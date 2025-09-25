2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

Bitcoin Core Update Draws Attention as Nick Szabo Steps Into the Discussion

Nick Szabo joins the debate as Bitcoin Core v30 update nears, expanding OP_RETURN data limits and raising concerns over legal risks.   As Bitcoin Core’s v30 update approaches, the Bitcoin community finds itself in heated debate. The update brings major changes, including a new wallet format and expanded data capabilities.  The primary controversy surrounds the […] The post Bitcoin Core Update Draws Attention as Nick Szabo Steps Into the Discussion appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 11:15
What 20% Market Dominance Would Mean for Cardano Price

The post What 20% Market Dominance Would Mean for Cardano Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano capturing 20% market share would value ADA at approximately $21. Projection requires $754 billion market cap, a 2,620% increase from current. Target price would surpass Ethereum’s current $483.58 billion valuation. Recent analysis explores Cardano’s potential valuation if the blockchain network captures 20% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. The calculations suggest ADA could reach $21 per token under this scenario. The global cryptocurrency market currently holds a $3.77 trillion valuation after declining 0.24% over the past 24 hours. Cardano’s market capitalization stands at $27.72 billion, accounting for just 0.73% of the total market. ADA trades at $0.774 with daily trading volume reaching $562.21 million. The token maintains its position as the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization despite recent price pullbacks. Calculating the 20% market share scenario If Cardano were to capture 20% of the entire cryptocurrency market, its valuation would need to reach $754 billion. This calculation is based on the current total market size of $3.77 trillion. The projected $754 billion market cap would exceed Ethereum’s current valuation of $483.58 billion. This represents a 2,620% increase from Cardano’s present market capitalization of $27.72 billion. Token price under this scenario depends on circulating supply figures. Currently, 35.81 billion ADA tokens are in circulation out of a maximum supply of 45 billion tokens. Dividing the projected $754 billion market cap by the current circulating supply of 35.81 billion tokens yields a price of approximately $21 per ADA. This calculation assumes the circulating supply remains at current levels. Historical price projections align with analysis Crypto trading platform Changelly previously forecast that ADA might achieve the $21 milestone by March 2033. This longer-term projection aligns with the 20% market share scenario outlined in current analysis. Critics argue that more conservative targets would be realistic given current market conditions. Cardano would need…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 11:13
Hong Kong-listed company Daren International is exploring the possibility of acquiring up to 100 Bitcoins.

PANews reported on September 30 that according to Zhitong Finance, Daren International (01957.HK) issued an announcement that the company is currently exploring the possibility of using the group's internal resources to acquire up to 100 bitcoins through the public market cryptocurrency exchange platform.
PANews2025/09/30 11:09
Poland’s Crypto-Asset Market Bill Awaits Senate’s Decision

The post Poland’s Crypto-Asset Market Bill Awaits Senate’s Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Crypto-Asset Market Act requires crypto asset service providers to secure a license in Poland. The bill enforces strict compliance standards, with potential penalties for non-compliance. Bitcoin remains resilient, showing a significant rise despite market fluctuations. Poland’s lower house passed the Crypto-Asset Market Act, with stringent licensing requirements and penalties for crypto providers, now awaiting Senate review. This legislation may stifle Poland’s blockchain growth, causing concern among industry leaders and political figures over its impact on innovation. Experts Predict Challenges for Poland’s Blockchain Sector Poland’s lower house, the Sejm, passed the Crypto-Asset Market Act, which now proceeds to the Senate. The bill enforces strict regulations for CASPs, demanding licenses and detailed compliance documentation. The passing vote was 230 in favor versus 196 against, facing criticisms for being overly restrictive. If enacted, organizations have six months to comply before facing fines and imprisonment risks. Critics highlight potential adverse impacts on Poland’s blockchain growth, fearing a chilling effect on innovation. Market Data and Impact Did you know? The Crypto-Asset Market Act’s passage is reminiscent of MiCA’s stringent EU regulations but is noted for its more severe penalties, marking Poland’s most substantial step toward crypto regulatory alignment. Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market cap of $2.28 trillion and a current price of $114,570.54, as of September 30, 2025. Despite fluctuating, BTC showed a notable 8.20% rise over 90 days according to CoinMarketCap. Currently, its trading volume witnessed a 68.71% change in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:54 UTC on September 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research team suggests that the act might lead to reduced cryptocurrency service offerings in Poland and potentially raise operational costs for CASPs. Regulatory compliance costs and market uncertainty could shift investments away from Poland, impacting future tech innovations and economic growth.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 11:01
Stablecoin Rewards Under Fire With Coinbase Accusing Banks of Bailout Play

