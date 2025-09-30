2025-10-01 Wednesday

China RatingDog Services PMI registered at 52.9 above expectations (52.3) in September

The post China RatingDog Services PMI registered at 52.9 above expectations (52.3) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI rises to 49.8 in September, Non-Manufacturing PMI falls to 50

The post China's NBS Manufacturing PMI rises to 49.8 in September, Non-Manufacturing PMI falls to 50 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China's official Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.8 in September, following August's 49.4. The reading came in above the market consensus of 49.6 in the reported month.  The NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI fell to 50 in September versus August's 50.3 figure and missed the expectations of 50.3. Market reaction At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6585, up 0.14% on the day.  Australian Dollar FAQs One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive. China is Australia's largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and…
Bitcoin Rockets 4% Amid Massive $442 Million Whale Move

The post Bitcoin Rockets 4% Amid Massive $442 Million Whale Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin sees 140% volume surge as whales activate BTC holds above $110,000 The Bitcoin ecosystem has witnessed renewed momentum as trading activities soared dramatically over the last day.  On Monday, September 29, on-chain tracking platform Whale Alert identified a massive Bitcoin transfer involving over 3,900 BTC, according to its latest X posts. Further data revealed that the large BTC transfers were executed via unidentified wallet addresses in two separate transactions. Together, the transfers amounted to more than $442 million. Notably, these transactions have raised eyebrows across the crypto community, coming at a time when investor sentiment suddenly shifted, driving crypto asset prices sharply upward. Bitcoin sees 140% volume surge as whales activate Following the move, Bitcoin not only posted strong daily gains, rebounding above the $113,000 mark, but also recorded a massive 140% surge in trading volume over the last 24 hours. While the large transactions coincided with the market's positive momentum, it appears that rising whale activity has contributed to the asset's price recovery, though the mysterious nature of both transfers makes it difficult to confirm whether they were buy attempts or sell-offs. Historically, large and unidentified BTC transfers like these are often traced to institutional redistribution activities or moves by high-net-worth investors. With multiple significant BTC transactions spotted among firms such as BlackRock and Strategy today, it appears that whales are actively positioning ahead of what could be a major market event. BTC holds above $110,000 After days of trading deep in the red and falling below $110,000, confidence seems to be returning as Bitcoin now holds well above that level, trading at $113,856 at the time of writing. Source: CoinMarketCap With trading volume rocketing 140% and price gains reaching 4%, analysts predict Bitcoin is heading toward resistance between $113,500 and $114,000, potentially setting the stage for a strong…
Japan Large Retailer Sales increased to 3% in August from previous 2%

The post Japan Large Retailer Sales increased to 3% in August from previous 2% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence fell from previous 49.7 to 49.6 in September

The post New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence fell from previous 49.7 to 49.6 in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
Tom Lee’s BitMine Widens Ether Treasury Lead As ETH Stash Hits $11 Billion Following Latest Purchase ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Tom Lee's BitMine Widens Ether Treasury Lead As ETH Stash Hits $11 Billion Following Latest Purchase ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Tom Lee-chaired BitMine Immersion Technologies has surpassed 2.65 million ETH holdings, boosting its ETH treasury to a value of nearly $11 billion, the company announced on Monday. BitMine Boosts ETH Holdings To $10.8 Billion, With $436M Of Buying Power Remaining BitMine purchased roughly 234,846 ETH, worth $961.5 million, since its last update on Sept. 22, announcing in a Monday press release that its total crypto and cash holdings had risen to $11.6 billion. The Peter Thiel-backed company, which pivoted in May from Bitcoin mining to raising money to acquire ETH, now holds approximately $10.8 billion in the second-largest digital coin by market cap — or 2.2% of the token's entire supply. BitMine holds the largest Ethereum treasury of any publicly traded firm, and the second-largest overall crypto treasury behind Bitcoin behemoth Strategy's $72 billion BTC stockpile.  SharpLink Gaming, an ETH treasury led by Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin, takes the silver medal, with 838.74 ETH on its balance sheet. Advertisement &nbsp BitMine aims to acquire 5% of the total Ethereum supply in the long term, currently equivalent to around 6.04 million ETH. In BitMine's words, the "alchemy of 5%" would position it to benefit from Ethereum's long-term network effects. In the Monday announcement, BitMine said that it also held 192 BTC worth $21.5 million, unencumbered cash of $436 million, and a $157 million stake in crypto treasury Eightco. Lee, Fundstrat's head of research and BitMine's chairman, is the brains behind the firm's ETH stacking strategy. Lee described crypto as one of two "supercycle" investment narratives of this decade, alongside artificial intelligence. "These two powerful macro cycles will play out over decades. Since ETH's price is a discount to the future, this bodes well for the token and is the reason BitMine's primary treasury asset is ETH,"…
Libya expands digital payments; Djibouti launches e-wallet

