UN Adopts Blockchain for Identity Revamp

UN Adopts Blockchain for Identity Revamp

The post UN Adopts Blockchain for Identity Revamp appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Nations is pioneering a blockchain-driven identity verification system tailored for its Joint Staff Pension Fund, marking a significant shift in identity management protocols. This modernization effort targets the obsolescence inherent in the manual-intensive processes, fraught with inefficiencies and inaccuracies. Continue Reading:UN Adopts Blockchain for Identity Revamp Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/un-adopts-blockchain-for-identity-revamp
4 Top Crypto Presales Of 2025: BlockDAG Takes the Lead Over Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PepeNode

4 Top Crypto Presales Of 2025: BlockDAG Takes the Lead Over Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PepeNode

The post 4 Top Crypto Presales Of 2025: BlockDAG Takes the Lead Over Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PepeNode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every year brings new opportunities for early investors, and 2025 is proving to be packed with presales drawing massive attention. The presale stage is often where value builds the fastest, giving those who act early a chance to secure positions before listings send tokens into open markets. While countless projects claim potential, only a handful show the traction, funding, and development progress that matter. BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PepeNode are among the names topping conversations right now. Each offers a different pitch, whether it’s infrastructure, meme hype, or Bitcoin scaling, but they’re all linked by one big trend: the rise of crypto presales 2025. Below, we dive into each project and why BlockDAG is being talked about as the biggest presale success of the year. 1. BlockDAG: The Presale Titan with Nearly $415M Raised  BlockDAG has quickly become the headliner of Crypto Presales 2025, and the numbers explain why. Nearly $415 million has already been raised, with over 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, while the current entry price sits at $0.0013. More than 312,000 holders are already in, showing massive community traction. This is paired with over 3 million miners using the X1 mobile mining app and around 20,000 physical X-Series mining devices shipped worldwide. The ROI potential is up to 3,746% when BDAG lists at $0.05, fueling the fear of missing out. The Awakening Testnet launch also shows that BlockDAG is not just about fundraising. The network throughput has jumped from around 800 TPS to 1400 TPS, with account abstraction (EIP-4337) and runtime upgradability integrated. Developers can now use the BlockDAG IDE to deploy ERC20 tokens, mint NFTs, and test applications in a feature-rich environment.  Presale batches are moving quickly, and with whales already exploring other projects but still circling back to BlockDAG, it’s clear this is…
Edgen Launches Multi‑Agent Intelligence Upgrade to Unify Crypto and Equity Analysis

Edgen Launches Multi‑Agent Intelligence Upgrade to Unify Crypto and Equity Analysis

The post Edgen Launches Multi‑Agent Intelligence Upgrade to Unify Crypto and Equity Analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong, Hong Kong, September 30th, 2025, FinanceWire Edgen, the AI platform that unites stocks and crypto into a single intelligence layer, today announced a major upgrade that transforms how investors interact with markets. This release marks a step toward Edgen’s vision of a transparent, collaborative financial ecosystem, where investors, developers, and protocols can operate on the same intelligent foundation. Investors today face fragmented markets and overwhelming data. Edgen offers a unified platform that contextualizes market data by linking narratives, signals, and real-world events, aiming to support more informed decision-making. Instead of relying on a single model to generate answers, Edgen was designed from the ground up to think in multiples. Its multi-agent architecture breaks complex market questions into specialized perspectives from fundamentals, technicals, momentum, sentiment, and more, then collates their insights into one cohesive response. This structure is designed to provide a more efficient and consistent method for analyzing market information. Each agent’s reasoning is fully visible, allowing users to drill down into the exact logic behind every conclusion, rather than trusting an opaque black box. Ask Edgen what’s driving Microsoft, and you won’t just get a neat line about “earnings momentum” or “AI growth tailwinds.” Instead, users will see the technical analyst noting a breakout pattern, the fundamental agent weighing revenue expansion against margins, the sentiment tracker flagging chatter around product launches, and the macro lens highlighting bond yields. Each thread is visible, clickable, traceable back to its source. (Image of Edgen’s Fundamental Analysis Agent’s Analysis) This is the distinction: other tools deliver a polished answer users can’t question; Edgen hands them the scaffolding behind the answer, letting them compare perspectives, test assumptions, and see where the agents converge, or disagree. The effect is speed with substance, clarity without opacity, and a kind of market intelligence that feels alive…
Bitcoin Climbs Reclaims $114,000 – Why Analysts See More Upside Ahead

