2025-10-01
BlackRock’s IBIT Takes No. 1 Spot From Deribit In Bitcoin Options
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has overtaken Deribit as the leading venue for Bitcoin options, a milestone that reflects Wall Street’s growing role in crypto markets. Open interest in options linked to IBIT stood at nearly $38b after Friday’s expiry, compared with $32b on Deribit, according to Bloomberg. The shift comes less than a year after IBIT options launched in Nov. 2024. Deribit, founded in 2016 and long the dominant offshore hub, had until now controlled the market. This development marks a structural change in the way traders access Bitcoin. Previously, offshore leverage-focused exchanges dominated, but now liquidity is increasingly flowing toward regulated products at the heart of US financial markets. ETF Liquidity Cycle Accelerates As Institutional Demand Deepens Market Participation IBIT has become the world’s largest Bitcoin exchange-traded fund with more than $87b in assets under management. Its rapid expansion has created a reinforcing cycle. Rising liquidity draws institutional flows, which in turn fuels deeper market participation. Deribit remains popular among crypto-native traders. The platform was acquired by Coinbase in August for about $2.9b, reflecting its continued value. Still, the loss of its leadership in options signals how quickly traditional finance has seized ground in Bitcoin markets. Launched by BlackRock in Jan. 2024, IBIT was designed to give investors direct Bitcoin exposure without the hurdles of custody or wallets. Coinbase Prime manages custody for the ETF, with reporting structures tailored for mainstream investors. IBIT $70B Milestone Shows Unprecedented Investor Demand The fund’s cost structure has also played a role. With a 0.25% expense ratio, temporarily lowered to 0.12% for early inflows, IBIT quickly became the fastest-growing ETF in history. It reached $70b in assets in just 341 trading days. Market analysts say this growth has reshaped the ecosystem. Offshore venues still attract speculative activity, but regulated products now anchor the bulk of institutional interest. The split could create two parallel systems, one rooted in traditional finance and another in decentralized trading. The rise of IBIT’s options market has added another layer to its influence. For treasurers and asset managers, the ability to hedge exposure through a regulated venue is proving a powerful draw. By comparison, Deribit’s dominance had been built on high-risk leverage and global traders seeking less oversight. Its appeal remains strong, but its grip is weakening as more capital gravitates toward US-listed structures
CryptoNews
2025/09/30 12:40
Reform To Preclude Government Shutdowns Would Come In Handy Right Now
The post Reform To Preclude Government Shutdowns Would Come In Handy Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks during a town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin earlier this year. Johnson has introduced legislation that would prevent government shutdowns through an automatic continuing resolution (Photo by ROBIN LEGRAND/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The looming September 30 federal government shutdown deadline is prompting some on Capitol Hill to once again point out pending reforms that, if enacted, would forever end the prospect of a federal government shutdown. “In 2019 I supported a bill that would have done away with government shutdowns forever,” Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) wrote in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal last week on September 21. Though Senator Johnson’s 2019 reform passed out of committee, it never received a floor vote. Johnson is now touting the revised, simplified version of his bill, the Eliminate Shutdowns Act, which he says “could end the drama and uncertainty of Congress’s budgetary dysfunction.” In his recent op-ed, Senator Johnson writes that his reworked proposal “simply provides for automatic two-week rolling continuing resolutions for any department for which an appropriation bill or longer-term continuing resolution hasn’t been passed,” adding that this change “would keep spending flat by prorating the previous year’s spending level.” More Than A Dozen States Have An Automatic Continuing Resolution An automatic continuing resolution mechanism would be new to federal lawmakers, but it’s something with which state officials are familiar. In fact, more than a dozen states have some version of an automatic continuing resolution on the books. North Carolina became one of the most recent states to adopt an automatic continuing resolution, when lawmakers did so as part of the state budget enacted nine years ago. The purpose of adopting the automatic continuing resolution as a stopgap mechanism, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger (R) explained, was…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 12:38
XRP Price: Analyst Predicts $30 Surge With ETF Approval
