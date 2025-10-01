2025-10-01 Wednesday

How An LA Sheriff’s Deputy Abused His Badge for Crypto Crimes

How An LA Sheriff’s Deputy Abused His Badge for Crypto Crimes

The post How An LA Sheriff’s Deputy Abused His Badge for Crypto Crimes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A former LA sheriff’s deputy just pleaded guilty to several crimes, acting as an enforcer in a greater crypto corruption scheme. He abused his authority to extort victims on behalf of his employer. The incidents in question took place in 2021, but this is still an important breakthrough for crimefighters. The deputy in question could face over 20 years in prison. One Deputy’s Crypto Crimes Sponsored Sponsored Two months ago, a self-described “Crypto Godfather” made headlines with a notorious criminal ring, employing LA sheriff’s deputies to act as muscle in a crypto extortion scheme. This operation just took another blow, as one of the deputies in question pleaded guilty to corruption charges: “Michael David Coberg, 44, of Eastvale, pleaded guilty to a two-count information charging him with conspiracy to commit extortion and conspiracy against rights. According to his plea agreement, Coberg – then employed as an LASD deputy and helicopter pilot – worked on the side with Adam Iza,” the relevant US Attorney’s Office claimed in a statement. The report details a number of unsavory crypto crimes that Coberg and other LA sheriff’s deputies participated in. The “Godfather” paid him $20,000 a month for his services, planning to open another side hustle selling anabolic steroids. In the main, though, he acted as an enforcer. Abusing A Badge for Extortion In 2021, Coberg evidently took the lead in kidnapping a victim to extort $127,000 from him. Several security guards also facilitated this crime, but Coberg identified himself as an active-duty law enforcement officer to further increase his stature. He transported the victim, confiscated his passport, and threatened him with firearms over a two-day period. As this incident shows, Coberg’s status as an LA sheriff’s deputy further enabled his crypto crimes. He and another corrupt deputy conspired to have one extortion victim…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 09:23
DeAgentAI (AIA) rebounded strongly: soaring over 100% from the bottom

PANews reported on October 1st that the DeAgentAI (AIA) token has experienced a strong rebound recently. AIA's price continued to rise from its recent low of $0.24583, reaching a high of $0.513 within a short period of time, with a cumulative increase of over 100%. As of press time, the price of AIA remains around $0.49. The token's current market capitalization is $49.627 million, with a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of approximately $499 million. This strong rebound demonstrates the rapid recovery of market interest in the AI sector and the DeAgentAI project.
PANews2025/10/01 09:23
Flowdesk won the "FLOW" code on the Hyperliquid platform by bidding 779.87 HYPE

PANews reported on October 1st that according to MLM, digital asset service provider Flowdesk won the "FLOW" code in the latest Hyperliquid ticker auction with 779.87 HYPE.
PANews2025/10/01 09:23
The US SEC's plan to promote blockchain stock trading has been strongly opposed by traditional financial institutions.

PANews reported on October 1st that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is developing a plan to enable stocks to be traded on blockchain technology, similar to cryptocurrencies. This initiative, a key component of the Trump administration's pro-cryptocurrency regulatory agenda, could allow investors to purchase tokens representing shares of companies like Tesla and Nvidia on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEC staff are currently discussing the proposal with industry representatives. Companies including Coinbase (COIN.O) and Robinhood (HOOD.O) are actively pushing for expedited regulatory approval to conduct stock trading on blockchain platforms. However, the plan has faced strong opposition from traditional financial institutions, which have established profit models within the existing market structure.
PANews2025/10/01 09:15
MrBeast's address purchased 244,000 ASTER tokens in the past two hours.

PANews reported on October 1st that on-chain analyst Yu Jin reported that Mr. Beast, a major YouTuber known as the "world's top internet celebrity," purchased 244,000 ASTER tokens for 360,000 USDT in the past two hours. Over the past week, he spent a total of 1.68 million USDT on 950,000 ASTER tokens at an average price of $1.77. The current price of ASTER is lower than his average purchase price, resulting in a floating loss of $130,000. Mr. Beast's wallet address was leaked in 2021 when he claimed the purchase of CryptoPunks #939. Later investigations revealed that he had profited over $23 million from over 15 projects through investments, promotions, and insider trading.
PANews2025/10/01 09:09
Cardano Price Backtracks as US SEC Demands Crypto ETFs’ 19b-4 Withdrawal