Bitcoin Climbs Reclaims $114,000 – Why Analysts See More Upside Ahead

The post Bitcoin Climbs Reclaims $114,000 – Why Analysts See More Upside Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 30 September 2025 | 08:30 Bitcoin has bounced back this week, posting two consecutive sessions of gains and reclaiming the $114,000 zone after sinking to lows near $108,650. Traders are paying close attention to the charts, where a potential double-bottom formation is beginning to take shape — a signal that could hint at much stronger momentum in the weeks ahead. Technical Setup Hints at Breakout Instead of simply recovering lost ground, the price action suggests buyers are defending key levels with conviction. If the neckline around $117,800 is cleared, chart watchers believe the next major target could stretch toward $127,000, which would put BTC above its previous 2025 peak. Supporting this case, Bitcoin is now comfortably above its 50- and 100-day exponential moving averages, while momentum indicators such as RSI and MACD are tilting in favor of bulls. Political and Economic Risks Drive Narrative But technicals are only part of the story. Macroeconomic pressure is adding fuel to the narrative. The U.S. government is on the brink of a shutdown as political gridlock drags on in Washington, with both parties digging in over budget priorities. Any halt in operations could spark fresh concerns about economic growth, potentially nudging the Federal Reserve toward more aggressive rate cuts. That environment has historically been favorable for alternative stores of value like Bitcoin and gold. Economists are split on how serious the threat is. Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi recently noted that while fears of an imminent downturn have eased, the economy remains vulnerable, relying heavily on AI-driven corporate investment and spending by wealthier households. He warned that this kind of growth leaves the broader recovery fragile. Adding to the uncertainty, markets are bracing for Friday’s non-farm payrolls report, a key barometer for the labor market. Strong numbers could delay the Fed’s hand…
Alibaba targets $900M Hong Kong tower deal

Alibaba targets $900M Hong Kong tower deal

The post Alibaba targets $900M Hong Kong tower deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is near a deal to buy the top 13 floors of One Causeway Bay, an upscale Hong Kong office tower. The deal is reportedly worth $900 million, according to the Hong Kong Economic Times. If consummated, the transaction would mark one of the largest property plays by a technology company into Hong Kong’s high-end real estate market in recent years. It also underscores how Alibaba is positioning itself for long-term expansion within the city even as its commercial property market grapples with high vacancy and falling rents. This comes as the Chinese e-commerce leader plans to raise $3.2 billion through the sale of a zero-coupon convertible bond to fund international expansion and enhance its cloud computing capabilities. As recently reported by Cryptopolitan, this is now the most significant convertible bond deal of the year, smashing DoorDash’s $2.75 billion deal from May. Around 80% of the funds will be allocated to expand data centers, enhance technology, and enhance cloud services to meet increasing demand. The remaining funds are expected to be allocated to enhancing the firm’s e-commerce operations and strengthening its market presence. Alibaba expands into Hong Kong real estate Alibaba already leases 10 floors at Times Square, one of the most prominent towers in Causeway Bay. Its lease there is sealed until 2028. However, renting has its limits, as the company relies on lease renewals and faces higher rental costs. Such a purchase of floors at One Causeway Bay would transform Alibaba from a tenant to an owner, and provide it with long-term stability in the city. The timing of this purchase is strategic, as Hong Kong’s office market is currently in a slump. Vacancy rates have soared to nearly 17%, nearing a historical peak. Multinational firms have been cutting back or deferring…
Michael Saylor Buys More Bitcoin As Stock Tumbles

Michael Saylor Buys More Bitcoin As Stock Tumbles

The post Michael Saylor Buys More Bitcoin As Stock Tumbles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant move highlighting the ongoing volatility in the cryptocurrency market, Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, persists in its hefty Bitcoin investments even as its own stock faces a decline. The company’s continued acquisitions underscore its commitment to accumulating digital assets amidst an uncertain market environment. Continue Reading:Michael Saylor Buys More Bitcoin As Stock Tumbles Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/michael-saylor-buys-more-bitcoin-as-stock-tumbles
Polkadot Votes on Bold Plan for Its Own Algorithmic Stablecoin