The post Stablecoin Rewards Under Fire With Coinbase Accusing Banks of Bailout Play appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is pushing back hard as major banks aim to strip stablecoin holders of rewards, spotlighting rising crypto adoption, surging yields, and a bruised traditional finance sector. Coinbase Slams Banks Over Stablecoin Rewards Battle Tensions between traditional finance and digital asset firms are escalating as policy debates over stablecoin rewards heat up. Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/stablecoin-rewards-under-fire-with-coinbase-accusing-banks-of-bailout-play/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 11:00
Top Crypto Regulator Adrienne Harris Exits Key Financial Post After Four Years

Adrienne Harris will step down as superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, ending a four-year tenure that placed her at the center of Wall Street oversight and US crypto regulation. Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that Harris will be succeeded by Kaitlin Asrow, who becomes acting superintendent on Oct. 18. Asrow has spent the past four years leading licensing and supervision of digital asset companies as executive deputy superintendent of research and innovation at the agency. During her time at the regulator, Asrow helped build one of the largest digital asset supervisory teams in the world. She previously worked at the Federal Reserve and the Center for Financial Services Innovation, now called the Financial Health Network. Harris Took Charge Of NYDFS In 2021 Amid Crypto Growth The NYDFS, established in 2011, oversees a wide range of entities including global banks, insurers, mortgage lenders, money transmitters and crypto companies operating under New York’s BitLicense framework. Its reach covers giants such as JPMorgan Chase, Barclays and Deutsche Bank, as well as digital asset providers including Coinbase, Circle and Paxos. Harris took over as superintendent in 2021 and quickly became one of the most prominent crypto regulators. She expanded the department’s virtual currency unit from three staff to more than 60 specialists, building what is considered the world’s largest crypto supervisory division. NYDFS Issued First US Standards For Dollar-Backed Stablecoins Her approach combined consumer protection with clear guidance for companies. Under her leadership, the NYDFS issued eight regulatory guidelines. These included the first US standards for dollar-backed stablecoins. They also covered rules for handling customer assets during crypto insolvencies and practices for using blockchain analytics to combat financial crime. In addition, Harris worked to update the BitLicense regime, first introduced in 2015. She refined policies on coin listings and delistings. She also clarified the rules for “greenlisted” tokens. Further, she extended the framework to stablecoins issued on blockchains such as Ethereum and Solana. These changes went on to influence federal proposals and international debates on digital asset regulation. Supporters say her leadership positioned New York as a global benchmark in regulating digital assets. Critics, however, pointed to the burden of compliance for startups, which often view New York as one of the toughest markets to enter. Global Coordination On Market Structure Adds To Regulatory Demands Harris’ exit comes at a time of mounting pressure on financial regulators. They must balance innovation with systemic safeguards. Moreover, the rise of stablecoins, debates over central bank digital currencies and global talks on market structure all highlight the importance of state-level leadership in shaping US policy. Meanwhile, Asrow’s appointment signals continuity, especially in digital assets. Her experience in building supervisory capacity for crypto firms will be crucial. In addition, she is expected to guide the agency through its next stage as the industry faces both rapid growth and growing scrutiny
CryptoNews2025/09/30 10:59
Wisconsin bill to exempt crypto businesses from money licenses