The post Libya expands digital payments; Djibouti launches e-wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Libya expands digital payments; Djibouti launches e-wallet Amid the push for digital payments in North Africa, fintech service provider Network International has signed a strategic partnership with Libya's National Union Bank (NUB) to accelerate next-gen payments. The strategic partnership is aimed at modernizing Libya's banking landscape with advanced digital payment functionalities. According to a joint statement, the end goal of the partnership is to improve customer experience and accelerate NUB's transition to a digital-first banking institution. Network International will offer NUB with its suite of digital payment processing services, including its end-to-end prepaid card issuance. The collaboration will extend to value-added solutions for the commercial bank, ranging from digital wallet integration, recurring billing, and fraud detection services. Armed with these functionalities, NUB executives disclose that the offerings will support the bank's ambition to scale payment experiences while reducing timelines for new product offerings. Meanwhile, Network International described the partnership with NUB as a "significant milestone" in its broader quest to improve the payment landscape for Libya. The North African country, recovering from a lengthy civil war, is picking its way up toward economic transformation with the digitization of its key economic sectors at the top of its objectives. "Partnering with Network International allows us to leap forward in our digital strategy," said NUB CEO Ahmed Sultan. "With their proven expertise and cutting-edge technology, we can offer our customers faster, safer, and more convenient financial services." Already, Network International has found success with its Digital Payments as a Service platform across the Middle East and North Africa region with a string of partnerships. The fintech firm has bagged a deal as payment processing partner for MTN Group after inking a partnership with Ant International. A growing pattern in the region A bird's eye view reveals…
Pearl Morissette, aKin, Sundays Win Honors

The post Pearl Morissette, aKin, Sundays Win Honors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pearl Morissette earns promotion, aKin enters with one star, and Sundays is awarded Green Star aKin Earns Michelin Star: Chef Eric Chong Honored in 2025 Michelin A new wave of culinary recognition has arrived in Ontario as the MICHELIN Guide unveiled its 2025 restaurant selection for Toronto & Region during a ceremony held at Liberty Grand on September 23. The highlight: Pearl Morissette, located in the Niagara region, was promoted to two stars, joining the ranks of Canada's most elite dining experiences. Toronto also welcomed a new one-star restaurant with aKin by Chef Eric Chong, while Sundays in Uxbridge received the prestigious Green Star for its sustainable practices. Six additional restaurants were added to the Bib Gourmand list, bringing Toronto's total 2025 selection to 106 restaurants across 31 cuisine types. According to MICHELIN, all selections are made by anonymous inspectors who assess ingredient quality, technique, flavor harmony, chef personality, and consistency across the entire menu. Here are the newly honored Toronto & Region Michelin-starred restaurants for 2025: Two Michelin Stars Pearl Morissette (Lincoln) Located on a 42-acre estate in Niagara's wine country, Pearl Morissette blends fine dining with the rhythms of farm life. The restaurant, winery, orchard, farm, and bakery work in tandem to support chefs Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson's ever-evolving tasting menu. Their dishes—such as roasted guinea hen with chanterelles and fig or creamy hogweed ice cream sandwiches—highlight Canadian ingredients and showcase a rare harmony of refinement and spontaneity. Michelin inspectors noted: "The warm team keeps the tasting moving at a friendly clip… With great pride for Canadian ingredients and respect for the seasons, Chefs Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson make the most of their surroundings." (3953 Jordan Rd., Lincoln, ON) One Michelin Star aKin (Toronto) Chef Eric Chong's modern Asian tasting menu brings together flavors from across…
South Korea Service Sector Output fell from previous 0.2% to -0.7% in August

The post South Korea Service Sector Output fell from previous 0.2% to -0.7% in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
Kershaw, Boyd, Turang, Pagan Answered Call For NL Playoff Teams

The post Kershaw, Boyd, Turang, Pagan Answered Call For NL Playoff Teams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Clayton Kershaw puffed on a cigar as he watched his Los Angeles Dodgers' teammates take turns on a makeshift slip-and-slide on the beverage-soaked floor of visitors