Polkadot Votes on Bold Plan for Its Own Algorithmic Stablecoin

The post Polkadot Votes on Bold Plan for Its Own Algorithmic Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 30 September 2025 | 08:00 Polkadot’s community is currently weighing a major proposal that could reshape the network’s financial foundation: the creation of a native algorithmic stablecoin fully backed by DOT. The initiative was put forward by Bryan Chen, co-founder and chief technology officer at Acala, who argued that Polkadot needs a self-sustaining stablecoin to reduce reliance on external assets like USDT and USDC. Dubbed pUSD, the coin would be minted using the Honzon protocol, Acala’s system for overcollateralized debt positions. Holders would also gain access to an optional savings module, enabling them to lock tokens in exchange for yield from stability fees. Community sentiment so far suggests broad approval. More than 75% of the ballots have been cast in favor, with over 1.4 million DOT – valued at around $5.6 million – already committed to the vote. The decision window remains open for another 24 days, giving additional participants time to weigh in. Chen stressed that without a native stablecoin, Polkadot risks losing liquidity and competitive advantages to ecosystems that already have self-issued alternatives. He described the proposed design as a way to strengthen the network’s position while maintaining decentralization, since the peg would be preserved entirely through on-chain mechanisms and economic incentives. Algorithmic stablecoins, however, remain a controversial category. The collapse of TerraUSD (UST) in 2022 still casts a long shadow over the sector, as its implosion erased billions in value and damaged trust in algorithmic designs. Despite that history, advocates argue the model offers unique benefits, especially in terms of censorship resistance and permissionless access. Critics, meanwhile, warn that such projects could pave the way for “dark stablecoins” that evade regulatory oversight. Whether Polkadot’s pUSD can avoid the pitfalls that doomed earlier experiments remains to be seen. But with momentum building in favor of the proposal,…
Qatar National Bank Taps JPMorgan's Blockchain for Faster Dollar Payments

Qatar National Bank Taps JPMorgan’s Blockchain for Faster Dollar Payments

The post Qatar National Bank Taps JPMorgan’s Blockchain for Faster Dollar Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Qatar National Bank (QNB) has adopted JPMorgan’s blockchain platform, enabling its corporate clients to settle U.S. dollar payments within minutes. The move highlights the Gulf region’s push to modernize financial infrastructure and attract global capital. Gulf Banking Giant Embraces Blockchain for 24/7 USD Transfers Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Middle East’s largest lender, has integrated […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/qatar-national-bank-taps-jpmorgans-blockchain-for-faster-dollar-payments/
U.S. SEC Engages with NYSE on Crypto Regulation Plans

U.S. SEC Engages with NYSE on Crypto Regulation Plans

The post U.S. SEC Engages with NYSE on Crypto Regulation Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC’s crypto regulation efforts involve NYSE and Intercontinental Exchange. Efforts aim at enhancing clarity for crypto derivatives and tokenized stocks. Potentially major shift in compliance burdens and market participation enabled. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is holding discussions with the New York Stock Exchange and Intercontinental Exchange to address cryptocurrency regulation issues involving derivatives and tokenized stocks. These talks signal potential regulatory adjustments that could impact digital asset trading, potentially influencing institutional investment and compliance norms in the cryptocurrency market. SEC and NYSE Forge Path for Crypto Regulation The collaboration focuses on alleviating compliance burdens, potentially leading to broader access for institutional investors in these digital assets. By improving regulatory clarity, the SEC intends to enhance market certainty, fostering growth and innovation. The agenda covers potential rule proposals related to the offer and sale of crypto assets to help clarify the regulatory framework for crypto assets and provide greater certainty to the market. Market participants anticipate a success if regulatory constraints lessen. The pending updates are seen as a pivotal turning point, reinforcing the SEC’s agenda to wisely address emerging technologies. The absence of statements from industry leaders raises curiosity but suggests ongoing evaluations. The agenda covers potential rule proposals related to the offer and sale of crypto assets to help clarify the regulatory framework for crypto assets and provide greater certainty to the market. — Paul S. Atkins, Chair, SEC Anticipating New Institutional Opportunities in Crypto Markets Did you know? Joint SEC-CFTC efforts echo similar regulatory harmonization in the EU’s MiCA rollout, indicating global trends towards streamlined crypto regulations. Bitcoin ({BTC}) currently trades at $formatNumber(114340.87), holding a substantial market cap of $formatNumber(2278599499773). With a 24-hour trading volume reaching $formatNumber(60235189626), recent price changes indicate a 2.23% increase, while it has grown by 1.87% over the last…
VeChain Declines in Q2 2025, Yet Groundbreaking Upgrades Fuel Future Growth

VeChain Declines in Q2 2025, Yet Groundbreaking Upgrades Fuel Future Growth

According to Messari’s State of VeChain Q2 2025 report, VeChain faced a challenging quarter. VET’s market capitalization dropped 5.3% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) to $1.8 billion, with the token ending Q2 at $0.021, down from $0.022. This placed it as the 44th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. VTHO, the gas token powering the VeChainThor network, also saw […]
