2025-10-01 Wednesday

Crypto News Today: SEC Kills 19b-4 Filings; What It Means for XRP, ADA, SOL, LTC, and DOGE

The post Crypto News Today: SEC Kills 19b-4 Filings; What It Means for XRP, ADA, SOL, LTC, and DOGE appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked issuers of proposed ETFs tied to XRP, Litecoin, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. This request follows the approval of new “generic listing standards” that remove the need for individual 19b-4 forms. Instead, the streamlined framework allows exchanges to list crypto ETFs under …
CoinPedia2025/09/30 12:37
UK shop prices rose 1.4% in September, the fastest increase in 19 months

UK shop prices rose 1.4% in September, the fastest increase in 19 months.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 12:29
Solana Expands Its Grip on RWA With $13.5B in Tokenized Assets

Solana dominates the RWA market with $13.5B tokenized assets, driven by stablecoins and institutional adoption on its fast network.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/30 12:05
SHIB Struggles for Growth, SUI Faces Unlock Risks, While BlockDAG’s Nearly $415M Presale & NFT Tools Outperform Live Chains

Shiba Inu often sparks excitement, but even the latest Shiba Inu (SHIB) price forecast shows how limited meme-driven momentum can […] The post SHIB Struggles for Growth, SUI Faces Unlock Risks, While BlockDAG’s Nearly $415M Presale & NFT Tools Outperform Live Chains appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 12:00
Last week, SunPerp's transaction volume on the Tron network was approximately $444 million, a month-on-month increase of 27.24%.

PANews reported on September 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SunPerp's transaction volume on the Tron network reached US$444.38 million last week, a weekly increase of 27.24%.
PANews2025/09/30 11:59
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $547 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after five consecutive days of net outflows.

PANews reported on September 30 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs yesterday (September 29, Eastern Time) was US$547 million. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$202 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.714 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$154 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.312 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.544 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.4%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.672 billion.
PANews2025/09/30 11:59
Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty Says ‘Washington Must Finish the Job on Crypto Clarity’

Washington has a narrow window to deliver clear U.S. crypto rules, Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty argues, urging lawmakers to “finish the job on crypto clarity.”In an op-ed published Monday on RealClearMarkets, Alderoty said the Securities and Exchange Commission has for the first time listed crypto clarity among its top priorities — signaling that “the time has come” for predictable oversight. He framed the issue as mainstream, not niche, pointing to consumer adoption and polling that shows broad support for stronger guardrails.Alderoty cited several data points to make the case. A National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA) survey with Harris Poll found roughly one in five U.S. adults owns crypto. Pew Research reported that a majority of Americans lack confidence that current ways to invest, trade or use crypto are reliable and safe. And a YouGov poll showed more Americans favor tighter crypto regulation than looser rules. He also referenced Chainalysis estimates that Americans transacted more than $1 trillion in digital assets in 2024, spanning uses from payments to savings.“The absence of clear, consistent rules doesn’t make crypto go away,” Alderoty wrote, warning it pushes activity to jurisdictions moving faster. He argued that clarity would both protect consumers and give responsible firms certainty to build in the U.S.Alderoty is also president of the National Cryptocurrency Association, a crypto education nonprofit launched on March 5 with a $50 million grant from Ripple. The NCA says it aims to boost literacy and safe adoption through explainers and user stories, and its polling finds most current users want to learn more about the technology.With Congress weighing market-structure legislation after this summer’s stablecoin law, Alderoty cast the fall session as a pivotal moment. “The opportunity is in front of us. The mandate is already there,” he wrote, adding that lawmakers can “prove to Americans that Washington can, in fact, deliver clarity where it’s needed most.”He concluded that finishing the rules would keep innovation onshore and ensure the U.S. leads in shaping future financial infrastructure.
Coinstats2025/09/30 11:41
Keel Debuts as Sky's Solana-Focused 'Star' With a $2.5B Roadmap to Boost RWAs and DeFi

Keel, a new Solana-native capital allocator, debuted on Tuesday with a roadmap to channel up to $2.5 billion across decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenized asset markets in the Solana (SOL) ecosystem.Keel is structured as being part of the Sky ecosystem, the long-running DeFi protocol formerly known as MakerDAO, as one of its autonomous units called "stars." That's part of Sky's major overhaul dubbed Endgame that includes creating smaller units, each of which is responsible for its own governance and innovation at the edge of the ecosystem. Sky is centered around issuing the USDS (USDS) and DAI (DAI) decentralized stablecoins, which have a combined supply of over $7 billion.Spark, the first of Sky's stars, has grown to more than $10 billion in total value locked (TVL) on Ethereum while allocating funds to over $1 billion in tokenized assets. Grove, the second unit launched earlier this year, is focused on collateralized loan obligations.Keel's mandate is acting as an on-chain capital allocator that sits between Solana DeFi protocols and the broader stablecoin economy. It receives a dedicated balance sheet from the USDS stablecoin reserves to deploy and support Solana-native protocols to generate yield. Early integrations include Kamino, Jupiter and Raydium, Solana-hosted marketplaces where liquidity can serve as a foundation for lending markets, routing and liquidity pools."Keel was founded on the belief that the next phase of on-chain finance growth needs more than new assets alone; it needs liquidity that can be accessed at speed and scale," said Cian Breathnach, CEO of Matariki Labs and a contributor to Keel. "Keel is the first to provide these enablers on Solana, delivering the capital and catalyzing force for the next stage of growth in on-chain lending, borrowing, tokenization and more."Keel's plan could also help attract more tokenized real-world assets (RWA) to the Solana space, a fast-growing sector that aims to use blockchain rails to move and settle traditional financial assets like bonds, commodities and stocks.Lily Liu, president of the Solana Foundation, called Keel "a key step" in positioning the blockchain as a leading marketplace for internet-scale capital markets. Rune Christensen, co-founder of Sky, added that Keel is set to become the largest capital allocator on Solana and will play a key role in shaping the DeFi and RWA landscape.Read more: Blockchain-Based RWA Specialists Bring $50M to Apollo's Tokenized Credit Strategy
Coinstats2025/09/30 11:30
From Stellar’s Utility to Hyperliquid’s DeFi Power, the Defining Name in Best Crypto Presales to Buy This Year Is BullZilla

As the crypto landscape shifts, the search intensifies for tokens that combine speculative upside with structural strength. For many investors, the phrase best crypto presales to buy this year isn’t mere clickbait, it’s a guide to potential breakout plays. Among scores of new launches and protocol tokens, three stand out: BullZilla, Hyperliquid, and Stellar. Each occupies […]
Coinstats2025/09/30 11:15
How to Play Spin & Go Poker Tournaments – A Beginner’s Guide

The rapidly evolving poker world is dominated by numerous tournament formats, with Spin & Go being one of the most popular among them. What makes this online poker format more appealing to both casual and serious grinders is the way it balances skill, speed, and the potential for astronomical wins. With games typically lasting for […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 09:40
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense