projects differs fundamentally from the capital-raising transactions Congress charged this Commission with regulating.”Read more
SuperRare
RARE$0.05024+0.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001531+0.39%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 09:32
බෙදාගන්න
Ethereum Recovery Eyes Short Squeeze as Bulls Hold on to $4.1K

Ethereum Recovery Eyes Short Squeeze as Bulls Hold on to $4.1K

Ethereum (ETH) price recovered past the $4,100 region on Sept. 29 as buyers rallied to extend the recent rebound. Though the momentum remained fragile, a push higher could shift market dynamics. ETH bulls targeted the $4,200 price level to improve their chances of restarting a rally for the token. Moreover, the buildup of short liquidations […] The post Ethereum Recovery Eyes Short Squeeze as Bulls Hold on to $4.1K appeared first on CoinChapter.
BULLS
BULLS$796.66-0.68%
Ethereum
ETH$4,138.63-1.15%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02965+0.85%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 09:23
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital