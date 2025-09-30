MEXC හුවමාරුව
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
2025-10-01
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Report: Iran Caps Stablecoin Transactions as Rial Hits Record Low
Report: Iran Caps Stablecoin Transactions as Rial Hits Record Low

Iranian authorities have introduced stringent new restrictions on stablecoin usage, limiting annual purchases to $5,000 per person and total holdings to $10,000. Enforcement Details and Compliance Deadline Iranian authorities have announced sweeping new restrictions on stablecoin usage, capping annual purchases at $5,000 per person and total holdings at $10,000. The move, unveiled on Sept. 27
MOVE
$0.1027
+0.78%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 11:39
RBA expected to stand pat, leaving key interest rate at 3.6%
RBA expected to stand pat, leaving key interest rate at 3.6%

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold the interest rate at 3.60% in September. RBA Governor Michele Bullock's press conference and any tweaks to the Monetary Policy Decision Statement will be closely scrutinized. The RBA policy announcements could rock the Australian Dollar. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is on track to leave the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.6% after ending its September monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. The decision will be announced at 04:30 GMT. The Monetary Policy Decision Statement will not be accompanied by the quarterly economic forecasts, but will be followed by RBA Governor Michele Bullock's press conference at 05:30 GMT. With the rate cut pause widely expected, any tweaks to the Monetary Policy Decision Statement and any surprises offered by Governor Bullock's comments during the press conference could stir the Australian Dollar (AUD). RBA awaits quarterly CPI before the next interest rate move Testifying before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics a week ago, RBA Governor Bullock said that she is more confident that inflation will stay in the bank's target of the 2% to 3% band. "Labour market conditions have eased a little, with unemployment rising slightly, but some tightness remains," Bullock told the Australian parliament. Bullock clearly downplayed the prospects of a rate cut this week, noting that the "Board will remain attentive to data and the evolving assessment of risks to guide decisions." Therefore, the RBA is unlikely to act until the release of the quarterly Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due for release on October 29. The inflation report will help determine the central bank's rate move for the November 4 meeting. On September 24, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the monthly CPI rose 3.0% in August from a year earlier, up…
BANK
$0.06966
-1.92%
ROCK
$0.03327
+12.85%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 11:38
Many Believe The AI Bubble Will Burst, Affecting Electric Utilities
Many Believe The AI Bubble Will Burst, Affecting Electric Utilities

The data center-utility romance may be in for a period of adjustment, if history repeats itself. The writing about artificial intelligence talks increasingly about the AI bubble and speculates on how and when it will burst. If this happens, there will be consequences for the whole economy and specific consequences for electric utilities, which have responded to growth in data centers with big investments in new generation and upgraded infrastructure. Those discussing a bubble burst, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Economist, point to the enormous sums of money now chasing the dream of AI. About $4 Trillion Set To Be Spent About $1.5 trillion will be invested worldwide on AI this year, and this will rise to $4 trillion over the next several years, according to widely published calculations. The Wall Street Journal points out that while the big tech companies have invested mightily in AI infrastructure, they have been joined by many lesser companies, which are mostly debt-financed, and this increases the chances of a shakeout. It is also akin to the dot-com bubble of the 1990s, when debt-financed dreams overwhelmed financial reality. The underlying problem for AI companies is that revenues are almost nonexistent while expenditures are gargantuan. Aside from those companies with hardware in the game, like Nvidia, the others are still struggling with business plans. Few in the AI field have…
AI
$0.1169
-1.51%
BUBBLE
$0.000232
-0.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 11:35
USD/CAD remains above 1.3900 as traders adopt caution amid US government shutdown risks
USD/CAD remains above 1.3900 as traders adopt caution amid US government shutdown risks

USD/CAD stays muted as the US government is nearing a funding freeze and possible shutdown. President Trump warned of widespread federal job losses if Congress does not pass a funding bill. Statistics Canada revised July GDP growth to 0.2% and reported no change in August, helping ease concerns of an economic slowdown. USD/CAD moves little after registering losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3920 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair holds steady as traders tread cautiously amid concerns that the upcoming US jobs report may not be released this week, with the government nearing a funding freeze and possible shutdown. US President Donald Trump has warned of mass federal job cuts if Congress fails to pass a funding bill, effectively putting his own government at risk and threatening further disruptions to federal operations. Market uncertainty increases as President Trump shared plans to impose a 100% tariff on imports of branded or patented pharmaceutical products from October 1, unless a pharmaceutical company is building a manufacturing plant in the US. Trump also unveiled tariffs of 50% on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities and 25% on trucks. Statistics Canada revised July GDP growth up to 0.2% and reported flat activity in August, easing fears of an economic downturn and shifting market attention back to growth indicators. The commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) faced challenges as the crude Oil prices fell more than 3% in the previous session after Iraq's Kurdistan region restarted Oil exports after a 2.5-year suspension, boosting supplies in an already oversupplied market. According to the new deal, Baghdad, the Kurdistan Regional Government, and international oil companies, initial flows of 180,000–190,000 barrels per day will be shipped to Turkey's Ceyhan port. Canadian Dollar FAQs The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates…
1
$0.003721
-29.68%
TRUMP
$7.344
-1.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 11:26
PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1055 vs. 7.1089 previous
PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1055 vs. 7.1089 previous