The crypto market has been buzzing with anticipation, with many analysts expecting that approvals from the U.S. Securities and Exchange […] The post XRP Price: Analyst Predicts $30 Surge With ETF Approval appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/30 12:30
SEC Tells Issuers to Pull 19b-4s; ETFs Could Be Approved ‘Absurdly Fast’
The post SEC Tells Issuers to Pull 19b-4s; ETFs Could Be Approved ‘Absurdly Fast’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings, paving the way for a faster approval process after new rules removed a key regulatory hurdle, a person familiar with the matter told CoinDesk. Earlier this month, the SEC signed off on generic listing standards, which allow exchanges to list commodity-based exchange-traded products (ETPs), including those tied to cryptocurrencies, without requiring a separate review for each one. These changes are expected to lower the regulatory hurdles for launching spot crypto ETFs. Historically, issuers had to work with exchanges to submit 19b-4 filings — formal requests to amend exchange rules — before an ETF could be listed. But under the updated framework, that step is no longer required for certain products. Issuers now only need to file an S-1, the document that details an ETF’s structure and strategy, to receive the SEC’s green light. “The SEC can move absurdly fast if they really want to — as we’ve seen in the past. Meaning that we could see approvals in a matter of days. But there’s no guarantee of that,” said Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart. “They still haven’t greenlit Bitwise’s BITW to convert into an ETF which I’m guessing has to do with the first to file aspect that the SEC typically follows for the rest of the ETF industry. So perhaps they’ll will allow these things to launch in sorts of rolling waves or it could be a shotgun start by underlying asset.” Over the past several months, asset managers have filed a growing list of spot crypto ETF proposals covering coins like SOL$211.36, LTC$106.51 and DOGE$0.2333. These proposals included both 19b-4 and S-1 filings, reflecting the two-part process required under the old rules. Removing the need for 19b-4 forms…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 12:09
SEC Chairman Marks Crypto as ‘Top Priority’, Big XRP News Ahead?
The post SEC Chairman Marks Crypto as ‘Top Priority’, Big XRP News Ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What’s coming for XRP? Is $10 XRP realistic? On Monday, September 29, Paul Atkins, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), publicly named crypto as a top priority for the agency during a brief interview with renowned American journalist Eleanor Terrett. Paul’s statement has sparked fresh excitement across the crypto community as it aligns with growing speculation that the broader crypto market, with XRP at the center of attention, may be gearing up for major developments in the coming month. What’s coming for XRP? Atkins’ remarks came just hours after Eleanor Terrett broke the news that the SEC had asked issuers of XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin ETFs to withdraw their pending 19b-4 filings. While some commentators initially viewed the move as a setback for the crypto community, Terrett clarified that the opposite is true — the request is meant to speed up the approval process for these ETFs. The withdrawal requests are consistent with the SEC’s recent approval of generic listing standards for all crypto ETFs. These new standards eliminate the need for issuers to submit individual 19b-4 forms. Instead, only an S-1 filing will be required, streamlining the process and paving the way for faster approvals. With more than a dozen investment funds already filing for an XRP ETF and deadlines starting this week, the XRP community is increasingly optimistic that the altcoin could see a major breakout as early as October. Is $10 XRP realistic? Although XRP has struggled repeatedly to break through the $3.60 resistance level, market watchers remain confident that October could be the month when the token finally clears that barrier. Source: CoinMarketCap With the first XRP ETF expected to launch in October, community sentiment has shifted toward the possibility that XRP may soon reach price levels once thought “unrealistic.” Industry experts predict…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 12:06
Shiba Inu Struggles, SUI Faces Risks, While BlockDAG NFT Explorer Goes Viral