A new bill in Wisconsin could exempt local crypto users and businesses from money transmitter licenses, boosting mining, staking, and blockchain development. Wisconsin lawmakers have introduced a bill on Monday that, if enacted, would exempt individuals and businesses in the state from requiring money transmitter licenses to participate in mining, staking and exchanging digital assets.According to a document from the Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau, the bill seeks to clearly define exemptions from requiring a licence from the Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) for money transmission-related activities. Under the proposed exemptions of Wisconsin Assembly Bill 471, individuals or businesses would not need DFI licences for crypto mining, staking and developing blockchain software. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/30 10:29
Explained: Wolfspeed stock soars 1,700% but investors didn’t make any real money

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) has non-savvy investors scratching their heads this morning as its share price soared from $1.21 at market close on Friday to well over $20 at the start of this week.That translates to a little under 2,000% gain in a single day – which doesn’t quite make sense given a “short squeeze” is reportedly not what’s driving WOLF stock higher.Much of this so-called rally instead is related to a new share float – raising questions about who actually benefits, and how much, from this seemingly explosive move in Wolfspeed shares.Did Wolfspeed stock investors just made 17x profit?Not exactly. While the massive surge in WOLF’s share price suggests over 1,700% rally, the reality of this surge is more nuanced for legacy shareholders.Technically, what we’re seeing on Wolfspeed’s price chart this week is not a “rally” per se – but a repricing only. As part of the semiconductor firm’s recent emergence from bankruptcy, all of its previously held common shares were voided.Investors are now entitled to a fractional allocation in the new float – roughly 0.008352 shares of the new stock for each old share held.That means someone who owned 1,000 shares pre-bankruptcy would receive just over eight shares of the new listing. Additional shares may be distributed if regulatory milestones are met – but for now, the windfall is rather limited.A company spokesperson called the situation “complicated,” and clarity on actual payouts remains elusive.Why else have WOLF shares been in spotlight in September?Wolfspeed stock remained in focus this month primarily because it’s been on major development after another for the manufacturer of wide-bandgap semiconductors.First, it was the restructuring aimed at lowering the company’s debt by as much as 70%. Following emergence from bankruptcy, WOLF plans on reincorporating in Delaware as well – which is often seen as governance-friendly.On Monday, the NYS-listed firm also named five new board members, signalling a strategic reset. Meanwhile, the reduced flat, now at 25.84 million shares compared to 156 million previously adds scarcity value as well.For speculative investors, WOLF shares are means of betting on more efficient and heat-resistant silicon carbide technology that’s ideal for electric vehicles (EVs) and solar applications.Should you invest in Wolfspeed today?While Wolfspeed’s stock chart tells a story of explosive gains – the underlying fundamentals are still in flux, with sinking revenue and persistent losses.The Durham-headquartered company’s pivot from LED roots to high-voltage chip manufacturing sure is bold, but not without risk. Former CEO Gregg Low’s departure last year marked a turning point, and bankruptcy wiped out most shareholder value as well.More importantly, WOLF stock no longer receives broad coverage from Wall Street firms, which is another major red flag for seasoned investors. Even ones that cover Wolfspeed shares rate it at “underweight” currently.For now, Wolfspeed share price rally is a potent mix of a new float, restructuring, speculation, and the promise of a second chance – but none of it makes it a sound long-term investment in 2025.The post Explained: Wolfspeed stock soars 1,700% but investors didn't make any real money appeared first on Invezz
Coinstats2025/09/30 09:34
Pro-crypto regulator Adrienne Harris resigns, will leave New York’s Department of Financial Services in October

Adrienne Harris is stepping down. After four years leading New York’s Department of Financial Services, the most powerful crypto regulator in the United States is leaving office this October. Her exit, confirmed Monday by Governor Kathy Hochul, brings an end to a tenure defined by crypto enforcement, consumer protection policies, and major restructuring of a […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 06:45
SEC Approves Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF to Hold XRP

The U.S. SEC has approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto US ETF to hold XRP alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum.  Nate Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, drew attention to the development in a post on X today. His remarks came shortly after the SEC approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF to support more […] The post SEC Approves Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF to Hold XRP first appeared on The Crypto Basic.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 14:56
නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense