The Base mainnet will undergo the Optimism Superchain U16A upgrade on October 8th
PANews reported on September 30th that Base Build announced on the X platform that the Base mainnet will undergo an Optimism Hyperchain U16A upgrade from 1:00 AM to 3:00 AM Beijing Time on October 8th. This will temporarily disable pending withdrawals from the Base mainnet to Ethereum L1. Deposits and on-chain activities will continue as normal. Users must ensure all pending withdrawals are completed before 1:00 AM on October 8th.
PANews
2025/09/30 11:37
UXLINK: On-chain migration portal will open on October 1st
PANews reported on September 30 that according to official news, UXLINK announced that the on-chain migration portal will be opened at 9:00 am Beijing time on October 1.
PANews
2025/09/30 11:27
Security company: Potential suspicious activity related to Milady Strategy detected, please remain vigilant
PANews reported on September 30th that SlowMist has detected potentially suspicious activity related to Milady Strategy, rooted in the same security vulnerability discovered by TokenWorks. Please remain vigilant.
PANews
2025/09/30 11:20
Anthropic releases Claude 4.5 AI model, excelling at financial and scientific tasks
PANews reported on September 30 that according to Jinshi, Anthropic released the Claude 4.5 AI model on Monday, saying that this latest version is capable of longer continuous coding and performs better in financial and scientific tasks. The move marks that the company is increasing its layout in the field of enterprise AI. The AI startup backed by Alphabet and Amazon is racing with its competitors to build models that can reliably operate software and complete multi-step tasks, which is critical for AI agents (which can perform tasks on behalf of humans). Mike Krieger, the company's chief product officer, said that in internal testing, the Sonnet 4.5 model created a web application from scratch, and one customer asked the AI chatbot to code autonomously for 30 hours, which was a significant improvement over the 7-hour coding task that Claude Opus 4 had previously completed for another customer.
PANews
2025/09/30 11:11
Applied DNA Sciences plans to raise up to $58 million in a private placement to launch its BNB financial strategy.
PANews reported on September 30 that according to Businesswire, biotechnology company Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) announced that it has received a private equity investment in publicly traded (PIPE) subscription commitment of up to US$58 million led by institutional investors to launch a BNB-based digital asset financial strategy. The company has secured commitments totaling $27 million through the PIPE, comprised of cash, stablecoins, and OBNB trust units. Future warrants are available to raise up to $31 million in additional investment proceeds, bringing the total raised to a maximum of $58 million. The PIPE transaction is expected to close on or around October 1, 2025. To support its BNB reserve strategy, the company has signed a five-year Strategic Digital Asset Services Agreement with Cypress LLC, which provides discretionary asset management services.
PANews
2025/09/30 11:02
Solana Gets Explosive $400 Million Treasury Backing from STSS and Crypto.com
Crypto.com has joined forces with Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) to propel the growth of Solana’s ecosystem through a treasury partnership that introduces institutional-grade solutions to the table. Being the focus, STSS’s increasing involvement in digital treasury management has a strong bias regarding integrating Solana’s networks. Expanding Treasury Strategy with Solana STSS has already invested significantly […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/30 11:00
Japanese listed company Merchant Bankers disclosed that it would purchase approximately $2.02 million worth of Bitcoin
PANews reported on September 30th that Merchant Bankers, a Japanese listed company, announced that it would purchase 300 million yen (approximately $2.02 million) worth of Bitcoin, according to a board resolution today. The company also decided to partner with FINX JCrypto Inc., operator of the cryptocurrency exchange "Coin Estate," to launch a Bitcoin-based real estate transaction settlement service.
PANews
2025/09/30 10:59
Bill AB471 Seeks Crypto Money Transmitter License Exemptions — What You Need to Know
Wisconsin is taking a proactive step toward fostering innovation in the cryptocurrency space by proposing legislation designed to clarify regulatory ambiguities. The bill aims to exempt individuals and businesses from licensing requirements related to digital asset activities such as mining, staking, and blockchain development, potentially paving the way for more decentralized and accessible crypto operations [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/30 10:56
SEC halts trading of QMMM stock after shares skyrocketed 2000%
The US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it has temporarily halted trading of Nasdaq-listed QMMM Holdings (QMMM) until October 10 over an alleged manipulation of its stock price.
Fxstreet
2025/09/30 08:02
Shiba Inu Hack Update: Bridge Down and Recovery Unclear
The team behind the Shiba Inu ecosystem has released a detailed update following the recent hack of the Shibarium Bridge. As previously reported, hackers gained unauthorized access to the Shibarium Bridge validator and drained multiple cryptocurrency assets, including SHIB and ETH, totaling over $4 million. The team swiftly moved to suspend the bridge to protect […] The post Shiba Inu Hack Update: Bridge Down and Recovery Unclear first appeared on The Crypto Basic.
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/22 22:00