On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1055 compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1089 and 7.1166 Reuters estimate. PBOC FAQs The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China's central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market. The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC's management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts. Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China's benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China's central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi. Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
PEOPLE
$0.01664
+1.58%
BANK
$0.06966
-1.92%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 11:20
Solana Speed Boost Looms As Firedancer Acts
Solana Speed Boost Looms As Firedancer Acts

Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin's financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector.
BOOST
$0.11364
-3.95%
SIGN
$0.06414
-1.73%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 11:09
United Kingdom BRC Shop Price Index (YoY) up to 1.4% in September from previous 0.9%
United Kingdom BRC Shop Price Index (YoY) up to 1.4% in September from previous 0.9%
INDEX
$1.006
-3.08%
1
$0.003721
-29.68%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 11:08
Solana Price Eyes $250 After $291M Institutional Pump
Solana Price Eyes $250 After $291M Institutional Pump

Key Insights: $291M pumped into Solana by institutions, crypto joins top digital assets attracting investments. SOL price hovered near $210 (press time), analysts watching for a move toward $250. Crypto.com and STSS have launched a $400 million treasury deal to back Solana. Solana drew $291 million in institutional inflows last week, the largest among digital assets. Notably, the strong demand came as Bitcoin and Ethereum recorded heavy outflows. Analysts tracked Solana price near $210, while a new treasury deal with Crypto.com added further support for the coin. Solana Attracts the Largest Institutional Inflows Solana recorded $291 million in inflows from institutional investors last week, the highest among digital assets. The data comes from CoinShares, which tracks weekly fund flows. Overall, digital asset investment products saw $812 million in outflows during the same period. Bitcoin and Ethereum carried most of the losses. Bitcoin faced $719 million in outflows, while Ethereum recorded $409 million. Analysts say these moves reflect weaker sentiment in the United States. Other regions, including Switzerland, Canada, and Germany, reported inflows, suggesting the pressure is not global. Year-to-date inflows across digital assets now stand at $39.6 billion. This is close to last year's full-year record of $48.6 billion. Month-to-date inflows are also strong at $4 billion. Solana's performance stands out because it is one of the few assets gaining interest despite wider losses. Ethereum's inflows in September have been weak, reaching just $86.2 million. Bitcoin short products have not gained demand. This indicates that current losses might not reflect strong bearish conviction. Solana, however, has continued to build momentum, supported by market flows and corporate activity. Lark Davis Notes Key Levels for SOL Price Action Market analyst Lark Davis highlights Solana's price action at important technical levels. He disclosed that Solana was trading close to its 50-day exponential moving…
PUMP
$0.006525
+19.65%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 11:05
Crypto ETFs Suffer Worst Streak Since Launch as Bitcoin and Ethereum Record Heavy Outflows
Crypto ETFs Suffer Worst Streak Since Launch as Bitcoin and Ethereum Record Heavy Outflows

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs experienced their worst weekly stretch since debut, as risk appetite declined and investors de-risked heading into quarter-end. Related Reading: Messaging App Bitchat Sees Unprecedented Boom Amid Madagascar Turmoil U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw approximately $902.5 million in net outflows for the week of Sept. 22–26, ending a four-week inflow streak. Ethereum […]
APP
$0.001898
+0.63%
BOOM
$0.008038
-0.14%
U
$0.00999
-5.63%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/30 11:00
Solana (SOL) News: Proposal for Bigger Blocks
Solana (SOL) News: Proposal for Bigger Blocks

In a bold shift for Solana's (SOL) scaling roadmap, Jump Crypto's Firedancer development team has submitted a proposal, known as SIMD-0370, that would remove the block-level compute unit limit. The change, which the team suggested would be implemented following the deployment of the Alpenglow upgrade, could unlock a new regime of throughput by letting block producers have bigger blocks. Under today's design, each block is bounded by a maximum allowable compute units, a safety measure and maximum workload meant to stop validators from getting overwhelmed. Currently, the limit on Solana is at 60 million compute-units. Earlier this year, another group of Solana core developers submitted a paper arguing to lift the limit to 100 million compute-units. But with the upcoming Alpenglow upgrade, some developers say that cap is no longer necessary. And if that cap is lifted, blocks would be able to fit as many transaction they can, depending on how high performing their validators are. Supporters say this flexibility could make Solana more resilient during periods of high demand, such as when new tokens launch or DeFi activity spikes. Bigger blocks would mean more transactions can get through, reducing the kinds of congestion and failed trades that frustrate users. Still, some debated that blocks today on Solana aren't full so there would be no tangible difference for end users. "We haven't had any time where demand would spike median fees or average fees significantly. So it's not even clear that burst capacity would be meaningful," wrote Anatoly Yakovenko, the founder of the Solana blockchain, on the developer proposal forum. The proposal is still in the discussion stage, and the Solana community will need to decide if the benefits outweigh the risks. If approved, it could mark a new chapter in Solana's scaling story.
SOL
$209.09
-0.40%
BLOCK
$0.04624
-13.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 10:48
