China NBS Manufacturing PMI registered at 49.8 above expectations (49.6) in September
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 11:29
Bank of Japan “Summary of Opinions” from the September meeting
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 11:23
Japan Industrial Production (YoY) declined to -1.3% in August from previous -0.4%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 10:59
Turkey moves to expand Masak’s powers to combat illicit crypto activity
The post Turkey moves to expand Masak’s powers to combat illicit crypto activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Turkey is expanding the powers of its Financial Crimes Investigation Board (Masak) to combat illicit crypto activities, including illegal gambling. Masak could gain the authority to restrict mobile and internet banking operations suspected of facilitating financial crimes connected to cryptocurrencies. Turkey is moving to strengthen its Financial Crimes Investigation Board (Masak) with expanded powers to combat illicit crypto activity, according to Bloomberg. The proposed measures target misuse of bank and crypto accounts in schemes such as illegal gambling and fraud. The proposed regulation would grant Masak authority to impose restrictions on mobile and internet banking operations suspected of facilitating financial crimes. The initiative forms part of Turkey’s 11th Judicial Reform Package, which requires parliamentary approval to take effect. Turkey has been aligning its financial crime framework with international anti-money laundering guidelines set by the Financial Action Task Force. The country recently implemented stricter compliance protocols requiring crypto exchanges to disclose transaction details and strengthen user identification requirements. The expanded enforcement measures represent Turkey’s latest effort to crack down on crypto-related fraud while bringing its regulatory framework in line with global standards for combating money laundering through digital assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/turkey-expands-masak-powers-combat-illicit-crypto-activity/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 10:31
PA Charts | A look at the major Web3 events worth watching in October
In October, the crypto industry continued to see multiple parallel developments in policies, projects, and regulation: ????????Token 2049 SG will be held in Singapore from October 1st to 2nd ????China Securities Regulatory Commission allows qualified foreign investors to participate in ETF options trading starting October 9th ????The Federal Reserve will hold a payment innovation conference on October 21st ????The US September non-farm payroll data, unemployment rate and CPI data will be released one after another, and the macroeconomic environment continues to release key signals. ???? Projects such as EIGEN, SUI, and ENA continue to unlock, coupled with market sentiment, volatility amplifies risks, so be aware Global focus events converge, lock in the core context of Web3 in October, just look at this picture!
PANews
2025/09/30 10:30
Bloomberg analysts: The probability of SOL ETF approval has risen to 100%
PANews reported on September 30th that, according to SolanaFloor, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas raised the odds of the SOL ETF's approval from 95% to 100%. He stated, "Honestly, the probability of approval is now 100%... The universal listing standard has rendered Form 19b-4 meaningless. Now, only Form S-1 remains, and the SOL ETF could be approved at any time."
PANews
2025/09/30 10:21
James Wynn has closed his long position in ASTER and opened a short position in HYPE with 10x leverage.
PANews reported on September 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, James Wynn has closed his ASTER (3x leverage) long position and opened a HYPE short position with 10x leverage on HyperLiquid.
PANews
2025/09/30 10:19
ZKVerify: VFY airdrop claim phase 1 is about to open
PANews reported on September 30th that ZkVerify, a zero-knowledge proof project incubated by Horizen Labs, announced on the X platform that the first phase of VFY airdrop applications will begin today. The zkVerify mainnet will also be launched today, at which time eligible ProofPoints contributors can begin to claim tokens.
PANews
2025/09/30 10:00
Trader @qwatio's XRP short position has been liquidated, leaving only $653,000 in his account
PANews reported on September 30th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, trader @qwatio's XRP short position (20x leverage) has been liquidated. After depositing $4.22 million into HyperLiquid, the trader's account was left with only $653,000 in just three days.
PANews
2025/09/30 09:57
New York Department of Financial Services head calls for cryptocurrency passporting with UK
PANews reported on September 30th that according to the Financial Times, Adrienne Harris, head of the New York Department of Financial Services, described the passport program under regulatory cooperation as a "very interesting" opportunity following the UK and US agreement on the "Future Markets" task force. She stated that the crypto market is "borderless," and global regulatory cooperation and unified standards are increasingly important. Earlier this month, US and UK finance officials announced the formation of the task force, chaired by officials from both finance ministries and in consultation with industry executives. The task force is due to submit a report within 180 days, but the report's focus was not detailed. When asked whether this would facilitate access for US and UK cryptocurrency companies to each other's markets, Harris said he couldn't speak for Washington on the outcome of the cooperation, but believed a passport program could be meaningful. The crypto asset industry has been lobbying officials to study this program, which would allow companies licensed in one market to operate in the other without completing the full authorization process. The executive director of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council stated that coordinated regulation could enhance investor protection, reduce compliance costs, and promote market interoperability.
PANews
2025/09/30 09:46
