Anthropic releases Claude 4.5 AI model, excelling at financial and scientific tasks

PANews reported on September 30 that according to Jinshi, Anthropic released the Claude 4.5 AI model on Monday, saying that this latest version is capable of longer continuous coding and performs better in financial and scientific tasks. The move marks that the company is increasing its layout in the field of enterprise AI. The AI startup backed by Alphabet and Amazon is racing with its competitors to build models that can reliably operate software and complete multi-step tasks, which is critical for AI agents (which can perform tasks on behalf of humans). Mike Krieger, the company's chief product officer, said that in internal testing, the Sonnet 4.5 model created a web application from scratch, and one customer asked the AI chatbot to code autonomously for 30 hours, which was a significant improvement over the 7-hour coding task that Claude Opus 4 had previously completed for another customer.