The post Shiba Inu Struggles, SUI Faces Risks, While BlockDAG NFT Explorer Goes Viral appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 07:00 Discover SHIB’s weak forecast, read SUI Crypto Updates on unlock risks, and see why BlockDAG’s NFT Explorer with video and GIF support is redefining utility today. Shiba Inu often sparks excitement, but even the latest Shiba Inu (SHIB) price forecast shows how limited meme-driven momentum can be when there’s little fresh utility backing it. On the other side, traders looking at SUI (SUI) crypto updates are finding a network with activity, yet questions remain about whether it can scale beyond its current support zones. So the question is simple: why settle for partial answers when a project is already showing full delivery? That’s where BlockDAG (BDAG) comes in with its nearly $415 million presale. Its Awakening testnet didn’t just add speed; it rolled out a full NFT Explorer that supports images, videos, GIFs, and detailed transfer tracking. For creators and marketplaces, these are the kind of tools you usually wait for after launch. No wonder many are calling BlockDAG the top-performing crypto to watch, because the proof is already live. BlockDAG Awakening Shows Real Utility for NFT Creators BlockDAG’s Awakening testnet has put the spotlight on creators by rolling out an NFT Explorer that already feels like a finished product. Unlike basic explorers that only track tokens and hashes, this system supports images, videos, and even GIFs, while also offering full transfer tracking. For artists and marketplaces, this means proof of ownership, detailed histories, and a smooth experience that most live chains still struggle to provide. It’s one reason many now see it as one of the top crypto coins for 2025. The explorer doesn’t stand alone. BlockDAG also introduced WalletConnect integration, CSV export options, and advanced filters, making it easy for both developers and everyday users to navigate. Pair that with a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 12:05
SEC Meets with NYSE and ICE to Discuss Crypto Regulation
PANews reported on September 30 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's cryptocurrency working group met with the New York Stock Exchange and Intercontinental Exchange to discuss cryptocurrency regulation, including cryptocurrency derivatives and tokenized stock trading.
PANews
2025/09/30 12:02
How to Play Spin & Go Poker Tournaments
The post How to Play Spin & Go Poker Tournaments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rapidly evolving poker world is dominated by numerous tournament formats, with Spin & Go being one of the most popular among them. What makes this online poker format more appealing to both casual and serious grinders is the way it balances skill, speed, and the potential for astronomical wins. With games typically lasting for just a few minutes, Spin & Go poker has the power to turn small buy-ins into massive payouts. In this article, we dive into the basic fundamentals of this online poker format to help players understand how it works and things to consider before joining the table. What is Spin & Go Poker? Spin & Go poker has become one of the most recognizable formats in online poker rooms, appealing to both casual players and seasoned grinders. The game is a three-handed hyper-turbo Sit & Go format in which the prize pool is determined randomly before the first card is dealt. A digital spinner reveals a multiplier on the buy-in, often ranging from a modest double to jackpot-sized prizes. The format thrives on speed, with starting stacks usually set at 500 chips and blind levels climbing every minute or two. This condensed structure forces quick decisions and rewards aggression, while significantly increasing variance compared to standard tournaments. Many platforms design these games to finish within 10 minutes, making them ideal for those craving short, action-packed sessions. Because of their structure, Spin & Go tournaments demand different strategies than traditional multi-table tournaments. Shallow stacks limit post-flop maneuvering, while fast-rising blinds discourage passive play. Players who adjust to these conditions are better positioned to succeed in what is essentially a poker sprint. Tips for Playing Spin & Go Poker For players eager to take on this dynamic format, a few targeted strategies can help manage variance while…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 11:58
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $522 million yesterday, with only BlackRock IBIT experiencing a net outflow
PANews reported on September 30 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 29, Eastern Time) was US$522 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$299 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.222 billion. The second is the ETF ARKB of Ark Invest and 21Shares, with a single-day net inflow of US$62.1817 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of ARKB has reached US$2.166 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net outflow of US$46.6416 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$60.772 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$150.408 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.61%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.337 billion.
PANews
2025/09/30 11:57
The SEC approved DoubleZero’s 2Z token and said it is not a security
The SEC approved DoubleZero’s 2Z token and said it is not a security.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 10:00