The post Cardano Price Backtracks as US SEC Demands Crypto ETFs’ 19b-4 Withdrawal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Cardano price trades at $0.7884 after a large $54.3 million withdrawal from Coinbase. SEC directs ETF issuers, including Grayscale’s Cardano ETF, to withdraw 19b-4 filings. Cardano roadmap targets stablecoins, DeFi growth, and stronger governance. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked ETF issuers, including Grayscale Investments, to withdraw their 19b-4 applications. Notably, the request follows new Generic Listing Standards that have now replaced individual reviews. Following this, the change could speed up ETF approvals as Cardano price reacts to the news. SEC Pushes for Withdrawal of 19b-4 Applications The US SEC has told several ETF issuers to withdraw their pending 19b-4 applications. Among them is the filing for Grayscale’s Cardano ETF. The update comes after the SEC announced new Generic Listing Standards, which will take the place of the individual review process. The standards are designed to create a single framework for how exchange-traded funds are approved. This means that rather than each application being examined separately, they can now be assessed under a uniform rule. According to the update, market observers believe this could speed up the approval timeline. Cardano ETF Update | Source: Cardanians Before the update, the deadline for the ADA ETF was October 26. With the new system in place, approval could come earlier than expected. Analysts at Bloomberg have suggested approval odds as high as 100%, while prediction market Polymarket has placed the probability at 95%. The shift highlights how regulators are adjusting to the growing demand for crypto-related investment products. If Cardano secures approval under the new process, it would give the asset wider visibility in financial markets. In other words, it could boost the Cardano price in the near future. Cardano Price Reaction and Market Signals ADA price has shown a modest pullback. Cardano price traded at $0.7884,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 09:02
Top Utility-Driven Altcoin to Buy as Dogecoin Whales Dump 40 Million Tokens

As Dogecoin whales sell 40 million tokens, investors seek utility-oriented alternatives with real-world applications and high growth value. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is the most impressive. At $0.035 currently, MUTM has already reached more than $16.55 million in presale and has had more than 16,660 holders, providing higher exposure to the market.  Mutuum Finance offers a […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 09:00
Sky Quarry, a US-listed company, announced the launch of a digital asset treasury and plans to raise $100 million.

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Sky Quarry announced the launch of a digital asset treasury aimed at strengthening the company's balance sheet to drive business growth. The company also disclosed that its board of directors has approved seeking to raise US$100 million to support its digital asset financial strategy in phases, while retaining sufficient working capital for operating the business.
PANews2025/10/01 08:51
1000x Crypto: MoonBull, Cronos, Solana

The post 1000x Crypto: MoonBull, Cronos, Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 1000x crypto breakdown of MoonBull, Cronos, and Solana. Fundamental catalysts, clean mechanics, and an early access window. Explore this 1000x crypto guide. What if the next big crypto moonshot is already in lift-off while most folks are still scrolling? The hunt for the next 1000x crypto is a timing game. Spot the catalyst, track the traction, and enter before the crowd. This potential 1000x crypto watch examines three names on everyone’s radar and maps where the heat is really concentrated right now. Chasing a 1000x crypto before it takes off is part fear of missing the ride and part bragging rights. One meme line sums it up: nobody wants to sell a rocket ticket for lunch money. Cronos and Solana both carry significant updates that are covered below. Cronos just plugged into a cloud-grade data backbone for tokenization. Solana hit an ETF roadblock, with price near 208 and key levels in play. The spark today, though, is MoonBull and its live crypto presale, which continues to draw fresh eyes. Why MoonBull Leads The 1000x Crypto Case MoonBull ($MOBU) is designed for everyday traders who seek clear rules and genuine upside. The tokenomics engine routes each sell into deeper liquidity, automatic holder rewards, and a steady burn that tightens supply as volume grows. The result is simple to grasp. Thicker markets, ongoing reflections, and rising scarcity as activity picks up. It sits on Ethereum, has passed an audit, and runs with locked liquidity so the base is not guesswork. Two trust builders push MoonBull ahead. First, community voting lights up mid-presale at Stage 12. One token equals one vote, so holders shape priority moves like surprise burns, marketing pushes, and other key plays that keep momentum real. Second, the guardrails are in place. Audit passed. Liquidity locked. The essentials…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 08:50
Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Should Not Celebrate Too Early, Did Ethereum (ETH) Secure $4,200? This Is Bitcoin's (BTC) $113,000 Chance

Market ready for proper recovery, but not everybody thinks so
Coinstats2025/10/01 08:01
